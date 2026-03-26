Podcast title: Who’s Lying? Frank Turek, Erika Kirk, Or Elizabeth McCoy? | Candace Ep 316

On her podcast yesterday, Candace discovered that Erika Kirk was inexplicably at the office of a luxury aircraft brockerage on the day Charlie was killed, and today she compared Erika’s recollection of 9/10 to Elizabeth McCoy’s, Frank Turek’s and Andrew Kolvet’s and found Erika’s wanting.

Nick Shirley Responded

Candace began the show announcing that Independent journalist and Somali Fraud Hunter Nick Shirley responded to her question regarding whether or not Andrew Kolvet really interviewed him live on The Charlie Kirk show on September 10th.

Nick Shirley

Candace Got it Wrong

Candace was grateful as Nick was so kind as to confirm that he was indeed live on the show and gave her the details confirming this. Which made Candace realise that she had made an error in presuming that Andrew lied about being live on the show, because the Scottsdale flight she thought he flew on at the same time the show aired actually departed at a later time.

“So thank you to Nick for immediately getting back to me and confirming that that was an authentically live show that took place between 9am and 10am.”

Candace: “Here’s the flights calendar again - you can see how I got mixed up and I was just wrong. It happens.”

Frank Turek’s Has Been Honest

Moving on, Candace says Frank Turek has been the only one of the Turning Point crew that have being consistent and behaved correctly when Charlie was shot, “Yes he got a little angry afterward and said I was the devil, but he was tight on the alibis and the timelines and presented information in just the right way. We haven’t been able to catch Frank in any lies.”

He did a lot interviews in the aftermath of the assassination, and is a military man so he’s likely to be very precise about keeping track of time due to his training, which makes an interview clip of his recollection of the time that Erika arrived at the hospital on September 10th interesting.

Frank says, “And then when Erika got there, somewhere around 4pm maybe, she spent a lot of time talking to the surgeon and talking to the hospital staff and seeing Charlie.”

This is Problematic

“Uh oh” laughs Candace in response. “Houston, we have a problem. The plane in which Erika told me that Andrew was aboard that day did not land until about 4.40pm. So if indeed Erika was available to meet and console Andrew on the runway when he landed, there is no way in hell she would have been at the hospital before 5pm.

“Because even with absolutely zero traffic at all, it takes 20 minutes to get from Provo airport to Temponogos hospital, and by the time you account for the landing, the taxiing, deboarding, the tarmac tears and hysterics, then moving into cars and driving from the airport - amidst a manhunt for a killer with SWAT teams and bomb dogs everywhere, even if you have a police escort, the earliest Erika could arrive at the hospital would be 5.15pm at the earliest.”

Andrew Was Also Telling the Truth

Candace doesn’t believe that Frank got the time wrong, “Frank is telling the truth, and so is Andrew. Andrew did not make this story up to me on the phone. Vibe check: I was not being lied to.

“It was too detailed, and it’s very difficult - outside of being a highly intellectual psychopath - for Andrew to give very precise details about how he was feeling on the plane, how his emotions were pent up and he had no one to talk to, and then when the doors opened and he saw the first person, Erika, he “boohoo” cried. Andrew did not make that up, that was real okay - he and I were having a real moment when he described that he and Erika hugged on the tarmac.”

What’s the Truth?

So how can both Frank’s recollection and Andrew’s experience both be true with regards to the landing timings of the private planes that flew in to Provo that day?

It means that Candace’s memory was correct and that Erika arrived earlier than Andrew, though the exact plane she flew on is unknown but Candace will find out. And it means Andrew flew in on Charlie’s plane, which landed at 3.31pm. This gives enough time for everybody to meet at the airport and make their way to the hospital by around 4pm.

Erika’s Recollection is False

“Every time we have been confronted with this predicament of Andrew and Erika telling different versions of the same story, we are able to determine that Andrew is the one telling the truth. We’ve been faced with this many times throughout this investigation with the Hamptons summit, the 30.06 bullet situation and now the tarmac hug.

“She allows Andrew to look like a fool and like he’s a liar, but in reality it’s Erika that’s lying. If we’re just to go with the pattern that has emerged in this investigation, then Andrew and Frank are telling the truth.”

Elizabeth McCoy’s Narrative

Thanks for Mikey McCoy’s wife Elizabeth’s recollection of events - who Candace says she doesn’t like - we know what happened at Turning Point’s Arizona office when Charlie is shot at 12.23pm, because she was there.

Mikey and Elizabeth McCoy - “She was set up with him, it was an arranged marriage if Charlie is to be believed, he said that in his speech at their wedding.”

“Elizabeth after she gets that call, sprints into the company lawyer’s office and Justin Strife was also in there, and alerts them to what has happened, and the two men then run to the Turning Point action building.

“Elizabeth then asks Lauren Toncich - a longterm employee of TPUSA who was there when I was there - to drive her to the airport, and that registers to me as odd - does Elizabeth not have a license? Is she too upset to drive?”

Very Close Colleagues

Candace finds out that Stacy Sheridan, who became Erika’s defacto mum in the aftermath, was home at this point. She lives in the same apartment building as Charlie and Erika having moved there not long prior to the assassination and following her husband’s passing.

“They really are a family, guys - it’s weird. Mikey McCoy is there all the time, they’re all always together. It’s creepy. Let me just say this you guys, once you are done with work, please go home. Don’t just all live in a little hippie commune together and see each other and eat. Have a life outside of work. Your job is not your family, and if we have learned anything in this Charlie Kirk story, is that if anything happens to you you’ll be replaced, maybe even by your wife.”

At the airport, Elizabeth receives the news that Charlie didn’t make it and breaks this news to Erika when she arrives at the airport, and Erika screams and collapses. There’s several things wrong with this narrative, because firstly, Erika herself told Candace that the doctor called her directly to inform her that Charlie was dead, which seems more appropriate.

At the Hospital

Mikey McCoy’s assistant, a very young lady called Katherine Laccastro and the Priest were part of the group that escorted Erika to the airport that day, and Elizabeth said Katherine got sick during the flight. They all raced to the hospital as soon as they landed - no mention of the hour wait for Andrew - and Mikey met them all there. Elizabeth then went in with Erika to see Charlie’s body for the first time.

“That’s really weird. It’s wrong and it’s weird… to grieve with people that you kind of just became friends with and that are a lot younger than you. It’s just weird, okay?”

Katherine was then sent to retrieve something from the vehicle Charlie was transported to the hospital in, and was traumatised when she saw the blood inside. Elizabeth then leaves to gather some overnight items for everyone.

There is no mention of Andrew in her account. Also, Frank said the vehicle had been cordoned off by feds at this time, so what was so vital that had to be retrieved from in there?

Extraordinary Link to a Hopkinson Aircraft Employee

On another note, she managed to speak to someone from Hopkinson Aircraft office in Scottsdale, which was where she found out Erika had been when she got the call about Charlie.

“First off, they would like me to clarify that they are not a CIA front company [which Candace accused them of being yesterday] and they do real business…so basically, it just so happened that after I go off air yesterday, I had a conversation with a friend in Scottsdale who said he was going out to dinner that evening, and it turns out that he was dining with somebody who works for Hopkinson Aircraft”.

The chances of that happening are slim to none. Her friend later urged her to speak to the Hopkinson employee who doesn’t know Erika, but he was there when she got the news that Charlie was dead and saw her at the airport.

Uncomfortable Phone Call

Candace called him but it was super weird, “He clammed up and kept saying he would neither confirm nor deny anything. That’s all he said. I’m like, “Okay, like what do you mean confirm or deny? Did you see her?” And he was like “No, I don’t know, I can neither confirm nor deny. I don’t talk about things.”

“There would be nothing wrong with seeing Erika where she’s supposed to be. It’s not something you have to be clammed up about. And it just made me feel really uncomfortable.”

Joe’s Opinion of Tyler Robinson

Candace then played another clip from Joe Rogan’s conversation with Mark Nomand where they discuss the assassination investigation so far.

Joe: This Kirk thing’s weird because now there’s video footage from behind.

Mark: Is that right?

Joe: Yeah. The round that he was supposedly shot with was a 30 odd six, which is a big round. That’s a round that you kill a moose with. And it doesn’t even have an exit wound. It makes zero sense.

Mark: Well, did you hear about this Joe Kent?

Joe: Yeah!

Mark: They told him not to research or investigate. So, what’s up with that?

Joe: He said that they were told to stop their investigation and that they were going to handle it. And meanwhile, have they handled it? Like, we haven’t seen that guy, the the guy who loves furries who supposedly killed Charlie Kirk - Tyler Robinson. We haven’t seen him talk. He hasn’t said he did it. He hasn’t said he didn’t do it. There’s no independent video of him talking about it.

Mark: Yeah.

Joe: And then there was footage of him like, at a yogurt shop, right? Like way across town, like 20 minutes later. The whole thing is super sus.

Candace agrees saying, “It just is objectively super sus. And apparently now they’re at the phase where they’re angry at people for noticing.”

Alexis’ Theory

She then talks about FBI Director Kash Patel, who was supposed to take down the deep state but fumbled the ball on the Epstein Files and Charlie’s assassination, “Charlie literally helped get them into power and they’re really letting it go down like this? [They are] the deep state.

“And I think Kash is now seeking his revenge on people who he feels are guilty of ruining his professional reputation via his girlfriend, the young woman that he once referred to in a real tweet as a country music sensation. Which is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened.”

Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins, who people suspect is a honeypot

“Alexis was deeply upset by the honeypot allegations and sued the content creators [who promoted the rumour] claiming that it harmed her professionally - professionally she sings the opening at Turning Point USA events. Like, that’s what she does. I don’t see how that could have harmed her professionally.

“You should go listen to her music. We can’t play it here because we’ll get hit, that’s what happened last time. But she’s not that talented is what I would say. And that’s putting it mildly. She’s definitely not what I would refer to as a sensation.”

Alexis Blames Russia for Honeypot Slur

Alexis recently posited a theory that Russia was behind the honey pot allegations against her, and presented it in a 13-part thread on X which implicated Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Joe Kent, General Michael Flynn and the Catholic church.

“Even though Russia is an Eastern Orthodox society, apparently Vladimir Putin, because he really wanted to go after this country music sensation with the purpose of taking down Kash Patel and MAGA, decided to repair the schism.”

The Tweets in Chapters

Candace then shows Alexis’ “dizzying and hard to follow” theory, laughing at several points at its absurdity.

Candace: “She says there’s nobody to help when she’s literally dating the FBI Director and has a government security force following her”

“Here she’s just learning how Twitter works and she thinks she has stumbled upon something. Accounts retweet tweets they agree with. Jack Dorsey could have explained this to her in less time than the months it took her to come up with this theory.”

“And by chapter one, she means one tweet [Candace bursts into laughter] No, sweetheart- this is one tweet. This is not a chapter, okay. Not even a first grader would call this a chapter.”

“She jumps from the Catholics to here. You have to read it. It’s too stupid for me to understand.”

“Obviously, if Russia ever covers news that’s happening in America, it’s because Vladimir Putin is behind the thing that’s happening in America. And Chapter three is just a lie - I was not naming Erika and said nice things about her. I didn’t start covering her until she lied to my face in December.”

“The event was the second time I’ve ever seen Joe Kent, but she’s now woven this all together because why would we all be at the same event? And again she shows that when he resigned, Russia Today covered it. So obviously, Putin is doing this.”

“She then shows that the same people interested in the Butler assassination were also interested in Kent’s resignation and Charlie’s assassination. By golly, guys, she’s figured out that MAGA are interested in the same political themes. That’s not a conspiracy Alexis, that’s common sense.”

The Real Reason Behind MAGA’s Rupture

Her thesis was aimed at discovering what was inflicting harm on MAGA, and Candace posits that both Republicans and Democrats care about children being raped, so President Trump dismissing concern about the Epstein Files negatively impacted his standing with MAGA.

Secondly, “people think your boyfriend’s ugly. And so when they see you and they see him, they think it’s a mismatch, unless maybe he’s super duper rich or powerful and you’ve been sent as a honeypot. And I wasn’t the one who put that out there, so don’t sure me. But I just want to help you connect that dot.

“Also, in the midst of an international war like Iran, when somebody resigns because they think the war is immoral, people are going to cover that in different countries. Russia even might cover that.

“So if you have to sue to prove that your relationship is real, it’s maybe not… It also didn’t help that after she did this thread, the first person who retweeted her was Bibi Netanyahu’s son.”

The Rising Number of Catholics

Candace then pivots to the attacks Catholics have had to endure recently, and showed this headline from the Daily Wire:

“The troubling pattern revealed in article [a segment of it is below] is that Catholics are not Zionists. That’s why they’re always under attack, because Catholic does not imply Zionism in the way that Southern Baptists might imply Zionism.”

Candace recalled her back and forth with Christian YouTuber Allie Beth Stuckey when she highlighted the growth of Catholicism:

Allie responded thus:

“And now you fast forward to today and they’re all like, okay it’s true, but let me tell you why it’s a bad thing. And there are so many articles now that show how much the Catholic Church is growing.”

Catholicsm Under Attack

“Is part of [the rise] being driven by people that are feeling disenfranchised by Zionism? Yeah. When they can see things that are obviously evil and you’re telling them that it’s not evil and that they’re not going to be saved unless they turn the other way, yeah, I’m sure that removes the scales from their eyes a little bit.

“I think it’s great for Catholics, but we are fully under attack, there’s no question about it. And that X thread by the FBI Director’s girlfriend really shows you how there’s no way that she can attach it to Catholics for Catholics, but she does because she doesn’t like that Joe Kent’s Catholic and I’m Catholic or something. And Tucker, who she mentions, is Episcipalian, but he’s just always catching strays.”

Comments Section

“I forgot to mention this: when I met up with Erika, she brought up Joe Kent and I was so confused. I need to get my notes from when we sat down, but during the part of our conversation where we were discussing the hospital that day and Andrew’s call, where he mentioned threats against me and Tucker Carlson, for some reason Erika thought that Joe Kent gave me that information, and she kept asking about Joe Kent and I was like, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“And she asked if Kent was my source at the hospital and I said no, Andrew was. So Joe Kent has been on her mind for a long time and I don’t know why. And I forgot the name that she said that she thought was giving Joe information, and Joe was giving me that information. And I just told her, “No, I don’t know what you’re talking about.” Which was true.”