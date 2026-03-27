Podcast title: VIRAL! It’s Okay Not To Believe A Word Erika Kirk Says. | Candace Ep 317

On yesterday’s podcast, Candace compared four testimonies of events in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and judged Erika’s recollection to be incorrect, and today she used a police scanner audio to prove that Erika lied about their arrival times to Utah, and also reacted to comedian Druski’s viral video parody of Erika.

Police Scanner Proof

Candace began the show recalling the difference in the recollections of what time Erika arrived at Timpanogos hospital to visit Charlie after he was shot, choosing to go with Frank Turek’s assertion that it was around 4pm.

“And I was right, because a few of you guys sent us tips saying that there was a recording on a police scanner from that day that mentions picking Erika up from Provo airport.” Candace then played the audio recording.

The audio says, “…This will be info for IC. Myself and Sergeant Dupey are en route to Provo airport. Victim’s wife is arriving at 3:30.”

Tarmac Hug at Scottsdale

Candace says, “So we can conclusively confirm that Erica did not wait in Provo for an hour on the tarmac for Andrew’s alleged plane to land at 4:40pm, right? Because 3:30pm was the pickup time. So, this only makes sense if Andrew was aboard Charlie’s plane with Erika.

“I feel as though I did not consider the most obvious answer to how this tarmac hug took place. Gratefully, you guys at home are smarter than me, and said the tarmac hug obviously had to take place in Scottsdale. It didn’t happen in Provo at all. It’s the only thing that makes sense.

And I feel tremendously confident about that now because of what Andrew Kolvet said to me on the phone, that he was anxious and is fielding all of these questions from people, myself included, regarding Charlie, and he didn’t know what was going on with Charlie.

When Andrew Found Out

“For around 40 minutes in the immediate aftermath of Charlie being shot, when he was aboard the Santa Barbara flight to Scottsdale, he didn’t know what was going on with Charlie until the core Turning Point team were made aware that Charlie had died.

“That flight takes off five minutes after Charlie is shot, and we can bet that Andrew was on it because I messaged him at 12.40pm, so a little under 20 minutes after Charlie got shot, saying “Please say he’s okay.” And Andrew replied, “I don’t know - Shot for sure.” And then at 1.19pm Andrew said to me, “He has a pulse, but I know nothing else.”

Erika Lied

“This is the only flight time that would explain Andrew not knowing what happened to Charlie. Now, Erika claims that he was on the flight that landed at Provo at 4.30pm. She’s lying. She’s definitely lying about that because Andrew would have known that late in the day that Charlie was dead. The entire world knew by 4.30pm that Charlie had passed away.

“Andrew himself confirmed that he found out between 30 and 40 minutes after Charlie had been shot [around 1pm], which is around the same time Erika also finds out.”

Andrew’s NYT Interview

Candace then played an interview Andrew did with New York Times reporter Ross Douthat where Ross asks him how soon after the shooting he find out Charlie had died.

Andrew Kolvet: “Probably thirty or forty minutes [afterwards]. There was a report. I knew before Trump put the Truth Social [post] out.”

Santa Barbara to Scottsdale to Provo

Candace surmises, “So Andrew took off from Santa Barbara [to go to Scottsdale] right after Charlie got shot. He received the news while he was in the air that Charlie did not make it and therefore, being on this plane by himself, had a lot of pent up emotion and no one to speak to aboard the flight, just like he told me.

“And then he touches down in Scottdale and Erika is the first person he sees when the plane doors open, and he releases all of that pent up emotion in a hug with Erika. This is why Erika cannot answer whether or not his wife was on the plane because this hug took place in Scottdale and Andrew’s wife was not present.”

“So I am surmising that the TPUSA core crew [Elizabeth McCoy, Stacy Sheridan, Katherine Laccastro and Tyler Bowyer] all gathered at Scottsdale airport after Charlie got shot. Let me tell you why this deeply matters and why I was not letting this go - why I’m like a dog with a bone on this detail. Actually, I’ll allow Baron Coleman to tell you why it matters.”

Baron Coleman Explains Why it Matters

Candace then plays a clip of Baron Coleman.

Baron says, “Here’s why it matters. Because if Andrew left Santa Barbara before Charlie got shot, then there was a plot to kill him and Andrew knew about it. That’s why it matters. In my opinion. It is evidence that that might have been the case and that they’ve been lying to us the entire time.”

Why Was Andrew on the Plane Already?

Candace agrees, “Precisely, Baron. It matters because it suggests - it does not conclude okay, but it suggests - that there may have been some sort of aforeknowledge, because for what other reason would Andrew be sitting on a tarmac just about to fly to Scottsdale when Charlie gets shot? The plane takes off five minutes after Charlie gets shot, so why would he be taxiing on a runway right when Charlie gets shot?”

Maybe he was on his way to a meeting in Scottsdale, but if so, they wouldn’t be hiding it. The evidence from what Andrew has said and the police scanner recording is that Andrew did not wait in Santa Barbara for three hours for a flight to Provo [as they said], and Erika did not wait at the tarmac in Provo until 4.30pm for him to arrive.

They all met in Scottsdale and travelled together to Provo aboard Charlie’s plane, and Candace appealed to her audience to get her information about the plane’s pilot.

Timeline of 9/10

Candace then revisits the minute by minute timeline she’d created which shows that Turning Point lied about what happened on 9/10.

Andrew Waited for His Wife

At 2.05pm when Marina Minas said Andrew was on a plane, Candace believes he had his phone off. And when the rest of TPUSA are escorted by police to the hospital, she doesn’t think Andrew was with them. “I think Andrew waited for an hour on the tarmac for his wife.

“I remember that he told me that he said to his wife, “Yeah, of course, I want you to come,” And I immediately thought that his wife then lands on that 4.36pm plane from Santa Barbara, and then Andrew and her go to the hospital and enter via the front entrance, Whilst Erika and the others went in through the back.

“This is my thesis based on evidence and facts and putting things together. I attempted to communicate with TPUSA [to corroborate] but that has been a dead end since they sent me the cease and desist.”

Hospital Mistake in the NYT

Candace’s producer then noticed another lie Erika told, in her first interview with the New York Times at her home days after the assassination, “there’s tons of little mistakes that don’t feel like mistakes to me, and I do not believe for all their faults that the New York Times lied about what the widow told them… little things like when they said Erika was in the hospital with her mum on September 10th - that’s a lie. Erika’s mother was at an opt-in treatment center.”

They said hopsital to elicit pity for a woman whose mother is gravely ill and now has to deal with her husband’s death.

“You’re supposed to think her mother was dying. That was the purpose, I believe, of her posting on [Instagram on] September 8th. She hadn’t posted about her mother in two years, and suddenly she posts a video of her mother looking frail and sick two days before the assassination. That is intentional. I’m tired of pretending that Erika is not using her Instagram to manipulate us. Just like it felt manipulative that we were taken into Charlie’s casket.”

He Died Whilst she was Airborne?

This direct quote from the article features another little lie:

Erika finding out Charlie died whilst she was on the plane is untrue, and Candace doesn’t think the journalist made this up or got it wrong, but was told this by Erika. “We can see on the timeline when she was airborne, and that it would mean she found out at 2.31pm, just nine minutes before President Trump. But no, that’s not true.

“That’s not even the time that Erika told me to my face. What she said more closely mirrors the time Elizabeth McCoy said that she found out, which was right when she got to the airport, which is an hour and a half earlier [around 1pm].

Here Elizabeth affirmed what Erika told the NYT about finding out Charlie had died whilst airborne

“That was the story until the story changed, and and now it’s that Erika knew before she got on the plane. Ladies and gentlemen, there are just too many inconsistencies in the story.”

Another Inconsistency

Also, when Erika spoke to Fox News’ Jesse Waters about the night before the assassination, she said her daughter Gigi was woken up by Charlie’s late night snacking, but the toddler is not mentioned in the NYT article.

Candace adds, “in the article she also slightly adjusts when she says that she heard Charlie close the door when he left [the next morning]. But in another interview she says she saw him grab his necklace and put it around his neck. So, did she see him or did she just hear him close the door? We’re six months in and we have so much more information and it’s time that we go back to the beginning and we recognise that this isn’t right.”

It was too Perfect

Candace then considers that, “When you are guilty and you’re lying, you always plan things too perfectly and it doesn’t account for humanity. That was what I initially started recognizing was wrong with Erika and her responses. It’s so perfect. She found the courage to forgive someone who hadn’t even pled guilty.”

Erika also copied Jackie Kennedy’s famous words, when she refused to take off her bload-soaked clothes and said “I want people to see what they did to my husband,” which is almost verbatim what Erika said when she got to the hospital: “I want to see what they did to my husband.”

It was all too profound, but human beings are sloppy and messy and get angry and shouldn’t be joyful at a memorial or have Zoom calls with employees days after, or give interviews hours afterwards.

Druski’s Viral Parody

“People recognise that something’s not right with Erika, and your best guess, if you were [charitable], you would say maybe she didn’t love him. Maybe she didn’t even like the guy and they’re fighting in the end.

Everything is wrong, and that is why comedians like Tim Dylan and Joe Rogan have picked up on it, and now comedia Druski has dropped an absolutely viral video mocking Christian grift and conservative women, namely Erika Kirk.”

She then played the skit.

The video begins with Druski, a black man in white woman face, walking on to a stage to pyrotechnics, cheers and applause and starts dancing energetically.

The scene then cuts to a press conference:

Reporter: War is raging in Iran.

Druski: We’re praying. We’re praying for all the soldiers and troops.

Reporter: That’s great that you’re praying, but I heard all the kids died when the USA hit the town.

Drsuki: It broke my heart [the camera zooms in on her hand signal]

The scene cuts to a podcast interview.

Interviewee: In what ways have you grown closer to Jesus?

Druski: I serve a righteous God [suddenly breaks off and glares intensely at the camera]

The scene cuts to another press conference.

Druski: We have to protect all men in America, especially all white men in America. Those are the boys that we care about in this country. America is built on their backs. Yes. Cuz they are the ones who matter the most [as she speaks the camera slowly hones in on the black security guard who gives her a dirty look].

That’s How Everybody Feels

Candace, who laughed and giggled throughout the clip, says “This is how everybody’s feeling. For the first time, it’s not left or right, it’s like everyone’s united and feeling this. It feels fake. It feels wrong. It feels like they just want our money and they’re just going to keep saying ‘the Lord and God and God and the Lord’ so we can’t question things, because it would be demonic. How dare you question a grieving widow?”

Candace is glad this has gone viral, and thought it was hilarious that even X’s Grok AI was fooled:

They Didn’t Like It

The Israel Firsters were, of course, upset by the skit, which Candace says is objectively funny:

And Andrew was the “pettiest” and tweeted:

He’s Referring to Me

Candace responds, “Guys, I think he’s referring to me [grins]. I don’t know, but I feel like he is referring to me. Druski, you have my permission - if you want to do a skit about me, that works. Andrew, why are you so mad? Now do conservative black women? What are you talking about?

“I’ve been made fun of by the left since I started my career. Saturday Night Live have made fun of me, Dave Chappelle did a skit about me. My response was “this is funny, it’s cool. It’s legendary that Dave Chappelle knows my name.” You want to know why you’re mad? Because you’re guilty. Your conscience is bothering you. You’re angry that you have so much money and so much power all the way to the White House.

“Imagine having that much power but actually no influence. That many resources but everyone can see its inorganic because we’re all feeling the same about Erika Kirk. He’s big mad because he’s getting exposed and the walls are closing in.”

TPUSA Plane to Fort Huachuca

Recalling Fort Huachuca, where Mitch Snow said he saw TPUSA’s head of security Brain Harpole exiting a meeting on September 9th though TPUSA and Erika vehemently denied this, a source told Baron Coleman about a plane used by TPUSA employees that visited the Fort.

Baron says, “This was a plane I was told from a TPUSA insider is frequently used by TPUSA, and on September 10th it flew from Chicago to Provo. It had flown from Pierre, South Dakota at 2.40pm and landed in Chicago at 4.06pm. Less than an hour later, it it left for Provo, I presume with Charlie Kirk’s parents, but I can’t state that with any degree of certainty….

“Then I saw this weird flight from Atlanta to Fort Huachuca…why is a plane frequently used by TPUSA going to Fort Huachuca? The new plane also went to Fort Huachuca on October 4th…”

Candace urged viewers to send her or Baron more information about this, but confirmed that Vice President JD Vance sent Airforce Two to pick up Charlie’s parents, so they were definitely not on that flight. Candace also thought it was interesting that the Egyptian planes were back in Provo right when Brigitte Macron visits Washington DC.

Comments Setion

These are the top comments from the last episode:

Candace agrees saying, “She’s just in a bubble and not allowed to speak to people. But truth doesn’t fear inspection, you can just go do a podcast, speak to people, answer questions, put things to bed.

“And people can see the money they’re spending and don’t like feeling as though there are others in the world who think that they can simply pay to edit their opinions. There’s something “let them eat cake-ish” about that…

“Also first they said I was in love with Charlie and that’s why I’m so angry because he picked Erika. Yesterday, they were saying that I was a lesbian. I can’t be both guys!”

Candace’s sources that live in the building told her that Mikey and Elizabeth McCoy were also daily visitors, and they all worked in the community centre there. “Mikey is this kid who’s like 22 years old, who sort of slid right into Charlie’s chair right after and was doing interviews from his office and moving things around. It’s insane that Erika would provide him with that kind of access.”

Candace then read a comment that said, ““Remember when Charlie was so excited when South Park did him?” and Candace responded, “That’s so true! Charlie celebrated that and made fun of it because he wasn’t doing anything wrong. It’s like, you noticed and you’re making fun of me and great, I’ve become mainstream. And that was his perspective.

“But they’re angry [about the Druski skit] because there’s something there that they recognize to be very true. And they also feel like they’re not getting the bang for their PR buck because they spent so much money on their ‘Hate Candace’ and ‘Hate Joe Kent’ campaigns…they all want to smear me but none of them want to come on my show and discuss these things with me.”

Candace then addressed this tweet:

Candace said it’s wholly innacurate because “she blocked out that the person has black hair and and black eyes which my husband does not have.”