Podcast title: BAAL SO HARD: The Epstein Files | Candace Ep 300

Last week Candace focused on Erika Kirk - analysing her happy Zoom audio and upbeat Zoom video she did days after Charlie’s death. Candace also discussed Erika with guest Bassem Youssef and then compared Charlie’s widow to Kobe Bryant’s more believable widow.

Today she talked a little about how Erika lied to her about Charlie’s text messages, but most of the show focused on the newly released Epstein files which she linked to what she’s been preaching about Jewish occultic mysticism, Sigmund Freud and Israel’s war on ancient relics.

Jeffrey Epstein and Jewish Occultism

Candace began the show talking about the recently released Epstein Files, “You know who was not surprised at all while reading through them? Any person that’s been watching this show, especially the people in my book club” who have been reading Sigmund Freud and the Jewish Mystical Tradition by David Bakan, and The Assault on Truth by Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson.

These books revealed how Freud and the Freemasons run Western societies, hate Christians and perform satanic rituals involving children, “this is not a conspiracy. The only conspiracy are those colluding to hide those facts. And to be clear, this is not Judaism - it’s occult mysticism. That’s the way it’s able to move through all the faiths.”

Sigmund Freud and Kabballah

This explains why the six-pointed Star of David was once on the Moroccan flag [now it has five-pointed star] and was on the cover of renowned satanist Aleister Crowley’s books, because it symbolises the occult. From The Assault on Truth, she read an excerpt from a letter that Western hero and “the Father of modern psychology” Sigmund Freud sent to his best friend and lover Wilhelm Fliess:

“Imagine I obtained a scene about the circumcision of a girl, the cutting of a piece of her labia, sucking up the blood, following which the child was given a piece of the skin to eat. I dream therefore of a prime evil devil religion whose rights are carried on secretly, and I understand the harsh therapy of the witch’s judges.”

Sigmund Freud (L) and Wilhelm Fliess, who molested his own son Robert Fliess as later documented by Robert

The book’s author Masson was the director of Freud’s archives and after reading Freud’s unpublished works, determined that Freud knew his patients were abused as children by their fathers but had created a social science to gaslight them.

Freud had initially believed the testimonies of the incest victims and had even examined the children who had died after horrific abuse, but he was ostracised by the psychology community for writing about it. Then when he turned 36, he was initiated into occultic Kabballah and changed his mind, telling Fliess he now understood the children’s role in the ancient pagan festivals and ceremonies.

Jewish Imposters

Candace said, “We are not in a war between monotheistic faiths. The people that we are fighting are pagan gypsies who have been wearing the cloak of Judaism since the fall of the missing Khazarian empire. The Khazars were a nomadic Turkish tribe who adopted Judaism in the 8th century.”

B’nai B’rith and the ADL

Freud was also part of the Jewish supremacist, Freemasonic group called B’nai B’rith, who were involved with the American civil war, “Ulysses S. Grant notoriously expelled Jews from his military district - Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky - because of what they were cooking up at these lodges. B’nai B’rith then became the ADL after the ritualistic murder of Catholic girl Mary Phagan [by a wealthy Jew],” which occurred during the same date and holiday season that such rituals have been done by Jews throughout history.

They Call Us Goyim

Candace asserts the authenticity of this event even though Dennis Prager denounced her for telling this story, “and the Epstein files create an opportunity for us to discuss this and to hear the way they speak about us behind closed doors, which is exactly how Sigmund Freud spoke - it’s racist.”

Calling us Goyim is part of their religious philosophy, “meaning we are cattle that’s meant to be herded and ruled over.” This explains their psychotic harassment of her because she refused to submit and work for Zionist psychopaths who view her defiance as akin to an animal beating them at chess. They called everything she’s been saying an antisemitic conspiracy until the Epstein files were released to prove it.

Insights from the Epstein Files

She then played a Tiktok video by @contraryian who summarises some of what was seen in the Epstein files.

Contraryian says, “Israel is mentioned twice as much as Donald Trump in the new documents. Here’s Epstein discussing with Roger Shank, a Jewish American academic and hedge fund worker, saying Jews create vast fortunes by manipulating markets and creating financial speculation and exploiting labour. He says, “Let the Goyim deal in the real world.” In a discussion with the Rothschild family, Epstein says if they overthrew the Ukrainian government, there would be great opportunities

“The Rothschild family paid Epstein $25 million for certain algorithms. While talking to Peggy Siegel on August 7th of 2010, she asks if an event is going to be 100% Jewish and he replies:

Contraryian continues, “Joshua Finkelstein, Black Rock’s Larry Finkelstein’s son, is accused of not having any respect for non-Jews, seeing them as not human. This is from his ex-girlfriend, who he pressures in having an abortion. In 2017, Epstein has a conversation talking about if you want to hire the best people, you have to hire only Jews. Only hire those who can prove they are genetically Jewish.

“Maria Farmer, one of the first victims to come out and name Epstein, said “I wasn’t allowed to go get food. And when I called Van and asked why I couldn’t eat there, she said, “It’s a Jewish country club. You’re not Jewish. They’re not going to serve you.” Maria said that their operation was motivated by Jewish supremacy.”

They’re Not My Masters

Candace asks if anyone can still deny their racism, and laughingly says, “Hey, really bad time Rob McCoy - he who wrote a public letter accusing me of being antisemitic. Can you use some of that energy towards Israel, your masters? Because I won’t have them be my masters.” She says Ben Shapiro’s and Bari Weiss’s ancestors were in B’nai B’rith, but not all Jews are implicated, “there is a fundamental difference between a Dave Smith and a Ben Shapiro.”

Pizzagate

She recalled 2016’s Pizzagate, when numerous pizza references by politicians in relation to parties were seen in the Wikileaks documents, like this email to former White House chief of staff John Podesta:

“They tried to downplay that entire scandal and pretend that it was crazy, but the FBI formally acknowledged that pizza is used as a code word amongst peadophiles. Now, the Epstein files have 900 emails referring to pizza, and emails - some of which we’ll never see - regarding murder, which they’ll explain as jokes.”

“You May Kill Him”

She then played a video by James Li (@5149jamesli) who researched a particular email in which Epstein was advised to kill someone.

James Li: “Why was this name redacted? Well thankfully for all of us, the DOJ sucks at their job, and a less redacted copy of the email says it came from Susan Hamblin”

James found out that Susan Hamblin is a financial advisor and founder of an adoption agency, who successfully sued a newspaper for reporting that she’d groomed and procured a 16 year old girl to be sexually abused by Epstein. The paper later removed the articles and paid her compensation.

Ben Shapiro Says There’s Nothing To See Here

Candace then played a clip of Ben Shapiro telling people to dismiss the Epstein emails because his sources say everything we needed to know was already out.

Ben Shapiro: “The tens of thousands of hours of tape was all child porn and the FBI is not releasing them because they do not include children with third parties on Epstein island. There’s no Epstein list, just a black book of Epstein contacts we already know of and no evidence they were involved in trafficking”

Ben also said there was no evidence for Tucker Carlson’s assertion that Mossad was involved, and showed this tweet from Israel’s former Prime Minister:

Bennett told Ben that Mossad have not being active in America since 1987, a claim that made Candace laugh heartily.

Nicki Minaj’s Tweet

“Nicki Minaj also went off in a series of tweets after it was revealed that Jay-Z was mentioned in one of the emails. Now, I’m going to wait for more information regarding this email because they are now saying that some of these emails came in later when people were allowed to flood the FBI with reports.

“But the point is Jay-Z was mentioned in the context of being with Harvey Weinstein watching somebody be sexually assaulted, so a bunch of people rightfully unfollowed Jay Z. I haven’t been a fan of Jay Z for years because it’s obvious he’s working for the feds. Then Nicki tweeted this:”

Many people have spoken about this dark side of the entertainment industry, “I really don’t see how you can have a ton of success in Hollywood and not be in the club, because Hollywood was founded upon this.”

JD Vance and Peter Thiel

We won’t get all the files, and some powerful people will still be protected like the Adelsons, whose absence from the files is ridiculous, but Peter Thiel was thrown under the bus, “his emails are in there and it ain’t good for JD Vance. I think this is the most consequential thing to come out of these emails that I can see right now. JD Vance was going to be running for President in 2028, but everyone knows Peter Thiel funded his career and got him his book and Netflix deal.”

It was well known that Thiel was friends with Epstein. He told Joe Rogan last year that he didn’t really know Epstein, yet “he was emailing Jeffrey Epstein a lot, meeting up with him a lot, it definitely sounds like they were very close, he was even invited to the island - it is not a good look.”

“I also expected to see some other names which would bring us a little closer to solving the Charlie Kirk murder in my opinion. So we’re getting something but not everything. And that’s why Congressman Thomas Massie is demanding for there to be more released, and also these should be unredacted.”

The War on Ancient Relics

Back to Wikileaks, and “Do you guys ever wonder why Hillary Clinton in those Wikileak emails was trying to locate Gilgamesh’s tomb [said to be in Iraq] a few days before we invaded Iraq? It’s because they are practicing ancient witchcraft. I read The Epic of Gilgamesh when I was at university, and it has been long suspected that Gilgamesh was actually Nimrod in the Bible who built the Tower of Babel.

“A lot of our activities in the Middle East have nothing to do with a war on terror. In fact, we kind of are the terrorists. The CIA are mass-murdering people, but also destroying ancient sites. They want there to be no past and they will control the ever-present. They want to go back and destroy all of these relics. That’s why there’s an obsession with getting into Armenia, which they’re working on right now, Iraq, and Iran is another place where there’s so much history.

Star of David in Temples of Baal

“But they have not been successful in destroying the ancient Baal temples that show the star of David which tells you it was never associated with Judaism. Jews, please wake up - the Kiddush Cup is the traditional symbol of Judaism. It even says on Wikipedia that the star of David did not emerge until 1666, and that symbol is actually from King Solomon’s seal and the people that believe that Solomon’s ring held power.”

This ancient Baal temple in Lebanon still has the Star of David all over [below], but Israel is trying to take over Lebanon so these sites may soon be destroyed.

She urged the Jewish community to research their history, starting with Sigmund Freud and working backwards, which is what she did, and realise that the Rothschilds funded Jacob Frank (of the Frankists cult) and Epstein.

Jack Hammer and the Zoom Call

Back to the assassination investigation, and Candace has being documenting all of Charlie and Erika’s movements in the 48 hours leading up to September 10th, and it surprised her to hear Josh Hammer clarify that Charlie sent the text about leaving the pro-Israel cause on September 9th and not September 8th as she thought.

Josh said that two hours after sending the text, Charlie organised a Zoom call with him and a rabbi to get advice on his Israel messaging on his campus tours. Candace doesn’t believe Charlie would seek advice from Hammer and a rabbi based in Israel, but adds it to the timeline:

Candace doesn’t believe Charlie got a Priest to pray over the Jezebel article that day, “because of my relationship with Charlie and how much we texted about ridiculous articles and laughed at them. For me to think that suddenly on some feminist website somebody wrote about buying an Etsy spell and that would send him so over the edge that he would call a priest, doesn’t doesn’t pass the sniff test for me.”

She believes Hammer and the rabbi had panicked and during the call were trying to convince Charlie to stay with Israel following his text - in which he also told people that he wanted to have Candace back at Turning Point events - then after dinner, Charlie texted Dan Flood and Andrew Kovet that ‘they’ wanted to kill him, “he was referring to Israel when he said that.”

Erika Lied

Candace then says she caught Erika in another big lie. First, she said [the texts Charlie sent Dan Flood] didn’t exist. Then she said, “Maybe it did exist, but actually it was on Telegram, which Charlie had set to be erased, and that’s why she never saw it.” That’s a lie, it was sent on iMessage according to my source, who I trust more than I trust Erika because I’ve clocked her on too many big lies.”

Back to the September 8th timeline:

A Pastor, a Priest and a Rabbi Walked into a Bar

She plays a clip of Frank Turek on Megyn Kelly’s show talking about the long walk he went on with Charlie because Charlie sought his advice on debating college kids about Jesus. Candace notes that Frank said Charlie was late for the walk because he was seeing to his daughter Gigi who just woken up from a nap, so does that mean Erika wasn’t home?

They want us to believe that Charlie consulted a Pastor, a Priest and Rabbi hours before his death about his upcoming campus debates, “it’s like the beginning of a joke.”

Candace was told by one of Charlie’s neighbours that she did see Charlie on an evening walk, but with a tall man she didn’t recognise. Candace doesn’t think Frank is lying, but no one saw Erika at that time, and no witnesses have confirmed they saw or heard her when she said she screamed at the Doctor’s office when she was told Charlie had been shot, and no one saw her when she said she collapsed at the parking lot afterwards.

Charlie Said The Jews Want to Kill Him

She believes Charlie told people that the Jews specifically were going to kill him, “and Erika is lying and covering up for bad people and is welcoming bad people into Turning Point USA for money. And I don’t give a **** about who’s outraged by this - how could any of you continue to stand by this sort of stuff where good men are being killed, children are being harmed, people are lying about who Charlie was and what he was going through in the final days, yet question the motives of the people who still have a soul?”

Comment Section

The top comment from the last show:

Candace then reads out this message, “the $65,000 hot dog party that Obama had in the White House was in the Wikileaks files. Hillary alerted him that he should be more careful,” and Candace responds, “Yeah, he was emailing about hot dog parties and pizza parties and, why would you have to be careful about having a pizza party?”

Back to Jewish mysticism, “any person that is suggesting that these people do not hate Christians, who they view as goyim, is a liar. Leave your church if they’re telling you that - they are actually brainwashing you to accept racism and being less than, because they say “God says they’re better than you. God chose them.” It’s ridiculous - wake up guys.”