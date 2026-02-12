Podcast title: VIRAL: Who Removed Charlie’s Wedding Photo, And Why? | Candace Ep 306

Yesterday Candace made a case for why Erika should be questioned by the police regarding Charlie’s murder because of her lies and inconsistencies, and on today’s show she gave her explanation for who she thinks moved the couple’s wedding photo from Charlie’s office after he died, and noted the clues pointing to marital discord.

What Laura Loomer Said

Candace began today’s episode by showing this tweet by her bête noire Laura Loomer:

Candace responded, “Hey, Laura. Welcome to the Candace Podcast. It sounds like you might be new here - what we’ve been doing these past five months is trying to figure out who killed Charlie Kirk. And while we have uncovered a lot, that process has been somewhat delayed and complicated by the fact that we don’t have access to Charlie’s phone, Erika’s phone, Dan Flood’s phone, Mikey McCoy’s phone logs and Frank Turek’s phone.

“Were we actually granted by the power of the courts the right to subpoena all that information, I suspect we would have maybe solved this thing even before his memorial, so we welcome that opportunity [to be sued by Erika] Laura.”

Who Moved The Wedding Photo?

She then addressed the online furore surrounding the missing wedding photo. Charlie’s last media appearance in the home office was on the morning of September 8th to record his YouTube podcast - having arrived home from Tokyo shortly before midnight the night before - and his wedding photo can be seen behind him on the shelf:

A few days after his death, Erika told The New York Times in an interview that she did not move any items in their home. Then on December 12th, during her media tour promoting Charlie’s book, she did an interview with Glenn Beck from the same home office where she gave the impression that she hadn’t been back in there since Charlie’s death, but the wedding photo was missing.

There’s a scroll-type ornament where the wedding photo was

Erika says, “I’m actually sitting in his office, and I have not being here in a very long time. That’s part of the reason I keep looking down - there are so many treasures here, like this piece of paper [she holds up the handwritten note then reads it] this says his priorities; it says family, children, legacy, kids number one, versus careerism, consumerism and loneliness. My point is, he would sit here on Sundays writing, using his journal and going through all these drawers as he was preparing for the week ahead.”

But if it was really her first time back in the office, who moved the photo? Either someone removed it without Erika’s knowledge, which would be very strange, or the more popular notion is that Erika removed it herself, an action many also judged strange.

Erika Did Not Move It

But Candace doesn’t think Erika removed it, “because that would be the exact opposite of the very intentional PR messaging that has come out of Turning Point since Charlie died. At every waking moment, even when Charlie was lying in his casket, they were ever intentional and wanted the public to recognize that Erika was Charlie’s wife, and Erika’s husband was gone.

“She even intentionally used phrases like ‘My Charlie’ in her initial speech (which was written in large part by Blake Nef). Plus, in subsequent fundraising letters and emails, they wanted the public to know that it was ‘My Charlie’, to remind them over and over again - that’s her husband.

“The intention was to lay the emotional groundwork for the sudden transfer of power. The idea being she’s actually half of Charlie, so nobody should question anything. Charlie thought she was great and you should think she’s great and nobody should question whether or not she’s qualified to be CEO.

“So no, Erika is not the person that moved that picture. In fact, it would be much more likely that they would have added such a picture to the background to remind people that this is her Charlie, and how happy and in love they were.

Charlie Moved the Photo

“So, that really only leaves us with one other option - that Charlie himself moved the frame, probably on September 9th, and Erika simply didn’t realise it because it’s a rather minor detail. They would not have been focusing on whether the background matched.”

It was a genuine oversight that nobody noticed until now, five months later - a minor detail that somehow feels major.

Candace recalls the children’s program Blue’s Clues again and adds the missing wedding photo to the list of clues for Blue the dog that will form a picture to solve the mystery of Charlie’s murder.

More Clues for Blue

She continues to look for things she’d missed by revisiting Erika’s interviews, and plays a clip of Erika recounting Charlie’s excitement for the first stop on his campus tour the night before his death, which Candace calls “objectively unintelligible” because he does these debates almost weekly. Blue’s paw print appears whenever Erika says something suspicious.

Erika says, “That night, he was so excited. I mean, he just was like, “I can’t wait. It’s going to be the best.” And he got up around 2:45, 3ish to go into the kitchen to grab a snack. And our daughter had woken up around that same time. We live in a small space and you can kind of hear when everyone’s kind of shuffling around.

“And so she came to our room and stayed in our bed and he always loved when Gigi slept in our bed because she’s, you know little ones, they like curl up inside of you and they’re just nuzzled in, but you also know that it can be very acrobatic when a three-year-old is in your bed and somehow their feet end up on your face.

“So I said, “I want you to have a good night’s sleep, go ahead and sleep in her room [Blue’s paw print appears briefly and disappears] and I’ll turn the air down so it’s nice and and cozy in there, I just want you to get a good night’s sleep so you can be amazing tomorrow.” And so Gigi and I stayed in our room and that morning he woke up super early and he came into our bedroom and into the bathroom, because that’s where his wedding ring [Blue’s paw print appears briefly and disappears] was and his necklace, and he grabbed that and left. I didn’t even get to give him a kiss goodbye.”

Why Was Charlie So Excited?

Candace then reacts in mock disbelief, “Oh what’s that? A clue? Did you guys see clues?” and recounts the suspicious elements of what Erika said, firstly, why was Charlie so excited about going to UVU and say it was “going to be the best”? Candace confirms that they’d both been there before, and they’ve done a lot of college events together and she has never seen him excited to be fielding questions from a bunch of overcoddled teenagers before.

Candace then questions Gigi been woken up at 2.45am by an excited Charlie, but “that’s not when three year old toddlers wake up. These are sleep-trained toddlers, and at that time Gigi should be in the REM stage of sleep. Toddlers knock out, but maybe Gigi is a light sleeper. It’s also curious that they’re all awake at 2:45am in the morning. But the resolution of this pre-dawn fracas is that Gigi is going to sleep in Charlie’s bed because Erika wanted him to be amazing and rested.”

But if he’s up at 3am and his flight to UVU was at 6.30am, he won’t be very rested and amazing the next morning because he won’t get much sleep. And if he wanted a good night’s sleep, it would have been better achieved in his own bed and not in a toddler’s bed.

Were Charlie and Erika Arguing?

“I’m starting to get a feeling that there might have been another reason that the daughter woke up. Maybe there’s noise, but not from excitement - maybe there was an argument. That would make more sense to me, especially when we add in how she concludes that portion [of the interview] by telling us that Charlie took off his wedding ring during that same night, which is why he then snuck in the next morning to put it back on.

“I immediately clocked that as weird, even when I watched the interview live, just because I know Charlie - he’s the kind of person who could sleep with his boots on, so a little ring [wouldn’t have been a problem] and I don’t know any men - though there maybe some out there - that meticulously take that little band off. Charlie doesn’t strike me as the kind of person who would do that. So that seemed a little off.”

Charlie’s Last Day Alive

Erika was also “exceedingly uncomfortable” discussing Charlie’s final day, and Fox News had to use a lot of cuts to put her narration together and edit out basic prodding questions by Jesse Waters. Candace shows another clip where Jesse asks Erika about Charlie’s last full day on earth.

Erika replies, “He was at the office, and we were going to meet for dinner beforehand with a dear friend of ours who I wanted to just be with us and pray with us before the event. It’s no hidden secret that stuff on campus is heating up. You see people on campus coming on with guns, prior to the event that happened with Charlie, the assassination with Charlie.

“And you and I even even talked about how I used to say to Charlie, “have you ever thought about wearing a vest?” He would nod to that and be like, “I’ve looked into it,” but he would always say, “if they’re going to get me, they’re going to get me.” He wasn’t afraid. It wouldn’t have mattered anyways if he wore a vest.

[Voiceover] Erika’s mom was dealing with a medical issue, so she stayed in Phoenix to care for her. She planned to join Charlie at the next scheduled Turning Point event at Colorado State just a few days later.

Erika continues, “He was like, “Home needs you. Be home. Come with me on Thursday to the next event we have.”

The Priest Prayed for their Marriage

Candace says she’s looked everywhere but Erika never gives a full account of Charlie’s last day, and we now know that the friend Erika mentioned going to dinner with was the priest, “and he came over to pray over Charlie and Erika’s marriage the night before, is what I am told.”

Candace puts the clues together:

Candace then surmises, “The picture that is starting to emerge is that Charlie’s last day consisted of a lot of arguments. Arguments over his shifting away from the pro-Israel position, him communicating to people that he was over it and that he did not want the money; him communicating to people that he wanted to bring me back to Amfest.

They Were Arguing

“And when I look at the fact that Erika’s not able to account for what happened the night before, and she’s kind of cagey and giving us more about how Gigi sleeps and moves in bed than she is about what Charlie was doing, other than getting a snack, I feel - and I could be wrong - that there was a ‘knock ‘em dead’ argument that happened. About what? I don’t know, but that’s what makes logical sense to me.

“Because they have not been honest in their portrayal about where their relationship was, and I will leave it at that. This idea of an amazing godly relationship is not accurate, and it would not have been relevant if Erika had kept it honest throughout this entire process. But she hasn’t.”

The Lie About Charlie’s Texts

With this hindsight, Candace revisits the interview with Glenn Beck where Erika tells him Charlie never texted anyone about his impending death, before she found out Candace knew more about the texts. “Pay attention to how she lies,” Candace says, “Now we know this is lie, it’s crazy to see how performative she is in delivering the lie so it’s believable.”

Glenn says he knows that Charlie and Erika met with a Priest the night before, and asks Erika if Charlie had an inkling that he may die early but chose to have faith and continue on.

Erika replies, “We’ve always had, I mean, I still have unbelievable amounts of death threats. My kids have kidnapping threats and death threats. Our whole team has death threats. We knew that there was always going to be a threat, but Charlie and I always promised each other that we would never live in fear. And he would say, “If they’re going to get me, they’re going to get me.”

“But he was not messaging people the day before saying, “I’m going to be murdered. They’re coming after me. Someone’s going to kill me.” He didn’t say that. And I have his cell phone. He didn’t say that. We believe in the power of prayer and in our sovereign God. And that night before, we did what we usually did before tours, we said our prayer and we asked the Lord to protect us and that his will be done.”

Candace said Erika was acting when she denied the texts since their existence has now been proven and Erika backtracked on her denial. It’s odd that she was even allowed to have Charlie’s phone back so quickly and Candace would love to see what’s on it.

Carrie Prejean’s Anti-Zionism

Candace then recalls Carrie Prejean Boller’s defence against antisemitism at a Religious Liberty Commission hearing of which she is a member, and shows more footage from the hearing where she asks a Rabbi if anti-Zionism is the same as antisemitism.

Carrie Prejean Boller is second from left, and Rabbi Ari Berman is seventh from the left

Rabbi Ari Berman responds, “undoubtedly anti-Zionism is antisemitism [applause] and one does not have to support the specific policies of the government of Israel, but to not support the right of Israel to exist, which is what anti-Zionists do, while not taking that same stand to the 28 Muslim countries and 13 Christian countries in this world, is a double standard, is hypocrisy, and is absolutely antisemitism [applause].

Carrie replies, “I think it’s also important that we not make Islamophobic remarks while we’re here today, I would appreciate that [audience boos]. The rabbi repeats his words to applause, and Carrie states, “As you know, I’m a Catholic, and Catholics do not embrace Zionism. So are all Catholics antisemites according to you?” And the rabbi again repeats what he’d said.

Israel Doesn’t Have a Right to a State

Candace also used to talk about Israel’s right to a state when she was similarly “under the Zionist demonic spell,” but says having a country to yourself is not a human right, but the Palestinians have the right to live in the homes they’ve occupied for centuries without having the Jews come and take it at gunpoint without giving them compensation and mass murder them.

“What they’re basically saying is they’re allowed to violate human rights because they’ve established a new one which is that they have a right to a state…Good for Carrie to [assert that Jews] actually do not have a right to their own state.” Just like Candace fans or Scientologists cannot one day demand their own state in Muslim or Christian majority areas, Jews do not have the right to take what has never being theirs.

A Star is Born

However, Carrie was fired for making this stance, even though Jews supposedly have no power and have being powerless since the Holocaust. “I think it’s a good thing that Carrie got fired. A star is born. She got fired after Zionists demanded she be removed. The opposite thing will now happen - she will be bigger than ever.”

This is the tweet announcing her termination from the commission:

Candace believes that Dan has been purchased by Israel, and that Carrie was punished for being Catholic.

Behind the Scenes at Turning Point’s Super Bowl Show

Back to Turning Point’s Superbowl half time show alternative, “it’s embarrassing for Republicans because now we’re just pretending like we have an audience and that the party is doing doing well, but it’s falling apart and they’re not acknowledging that reality…The audacity to claim that the alternative Super Bowl was a success is such a lie and it’s not necessary. It’s okay to fail and you pivot.”

Eyewitness reports from people that were in the audience at the show told Candace that it was filmed over two days in Fayetteville, Georgia days before the Super Bowl with 180 people in the audience who were paid a stipend of $250 each and their hotel rooms were paid for. Camera tricks were employed to make crowd look bigger.

There were multiple takes of each song, and the performers - some of whom were fans of Bad Bunny - were surprised Erika was not there, and everyone expected there to be bigger artists booked. Candace thought it was funny that the audience were fed Mediterranean food on the first day and tacos the day after.

The performers arrived late except for Gabby Berrett who was early and only had to do her song twice, and the crowd were told that Trump would watch the show which they said would be bigger than Bad Bunny’s, but in the end there was footage showing the Bad Bunny performance playing on a screen at Mar-a-Lago behind Trump.

Trump is talking to the woman in red whilst the screen behind plays Bad Bunny’s performance

Comment Section

This is the top comment from yesterday’s show:

Candace agreed, saying that even if they admitted to Charlie’s murder and everything in the Epstein files, what would we actually do?

Someone writes in to say they’ve seen more coverage of Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s abduction than they saw about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and Candace says, “We can hold two thoughts at the same time here - so whilst it’s obviously a tragedy and I hope her mother gets returned, something about this doesn’t smell right.

“And I’m referring to that same storyline of TMZ somehow getting the tape. Like, TMZ is a whole fed-op. And then Kash Patel is on a plane being a little cowboy. It’s in Pima County, Arizona, back in cartel land. If that was my mom, I would check out those Native American reservations because the feds do deals with them and nothing good goes on there, there’s different rules there. Something doesn’t feel right - and I do think part of it was to distract us because there’s been so much focus on it.”

Then someone writes that when Erika was 25 years old, she had an inappropriate relationship with a 15 year old, sent “sick” messages to her and groomed her for a year. Candace responds that she watched Baron Coleman’s episode covering this and has looked into it, and will present it as part of her Erika series in two weeks. So her podcast will be taking a week off next week to prepare for it.