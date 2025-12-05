Podcast title: Shocking Revelation About The Egyptian Planes... | Candace Ep 274

Yesterday Candace was jubilant following Turning Point’s invite to a showdown where she can finally face Charlie’s betrayers and they can face their accuser. But today she faced disappointment instead, as Turning Point decided to address her accusations without her in a bizarre about-face that left her reeling.

Turning Point Did Her Wrong

Candace began the show describing her bemusement at the bizarre tweet Turning Point’s Blake Neff sent out at midnight confirming a date for their much anticipated debate without discussing it with her first, and giving her only 24 hours to respond. “Turning Point are so done after this, you just cannot survive being this disingenuous.”

She wants to know who is responsible for this terrible PR strategy, “it feels like this company is going to turn into ENRON: amazing, then just plummet overnight. They are so obviously trying to hide something.”

She briefly pivots to the clip she played yesterday of Cam Higby’s question to the Pentagon’s press secretary about possible French involvement in Candace’s assassination, which he prefaced with “Don’t laugh” before both smile in jest, because she found out that Cam has been on TPUSA’s payroll since August. “So, in theory, Cam Higby, who is laughing off the idea of an assassination attempt, is being paid by the very organization that just had its leader assassinated in broad daylight in front of the entire world. I find that to be interesting.”

Back to her impending showdown with Turning Point, she’d expected arrangements to be made via text or email after her show yesterday, but instead her executive producer Skylar informed her this morning of the late night tweet, and she found out she was already nine hours into the 24 hour ultimatum she’d been given:

“Why? If you’re saying this is happening on the 15th, why am I getting 24 hours to be able to respond to you? That doesn’t make any sense. It feels like this is a BS offer and a really cheap PR move. There’s no reason to issue a 24-hour response and put this up in the middle of the night. And there’s no reason you didn’t reach out to me and say, “Hey, does this work?” They put this for the 15th, which is the last week of our live show leading up to Christmas, so it’s a pretty busy week.”

Their method of engagement caught her off guard, but since it’s a livestream, she can of course show up virtually any time. So she responds:

And to confirm that what they did was an obvious PR move and nothing they’re doing is genuine, Blake responded thus:

“Why are you proceeding without me, to have a conversation about me? Why am I getting 24 hours to respond? Why do you need me there in person if you’re trying to be sincere and answer the very many questions that I have brought up on this show? You guys weren’t even sincere in what you said yesterday - you told some glaring lies about things that I have said - so we’re supposed to trust that you’re going to handle this discussion all by yourselves and respond to every allegation, and this isn’t just some planned PR move?”

Dumpster Fire

The comments under his tweet were brutal because TPUSA now think they’re smarter than their audience and can pull this stunt and pretend they tried to make it work but they really needed her there in person, even though they both have the technology to dialogue virtually.

She calls what’s happening at Turning Point a dumpster fire, and everyone can see it for what it is. All she needed was a link to join them live, and even agreed to any day leading up to the 15th, “but no, they need to have it in person in Phoenix on December 15th or they cannot have me at all.”

The planned debate would now just be them in a room together trading lies without rebuttal, “I maintain that turning point is engaged in a cover up. It pains me to say that because this was once a bright spot in the conservative movement- it is no longer.”

Candace accused Blake of using the left-wing tactic of calling her names - which he did a lot of yesterday - rather than engaging in a debate, which goes against everything Charlie stood for. Even TPUSA Faith pastors called her demonic or evil instead of answering her questions. Nevertheless, she is still happy to join their livestream via video link any day and any time.

New Detail About Egyptian Plane

“In the meantime, we are just going to start investigating harder because you’re not acting right and you’re not going to be able to get yourselves out of it by trying to be tricky like that.” Candace will continue to focus on the Egyptian planes, which Blake disregarded multiple times in his statement yesterday without giving any reason why they should be ignored. Today she has new information about the jets and finds it strange that Turning Point are not concerned about the foreign military plane following their CEO.

Regarding the plane that went to Delaware from Provo, it had four people aboard, one of whom was a foreign dignitary. Candace found out that one of the passengers used the name Walid Mahmood, a passenger that had previously visited Provo on May 27th this year onboard another plane with tail number SUBTU. This has now being added to the timeline:

Internet sleuths discovered that the President of Egypt flew on that same plane in 2023:

He’s mixing up plane SUBTT with SUBTU

The Egyptian president was not onboard the jet on 9/10 however because he was photographed in Egypt with the Prime Minister of Tunisia on that day. He also wasn’t the individual in Provo in May because he was photographed in Egypt at that time.

But Walid Mahmood is likely well-acquainted with the Egyptian president since they both used the same plane, but who is he? Is that name a government-issued pseudonym? Is he the pilot? Turning Point, the Pentagon and the government should also be asking these questions.

“They can’t answer a single question, and think I’m harming Charlie’s legacy by doing the very thing that Charlie was doing when he died. He literally died answering questions from people that disagreed with him. And they’re now trying to invert reality and make it seem as though asking uncomfortable questions is not something Charlie would have done. It’s pointedly ridiculous. And again, ever so transparent.”

Still Willing to Debate

She then addresses the prospective debate again, “Again, I’d like to stress to Turning Point USA that if you want to make this work, we can do this today. We can do this tonight. We can do this at 1.00am. We can do this tomorrow, the next day. We can do this through the end of the year, any time. Okay? Just send me a link and we will appear virtually. This is something that we desperately want.

“We are incredibly committed and sincere in wanting to get answers. We do not believe the official narrative and we do not understand why you guys seem to be trying to protect the official narrative as opposed to joining us in prodding it. I am just saying how the entire world feels. I’m giving voice to how the entire world feels outside of your donor class.”

Laughing at Assassinations

Candace then talks about how it’s the cool thing to laugh at her claims regarding the assassination plot against her as Cam Higby did, and how Zionist influencers have been turning her claim that France tried to kill her into a cultural joke so that we can ignore the fact that the White House, the Elysée Palace and the Pentagon haven’t denied this “crazy claim.”

She then played a clip of “the always relatable Ben Shapiro trying his luck at humour regarding my assassination attempt” to explain why he was sitting in for Greg on the Greg Gutfeld show.

“Why am I sitting in Greg’s seat? The answer is I called French intelligence and something may or may not have happened to Greg.”

Candace responds to his joke with mock laughter, “Laughing about actual violence is apparently hilarious, so long as it comes through the context of humour. You know, all’s fair in love and laughs. So they’re not being tribal at all, they’re just being funny.” She then shows a comedian “from my tribe” called Ace Smart to even things out, because it’s never violent as long as we’re telling jokes. In the clip, Ace wilds out in anger against Ben’s suggestion that no one should retire unless they have a health problem.

Ace Smart: “I wonder, if I slap the **** out of you, would that be antisemitic? You want us to go to work and grind for the rest of our lives whilst you sit in front of podcast equipment and sound intelligent? Shut the **** up!”

Emotional Manipulation

After the clip, a smiling Candace says, “Passionate, hilarious, relatable - it’s funny. She then plays a clip of Frank Turek telling a visibly moved Blake Neff that the night before he died, Charlie told him “Blake is my secret weapon. He’s the smartest man I know…Charlie knew how to spot talent and integrity and people that wanted to make a difference for the Lord in the country.”

Frank Turek: “For Candace Owens to suggest that anybody within TPUSA was somehow complicit in his murder is to say that Charlie was such a bad judge of character that he surrounded himself with traitors.”

Candace called what he said unconvincing and emotionally manipulative, and Charlie’s last night alive seemed to have been busy: he had a meeting with Frank and Blake and also Josh Hamer, but “they’re telling us everything he said the night before except for when he texted you guys and said that he thought they were going to kill him. Can we get to that part?!”

All this praise of Blake and Mikey is all so fake and gay, and it’s obvious that 95% of murder victims were killed by someone they know. Candace rejects the narrative that everyone at Turning Point is above board, especially when they’re concealing important information.

She shouts at them saying, “Who did he think was going to kill him? Andrew Kovet? [long pause] Can you tell us, Andrew? Can you tell us, Blake Nef? Can you tell us Mikey McCoy?”

Tim Pool’s Crash Out

In other news, Tim Poole has been tweeting a lot about Candace and had an emotional breakdown, and she plays a clip of him saying he doesn’t care to be number one - at which point Candace says “he really cares,” and he goes on to call her a “f****** scumbag” in an expletive-filled rant, accusing her of dividing Conservatives which will result in a political loss in the mid-terms and in 2028.

Tim Pool: “Candace is insinuating Turning Point killed the guy that made them all rich…she says the stupidest crap and now everybody is running around divided and broken, and for what reason?”

Candace giggles incredulously throughout his tirade, then answers him saying, “because they killed Charlie Kirk in broad daylight, and we don’t care about your stupid midterms.” She thinks it’s outrageous that Tim wants people to set aside their questions and vote in the same corrupt people lying about Charlie’s murder.

“These people just saw Charlie as a means to an end, as a political horse they could ride, and for whatever reason, they got tired riding him. And now they’re angry because they also were going to whip the ghost of Charlie Kirk and say we still need you to shore up votes. And it is inconvenient that people who actually cared about Charlie and saw him as a human being want to know why he was publicly executed and why we’re being lied to about everything.

“That is why Tim Pool’s upset, because midterms. It’s going to be my fault. Not the fault of the feds for feeding us BS. It’s not going to be the fault of Turning Point for lying, It’s not going to be the fault of actual politicians like Donald Trump - the fault is Candace Owens for wanting to figure out who murdered her friend…so Tim Pool’s got it figured out. His soul seems like it’s really intact and it’s not for sale at all.”

Comment Section

She said many of the comments yesterday was advising her not to fly out to Turning Point’s show, but she would have done so but it looks like they never meant for the meeting to happen at all and are in fact working with the authorities to bury the Charlie Kirk investigation.

“Look, if I if something happens to me, what I want to say to all of you guys is go Max. Like, all of you, everyone, let it never stop. You be just as bold.”

She agreed fully when someone commented, “TPUSA is now floundering up to their eyeballs in their own crappy lies and shady actions. Them treating the public as if we are as gullible as they are guilty has sealed their fate as a corrupt company full of greedy traders.”