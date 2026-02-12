Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Steve Emery
7hEdited

Sorry @LauraLoomer but I stand with Candace Owens. One of the only influencers courageous enough to call out Israel who via Netanyahu financed Hamas pre Gaza attack to the tune of hundreds of millions using Qatar as a middle man. It was actually @charliekirk11 who suggested very strongly that Oct 7th was an obvious false flag just prior to being violently assassinated which leads me to believe once again this was an Israeli Mossad hit job. Charlie also called out the corrupt Israeli lobby AIPAC bribing our politicians in what looks more like blackmailing to me. It was also JFK who called out Israel and did not want them having a covert nuclear weapons program and also, like Charlie Kirk, warned us about the Jewish lobby AZC, now AIPAC. He too was assassinated for his troubles… coincidence? How about Julian Assange telling us to “forget about Russia, the real threat is Israel, and the Israeli lobby.” Seems anyone who tells the truth about Israel gets assassinated or imprisoned or as you are now suggesting for our sister Candace.. sued! Hmm, interesting. You, like Israel 1st Jewish cuck @marklevinshow don’t ever do segments on the blatant corruption and lies coming out of Israel established in 1948 by the Ashkenazi Rothschild bankers. Just one year after the CIA was created and one year before Israeli Mossad intel was established. Coincidence? I seriously doubt it! By the way, I am a behavioral health specialist and the conduct and behavior of Erika since Charlie’s assassination is that of a person whose real desire is money and power. Not love or grief. And I too believe she was likely involved in it along with her corrupt Jewish donors

Kyle
7h

Ruh roh! Thank you, Candace! I said on here only a few days ago that all we needed to know is if there was conflict between Charlie and Erika...

