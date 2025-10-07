Podcast title: TPUSA Wants Us To Stop Asking Questions About 9/10?! | Candace Ep 248

After she spent last week chasing leads, searching for witnesses and calling out Turning Point USA for various cover ups, today Candace shows the receipts for her claim that Charlie wanted her back at TPUSA, comes for Alex Clark for grieving wrongly for Charlie, and mocks a Pastor who critiqued her anti-Israel influence in a sermon.

Candace is defending Catholics against Protestants today

Charlie is the Old Man of Cracker Barrel

Candace begins today’s show by making a point about audiences caring more about an organisation’s product rather than the corporate structure, for instance, no one would care if the CEO of McDonald’s changes but would notice if the chicken nuggets or fries is different.

Same with the recent Cracker Barrel controversy, “[The] corporates… found out pretty quickly that that old man on the logo that was with the cracker and the barrel actually had more meaning to the public than their entire corporate division. [Customers] were ready to just walk away from it all because they got rid of the old man and his barrel. I have seen multiple political organizations…delude themselves into believing that they’re smarter than their customers, [and that] the magic is actually the corporate structure… but audiences can sense when something is off… Charlie Kirk was essentially the old man on the Cracker Barrel logo. People were invested in Charlie Kirk.”

She maintains that it’s obvious that the feds are lying to us about the facts regarding Charlie’s assassination, yet Turning Point executives refuse to publicly question the official narrative, instead they attack those [like Candace] who are trying to solve the murder and use unnecessary “micro lies” to obfuscate and pretend that they don’t want to probe the case in order to be sensitive to Erika’s feelings. But, “What sort of widow wouldn’t want people to investigate the assassination of their husband?”

Candace calls the psychological strategy TPUSA are using ‘David Hogging’ the public, which is a way of manipulating people into embracing silence, “[They say] ‘It would be really wrong for you to look beneath this layer or to ask a question about this, it would be an injustice to Charlie Kirk’s legacy [and] if you really loved him, then you shouldn’t do this. And they did this with David Hogg, [the Parkland shooting survivor] you’re not allowed to question David Hogg, like he suddenly became an authority. And no matter what he said, we were kind of told by the journalists that it just it made perfect sense and he should go to Harvard…it starts to feel a little bit like you’re emotionally manipulating us, and trying to silence people who have valid questions and concerns.”

The Attack on Catholics

At first Candace tried to ignore TPUSA’s little lies so she could focus on what the feds were doing, but “over the weekend I realized, actually no. Lying full stop is weird. It’s weird after a tragedy. It is weird after someone that you purport to be your best friend, you’re so close [is killed]. Why are you telling micro lies about that person?”

She then refers to the furore a couple of weeks ago surrounding her claim that Charlie was looking into Catholicism, “Influencers randomly went on a full attack mode against me when I very casually mentioned that Catholics were hoping that Charlie was going to take the next step and convert. I’m Catholic. Everybody was sharing their stories about Charlie, but for some reason, Candace saying Charlie was going through some spiritual changes towards the end and he was praying the rosary - and I never said he converted because he didn’t. That would have been dishonest - got people really angry. Suddenly a bunch of videos were being made disputing the narrative and people were going, ‘I knew Charlie and he was truly evangelical to his core.’ Blah blah blah…It felt coordinated and fake. But most importantly, it was untrue.”

Candace then listed the Catholic choices Charlie and Erika made that she called indisputable facts that TPUSA knew about:

He was not going to Pastor Rob McCoy’s church but was attending mass weekly and sometimes daily

Erika called a priest to pray for them when the Witches of Etsy put a hex on him

He was wearing the St. Michael pendant when he died

Erika called a Catholic bishop to pray over his body on the day he died.

“So, I was a bit astonished when Andrew Kolvet and Alex Clark [made] this inauthentic attempt to dissuade the idea that Charlie was softening on Catholicism. It read to me like just sheer hatred of Catholics for no reason at all.” She again played the clip of Andrew telling Alex that Charlie was not becoming Catholic.

Candace called Andrew’s description of Charlie’s shallow interest in Catholicism “not fully honest”

Candace felt Andrew was covering up, and said, “I was just sharing the communications that I had with [Charlie]. And now suddenly so many people were racing to establish that his legacy was anything but Catholic, like he was super duper Judeo-Christian. And ironically, it was Judeo-Christianity that I was challenging him on privately. I was speaking to him about the political pressures of it, the way that it registered to me like more of a cult than a true theology or a religion,” and she said it was Charlie who messaged her in February 2024 saying that Catholicism was sounding better and better:

Candace responded to Charlie’s comment with a chart showing the growth of the term ‘Judeo-Christian’ coincided with the dawn of the nation of Israel

Pastor Rob was not Charlie’s Pastor

Candace said it was disingenuous and emotionally manipulative for Pastor Rob to comment on her murder investigation when Charlie was going to mass instead of attending his church.

“If Charlie was a friend of mine, I sure hope if I was assassinated in front of the world that he would raise hell to figure out what actually took place on that day. A friend is not someone who stays silent when lies are being told by the federal government… it bothers me that…[Pastor Rob] is representing Charlie as being a congregant of his church. This year I have been feeling as though these pastors are just not as honest as they should be.”

She believes that Pastor Rob decided to make the post after she talked about the Hampton meeting because his son and daughter-in-law have a financial stake in the future of the company since they work for the faith division of TPUSA, so Charlie becoming a Catholic would have financial implications that would concern them.

The Text Receipts

Pastor Rob also knew for a fact that Charlie was tired of Israel bullying him, because two days before Charlie’s death, he was part of a group chat with Charlie, Rob Hamer, a rabbi and five others who Candace will keep anonymous for now:

Candace: “These messages help to contextualise [Pastor Rob] as a person, and that he would attack me for telling the truth about the pressure Charlie was facing.”

“Now that I’m showing you that these conversations were real, I want you to reflect [on the people saying I was] lying about Charlie and the pressure he was under. The attacks that not just me but Tucker Carlson and Megan Kelly faced for trying to stand up and tell the truth about what Charlie was going through.” She thinks it’s suspicious that the people currently presenting Charlie’s YouTube show haven’t talked about this or at least vindicated what she said, and they might now be controlled by the same money that wanted to control Charlie.

“They want us to believe that the best way to honour Charlie is to shut up, the exact opposite of what he quite literally laid down his life doing. Answering questions, Turning Point, is what he was doing the second that he died. We are all feeling spiritually the same way [but] I’m just going to say it: they’re not grieving right. It’s not up to us to say how people grieve, but you shouldn’t grieve by lying or gaslighting the public.”

The Feds and the SD Card

She then questioned why they are fine with someone from their team violating a crime scene by standing on Charlie’s chair and removing the SD card from the camera behind where Charlie had been sitting in his last moments, yet if anyone finds this suspicious they are deemed a conspiracy theorist. She played a clip of Andrew on the Charlie Kirk show when it was guest-hosted by Tucker defending this action because people are evil, but Tucker doesn’t back down and questions it.

Tucker said that previous lies by the authorities is what made people suspicious when the SD card was removed

But the COO of TPUSA Tyler Bowyer contradicted what Andrew said when he went on a “Twitter bender” and refuted Andrew’s comment that the TPUSA employee removed the SD card because he was worried about theft, saying the employee was actually instructed to secure the SD cards before the campus went into lockdown:

Candace spoke with the employee who took the SD card and he told her he did it to protect Erika from having to relive it if the footage was publicised- nothing about police officers. Someone else asked Bowyer this on X:

But if the feds have all this footage as he says, why didn’t they release it during the manhunt for the killer? Instead they released a few blurry images. “What they are saying doesn’t make sense, this is what happens when a company loses their master debater…these people couldn’t win in a college campus debate with Charlie. If releasing clear footage of what happened on that day means you’re going to lose in court, then it probably signifies that the person you’re trying to bring to court didn’t do it…more footage should further incriminate Tyler Robinson...release the footage then people will move on from ‘conspiracies’.”

Candace then says that TPUSA threatening to sue people and calling them demon-possessed just for asking questions is not going to work.

Alex Clark’s Grief

She then pivoted to Alex Clark’s accusations that Candace made up the Doge department at TPUSA, but she’d shared the internal memo Charlie sent to TPUSA announcing it. Candace said ‘they’ were feeding people ‘Christian slop’, “because what they’re serving up to you is, ‘well, if you’re a good Christian, you shouldn’t do this, and saying ‘you’re possessed by a demon if you do want to pursue truth’ - said literally no one ever but Satan incarnate. Truth is truth, it is always appropriate.”

Others think she is doing this for money and clicks, but TPUSA themselves made tens of millions of dollars in the two weeks following Charlie’s assassination, “it would be insane for a person to suggest that if a random guy on YouTube catches a million views discussing ballistics, that that’s somehow immoral because they’re maybe going to make $10,000 if they keep that up for an entire month, but good for them. If you have a small account and you somehow got a million views because you told the truth, then bless you. Don’t let them shame you.”

Candace asks if the moral thing would be for us all to behave like TPUSA employees, or like Alex who called the Wall Street Journal to photograph her standing next to a memorial vigil for Charlie one week after his death. “I thought that was gross, but I didn’t say anything because everybody mourns in their own way.”

Candace: “I don’t understand how anyone would let this go out and think it’s OK if they knew Charlie”

Candace said she still hasn’t spoken to the media about Charlie because it felt “icky” to her, and she’s focused on investigating his murder. She then reads this part from the article:

Candace reads the ‘thank God Trump is president’ part slowly and stops, then stares speechless with incredulity for a long moment in theatrical disbelief, before shrugging her shoulders. Finally she says, “I don’t know, Did you go ‘I’m glad he knows the Lord and then MAGA?’ What are we missing here? Does that feel OK at all?” she asks. She then reads the rest of the article and surmises, “so honour the feds, quick pic outside and also MAGA MAGA hard. I get it, everybody grieves differently, but not that way. The last thought that I had, as I spent days crying and had difficulty physically pulling myself out of bed and felt like I was being a bad mother, was ‘man, I’m sure glad Donald Trump is president’,” she said, with a disgusted face.

She remembers feeling angry when Trump posted online about Charlie’s death at the same time as Israel’s PM Bibi Netanyahu, and also when Yahoo! published a picture with Charlie with an Israeli flag, which was disrespectful and an attempt to sow seeds into people’s minds of how much Charlie loved Israel. The people criticising her are not looking at their own questionable behaviour.

Back to Alex, and this time Candace accuses her of spinning this tweet by Tyler Bowyer responding to the internal memo announcing the Doge department that Charlie wanted to institute at TPUSA, which Candace exclusively covered on her show some days ago:

Candace asks why Charlie called it ‘new’ in the memo if it happened every year, and accuses Bowyer of being dishonest and conflating a standard annual audit with this doge department.

A Sermon About Candace

Turning to her Catholicism, she says “I don’t often speak about my faith journey because I’m still on it, and I don’t want to make a mistake or be wrong, and I feel pressure [not to] let Catholics down because I don’t know everything...but I do want to say that a major clue for me that being non-denominational was no longer working for me happened when I tried to express certain questions about Israel and was met with cult-like behaviour, and you’re seeing it now [with] Judeo-Christian after Judeo-Christian making videos, it’s like cult-like behaviour…people quoting scripture to just fulfil their political lens and people taking money to do that. If you’re citing scripture to defend the actions of Bibi Netanyahu, you’re a fraud.”

Someone had sent her a sermon by a Pastor [whose name she didn’t reveal] based on Second Corinthians 7:1 titled ‘What Has Defiled You,’ where he talks about Megan Kelly and Tucker Carlson’s statement that everyone under 30 is against Israel, and it’s because people are being deceived by Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes who are speaking against scripture, and Christians need to block these people so that they are no longer defiled.

Candace: “He’s suggesting that you’ll be saved if you block me on Insta?!”

Candace mocks his approach as heretical and unhinged, saying “I really don’t think that is what Paul [meant in the scripture], I just don’t think it was about Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens, call me crazy. There is something that is so fundamentally disgusting about using the Bible to justify your own personal rants and justify why you’re attacking somebody- just start a podcast... I don’t even think he knows what defile means…It’s wrong and it’s also deranged. There’s something so incredibly evil about that.”

She then spoke about Tiktok wanting to ban the juice box emoji because people use it to refer to Jews without getting censored. “Actually, the funniest thing that they could possibly do right now, is every time you want to talk about Israel on TikTok, use the term TikTok and see if TikTok will ban TikTok from TikTok. That’s how we win.”

Comments Section

Whilst discussing the next book for the book club - Sigmund Freud and the Jewish Mystical Tradition by David Bakan - which looks into Kabbalah, she says, “We have different denominations within Christianity… I don’t know why so many evangelicals have such vitriol for Catholics. The feeling is not mutual on the Catholic or Orthodox side.

“Similarly within Judaism there are different sects…and we don’t know what they believe in, we just go ‘Oh, it’s Judaism, it’s just the Pentateuch - the first five books of the Bible.’ No, there’s the Talmud, there’s also the Kabbalah. And to not understand all of those differences makes us extremely ignorant and very likely to be indoctrinated into one of those religions convinced that it’s actually modern science, which is what’s actually happening.”

After reading a message from a Catholic who said they went to a non-denominational church once and found it cringey, Candace responds, “I was almost upset with my priest because I went on Sunday [after Charlie died] and I expected him to say something about Charlie Kirk, but he didn’t say anything about Charlie Kirk. And I didn’t like that, [but now] I actually appreciate that, and that is what I love about the Catholic religion is there’s no political bent there.”

When someone else thanked her for ‘being our voice,’ she says, “I’m grateful that you guys trust me to be your voice. And it’s because of the information that you’re giving me that I’m able to even platform it. So I have so much gratitude for the platform that I have been given by God and the people that have invested in me by just watching and hearing what I’m saying and standing up for me when I can’t stand up for myself, because I’m being attacked from every which direction.”

Regarding the news that the South African ambassador to France was found shot dead in a hotel room in Paris, Candace says “If I found Brigitte’s penis, I will find who killed Charlie Kirk.”