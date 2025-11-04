Podcast title: MATRIX REVELATIONS: Erika Kirk Speaks. Zionists Lie About Charlie. | Candace Ep 257

Last week Candace returned to her podcast after a break with more revelations, more exclusive messages between her and Charlie Kirk and more scrutiny over what Turning Point USA was getting wrong, culminating in a rare Friday episode where she alleged that Egyptian private jets were involved in Charlie’s assassination.

Today she responds to Ben Shapiro shading her, gives Erika unsolicited advice and mocks Kash Patel’s lame tweet defending his girlfriend.

Candace finally shares her opinion of Erika Kirk

Tucker Carlson is not MAGA?

Candace begins the show by mocking the dorky ‘Tucker Carlson is not MAGA’ signs held up by the audience during a speech castigating Carlson, by Florida State Rep Randy Fine at the Republican Jewish Coalition event. The signs were as inauthentic as when Jussie Smollett said he was beaten up by Trump supporters shouting “This is MAGA country!” because true MAGA wouldn’t say that.

Randy Fine: “Tucker Carlson is the most dangerous antisemite in America.”

War on Tucker Carlson

“They have declared war on Tucker Carlson, which they happen to do every week, and they all say the same thing which shows how inorganic it is…and it was very clear that they were instructed to go after Tucker more than anyone else. The real reason Zionists hate him is because he’s very well liked now by both sides. And he also happens to not be controlled.

“You can always tell who they control because they don’t condemn them. Even when Randy Fine just came right out with genocidal language - calling Palestinians subhuman, laughing when he sees a dead body of a Palestinian, they don’t care, they cover it up. But Tucker Carlson having conversations with people they don’t like - they go after him.”

They fired Tucker from Fox because he spoke out against the Ukrainian war and thought it would ruin him, but Tucker got even bigger. After Charlie’s death, Tucker became the natural heir of the populist movement but they want him cancelled.

“Tucker interviewed Nick Fuentes because it happens to be a free country and it’s his platform and he can speak to whoever the hell he wants in the world…[But] the same Zionists who caused Charlie grief in his final days - the very same ones that Charlie thought were going to kill him - have now decided to besmirch Charlie’s name by asserting that Tucker interviewing Nick Fuentes is a betrayal to Charlie.”

Candace says she can debunk this claim because when she discussed her interview with Fuentes with him a month before his death, Charlie never once faulted her for speaking to him. She’d also suggested to both Charlie and Andrew Kovet that Fuentes should go on Charlie’s show for a debate.

“Zionists… want people to believe that [Charlie’s] legacy belongs to Israel somehow. And the harder that they work to lie about his legacy, the more the world wakes up to the truth about how Charlie really felt.”

Ben Shapiro Comes for Candace

Candace then played a clip of her old boss at the Daily Wire Ben Shapiro talking about Tucker betraying Charlie by hosting Fuentes, “and for absolutely no reason at all I caught a stray bullet, which tends to happen. For whatever reason, they get mad at Tucker Carlson, they attack me. They get mad at me, they kind of punch Megyn Kelly now and I don’t know [even] what Megyn Kelly has done wrong.”

Ben Shapiro: “Tucker Carlson is a coward”

Ben played several clips of Candace intended to mock her views about the fabrications behind dinosaur discoveries, about Zionists being to blame if ever she got killed and ending with a clip of her calling Justin Trudeau, Barack Obama, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron gay, to which Candace retorts, “I mean, fact check - all true, I gotta watch that girl’s show…I take nothing back.”

She doubles down on these claims saying that the many vices that American culture suffers from today, like pornography, gambling, transgenderism, radical feminism, modern psychology and pharmaceuticals were introduced promoted by Jews and Zionists, including the father of pornography Al Goldstein who famously stated that “The only reason that Jews are in pornography is that we think that Christ sucks. Catholicism sucks. We don’t believe in authoritarianism. Pornography thus becomes a way of defiling Christian culture as it penetrates to the very heart of the American mainstream.”

She continues saying,“ Pornography… is somehow considered… free speech because Jewish individuals like Samuel Roth fought for that decision in court. Transgenderism [came from] Magnus Hirschfeld who was the doctor and the sexologist…so these are the facts, and facts don’t really care about your feelings.” The last sentence being a truism Ben himself popularised.

Candace played more of Ben saying, “Tucker Carlson preys on the friendship he proclaims with others and then he knifes them directly between the shoulder blades when convenient for him…Tucker Carlson was supposedly Charlie Kirk’s friend. Charlie believed that Nick Fuentes was vermin - that’s a direct quote. He believed that because Nick Fuentes dedicated his life to destroying Charlie Kirk and TPUSA from the inside.”

Candace counters that honouring a friendship by not talking to people is decidedly unlike Charlie, and also that “It is simply a fact - which I feel comfortable sharing now - that Charlie and Ben Shapiro did not get along, because Charlie found out that Ben was operating behind the scenes to hinder the growth of Turning Point USA in our early days when me and Charlie were partners getting out there. And I have about 150 text messages from Charlie to that effect.”

Both Candace and Charlie admired Ben at first and learned from his debates, but then Ben tried to block their progress and when Charlie asked why, Ben said it was because Candace had made a joke about him when she went on Joe Rogan’s podcast in 2018. She then played the light-hearted clip where both she and Joe laugh about Ben’s fastidiousness but concede that they both liked him, with Candace then likening Ben to a hall monitor at school and mimicked him being strict about her being late.

“[Ben said] I was going to ‘Milo’ my career if Charlie didn’t get away from me. Obviously Charlie stuck with me despite Ben’s urging.” Candace and Charlie were later invited to Ben’s show and Candace didn’t want to go but Charlie said they should do it because it means they’ve won.

“Charlie was never meanspirited. He always chose light-hearted humour to get over any situation, and was never a person that wielded [power] behind the scenes to prevent other people from becoming successful. It just wasn’t in him, he wasn’t vengeful. Vengeance is actually kind of the vice that I have had to work on a lot, but Charlie’s perspective was to just laugh and move on.”

Charlie told Candace prior to this photo “I’m going to stand extra tall and puff out my chest so we never forget this moment of having triumphed over Ben Shapiro.”

So although Charlie didn’t hate Ben, he had a negative experience with him. “What I will not allow is this absolute inversion of reality where Ben Shapiro becomes any sort of voice on who is and who is not betraying their friendship with Charlie.”

She said a vice Charlie had was associating success and growth with money which allowed bad faith actors to infiltrate his company, whereas Candace doesn’t care about money, “I would gladly - as you have seen me do - burn it all to the ground to get out one modicum of truth.”

She revealed that many friends and donors close to Charlie had been moved by a monologue Matt Walsh did on his show about Charlie and asked Matt to guest-host Charlie’s show, but this could only happen if Ben Shapiro was also invited, which TPUSA agreed to.

Posthumous Award for Charlie?

Candace then pivots to “a deranged lie” by journalist Michael Starr of the Jerusalem Post which was posted on X by @IsraelWarRoom about Charlie receiving a posthumous honour that will be accepted by Erika Kirk:

Andrew Kovet was quick to shoot down the post with a tweet saying “this is the first we’re hearing about this! We’ve reached out to the reporter at the Jerusalem Post for correction.”

Starr then responded saying, “The Israeli Government Press Office wavered on claims that Erika Kirk would be accepting by video call a posthumous award on behalf of Charlie Kirk after Turning Point USA said that it was not aware of the award and its CEO was not scheduled to participate.”

To which Candace says, “It is so ridiculous to watch them continue to lie about where Charlie Kirk was at in his mind at the end of his life. You’re not getting away with it. The people don’t believe you. Doesn’t matter how much money you spend or how many talking heads you send out to pretend that he didn’t waver in his support. He did. We’ve been reading Charlie in his own words. Okay? Like, you can’t undo this.”

Ironically, Charlie turned against Israel because Zionists were pushing him to disavow Tucker and he refused, and now they want to cancel Tucker because they say he isn’t been a good friend to Charlie when “Charlie Kirk died fighting for his rights and for his friendship with Tucker Carlson… There is going to be a day when we all get to [like Charlie] puff our chests out, stand tall, and recognize that we the American people triumphed over the Israel lobby.”

Candace Finally Addresses Erika Kirk

Many people have been asking Candace to address Erika Kirk, but she says, “what is there for me to address? I see the inuendo online [but] I am interested in investigating who killed Charlie Kirk, and the people that I have been reserving my ire for are the people that are blatantly lying…what lie has Erika told that I’m supposed to be focused on? Did she come out and say “Charlie never had an issue with Israel at the end”? She hasn’t done that.”

Candace says she’s looking forward to Erika’s upcoming interview with Jesse Watters, who Charlie loved because he gave TPUSA a lot of airtime on Fox News back in the day, so he’s a good choice.

“She’s been having conversations with people who were actually friends with Charlie. Erika is also I think, slated to join Megyn Kelly on tour. Don’t quote me, but I’m pretty sure I saw that being teased. Charlie opened up to Megyn in the end and Megyn stood ten toes down on telling the truth, which is why I deeply respected her for [talking about] the pressure that Charlie was under. And it was not easy for Megyn to do that, and she’s still catching heat for it.

“So I feel like Erika is kind of sending a message here that she’s not standing against the people that are telling the truth. I said early on, if Erika Kirk asks me to be quiet, I will be quiet [but] she didn’t ask me to be quiet. So, am I supposed to do a show on whether I like her hair, or her outfits? That doesn’t feel right. And also keep in mind that she’s the mother of Charlie Kirk’s children. I had a real friendship with Charlie Kirk, and what is left of him in this world are his two small children. “If I catch her in a lie, it’ll be a little different, but to just make a baseless attack on her does does not feel appropriate to me. So I’m looking forward to the sit down with Jesse Waters and I think we’re going to get a lot more from Erika and we’re going to see where her mindset is.”

She then plays a teaser of Jesse asking Erika what she thinks about the defence wanting to ban cameras in the courtroom during Tyler Robinson’s trial.

Erika Kirk: “There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered”

Candace agrees that there should be cameras allowed in the courtroom, then offered Erika two unsolicited pieces of advice: one is she would have discouraged Erika from stepping into the CEO role at TPUSA so soon and an interim CEO should have been appointed instead. The other is that because people don’t believe the official narrative of the assassination, Erika should be transparent as this would benefit TPUSA, otherwise the organisation would not survive.

Kash Patel Crashes Out on Twitter

Candace then mocks the FBI Director and says, “I’m everyone right now when I say that Kash Patel is the most embarrassing human in the United States.” She said that despite Charlie championing his appointment, Kash has been terrible and the investigation into Charlie’s assassination makes no sense. Then Kash issued a tweet over the weekend that made Candace “want to be Russian” because at least Putin is a serious person.

“So, the backstory is Kash Patel, he had a divorce and starts dating this cute little thing, Alexis. She’s a cute, very pretty girl who makes videos online. [Kash] flew down in his FBI plane to go see her in Nashville and the internet revolted and said this is an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds. Now, it turns out that he is required to fly on the FBI plane no matter where he goes, whether to a personal or business event. But he is a hypocrite because there are clips of Kash Patel calling the FBI corrupt before he was in the FBI and saying that taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund their personal trips. And now he’s funding his personal trip. And the internet is absolutely correct about this.”

Candace called this tweet by Kash defending his actions and his girlfriend embarrassing:

“Objectively, Alexis - she seems like she’s a really sweet girl, [but] she is not a country music sensation. It’s sweet that you call your girlfriend that, okay? She’s just not a country music sensation. It’s ridiculous. It’s like me talking to my daughter [and telling her that everything she does is] a sensation…this [tweet] does not make you look masculine, this does not make you look like somebody we should be taking seriously. There was no question that Vladimir Putin and the homies laughed [about this]…”

Candace points out that Alexis makes commentary on the internet so criticisms of their relationship is fair game; they’d only even being dating for a year and a half, and he doesn’t seem emotionally stable enough to handle investigations if he’s having a crash out over this.

Comments Section

When someone commented on what a true friend to Charlie she’s being, she responded that her and Charlie were constantly texting each other, and TPUSA now have his phone and can confirm their messages.

Candace in a past episode mentioned her belief that the government used standardised testing in schools to locate students they can use, so when someone commented that both the alleged lone gunmen Tyler Robinson and Matthew Crooks’ SAT scores were in the 99th percentile, Candace agreed and mentioned that Adam Lanza had also once hacked into an FBI database in ninth grade and the FBI visited him before inducting him into a Yale program. But as she’s unable to share her opinion of this on YouTube, she’ll be discussing it in her book club.

With regards to interviewing Fuentes, Candace says, “Charlie didn’t even blink when I hosted Nick Fuentes. If Charlie ever messaged me and said, “You’re betraying me by speaking to this person,” I wouldn’t have been friends with him. Charlie was so cool, and that’s why I hate that they’re trying to make him like a dork in the afterlife.”