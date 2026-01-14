Podcast title: CODE RED: Another TPUSA Trafficking Scandal?! | Candace Ep 289

On yesterday’s show, Candace once again pointed to Andrew Kolvet as the grand villain in Charlie Kirk’s death and compared Turning Point to the Moonies Korean cult. Today she tackled the claim that a TPUSA board member is a satanist with military ties and gives her thoughts on the Iran situation.

War with Iran

Candace began the show admitting that she was an enemy of Turning Point Faith with its pastors and “grift of ‘finding God,’” and was becoming increasingly suspicious about its many links to child abuse scandals.

She then blamed the media’s current focus on protests in Iran on Bibi Netanyahu’s desire for more land, “[They say] it’s about ‘spreading democracy’, which is military code word for dropping bombs and stealing a bunch of land and other stuff that isn’t ours. Anyways, war with Iran and it’s now back on the table, why? Because Israel wants it.”

She then played a clip of Charlie on his show in June last year speaking against regime change in Iran.

“When it comes to wars in the Middle East, what you draw up on a whiteboard rarely happens without unintended consequences.”

She added that the West is functional and safe compared to the Middle East because they’ve been bombed into the dark ages and their resources stolen or under Western control, forcing the people to live in poverty.

Flighty Lindsey Graham

Charlie also spoke out against Lindsey Graham’s insistence on war with Iran, with Candace saying about the South Carolina senator, “I think he’s got the largest blackmail file - whatever Israel has on him, it is terrifying. We know what Lindsey Graham probably gets up to as we’ve had some male hookers make some allegations, but [he’s always fanatically supportive of] whatever Israel wants all the time.”

Candace then played a clip of Tucker Carlson describing Graham as a “flighty, emotionally incontinent, silly person on the payroll of foreign nations making the decisions in an empire” and picking fights he never has to participate in, before showing the senator on Fox news declaring his support for the Iranian people.

Senator Lindsey Graham: “To the people of Iran, we stand with you tonight…and to the Ayatollah - if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is going to kill you.”

Candace then showed an updated timeline that included Charlie’s stance against war in Iran, Erika’s curious Instagram purge and the fact that America’s war with Iran did not end on June 24th but was paused until this year’s supposedly spontaneous ‘Colour Revolution,’ which the CIA are pretending is organic “and we’re here to rescue them.”

TPUSA Endowment Lawsuit

On yesterday’s show, Candace posited that Turning Point Faith was created in the image of the Mooney’s Korean cult, and like the cult, they were now urging the elderly to include the organisation in the wills.

Then someone informed her that a court petition was filed in December 2024 that challenged the will of a man named Alton C. Jennings. Prior to his death aged 95, Jennings had shown signs of cognitive decline and hired a caretaker named Mitch Manley Sr. - whose son Mitch Manley Jr worked on Charlie Kirk’s show - who isolated Jennings from friends and family and took control of his finances.

His family then discovered that four months before he died in March 2024, Jennings changed his will disinheriting his grandson and leaving half of his $25 million estate to Turning Point Action and YAF instead.

“But if you have any questions about this, I want you to know that you are trying to destroy Charlie’s legacy,” Candace mockingly asserts, saying this feels ungodly and almost Satanic, which segues nicely into her next expose.

Satanism within the Military

A TPUSA board member named Paul E. Vallely, who was a former military Commander for the seventh psychological operations group, co-wrote a 1980 book called Mind War with Michael Aquino - an intelligence officer and expert in psychological warfare who was also a Satanist.

Commander Paul E. Vallely

Satanist Michael Aquino

Candace explains, “in 1969, Aquino joined the Church of Satan, rising through the ranks to become the Magister Caverns of the fourth degree, was the editor of their magazine called The Cloven Hoof and sat on the governing council of the nine.

The Temple of Set

He left the Church of Satan in 1975 after he disagreed with its founder Anton LaVey’s view that Satan was just an idea, asserting instead that Satan was a literal being, and started his own satanic church called The Temple of Set.

Anton LaVey - founder of The Church of Satan

In an interview, Michael stated that whilst The Church of Satan largely existed as a challenge against Judeo-Christianity and remained entangled with it, his church looked more inward.

“The Temple of Set exists to explore the self, through the media of ancient Egyptian religion which we found to be the most sophisticated. [Our temple has no agenda] pertaining to good or evil, but rather towards understanding consciousness.”

Aquino continued, “Once you understand consciousness [you can] maximize your personal use of it in such a way that you are not the slave to conventions or to propaganda of any sort but are in effect a god yourself, responsible for your own decisions concerning matters of good or evil or morality.”

Candace considers his Satanism perfectly in keeping with the demands of the military, and advised her audience that rather than keeping up with daily news, they should be focused on one topic and follow it till the end.

Ritual Child Abuse

Aquino referred to ancient Egypt because occultists follow a book called The Egyptian Book of the Dead which contains spells and rituals, “they believe in the self and that they can make themselves gods by violating nature. Part of their ritual is to harm innocent children, and that’s what they’re doing.”

In 1986, police began an investigation into child abuse allegations in connection with The Army’s Child Development Centre in San Francisco, and a year later a girl identified Aquino as the culprit:

Aquino trained in Fort Huachuca, which we know is a hub for intel operations and scandals, so it wasn’t surprising when there was an uproar and attacks against Candace when she interviewed Mitch Snow about seeing Brian Harpole and Erika Kirk there.

Make Heaven Crowded Tour

In reference to Erika, she said “if 94 TikTokers were out there making videos accusing me of trafficking children from Romania, I would probably do my very best to stay away from the theme of trafficking and Romania,” yet Erika’s not-too-smart PR man Andrew Kolvet approved her partnering with Greg Laurie for TPUSA Faith’s Make Heaven Crowded Tour.

Paul Havsgaard, a former pastor and missionary at Greg Laurie’s church Harvest Christian Fellowship is implicated in the alleged abuse of young men at a children’s home in Romania, with 12 lawsuits filed against them.

Although Laurie stated that it wasn’t fair to implicated the whole church because of the sins of one man, Candace believes there are now too many abuse allegations surrounding the military and the churches linked to TPUSA Faith.

Military bases are often rife with sexual depravities because of the cluster of men - along with many superiors with depraved, satanic tastes - with no access to women who send out for young women who they ravish without consequences because of their protected status.

RIP Scott Adams

Candace then paid homage to Dilbert creator Scott Adams who died that day, recalling the video he’d made after Kanye West tweeted about liking the way Candace thinks, saying that their subsequent meeting “ripped a whole in reality” and represented a “cultural paradigm shift.”

Cartoonist Scott Adams died aged 68 from prostate cancer

“Scott Adams gets to see Charlie first, and he was a very honourable man and I just wanted to acknowledge that…so say a prayer for him and his family.”

Comments Section

The top comment from the last episode:

Candace stated that, “They can’t distract us away from [the truth] anymore. They rely on our ADHD, that’s why we now do focused series on this podcast like [the current] who killed Charlie Kirk? series.