Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
15hEdited

Looking SO MUCH to your interview with the SO troubled Hunter, who hunted so much, indeed... What he said in those short clips, is THE BEST ADD for somebody who finally wants to REPLACE Trump=Am-Erica crispy cream;)

How much is the Brigitte doll???

Oh, was jut thinking about Trump and Brigitte, his so beautiful icon.. So given his mental status, maybe he is mixing up Brigitte with the real beauty, Brigitte Bardot??

That apparent video 'non'-existence is kind of a hole in which TPUSA falls itself, since if such video exists, showing these talks between Charlie and Erica, THEN everything implies a cold-bloody INTENTION from very begin, to get rid of Charlie and replace it with the crispy cream Am-erika....

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James Allin's avatar
James Allin
11h

I just want Candice to keep up the hard press. Charlie would have wanted the truth, no matter where the chips fell.

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