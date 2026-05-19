Podcast title: Hunter Biden Returns. The White House Ghosts Me Regarding Erika… | Candace Ep 340

Last week Candace exclusively reported on a leaked email from the White House promoting Erika Kirk’s viral video; reacted badly to Erika being given an honourary doctorate and continued to mock Nick Shirley’s favella infiltration as a sham.

On today’s show she previewed her upcoming interview with Hunter Biden, compared Erika to the covid vaccine and reacted to a journalist seeing the video that Turning Point are refusing to release.

Candace Interviews Hunter Biden

Candace began the show referencing the seeming absurdity of the interview she did with Hunter Biden - airing on Thursday - the trailer of which she released at the weekend, which she then played.

The trailer begins with a montage of Tucker Carlson, Fox News and Joe Rogan reporting on the FBI discovering disturbing material on Hunter’s laptop, followed by a news report of Hunter being found guilty of three felony gun charges, then a clip of his father President Joe Biden saying “I abide by the jury decision and I will not pardon him,” then cut to Candace saying “Oopsie, He lied. He pardoned a crackhead.”

Then it cut to a shot of Candace and Hunter sitting across from each other at her house, followed by a montage of his clips from the interview interspaced with Candace’s prompts as dramatic music plays.

Candace: Hunter Biden, welcome to the Candace Owens Show.

Hunter: I’ve heard you call me a crackhead many times, and the truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead. The quote unquote laptop, which by the way is bulls***- you know what the laptop proved?

Candace [deadpan]: That you were a crackhead

Hunter: There you go… My marriage fell apart and it just started a really, really dark cycle and my brother called me and said this has got to stop and it forced me into a choice, and the choice was do I get out of bed and live or do I die?

Candace: DC is corrupt. Politics is corrupt.

Hunter: But something’s changed, Candace. It’s not left or right. The DC elite of the of the left, they crushed my dad because he was never part of that club. He was never part of the Epstein class…. You know, one thing he didn’t do, he didn’t greenlight to turn Gaza into a Trump golf course with the Maitre D being Jared Kushner….The war in Iran that they started, that every president before him was pressured by the Israelis.

Candace: And I do think there was something about the Charlie Kirk assassination that everyone just sort of looked up.

Hunter: These are the people that Charlie Kirk made. The level of disloyalty or fear. I don’t know what it is. And the criticism of you for asking the questions for someone who was like a brother to you, it’s like what the f are you talking about? I listen to you and I go “Right on”… The Acts of John, there is a thing that Christ says, “You must learn to suffer as I do, in order be able not to suffer.” And that is the greatest lesson of everything.

How it Happened

After the trailer, Candace says, “Get excited you guys. It’s real. It’s not AI. It happened. He wanted to take the Brigitte doll, I said, “You can’t take Brigitte doll…” I can confidently say that it’s the top two most impactful interviews that we’ve ever done. I would rank the Phil Turney and the USS Liberty interview as number one most consequential. And the Hunter Biden interview is going to be number two. I think you will be blown away.”

On explaining how the interview came about, Candace said she’d liked Hunter’s candour when she watched his interview with Andrew Callahan in July 2025 because he admitted to being a crackhead, and she thought his criticism of fellow lefties like George Clooney and Jake Tapper was refreshing, so Candace tried to contact him but to no avail.

Then two weeks ago at a dinner when someone asked who she’d like to interview, she mentioned Hunter Biden because he seemed as bored with politics as she was, and surprisingly, the person was able to make it happen.

“I don’t want to give anything away, but whatever you are guessing, it’s probably going to be flipped onto its head. I have no doubt that you are going to love this interview and I very much look forward to all of the surrounding commentary.”

The Erika Vaccine

Moving on, Candace said what happened over the weekend regarding Turning Point convinced her that Erika Kirk is like the covid vaccine - “She’s been introduced to the public with the exact same PR scripts, the exact same emotion, with the exact same global institutional governance and backing.

Erika Kirk is the COVID vaccine and we’re now on the fourth booster, which is when everybody knows that they’re lying but still they’re going to keep attempting to force it upon the population, not just the adults but kids too via TPUSA’s Club America for high schoolers.”

Just like the uncertainty at the onset of covid, when Charlie was killed there was mass fear and we all looked to the media to unite us as we shared in the collective pain of his loss, and Erika - like Dr Fauci - was foistered on us. Then just as things got weird when the nurses started doing tiktok dances, Erika “starts making the evil eyes and we became unsure. “We’re all in this together” turned into “Turning Point is my family.”

“People had questions about how quickly the vaccine was being rolled out, similar to the questions about the speed at which Erika was appointed the CEO, which was a couple of days after - doesn’t she need time to grieve? Shouldn’t she be home with her kids? Your social media feed was then filled with influencers, celebrities and politicians like Nicki Minaj, JD Vance, President Trump and Ben Shapiro telling you to roll up your sleeves and take the Erika.

Krispy Kreme Donuts

“But something in your gut is saying this feels wrong. This feels too fast. You get a sense like they already had Erika/the vaccine ready somehow, like she was already in the chamber before Charlie even passed.

“Then the government starts to get a little desperate as they see there’s this fracture in trust. But they’ve got a lot of money behind this thing and bring in large corporations offering you Krispy Kreme donuts. You guys remember that? Krispy Kreme donuts for free if you get the vaccine. Free beer. Free marijuana joints:”

“This is simalar to Turning Point USA now paying their chapter leaders to stay on board because everybody wants to quit. They’re suddenly realizing that we’re being targeted and are thinking, “Is this vaccine going to kill us all?” The “safe and effective” refrain we kept hearing then is now “She’s a grieving widow.” We hear that over and over and over again.

Brave People Asking Questions

“Everyone keeps saying it, but it doesn’t ring true. And the journalists, the government, the military, the Zionists - they’re all in cahoots again. And whenever this unholy alliance begins to collude to tell you that something or someone is okay, it’s because that someone or something probably isn’t. I feel like that is historically accurate.

“What happens next is a few brave people step into the fold and begin to ask the right questions, like “Hey, why do I feel like Erika Kirk is going to kill me every time she speaks? Why is she dressed like an assassin?

“What’s with the glitter pants?

“What exactly is she doing inside of the drapery?

“And when they ask those questions, the entire ecosystem tries to destroy them because how dare you ask these sorts of questions. Then the final stage of covid is when we begin catching our government in outright lies. That’s where we are right now. We’re like, “Hey, government, you said that if I got the vaccine, I wouldn’t get covid, but I got the vaccine and then I got covid twice. So, what’s up?”

Trust the Experts

“And then the government rolls out the experts, the psychologists and the psychiatrists to convince the public that even noticing the government lies and not trusting them blindly is something that only a psychopath would do. Do you guys remember that there were legitimate studies being done diagnosing people who rejected the vaccine as narcissits? We lived through real trauma guys. Here’s an example:”

Candace: “It basically says you’re a psycho if you question the government”

“This is exactly where we’re at in the Erika Kirk story. We’re asking to see evidence, noticing they have told us lies, and we’re now getting diagnosed.”

Show the Evidence

Candace then connected this to Turning Point’s continued refusal to release the video of Charlie at a donor meeting in Aspen saying he’d like to appoint Erika to be CEO if something happened to him, a video Erika told Megyn Kelly she’d seen.

“We’ve been keeping the countdown as soon as I realized something was not right with this video, and we broke the story that that video is likely not authentic. People with direct knowledge tell me that yes, a question was asked, but the answer which Charlie gave was simply that he trusted his lieutenants at the company to figure things out in his absence.

“So, this would imply that Turning Point USA used AI tools to add a sentence that Charlie never said, which is him appointing Erika by name.

“Well, the scandal is now growing because after 46 long days of us asking Turning Point and specifically Blakey Neff to just release the footage - remember they’ve already released the audio, so it’s not a major ask to simply release the video component alongside it - but they refuse.

“But we’re not going to let up on it. This is huge. If we are correct and this was AI, we could be looking at a motive, plain and simple.”

Private Screening of Video

Instead of releasing the footage, Turning Point showed it to a Daily Mail journalist at a secret private screening instead:

The article was behind a paywall and people paid to read it assuming the video was published within, but they were dissappointed

The article claimed that the scandal could now be put to rest because journalist Charlie Spiering saw the footage, but it didn’t say whether he saw it in person, if the file was sent to him or if he saw it via Zoom.

The article also asserted that the video’s existence didn’t matter because everybody knew Charlie wanted Erika to take over:

It Wasn’t Mentioned In The Will

Apparently it was an open secret, yet Charlie did not specify this in his corporate will, “So, we are to believe he kept saying it to everyone, but when it came down to the paperwork, he just skipped that part. I’m told that Erika was named in the corporate will to inherited $10 million - so he thought about her getting paid, but for some reason he didn’t write that he wanted her to become the CEO. That feels like a bit of a miss. I don’t buy it. It’s BS, okay?”

Another part of the article said:

Privacy Concerns

Candace asks why they couldn’t just release the footage, and the article explained:

“So apparently Turning Point USA can cut the clip for Erika to walk out to and we don’t hear the donor in it, but they don’t know how to cut a clip so that we can just see Charlie answering the question? They can’t just black out the face of a donor or cut out the question?

AI Speeches

Candace recalled that TPUSA met with a Hollywood AI company, and also remembered Erika on her first appearance on the Charlie Kirk show after he died saying they have 10 years worth of footage of Charlie giving speeches that nobody had seen, but “how could there be speeches that nobody’s seen? Was Charlie giving speeches in the mirror at home? How is 10 years worth of speeches possible? Were they planning on releasing AI footage?

“I’m not going to say anything bad about Charlie Spiering, the author of the piece. I’m sure he’s a nice guy who is also in no way equipped to assess whether or not what he is looking at is AI, because we all know AI can be uncanny. There are AI videos of me and people believe they’re real. I have a French channel. You guys know how bad my French is, but on my French channel it’s perfect.”

No One Trusts The Experts After Covid

But if Turning Point expected people to trust the journalists on this, they failed and the article backfired and Candace read out these tweets with relish:

Candace says, “Previously, you guys were just wringing Charlie for every every single red scent you could have: $5 for selfies under the tent he died under; $50 for the Freedom shirts he died in; merch, hats, sales, numbers. Now all of a sudden, this is private.”

Blake Neff’s Explanation

Then Blake wrote a tweet about the article thinking it was a “booyah!” moment but it wasn’t:

Candace denied receiving any communication from Spiering, who then posted the email he’d sent to her publicist Mitchell, then Candace explained that there’d been a mix-up and the email had not being forwarded to her

Candace told Blake that more people disbelieved his narrative than believed it, and he replied:

Candace responded to Blake’s scripture quote saying, “Well, Blake, I’m not sure which road you think you’re on buddy, but you might want to pull over and get some directions.”

White House Denies Email

Candace wonders how much longer this “buffoonery” can go on. “For covid, it took years before they finally admitted that the vaccines were not safe and effective. Is it going to be years before [Turning Point] acknowledge that the Grieving Widow Act has failed terribly? I don’t know.”

Continuing on with Operation Warp Widow, after the huge story Candace broke regarding the White House email sent an hour after the shooting at the Correspondent’s Dinner, that called for Erika’s viral ‘I want to go home’ video to be boosted, an Axios reporter named Marc Caputo tweeted this:

He then showed the email in question from the White House:

Graham Allen Refutes Candace’s Evidence

Blake, Andrew Kolvet and Graham Allen (pictured below) were happy to talk about the White House’s denial on The Charlie Kirk Show.

Graham says, “Anytime Candace has any evidence of any kind, all watermarks are removed, all email names are removed. And of everyone who was at the White House Correspondent’s Center - and this is no disrespect to you or Erika Kirk in any way - but you guys were plotting and controlling the whole event according to Candace Owens.

“So you’ve got the President there, the Vice President, Secretary of State, Secretary of War, the whole line of secession for the presidency, but it was you guys who were running and pulling the strings to hoax this entire thing. And this is what Candace does - she says something, and not very smart people listen, but people do listen.

“But where’s the evidence? She then says something happened to it and now they don’t have it, but she retyped the most pertinent information. So, the screenshot that she put up about this whole conspiracy to boost Erika’s, ‘I want to go home’ video, even in her description, she says, “This is not the email. I retyped what I viewed to be the most important points of all of this.”

“And then I commented and said, “This is the most madeup thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” She never provides any type of truth, any type of anything in that regard. And so I really hope the White House does respond.”

Andrew interjects to tell him that the White House did respond and reads out the Marc Caputo tweet, and an elated Graham says, “Wow! Love it, love it.”

White House Responds

Candace doesn’t know why they had to use an axios reporter to confirm the denial when they’re on “first name text basis” with Kash Patel and VP JD Vance. Also, if the email was faked, it would be wall to wall coverage lambasting her for falling for a hoax, so “This lets you know it’s real because they’re giddy about some Axios reporter’s tweet and not doing any due diligence on their own when they have the ability to.”

Candace’s producer then emailed the White House to confirm if the White House military office sent the email, and they responded in four and a half minutes with the exact same email wording they’d sent to Marc Caputo. Candace then responded thus:

They haven’t responded to this, and Candace believes it’s because the devil’s in the details, “It looks like the White House military office did not send that email, but this email was definitely sent and received - any journalist could simply ask that question and make it more broad, because I really think that they’re telling the truth that the White House military office did not send it.

“Somebody on their distribution list maybe sent it, and that the parties that I mentioned also receiving it is true. And I cced Ryan Ripian for good measure, as well as the White House press office. I added more people to that second email so that there’s no confusion about what I’m talking about.

“You think I wouldn’t be clever enough to see through PR? Come on, man. Worst PR ever. So, we’ll keep pushing on that, too. Was the shooting staged? Well, the PR afterwards seems to have being.”

DoD Paid Gary Melton

Speaking of bad publicity, Candace found out that Paramount Not So Tactical (aka Gary Melton pictured below) was paid a large sum by the Department of Defence 14 days after Charlie’s assassination.

Candace: “People like Gary scare me - dumb people with guns is not a great thing.”

This may explain why Brian Harpole chose the obscure YouTuber to give an interview to, and why Turning Point USA were sending him their alibis for Fort Huachuca.

“On September 24th, 2025, he received $39,000 for individual equipment. And then on September 29th, five days later, he received $151,000 for night vision equipment. That seems weird. The Department of Defense decided to just give him that sort of money, but we went to his website and he doesn’t even make his own gear.

“You would think that if the Department of Defense needed night vision goggles, they’d go to the actual manufacturer and get a better price, rather than going to a third party site run by an idiot named Gary Melton to buy the equipment. The timing is weird and suspicious.”

Child Nails Ben Shapiro

On a lighter note, Candace played a video a fan sent in where she’s watching the Candace Owens podcast on TV with her daughter, who then asks her to replay the part with the image of Ben Shapiro on a midget horse. Candace did a side-by-side of the little girl’s reenactment with the actual image:

Candace laughs and says, “We’re going to figure out who this is and send her some kit because we all love a horse, even if it’s being overworked by a temperamental little man on top of it. But that just totally made my day when I saw that, she’s positively adorable. So, if she’s watching, and I’m sure she is, we can’t get you a horse, but we can absolutely send you some kit.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

Regarding her Hunter Biden interview trailer that’s currently making waves she says, “I love a trailer that causes a meltdown. You guys know that. I’m immature in that way. I love the screams and people going, “How dare you speak to him.” I will speak to whoever I want. Nobody puts me in a box.

“I think the interview is going to change some perspectives. To the people saying I’m a Democrat, maybe you didn’t hear me when I said I’m done voting until the Charlie Kirk assassination is solved, because it’s a deep-rooted betrayal by the Trump administration, by Eric, by Don, by Lara, by the people he was friends with, by Kash Patel, by JD Vance- all of them. I don’t work for them. I’m not going to keep doing the same thing and expecting different results.”

When someone messaged in saying, “I got Magic Mountain tickets and a $50 Visa card for my covid shots and I still got covid, but not as bad as most,” Candace is impressed and asks, “Would you get the Erika though for Magic Mountain tickets and $50 Visa card, or would you want a little more? What could they offer you to take the Erika? You ever thought about that?

“I never thought about that until right now. Because everybody has a price, right? Six Flags tickets? Disney World tickets? Cancun tickets? Overseas European tour? For me, I feel like if they just like let me see his phone and her phone and drop that video, I could get there. If you’d let me see the video of Charlie appointing her as CEO, I will roll up my sleeve and I will take the Erika. And you know what? Sprinkle in some Krispy Kreme donuts too.”