Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
4h

Alexis’ “dizzying and hard to follow” theory is strange in its numbers, update always on the 13th????

Reply
Share
1 reply by Candace Owens Podcasts
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture