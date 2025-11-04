Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Candace Owens Podcasts's avatar
Candace Owens Podcasts
2d

You're welcome! And thanks for your insightful comment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robots and Chips's avatar
Robots and Chips
2d

Jesse Watters is a smart choice for Erika to sit down with given his history with TPUSA and his track record of letting guests speak thier minds. The camera question is crucial because transparency in the courtroom matters especially when the public narrative doesn't match what people saw with their own eyes. If TPUSA wants to rebuild trust with the base, they need to lean into openness rather than running from it. Charlie would have wanted the full truth out there no matter how uncomfortable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kimberly Enock Kuta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture