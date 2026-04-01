Podcast title: PROVE ME WRONG: Tyler Robinson Is A Patsy. | Candace Ep 319

On yesterday’s podcast Candace reacted to news of a Freemasonic mafia in France on trial for murder and linked it to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Today she went through the defence team’s court filings and highlighted an explosive item they might have missed.

A State Killing

Candace began the show rejoicing that the FBI’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) could not connect the bullet fragment to the gun in the Charlie Kirk assassination case against Tyler Robinson, and along with other inconsistencies, “is definitive proof that Tyler Robinson is a patsy. The feds are just putting this on him. From JFK to MLK now to CJK, this is, in my opinion, an undeniable state killing. If the gun doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

Back to the Beginning

Candace then recounts the events of September 10th in order to ascertain how this case fell apart so quickly for Turning Point, Erika Kirk and their federal accomplicies.

“Charlie Kirk was shot on September 10th at 12.23pm. A mere four minutes after his bloodied body was carried to the SUV, Terryl Farnsworth - who runs the audio-visisual company TPUSA uses (and who had never attended a campus event in the 10 years they’d collaborated, but said they were trying something different that day) - raced down from a nearby grassy knoll where he was recording himself, and violated the crime scene by grabbing the very chair Charlie had just been sitting in, takes it back to the camera and stands on it to remove the SD card from the camera that was behind Charlie’s head:

Valuable SD Card

“Later Andrew Kulvet explained that Terryl rescued the SD card because he was afraid the students were going to steal it because they’d stolen stuff from the table. But we know Andrew’s lying because if Terryl was really concerned about valuables being taken, he wouldn’t remove the SD card, which costs $15, and leave the expensive camera on the table.

“Terryl seemed to be moving with precision, as if he were acting on some sort of instruction. But to what end I wondered? Why retrieve specifically from that camera behind Charlie’s head?

Nervous Phone Call

“On September 17th I called him and he was exceedingly nervous. He stammered through a great many nonesensical excuses: “Uh, oh, I did it to protect Erika.” He also said, “I wanted to secure the footage for Erika so that she wouldn’t have to see the footage of Charlie being shot in 4K.” But that’s another lie, because the entire world had just witnessed Charlie Kirk bleeding out okay, so you can’t save Erika from the internet which was already circulating these clips.

Wrong Camera

“And if he was actually worried about Erika seeing the footage, he would have grabbed this camera that was yards from Charlie’s face:

There was No Blood

“That camera would have seen the up close shot of Charlie bleeding out. So, he lied. Making matters worse, once I actually saw the footage from behind, it had no blood - it was the most mild shot of all - there was not a drop of blood on Charlie’s back as he went down.

“So, what exactly was it that Terryl was racing to hide? I’m going to boldly speculate, having read through these files and thought through everything that happened, that they were hiding the fact that the bullet did not pierce through Charlie. I believe that was the reason they paved over the scene so quickly.

The Official Narrative

“The narrative was supposed to be: We’ve got the gun, we’re going to say it was 30.06, we’re going to say it passed through, we’ve collected the evidence and now it’s paved through and nobody can look.”

Back Footage

Candace had asked Terryl to send her the footage from the SD card and at first he gave weird excuses why he couldn’t - he’s scared, he didn’t know how, Google might hack him - but on September 19th he finally agreed to show it to her on Facetime, which she surreptisciously screen-recorded because his behaviour made her uncomfortable.

She then showed the footage on her show and announced that the bullet did not go through and there was no blood.

“And this public revelation caused a mass internal panic at Turning Point USA because the very next day, on September 20th, Justin Strife contacted my husband several times asking him if I had recorded that FaceTime call with Terryl. I explained to George what happened and said, “Honey, don’t answer the question.” I find the question itself to be weird. Why do they care if I recorded the back footage?”

FBI Concern

Candace later found out that it was the FBI that had urged Justin to find out whether or not she’d recorded the footage. “Why would the feds be concerned about whether or not I had the back footage?”

Superman Neck Tweet

Charlie’s private funeral took place that day, but rather than being fully present for that, Erika was so concerned about the footage that her and Andrew stood to the side and conference-called the surgeon, Dr. Lee Trotter, and came up with the Superman Neck explanation for why the bullet didn’t go through, then Erika later lied to Candace that Andrew went rogue and revealed the conversation in a tweet he published on September 20th without her permission, after the autopsy and the death certificate were issued:

The Bullet

When Candace spoke with Andrew three days later doubting the Man of Steel explanation, Andrew told her that the bullet entered and travelled downwards from the vertebrae to Charlie’s thorax where it disintegrated.

So first they said they found the bullet beneath his skin, then they said it shattered, then Brian Harpole would later say it fragmented in his stomach. They kept making changes to the story because Candace had released the footage from behind and ruined their plans.

“My source, who’s close to the Robinson family told me that that family heirloom gun takes special bullets. In fact, I was told that there was no way the prosecution was going to be able to connect the bullet to that gun. I think the feds then realized that and quickly pivoted.”

No Proof Gun was Fired

Also, they can’t prove that the gun was fired. Did they conduct a GSR test to determine it was? They’d brought in bomb dogs to locate the missing gun but the dogs couldn’t find it, “that is literally impossible - a trained bomb dog, if they are taken into a field where there’s a weapon that was recently fired, they will find it, but apparently the dogs missed it. And the gun that was eventually found - my sources believe it was planted there by the feds - was not fired on September 10th.

“The last thing I want to reiterate is that they’re telling you they found Tyler’s DNA on the gun, but what they keep conveniently leaving out is that they found a total of six sets of prints on the gun. It’s not shocking that Tyler’s gun had his prints on it. The question is, who took the gun and placed it into the field unfired?”

ATF’s Assessment is Inconclusive

The big news now is that the ATF cannot connect the bullet fragment to the gun. “It’s inconclusive, and now the prosecution wants the corrupt FBI to conduct their own analysis.

Candace asserts that Tyler could not have confessed to the crime because he asked for a continuation, “A man who confesses a crime does not request a continuation so that he can gather evidence. If he’s guilty he would not be trying to win the case.”

Looking Through the Filing

Candace then led us through the defense team’s 28-page court filing, highlighting the relevant setions and reading them out.

“The way this works is that now the prosecution’s going to gather evidence and give it to Tyler’s team so they can draft a response and then we have the preliminary hearing.

But the prosecution handing the defence 600,000 file dump in March to go through by May is an immoral strategy, because somewhere buried in there is what they need, but they’re not going to be able to go through everything. “It’s going to take 800 parallegals working 800 hours each to go through all this.”

Here Robinson is saying they cannot determine if the evidence is fake or real until they see the metadata

Bottom of page six: The defense is calling for a later date

Page 11

Page 18: “Why was the autopsy report available in September but not handed to the defence team until March 18th? There’s no excuse for that, unless they wanted to run the clock down on getting another expert to look at everything and prepare arguments.

Legal Manouvering

“There’s no excuse for that unless they don’t believe they can win this case honestly. This is this is legal maneuvering. They’re hoping a judge is going to be corrupt and is “going to hear the cry of this widow - Please, I just want the case to move along fast,” [Erika] said on Fox News.

Candace believes consideration for Erika’s request is a manipulative strategy they’re using, plus they assume that the public will not go through the case files and see the 600,000 file dump and notice that the autopsy report was submitted six months later.

“Can they get more information in order to understand these five sets of prints that are on this? Do we know these people? No, and they’re not giving them anything but the conclusion, and expecting them to be able to present this during the preliminary hearing.”

Candace’s Bombshell Find

“Now here’s the craziest part of the filing that I don’t think anybody noticed. Everybody’s talking about the ATF, but the devil is always in the details:

Test was Discontinued

“Pay attention Tyler Robinson’s defense team, I’m about to help you out in a big way. We found out that the Comparitive Bullet Lead Analysis, the compositional analysis, is a discontinued forensic technique that analyzed trace elements, copper, arsenic and lead to link crime scene bullets to suspects.

“It was used by the FBI from the 1980s until 2004, but was abandoned in 2005 due to flawed scientific, statistical, and interpretive validity…They put the wrong people in prison using this technology until they got rid of it.

“Wake up Tyler Robinson’s defense team, this is them telling you they’re going to make this bullet fit no matter what. If the ATF isn’t going to be corrupt, the Feds will be.”

Discredited Technique

Candace then showed a local news report from Atlanta about the discontinued technique.

The anchor says, “FBI agents swore by it in courtrooms across America for decades. A type of forensic science called bullet-lead analysis. This was used in thousands of cases and hundreds of trials, but the FBI stopped using it over flaws in the science. Now, at least one man is free as another fights for his freedom. National investigative reporter Chris Nakamoto looks into the tainted testimony.”

The report then describes the 1991 murder of Norma-Jean Ates (below) shot seven times before her home was set on fire.

The jury convited her husband Jimmy Ates (pictured) of her murder

“He was released in 2021 and said he didn’t kill his wife, but police had found a bullet in his vehicle which they said matched the lead and bullets at the crime scene, but the science the jury trusted that ultimately convicted Ates is no longer used by the FBI. When a weapon is missing or a bullet too damaged, the FBI claimed at the time that their science could match bullets to ammunition through the lead alone.

“The FBI used this science in 2,500 cases and it was introduced in hundreds of trials across America. But in 2005, they pulled the plug on this practice and admitted that neither scientists nor bullet manufacturers are able to definitively attest to the significance of an association made between bullets in the course of a bullet lead examination.”

The FBI Want to Use the Discredited Test

Candace says, “So they quietly stopped using it, but guess what guys? Kash’s boys are going to dust that off and pull it back because the ATF [were not willing to falsify the evidence] and settled on marking it inconclusive instead.

“Incredible. Bombshell! This should be on the cover of every mainstream news reporting that the FBI is bringing back an already debunked technique so that they can give Erika the evidence she needs to connect this gun - which hasn’t even been fired - to Tyler Robinson…all they’re doing is spending an offensive amount of money on PR to convince people that this is an open and shut case. And it shouldn’t even be open.”

Then on to page 22 of the case filing:

“The state want to put theater on the stand and the defense are saying they want scientific discovery, which they have consistently asked for…by the way they’ve done a very good job - this is a thorough case.”

Page 25

Extraordinary Filing

Candace says, “This was an extraordinary filing which to me further undermines the state’s case. If truth is on your side, you don’t need to play these games, you’ll immediately give them everything they need without delay. Because your interest should be trying to find Charlie’s true killer, not trying to stick it to a patsy, which is what Tyler Robinson is, in my opinion.”

The Decision to Kill Charlie

Candace then read out a heartwarming email she received yesterday from a woman regarding her request for information about Erika’s flight to Long Beach on July 14th, “It’s a crucial date on my timeline,” she says, “because I feel that between June and July 13th is when they made a decision to kill Charlie, on the basis of the Iran war and because of what Tucker Carlson said on stage questioning Bibi Netanyahu’s network of people, the Epstein files and where people’s money was coming from.”

Uplifting Email

The woman informed her that there was a Joint AirForce base near the airport, but it was the second part of the email that touched her. It read:

“Can I pray that you eventually find peace? It has been heartbreaking to see glimpses of your stages of grief as you produce your show. My heart does ache with you in your pain. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.

“You have really met Jesus in His suffering since September 2025. As this is so painful, how much more was his pain to die on a cross for the sins of this world. May you never forget that Sunday came and he triumphed over evil. In this world you will have many trials, but take heart that I have overcome the world.

“God makes us in his image and one of his attributes is justice. Some of us bear that image more than others. It is both a blessing and a burden. You mirror the image of his justice, but may you rest in knowing that God is in charge of ultimate justice.”

Candace was very touched by the message and is reminded at this time of Lent that no matter the suffering and the lonliness she’s endured, the whole world is rooting for her and for the truth, “I think we all need to be reminded that whatever you’re going through, Jesus Christ’s burden was greater and we are enjoined in suffering with him. Vengeance belongs to the Lord but truth belongs to all of us.

“…This mission is bigger than me, I can’t let it go. I won’t let it go - I don’t care if people call me obsessed.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

The above was in regards to Frank Turek’s over-dramatised retelling of hearing the bad news about Charlie at the hospital. Candace agrees saying his retelling did not ring true.