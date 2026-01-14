Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle's avatar
Kyle
1d

lol. Did it again! I was just researching Michael Aquino and Satanism in the Seventies and early Eighties after I found out he was a neighbor of my dad's in San Francisco. Many Swingers Clubs back then were fronts for Sex Cults, and that turned into pedophilia and child sacrifice, which is really what Aquino's "Satanism" was about.

Reply
Share
BunniePatriot62's avatar
BunniePatriot62
1d

What are we to think when TPUSA has child predators in its organization?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture