Podcast title: Update! Erika Did Not Go Home. Source Confirms AI Voice Tactics. | Candace Ep 336

Last week Candace discussed how the downfall of The Daily Wire was in large part due to its CEOs Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing harrassing her, and she also concluded that Erika Kirk’s tearful exit from the WHCD shooting was faked after receiving credible tips following a $10,000 bounty she offered for proof of this.

On today’s podcast, she revealed that Turning Point currently use AI for presentations so could have doctored Charlie’s voice appointing Erika as his succesor, and doubled down on her criticism of Nick Shirley for faking favella vidoes and being a plant.

Aggressive Divorce Denial

Candace began the show by remarking on Andrew Kolvet’s fierce denial of a a report by prominent X account Project Constitution that he was getting a divorce:

Andrew channeled his inner Will Smith of the Oscars Slap fame

Then others from Turning Point like Tyler Bowyer and Blake Neff chimed in to defend Andrew’s marriage and honour, which Candace felt was unecessary:

“It’s a bit of an aggressive response for a divorce rumor, which happens regularly when you’re in the public space. I’m just forever amazed at what Turning Point USA and their execs choose to respond to, and the more important things that they remain mum on. Project Constitution started this rumour and they were happy to respond to it, which means that they do not view him as a psychopathic knife wielding subway killer.

Still No Erika Appointment Video

“Because, according to the count which I’m now keeping here on my desk, it has been 39 long days since we reported that donors who were present in Aspen assert that the audio which was shared by Turning Point USA of Charlie saying “I appoint my wife to run Turning Point USA if something happens” was faked.

“And Turning Point for some reason is still refusing to drop the video of Charlie saying this. They’re refusing to even respond authoritatively. That feels a little suspicious to me.”

Audio Sounds AI

Blake said that even if they released the video, people would say it was AI, which is an oddly specific concern. Candace then played the audio again - repeating the last sentence three times - because she thinks it sounds like AI:

The audio plays over slow motion footage of Charlie and Erika Kirk on stage

Charlie says, “A lot of organizations and groups, as soon as a founder leaves, it just kind of collapses. A lot of my job is not always in the day-to-day details. It’s very much vision casting, very much driving success. But we have a great board and god forbid if something happens, they’ll figure it out. I appoint my wife to run Turning Point USA. If something happens to me, Erika would do a great job.”

Please Release the Video

“It just doesn’t flow when you hear it,” says Candace after the listening to the audio. “And it’s also remarkably formal - and it’s exactly the sentence that he needed to say that he said. We would like a response on this. Are the donors lying? A simple yes or no would do as a starting place.”

It was Turning Point themselves who revealed the existence of the video, and Erika told Megyn Kelly how emotional she felt watching the video for the first time, a video that went against his every public utterance about mothers working, “Please just drop the video. It’s all we ask, and we’re asking politely.”

TPUSA Use AI Voiceovers

Candace then found out that TPUSA does use AI voices for their presentations, “it turns out that Marcus Wada - the Turning Point employee that we introduced you to that’s a rehabilitated former arms dealer - creates AI voices which they currently use to voice over their Turning Point presentations.

“I’m told that they typically use the voice of pastor John Amanchuku. So, if you’re at a Turning Point event and hear a presentation, the voiceover is Pastor John who did not actually record it, but his voice is being manipulating though I’m sure with his permission.

Pastor John Amanchuckwu

“They’re basically taking someone’s voice and turning it into a narrator. So, it is an entirely reasonable question to ask: Was the same thing done for Charlie postumously?”

Why It Matters

Candace will continue to ask this and keep the counter on her desk because it’s a crucial question whose significance should not be downplayed.

John Mappin - who introduced Charlie to their biggest donor, a donor so big that the hospital called them first to report Charlie’s death - also revealed that another donor who was at the Aspen event when Charlie supposedly said those words, told him it never happened. When John shared this on X, he got this response:

“I can answer why it matters. It matters because if it was in fact an AI audio, and Erika was referring to an AI video clip - which they in the end decided not to use- this would tell us exactly who and what Erika is. It would put to rest any lingering questions that some people may have, if we are able to determine that she colluded to create a fake AI voice of her husband announcing her take over his company.

“If she was even emotionally capable of this mere weeks after he was horrifically and publicly murdered, if she was capable of then sitting across from Megyn Kelly and spinning a tale about her having seen this video and what it represented to her emotionally - a video which was never recorded because it never occurred - to justify her taking over the company he built, if she was able to shamelessly walk out to the sound of a voice of her husband which she knew was doctored by AI at Amfest while she wore a glittering pants suit and had fireworks going on behind her, if she knew this was all AI and they planned this moment to make people feel emotional?

Capable of Murder

“Then Erika would be a confirmed ruthless psychopath. You know that psychopath brandishing a weapon that Blake’s concerned about? That would be Erika. Erika would be the kind of person that if you see on a subway, you should move because it’ll mean she was void of any and all human emotion.

“I am not being dramatic - if this turns out to be real - I would assert that she was capable of real harm. She is dangerous, and I would extend that to every person around her who approved that monstrous plan. So that would be Blake Neff and Andrew Kolvet. We would be looking at a psychological profile of people that I would suggest are very much capable of cold-blooded murder.

“Because their plan would have been “say you saw the video, and we’re going to have Charlie say it, but we can’t show the video because the AI tech is still glitchy, but as long as people hear his voice they’re going to be moved to tears, and this is going to be your moment, baby. So, make sure you have all that glitter and sparkles.”

“Truly take a second to consider that in your mind. If we confirm that this is AI, what does that say about Erika? It means that she was able to stomach a meeting where they planned how to have her husband’s voice intentionally manipulated after he was ruthlessly murdered and she thought, “Okay, he’s dead. What can he do for me? We can use his voice to have him hand over the company so people will not ask questions.”

“There was no reason to do this - that’s what makes it scarier. The only purpose was because she wanted people to accept her moving into his position. It would be a real life horror movie if it proves to be true.”

And Candace doesn’t think the donors are lying about Charlie never saying it, because they loved Charlie and donated to his company and are horrified that TPUSA are saying he said this in Aspen.

Dr Erika Kirk

Moving on, Candace says, “no one bounces back faster from shootings than Erika. She really is remarkable in that way. This time, after saying she wanted to go home [in that viral video], she bounced over to Michigan to address the graduating class of Hillsdale College in a commencement speech. She also accepted a posthumous doctorate degree for Charlie and is now Dr Erika Kirk after she was also awarded an honourary doctorate:

Being anti-DEI and against people getting hired or receiving achievements based solely on their looks, Candace agreed with the criticism that followed Hillsdale College’s decision:

Her Education is Fictionalised

“I get it. Like I said, I’m adjusting to this new program where Erika can do whatever she wants and they’re just going to keep handing her stuff and she’s just going to become more and more accomplished, and people that are calling this out and saying she’s not qualified for this, well, welcome to the program, ladies and gentlemen.

“Virtually Erika’s entire educational background has been fictionalised. And when people began pointing this out, we got yelled at. This is just par for the Erika course. We keep being told it doesn’t matter, her husband died.

“She said that she graduated from ASU magna cum laude. Years later, she would edit that credential and upgrade it on her LinkedIn page to summa cum laude, with a double degree in Political Science and International Relations:

This LinkedIn page has since been removed

“It turns out she didn’t graduate magna cum laude or summa cum laud - she didn’t graduate with any honors and she did not graduate with a double degree. That was all just made up for funsies, and she’s put it on bios, so this wasn’t just a one-time mistake. In fact, internet sleuths discovered that ASU did not even offer the International Relations degree at all in 2012.

“She just made it up and we’re not allowed to ask questions. It’s not the only thing she made up - on her LinkedIn she has that she received a Doctor of Education in Christian leadership from Liberty University, but that is factually untrue. That’s made up. She took a a couple of credits toward that goal, but she never accomplished it.

“But it’s my fault for fact-checking her background. How dare I - her husband died and she’s allowed to compulsively lie about everything. And if you think that someone who compulsively lies should not be put into a leadership role, then you’re the monster and you’re demonic.”

Social Engineering

There were so many holes in Erika’s background that they had to leave much of it out of the Bride of Charlie episodes, “but more power to her. I think we should call her Dr. Erika Kirk. I think we should lean in to the absurdity of where we’re at right now as a society where everyone can see what she is, and she’s a part of the elite class of people who don’t have to answer for anything.”

Candace then discussed social engineering and how society keeps trying to make us believe certain things, and how the push to promote transgenderism is similar to the push to affirm Erika, “A lot of people supported transgenderism not because they believe it, but because it was the nice thing to do. It’s the same thing with the Erika Kirk story - people are ignoring the lies because they want to be nice because her husband died, not considering whether or not she’s helping to cover up certain things that would help us solve the mystery of how her husband died.

The Nick Shirley Beef

“Another example of this is this Nick Shirley guy (pictured below) - it’s now getting weird enough that I do feel the need to weigh in. I didn’t even know that this was a beef that I accidentally stumbled upon.

“People were saying that he’s “Fed-Jacketed,” which means he’s being created by the media. There are a lot of people that are like that - Bari Weiss is a perfect example because we all know she’s not qualified to be an executive at CBS. But this Nick Shirley thing is one of the weirdest non-beefs that I have ever had.”

Candace recalled that Nick’s rise was very quickly after Charlie was killed. Candace mentioned him on her show because his interview on The Charlie Kirk show aired on the day of the assassination and she added this fact on her timeline, but she’d made a mistake and contacted Nick about it.

Prior to this, Candace was not emotionally able to be interested in other topics following the assassination, so when Nick’s investigative report about the Somali Daycare fraud in Minnesota went viral, she didn’t follow the story at all.

Infiltrating a Gang in 48 Hours

“So when I covered Nick Shirley on the show, I was stunned that there was this video out there of him saying that he infiltrated the most dangerous gang in Brazil in 48 hours. Like, that’s so objectively stupid and ignorant that you have to be so ignorant to even believe it. That should just be a headline that your brain automatically rejects.

“A 23-year-old kid absent any connections infiltrated a gang in 48 hours is like, they’re not even trying to give us like good slop anymore. Like, we’re we’re beneath the level of fed slop with this. It’s just stupid. It’s nothing personal, Nick Shirley. It’s just dumb when you hear that a 23-year-old kid - and I did say a white boy for a reason, which I will explain - infiltrated the most dangerous gang in Brazil, by himself with cameras.

“Anyway, after I said this on my show, the next day it was trending and all of these people that I trust the least, like Tim Poole, acted like I punched Nick Shirley in the face. I’m not an idiot, I don’t have to look deeper into that story to know it’s obviously untrue and made up, and I don’t know why. I’ve just lived a little bit of life and know that that’s not how it works.

Nick on PBD’s Podcast

“And so PBD - who has been taking swipes at me since Charlie died, and notoriously hosted the person who said I didn’t speak to Charlie since 2019 because we were at war with each - was one of the people who issued a kind statement about Nick Shirley because I didn’t believe that he infiltrated a gang in 48 hours.

“Then PBD hosted Nick on his show and they showed the clip of what I said, and PBD pretended that he had no idea about it, when he already knew I said this. The whole scene between them was contrived.”

In the clip, PBD asks Nick, “Who in the market is supporting you? Who in the market is criticizing you that you’re surprised by, on the conservative side?”

Nick replies, “Candace Owens came after me a while back. That was very interesting.”

PBD: Why would Candace Owens come after you?

Nick: I don’t know. She like, didn’t believe my Brazilian favela video

PBD: Oh, this was a couple years ago?

Nick: No, this is recent. She’s like “White boy.” I’m like, it was very snarky of her to do this.

PBD: Interesting. [They play the video]

In the video Candace says, “I don’t believe that at all. It’s so stupid…you don’t just go up to gangs on the streets as a nice looking white boy with a camera and say “Hey, what’s going on?” I’m sorry Nick, I know you’re young. I hope whoever is your contact that has you infiltrating El Salvador at 23… It just feels like Sean Penn Young to me.”

PBD: Meaning your handler or you’re representing somebody?

Nick: She’s basically saying that’s fake. And I’m like well, maybe if these podcasters would actually leave their podcast studios - no offence Pat - and go and like, do real journalism, they’d actually see that stuff actually just sometimes happens.

Candace laughed at this, and showed Alex Clark’s tweet supporting his statement.

Candace responds saying, “Hey, Nick, you have to be the most sheltered person in the world to need it to be explained to you why that’s not plausible. It’s not a job, people just live in these scenarios. I have five-year-olds in my family who have seen and lived through more than you’ve probably ever lived through in your life.

It Didn’t Happen

“The circumstance itself did not happen. And I cannot tell you how much it frustrates me that you’re pretending that I’m coming from a position of privilege when it’s actually the exact opposite. You couldn’t do this in Chicago or Detroit, forget in a favela in Brazil. I have Brazilians in my family, and you don’t even go to parts of Brazil without having someone who is from that neighborhood [with you].

“So no, it’s not about podcasting in my basement. I actually lived a lot of life, Nick, before I got to podcasting in my basement, before I was married, before I had children. In fact, I moved down to South America for two months to learn Spanish with very strict instructions. The school that I enrolled in [ said] don’t wear any jewelry, don’t wear any makeup, don’t look American.

“And why I’m pointing out the fact that you are a white boy is because you don’t look like them. The whole idea when you’re down there is to blend in, not a Mormon kid from Utah with a camera saying, “Hey, what’s the most dangerous game in this favella? Can I infiltrate in 48 hours?” It just didn’t happen. It didn’t even kind of happen.

“You’d have to sell this to billionaires. You could only make people who have never touched their own door handles, like Paris Hilton, think that that’s plausible because she’s never even been to a dangerous gas station before. That’s how fake that is. Like, there are gas stations on the New Jersey Turnpike that you couldn’t infiltrate. And you’re trying to tell us that you’re just a 23-year-old kid who infiltrated a favela in 48 hours.

White Boy in a Favela

“And so I don’t understand the purpose of Nick Shirley. I then found out that people think he’s fed-jacketed. I wasn’t trying to hit upon that. I just watched the video and had a reaction to how stupid it was that they’re trying to sell it. They’re not even giving us good slop anymore. They have such low respect for us.”

Candace thinks its irresponsible to give young people the idea that they could also infiltrate dangerous areas like Nick.

“You would have obviously stood out Nick, as a white boy walking through a favela with a camera. You stand out in the jungle, just as a gangster rapper in the suburbs where they haven’t seen a person with melanin in over a century would stand out.

“I have family reunions Nick couldn’t infiltrate and survive. So this whole like, tough boy “because they don’t leave the basement” talk - you sound sheltered that you think that because I podcast today that I didn’t live a lot more aggressive yesterdays than you’ve ever lived in your entire LA life. That’s why I laughed Nick, because it’s so implausible that you did that.

“We have to hold on to common sense. We all just have to know that Nick Shirley did not infiltrate a gang in 48 hours. We all just have to know that it’s not normal for a woman whose husband was assassinated in broad daylight to six days later be on a Zoom call laughing about emojis. We should all say, “Nope, doesn’t pass the sniff test.”

Nick Goes to Cuba

“I tend to just look at how people react when I point out the obvious, to know that Nick’s got some backing behind him, right? He’s up here crying about a little remark about favela. He is being pushed upon us for some reason. By the way, he’s now going to Cuba, guys. No connections. He’s just going to Cuba:

“Man, this is the bravest kid in the entire world. Then there was this headline from yesterday:

“I find the timing of this and everything about Nick Shirley to be suspicious. I would say to everyone to look at these videos with some degree of caution, because none of this is natural. Neither is the fake feigned surprise of PBD: “I’m so surprised that Candace came after you.” Like, completely ridiculous.”

And being fed-jacketed doesn’t mean that a person is a Fed, but it means they have connections with the government and have powerful people promoting them. Candace reiterates that her criticism of Nick on her show was a “non-item” that has now being turned into a major beef which in itself feels inauthentic, and she doesn’t care about the issue to look into it further.

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

Candace responds to the second comment saying, “Yes! Oh my, that would be amazing. Charlie would have laughed at that stuff, but we see that Erika has taken the Druski skit deadly serious for some reason.

“And people that were trying to turn that into something racial, like Andrew Kolvet who challenged Druski to “now do black conservatives,” well Druski does every race. In one skit he dressed up like he was a Vietnamese person at a nail salon. So, it wasn’t because of her race that he did that. And just last week, he dropped a video where he was targeting black British actors and it was hilarious.

“So I hate to see that the right has become the things that we hated about the left, like not able to take a joke. Nobody got hurt when he mocked Erika. She got her feelings hurt, but it’s because she takes herself way too seriously. Or maybe she was promised that everyone was just going to love her and is quite surprised that the opposite is happening. And the reason for that is because she just comes across as inauthentic and dishonest.”

Candace says she really disliked JD Vance when he lectured her about Erika not going to the Georgia event because no one wanted to hear her speak, “Like, get out of my face JD Vance. That’s so backwards and so abusive and narcissistic to do that to people.”

To Erika she says, “You wanted to be Charlie Kirk so bad that you allegedly made a whole AI video saying your husband wanted you. And we all deep down know that that is untrue - Charlie didn’t change his mind two weeks before he died, we know that he wanted women to stay home. You wanted to put on your big girl glitter pants and take his role and be CEO, well, guess what? Life’s tough, get a helmet, okay.

“No one feels bad for you because you have to deal with criticism that Charlie had to deal with for the last 10 years. And he took it gracefully. I’ve had to do the same thing. Nobody’s crying for me when my family’s getting attacked. If you can’t take the heat, get the hell out of the kitchen Erika. Step down, go away and pretend to be a grieving widow. That works for everybody.”

When asked about the reports saying that Erika gave Candace Brian Harpole’s alibi for the alleged Fort Huachuca sighting, Candace said that during their sit-down, Erika did hand her an alibi for Brian for a 1.49pm flight to Utah on September 9th, but it doesn’t cover the time period that Mitch said he saw him, which was early in the morning, so it was irrelevant.

Also Paramount Tactical, the YouTuber Turning Point employed to speak on their behalf, later confirmed that the photo of Erika’s kids which she shared in her alibi for Fort Huachuca were not actually her kids, as the internet had already suspected.