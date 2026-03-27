Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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James Bernard Shepard's avatar
James Bernard Shepard
12h

I'm a reader from way way back. So it really helps me to get a printed account of Candace's show. I was a bit confused about the issue of Andrew Kolvet departing Santa Barbara airport 14 minutes after Charlie had been shot. Baron Colman said if Andrew left Santa Barbara, CA, before Charlie was shot that means there was a plot and Andrew knew about it. But I see now that to speak more specifically and accurately, the point is that Andrew has to have been WAITING at the airport in order to have been ready to board and lift off within 14 minutes after Charlie was shot.

He and his wife do not live at the airport. His wife was somewhere else in Santa Barbara, where either she and Andrew were staying or where their home is. It would be nice to know where the Kolvets home is in Santa Barbara and how long it takes to get from there to the airport. If one is departing on a jet, even a private jet, one needs to arrive at the airport, board the plane, the plane needs to have been made ready to fly by prearrangement, it taxis onto the runway, waits for clearance, takes off ... all this takes time and prearrangement. Prearrangement that has to have been done before Charlie was shot.

So if Andrew was all tied up in knots when he landed at Scottsdale who could wonder, if he had been doing his job as part of a plot that makes him an accessory to murder. His wife? She was not in on it? No? He wanted to keep her removed from it all as much as possible?

Andrew is an amateur in this level of crime. He did his job according to the plan but only too well. It went like clockwork. Too much like clockwork. Andrew is waiting at the airport in Santa Barbara. He's ordered the plane to be ready. He wanted to not screw it up. He was nervous.

It's only Erika (and Neff whose history as an employee of Daily Wire makes me suspect that he too is a psychopath) only Erika is cold as a psycho. And she lies like a psycho: so glibly and so frequently and with such disregard for what normal people would think, that she gets tangled in contradictions.

Allegedly. In my humble opinion. Ha ha.

I remind myself of when the Duke of Wellington signed a letter to a man he hated:

"Your Most Humble and Obedient Servant,

Which you know damn well I am not,

Wellington"

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