Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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charles seifried's avatar
charles seifried
4d

Since the incident of Charlie's death, nothing made sence at all. I know balistics. If the 30-06 hit him in the neck it would have been a violent reaction with alot of blood. It didnt happen. But there are so many absolute insane things that heppened. Like they said he took the gun apart so that it would fit into a backpack. Taking the stock off still left a barrel sticking out and very visible. Then putting it backtogether again and risking hitting the scope or not seating the botls properly. The shot could have been a blank bullet giving the impression that ithe kill shot came from the top of the building.

The entire story line just sounds so insane...so much like the killing of JFK with the magic bullet that went through all kinds of hits but was showed with hardly a scrach on it. Or the 911 story. Our country has a history of covering up with magic stories. No other country that I am aware of has so many murders of top people and then strong arming the results. Candace, you are doing a wonderful job. Keep it up. So many people I know are right behind you. We pray for you.

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
4d

I have said it before. Candace is honorable and credible. There are people that have said dishonorable and non credible things About Candace. You know who you are. I, for one, no longer trust the words of those people.

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