On yesterday’s show, Candace analysed Erika Kirk’s upbeat Zoom call 12 days after Charlie’s death where she talked about being excited for the future, and today Candace reviewed an earlier Zoom video call where Erika says she felt blessed and honoured, recounts the many ways Erika has lied to her, and responds to Jeremy Boreing saying that hiring her was the greatest mistake of his life.

Erika Was Behind it All

Candace began the show welcoming us to Season 9 Episode 2 of Everybody Grieves Differently. She then said that thanks to reports from innocent employees wrongly fired from Turning Point for leaking to Candace, she’s now sure that Erika was behind the various PR campaigns against her since she started her investigation into Charlie Kirk’s murder.

She’s also now certain that Erika lied to her face during their meeting when she said Turning Point’s PR man Andrew Kovet had gone rogue when he tweeted the Superman Neck explanation for the bullet, when in fact she’d made up the entire narrative and Andrew tweeted what she’d told him to.

Erika was also at the infamous Hampton Retreat and was there when Bibi Netanyahu called Charlie, “but we have two different versions of that story: Andrew said that Bibi offered to fund Turning Point to the next level - and two others have since confirmed this - but Erika does not remember that part and says Bibi called Charlie about the letter he’d received from him in May, and no offer was made.

“I have also confirmed that Erika and Andrew worked together on the Fort Huachuca PR response which involved using an obscure YouTuber called Paramount Tactical [to combat Mitch Snow’s claims], rather than coming directly to me after our meeting. That seems like a pretty strong violation of the well-meaning four hour conversation I had with her.”

Things began to click for Candace regarding Erika’s real role in Turning Point’s PR moves when Paramount Tactical accidentally revealed on air that Andrew was the one feeding him information he’d gotten from Erika, despite Erika telling Candace she was disappointed in Andrew’s messaging and was thinking of letting him go.

Recalling Erika’s Installation as CEO

The public was informed about Erika’s appointment as Turning Point’s CEO on September 17th in this “very biblical” letter that employed Christian imagery to affirm that God approved of Erika’s new position:

Andrew had told Candace that the board voted for Erika to take over 72 hours after Charlie’s death, which means that someone had asked Erika three days after the assassination if she wanted to be considered for the role and she agreed, whereas for Candace at that time, “everything just felt so intrusive, and even thinking about the world going on felt wrong.” She still believes that TPUSA should have installed an interim CEO to allow Erika time to grieve.

Recalling Stacey Sheridan as Family

“In retrospect, it is stunning to me that Erika chose not to bring a single member of her actual family with her to Utah. Think about that. Charlie’s mother, father and sister all raced to Utah to be with him at the hospital, which is to be expected. But for Erika, no one in her immediate family joined her in her darkest hour.

“Not her mum - okay, we were told that she was sick. Dad also lives in Scottsdale. Sister, yes, she does have one. No cousins or friends, instead she was joined by Stacie Sheridan who is the Head of Fundraising at TPUSA and was acting like her mother - she’d filmed Charlie in his casket and was holding Erika’s hand as Charlie’s casket came off Air Force Two.

Stacie Sheridan

“I would think that you would call somebody close to you that [is not part of the] corporate structure to be by your side. But it was Stacie Sheridan, who I personally warned Charlie about, because it is my personal opinion that there is no rung into hell that Stacie Sheridan will not descend upon for a dollar. That’s my experience with her.”

Candace: “Stacie Sheridan was beside Erika at all moments.”

“As for me, I needed my sister to fly in to be by my side, and I had my husband and my cousin. Erika needed the Head of Gifts and Donations.”

Like a Cult Family

Some employees still at TPUSA and some who have left, told Candace they felt like they were in a cult, and “Charlie’s wife was used to convince employees that it is now a mandate handed to them by God to work harder because this is their new family. Describing the employees like a family to drive them to work like horses only to then fire them after a quarter billion is raised is wild.”

Video Call Six Days After

Following on from yesterday’s happy Zoom call Erika made to staff 12 days after Charlie’s death, Candace got a hold of a corporate-wide video call that took place even earlier on September 16th, six days after the assassination and right after Turning Point employees were told that Erika would be replacing Charlie as CEO.

The video of Erika begins mid-sentence, “…had private conversations with him. I want you all to hold on to those and I want you all to remember those so deeply. I want you to journal about them. I want you to be able to tell your kids about them. I want you to put those in your heart as why you’re still here with with the Turning Point USA family because that’s what we want.

“And like I said to our small group after whatever day that was that I did the thing on TV - my days are so long - Friday, I told the team that “Turning Point USA will continue like my husband always wanted, and it’ll be bigger than ever, and we’re going to honour him by doing that. We’re going to stay humble, we’re going to work hard because that’s what he would want. And we’re going to just make it grow and we’re going to keep our eyes fixed on heaven.”

“And you know, like even Stacie said, he’s going to find ways to speak to us and he’s going to speak to you in different ways. Every person’s going to be different, but you’ll get little moments where you’re like, “Okay, Charlie, I see you.” It might be here on campus. It might be in quiet moments of the night - but he’s here and he’s more alive than ever, and he’s going to guide us, and we just have to remain humble.

“But again, what I told the team was, I will fight like hell to make sure that all of you have a job here. I don’t want anyone to think their job’s in jeopardy [voice breaks] because you’re family. If you choose to leave, that’s different. I promise you I will make sure that I never allow a point to where you have to leave because we cannot financially afford you. That is a promise. I want our family to stay together the best it can.

You Are All Very Loved

“Obviously there’s unforeseen things that might pop up here and there that we can’t foresee in the future, but for right now the way things are, I would like to remain because they are status quo and I think that’s the best thing to do, and everything else we can worry about later.

“But I just want to let you know that you guys are all very loved. I’m very proud of you and Charlie would be [short pause], I mean I think Charlie’s just - I’m trying not to say that he would be, [smiles with eyes closed] he’s obviously celebrating in heaven amongst many things but he’s so proud of all of you for keeping this mission alive and he knows that you can do it. That’s why you’re hired. And he knows that you will be able to carry the torch. And he knows that you’re going to do a great job - even though days are going to be tough.

“Honestly, the nights are the hardest. Mornings are pretty raw, too. But what I’ve noticed these past several days is, if I didn’t have the Turning Point USA’s family with me, all of you, I would be a disaster. I mean, I would be in a foetal position 24/7. But the fact that we have a continued mission to look forward to and we have our family, it’s everything. And some of you, this is your chosen family. And just rely and lean on each other. That’s huge.

“Leaning on each other is huge because all of you were together prior to this and we’ll be together after this. And I told Justin that it’s going to be something where everything before September 10th, any email you were working on, any project you were working on, it’s not that it’s irrelevant now - it’s just, things have changed obviously and the mission has gotten deeper and the mission will grow deeper but like, I just want all of you to know we will be wise stewards.

Feeling Blessed and Honoured

“We will be vigilant, we will be humble, and I just want you to know that I’m with you. I’m here. I’m not going anywhere. And we’re going to make sure that we honour my husband so well [smiles] that this whole world knows what his vision was and will be. And [smiles for a long moment] I feel so blessed and honoured.”

The video ends here and Candace says, “Blessed and honoured? That is crazy work as adjectives.” Candace noted that Erika’s voice only breaks when she promised her Turning Point family that their jobs were safe, implying an emotional attachment to the staff, yet the footage of the female employee getting fired without cause or a conversation and told to leave the building immediately whilst security waited to escort her out tells a different story.

The Beginning of the Call

Candace then plays the beginning of the Zoom call.

Erika grins in delight when she sees the Zoom emojis, whilst Tyrell Farnsworth, the man who removed the camera from behind Charlie, is in the background

Erika says, “Oh, look at all the thumbs up! [points to something on screen] Look how cute that is! Sorry, this is a little bit more informal than probably Charlie would be reacting. [Reacts to something on the screen] How sweet - I didn’t know they could do that. I hate Zoom [smiles].

“Sorry you guys - I just wanted to say first and foremost, my heart obviously is broken for you guys as much it is for our family. You guys lost not only a boss but someone that you looked up to, someone that you believed in his mission, that you also loved. You loved listening to his show, you loved hearing his wisdom on things. I’m sure some of you have also had very personal moments of where you sat down and -”

Candace called what happened at TPUSA Trauma Bonding, with the company creating an emotional dependence by using the imagery of family. She then shows the last segment of the call.

Everyone Grieves Differently

Erika says, “And we will do our best to continue to make Turning Point USA the behemoth he wanted - he wanted it to be this massive thing. Yeah, it is. It is. And that’s why we have to stay humble. But, I just want you guys to stay in prayer. And if you guys do need anything, please reach out to whoever you know to reach out to, and pray with one another, be there with one another, be soft with one another.

“Everyone grieves differently. So, if someone’s acting weird, don’t read into that. Weddings and funerals bring out the weirdest side in people [smiles] - anyone who’s been married knows that. Just love on each other, and if there’s anything or anyone who tries to divide your team or you - that’s just the enemy and just rebuke it and know that there’s a bigger mission at hand. And again you guys are all very loved and I feel very honoured and I’m grateful for all of you.

“So I just wanted to take some time to hop on and share with you my condolences. I wish I could hug all of you, but the fact that a lot of you guys are here in office, that’s what he would like - he doesn’t want you to just be sitting on the couch alone in your room, obviously I mean we will all mourn, but he would want you to build, and so that’s what we’ll do. We’ll have a sword in one hand and we’ll have a hammer in the other cos we’re going to build okay?

What Usha Vance Said

“I love you all and, [pauses] deep breaths - Usha [Vance] - I just want to share this with you all - I asked her when we were on the tarmac, I said, “I don’t know how to get through this.” And she said, you know when you’re on an airplane - and some of you have kids will really relate to this. Others that don’t, you’ve been on a plane with kids, so you can also relate to this - she said, “When you’re on an airplane, and you’re 15 minutes before landing, and the kids are throwing their toys and screaming and you’re thinking to yourself, “am I going to make it through these next 15 minutes?” And then the plane lands.”

“And Usha said, “You’re going to make it through those next 15 minutes. And the next 15 minutes after that.” And so I just want to share that with you because it was a very private moment, but it gave me some peace to know that we can just do this for 15 minutes at a time. So if that means at work when you’re feeling a little bit sad, take those 15 minutes and you’ll be okay. We’re all going to be okay. I love you guys. Have a great meeting [she asks someone off camera] Is there anything else to say? Good. You guys are loved. [points at something on her screen] Love this little thing with all the birds, it’s so cute [someone laughs off camera, Erika smiles] So sweet. God bless you all.”

It’s What Charlie Would Have Wanted

Candace is momentarily befuddled afterwards, and says she’s on the side of the employees, “who were not even against [TPUSA]. They were loyal employees who felt like they were being emotionally manipulated to think that they had to work harder. Even beyond the 20-hour weekdays, they were asked to come in on the weekend to pack t-shirts because it’s what Charlie would want.”

Jeremy Boreing’s Biggest Regret is Hiring Candace

Moving on to the Daily Wire, she says “watching what this company did to itself in one year is incredible and should be taught in psychology courses.” The company’s former CEO Jeremy Boreing is back in the news - which is not surprising because he loves the spotlight - due to his appearance on the Triggernometry podcast. The hosts asked him if looking back, he feels it was a bad idea to hire Candace.

Jeremy Boreing: “Hiring Candace is certainly the biggest mistake of my professional life so far.”

He continued, “I still believe that Candace is the most talented person I’ve ever met, not just in conservative media, but in in any media. She has ‘it’, she has that star quality. You know it the moment you meet her - unbelievable charm, unbelievable charisma. The camera absolutely loves her. She has incredibly unique gifts and skills in that area. “And when she wields those gifts and skills for good, she’s incredibly effective. She was during the BLM movement in America… Candace is like nuclear energy - if you harness it properly, she can power a city. If you lose control, she’ll flatten the city. And I think that’s what we’re seeing now. All those gifts that she has at times used for good, she’s now using for ill - And there’s no one better. She is currently doing an incredible amount of damage.”

Candace responds by saying that Jeremy isn’t even aware of how what he just said was objectively racist, because the Daily Wire used her to critique BLM - her views that BLM turned into a black supremacy movement hasn’t changed - but had a problem when she started noticing that Israel was flattening cities and the Jewish community were acting like the supremacists.

Watching Candace is Like Watching Porn

In a second clip, Jeremy went on to say he met a guy whose wife kept telling him about things she heard Candace say but he wants her to stop watching her show, so Jeremy told him “tell her the fun things that you saw in some porno video. [laughter] He said, “Whoa, what are you talking about?” I said, “Well, the same level of shame should accompany both statements - one should be ashamed to say publicly that they watch Candace Owen, who is at war with the widow of her purported best friend Charlie Kirk. Her show is a kind of pornography - it titillates, it stimulates, it’s slightly naughty, it’s great for getting clicks, it makes tons of money on the internet and you shouldn’t be able to look at it if you’re under 18 [laughter].”

Candace recalls that she got fired for wanting to look into the history of pornography and says he’s arguing like a leftist.

Project Self-Aggrandisement

She then plays a third clip of Jeremy, where he said “Candace is engaged in um a project of self aggrandisement.” He then said he twice asked Candace what her beliefs were and she said she believed what the people believed, saying, “I am the voice of the people,” despite this being amoral and the fact that people can be wrong. “She’s essentially articulating audience capture as a virtue.”

Candace responds that such a conversation never happened, and his insinuation that she’s after clicks goes against her standing up against BLM and supporting Trump as a black person, “because saying that was the easy route to get clicks back in 2016 is completely ridiculous. And Daily Wire staff are right now passing away listening to Jeremy Boreing talk about somebody else liking attention.

“He would literally come to the office and get his hair washed and styled, makeup done and choose from hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of clothes on a clothing rack to play the role of a CEO, making the talent and the people who had shows wait outside until he was done, just so he could go sit in the office and make calls. He’s always being an aspiring actor and would literally build stages every time he gave a speech at the Daily Wire.

The Pendragon Cycle

“He is so obsessed with himself and thinks about nobody else that he put the company into debt. He flew out virtually the entire company to Hungary to bring a book [The Pendragon Cycle] that he read in middle school to life on a budget that would make HBO blush, plummeting the once-financially healthy company into the ground. Last number I heard [that he spent on the project] was $67 million, so much money that he had to borrow from Ben Shapiro to make ends meet because he couldn’t let go of a high school dream. Why is that not his biggest regret?”

She then played a clip from The Bulwark podcast who describe how extravagant the film series became:

A scene from The Pendragon Cycle, described as “a bizarre project set in Roman era Britain but filmed in Hungary involving Italian bulls meant to be from Spain”

The Bulwark says, “Because of the Daily Wire’s enormous revenues, Jeremy Boreing was able to not just finance this [series], but he is the director and the creator of the incredibly ambitious operation, I mean, we’re talking a hundred extras, fist fighting in a marsh in Hungary, enormous crews. Then they flew to Italy to film with bulls that were imported from Spain so its authentic.”

Candace revealed that the enormity of the project caused Jeremy to have “a mental break where he didn’t sleep for days. And one would think that after taking a year off, he would come back and realise the series failed - nobody wanted to buy it, nobody wanted anything to do with it because like always, he cast himself in every role.”

More Missteps by Jeremy

She said his fermenting of a faux scandal by accusing Candace of antisemitism for tweeting ‘Christ is King’ was aimed at attracting new sign ups to the Daily Wire to ease the debt he got the company into, but it didn’t work and many DW staff - whose names he didn’t know because they were beneath him - left and leaked to the press what had happened.

She also revealed that Jeremy had told Brett Cooper weeks before her wedding that she shouldn’t get married because he had big plans for her to be a star, and when she chose to leave he offered an obscene amount of money to her maid of honour to take over her show to hurt her. He then tried to smear Brett as an antisemite because she liked one of Candace’s posts on Instagram.

Jeremy - who Candace called a repressed homosexual and a malignant narcissist - then sued Candace for defending Brett on her show, but she would have accepted the hundreds of dollars in fines he demanded to stand for the truth.

The Story Behind the Bent Key

“The only thing that he’s been successful at is ruining his own life. So, Jeremy, I think you should return back to Texas where you grew up. That bent key that he wears around his neck every day, the key which his company Bent Key Ventures is named after, is a key he’s kept around his neck for 28 years and it unlocks a Playhouse Theatre where he once performed on stage in his hometown. I think that that’s where he should return.”

Candace says she’s done making excuses for Erika because she was at work every day with Stacie Sheridan and Marina Minas, who apparently watches her show live every day in the office along with other staff.

“In retrospect,” Candace says, “I realized and have since learned that Erika told me a lot of fibs during our sit-down, and the biggest one is just the consistent throwing Andrew under the bus and then me learning that Andrew actually told the truth. I was getting played, and I will own the fact that I was not in a position emotionally to contend with her acting in that manner at all…I just feel foolish.”