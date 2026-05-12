Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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JasonWickBatStroke
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Yes the conservative party is very hypocritical and guilty of giving DEI to women in the party. Trump filled his cabinet with DEI women. Nevertheless, next we will hear that NAVSPECWARCOM to give Erica Kirk her honorary SEAL Trident for “everything” she has endured, persevered, overcame and accomplished.

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