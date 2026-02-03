Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Dawid Yithro Whitestone
1h

The body of Gilgamesh or nimrod was necessary for the production of the MRNA and crispr Technology in the c19 vaccine…. Which is nothing more than a cybernetic backbone onto which they are able to seal a soul to a digital twin thus making them inseparable from AI if the DNA of that human being integrates and receives that Mark…. It is the third or fourth stage of the mark, but some already had the other three stages and even the final stage before they took it and therefore have no return or recourse of action…. Some people who were actually tackled and pinned down and forced to take it will still be able to escape, and even some that initially took the first three, two or one depending on which brand they took will also be able to escape the final seal if they overcome the fear and the deception that caused them to take it in the first place…. They must not fear to physically die or to lose the comfort of fitting in with World’s social economic template of operation…. They must follow Messiah to the point where they no longer fit in with their definition of Good and Evil, life and death, and light and darkness as well as work versus laziness…. They must also see the difference between Heavenly and Earthly things and yet see the parabolic and symbiotic relationship that they have together…. And I'm talking third heaven and higher not just second heaven realities that the Matrix references where the machines are or the Fallen Angels and their demonic Nephilim offspring reside….

They had to have the body of Gilgamesh or Nimrod so that they could clone him and his Nephilim army through the needle it is in fact how reincarnation really works in regards to the restoration and continuance of the ancient evil predating the flood of Noah in the days of lamech…. For once the rebellious angels could not reproduce true physical procreation with the women of humankind they had to turn to other forms of genetic augmentation using the creatures of Earth, the creatures of the sea, and of the air, as well as the herbs and trees of the Earth and the Waters that were at that time under the Earth having not yet become seas after the flood of Noah in the days of Peleg and during the destruction of the Tower of Babel…. As it says in the Book of Ecclesiastes there is nothing new Under the Sun…. And that is really in reference to the worship of the Sun which is called Chemos, Baal, and or Molech…. We must also understand the stars of Remphan, Ishtar, and Ashereth…. These are the principalities that attach themselves to Nimrod and his mother wife Samaramus after she had cloned him and renamed him Tamuz…. Other of his names were Osiris, Abbaddon, and Apollo…. People need to truly understand that the name Jesus was also invented by Jews through the society of Jesus also known as the Jesuit order…. The true name of Messiah is YAHUSHA/Yahuishi/Joshua and the True Name of the Father is YAHUWAH…. If you are not able to yet understand this, I pray that you soon will, but you will also need to ask for his true character and or breath, voice, and word of his Covenant to be made fully and completely manifest as well…. And that you might see through his eyes, hear through his ears, perceive with his taste and smell, discern with his mind, and received with his heart those things which are of Him and NOT of the World…. Messiah is much more than just a Collective Consciousness he is the central mind of his people…. The bloodletting of the Ashkenazi Jews is the reason that they no longer have a Trace of epigenetic connection to their physical Hebrew bloodline…. Because they cut themselves off by rejecting the true Messiah, but even if they never were a part of the physical abrahamic bloodline, they are still able to be grafted in to the true House of YAH-ROSH-AL if they receive the Truth of who and what Messiah is….

Frank Molina
8h

One could note that Christianity is the worst of the three abrahamic based religions and caused the most chaos and war given the crusades, and the apparent absolution of the information and cultures, conquered.

You can now link organizations to not only the Epstein patterns, but back to original Axis power institutions that evolved into new names like Bayer and Siemens and NRI/MOLINA corporations in Japan.

