Podcast title: Brian Harpole Sends Out MORE Legal Notices. Jeremy Boreing Is Still A Creep. | Candace Ep 334

Yesterday Candace explored how The Charlie Kirk Show was funded by Israel and how Pam Bondi enabled foreign propagandists to operate freely in America. Today she shared the updates on Brian Harpole’s lawsuit and responded to Jeremy Boreing’s accusations against her husband.

Updates on the Defamation Lawsuit

Candace began the show with news that Charlie Kirk’s bodyguard Brian Harpole’s (pictured below) sent her a Preservation Order in his Defamation lawsuit against her, which prohibits her from deleting any communication between them in order that the information can be subpoenaed in future if necessary.

“His lawyers also asked for Ian Carroll’s (pictured below) address. I have actually never had Ian Caroll’s address, I think he kind of lives like a nomad. They seem to have been operating under the delusion that he was a regular host of this show and worked for me when actually, as you all know, he just filled in for me while I was on maternity leave last year and we paid for his Airbnb while he did so.

Ian Was Just the Middle Man

Candace was confused about what Ian had to do with anything pertaining to Brian Harpole, other than the fact that YouTubers Paramount Tactical and Valhalla told Ian to warn her against featuring Mitch Snow - who had said he’d seen Brian at Fort Huachuca in a secret meeting a day before Charlie’s assassination - on her show, threatening that her career would be over if she did because Mitch was disreputable.

“But after not being able to convince me that what they were telling him was true, Ian gracefully bowed out of the entire situation.”

Blake Bednarz Accused Brian of Murder

But there were people online who made videos explicitly accusing Brian of murdering Charlie, yet they have not being sued. Candace played a clip of Baron Coleman discussing this on his show.

Baron reads out the highlighted section of the lawsuit then says, “I thought he had to be talking about Blake Bednarz here because Blake Bednarz basically accused, by name, Brian Harpole every single day of murdering Charlie Kirk. Like frame by frame. He has a whole video called Judas Harpole.

“Like for crying out loud, if you’re going to sue anybody - Candace had somebody on and she was like, “Yeah, that’s a close call, but I’m not really sure what to make of that.” [And Brian said] “Ah, we’re going to sue her.” But Blake Bednarz’s out here going, “Yeah, Brian Harpole, he did it. You can’t tell me he didn’t do it. Here’s video of him doing it. Here’s where he squeezed his hand.” And it’s all up and down X and all over X Spaces and YouTube.

“And I thought that maybe they don’t know about it because Blake doesn’t have a huge following. It’s sizable, but it’s not huge. But he does! It’s right there! It’s literally on the screen right there:

“And it says his name is Brian Harpole. And then it has like action shots - the detonator triggers under his shirt and an arrow pointing to the exact spot. The remote controllers in his front right pocket. He’s not giving an opinion, he’s telling you that this is how the man died.”

Judas Harpole Accusations

Candace then shared a few of the several tweets Blake published accusing Brian of killing Charlie, which she and many others saw on X:

She then played a clip of Blake making the accusations.

Blake says, “Do you see this right here? I want you to pay attention to Brian - this is what he does [demonstrates pulling his shirt down]. Anytime he goes and messes with the weapon, the controller, the detonator or the trigger, he is pulling his shirt down because he does not want all the wires to be seen.”

Previous Contact with Blake Bednarz

Candace wonders why Brian’s lawyers haven’t sued him, or at the very least, sent Blake a Cease and Desist, “So, imagine my surprise when I got contacted by Blake Bednarz himself, who told me he’d been served by Dhillon Law Group but not with a lawsuit, but with a simple Preservation Order because they think he might have something that might help to prosecute me in a defamation suit. Huh? [laughs] Guys, we are living in upside down land.

“They know who he is. They’re listing him in a lawsuit. They know what he has said, but nope - they’re suing me and want his help to get me. So who exactly is Blake Bednarz?”

Candace said she’d been put in touch with him by someone she trusted early on in the investigation, because he said he had never-before-seen footage from the UVU event. First thing that was weird was that he wanted to speak to Candace via Facetime, and then even though she asked for the exclusive footage he mentioned, he kept delaying and only sent her short clips and Candace felt like something was off.

This was in December, and when the Fort Huachuca narrative began, “he suddenly shifted gears and began sending me stuff about Brian Harpole and making radical demands that I show it on my show and present what he believes happened about Brian Harpole. But I never took the bait and I trusted my gut and stopped responding to him in mid-December. And I am so grateful that I did that, because they may have being attempting to set some kind of a trap.”

Threats Against Platforming Mitch Snow

Candace then showed some of the messages intended to be delivered to her from The Youtube Military Bros warning against believing Mitch because he was a fraud.

With regards to the line about TPUSA ‘purposefully giving Candace rope to hang herself,’ Candace says, “Huh? I’m in communication with Turning Point USA during this time. I sat down with Erika this exact week. I’m thinking this can’t be right.”

Here’s another message:

They eventually had to admit Mitch was in the military and was at Forth Huachuca, and Candace was always open about the fact that he could have misremembered who he saw there. Also, the texts imply that TPUSA were intentionally not responding to Candace so that she can be tied to a disreputable man to her detriment, but in the lawsuit, Brian stated that he ignored her texts because he didn’t want to give her an exclusive she could then monetize:

Candace’s texts to Brian were ignored

Why Didn’t TPUSA Respond to Candace?

Candace then recalled that Paramount Tactical revealed the contact he had at TPUSA as Andrew Kolvet, when he mistakenly read out live on air Andrew’s text instructing him not to publicise his name as being the source for Erika’s alibi for Fort Huachuca.

“It was that accidental slip that caused the internet to explode. Because why would Andrew and Erika need to be coordinating a PR message secretly with a relatively unknown YouTuber when they were both in communication with me at that time? Erika and I had just sat down on December 15th. This felt oddly backhanded to me.

“Also, during our sitdown, Erika told me that she was no longer using Andrew as PR because he kept going rogue. Well, here we had proof that he wasn’t going rogue, because it was a photo of her sending him a picture alibi of her whilst covering her kids’s faces on her phone, but it was for the wrong date:”

They were all acting weird about Fort Huachuca, so Candace sent this group text to Andrew and Justin Streiff:

Erika could very well have been visiting her mother or a friend at Fort Huachuca, none of it was strange until they made it strange by their reaction and the threats. In her continued quest for answers, Candace also messaged Charlie’s security and Brian’s business partner Dan Flood but got no reply:

Why did everyone ignore her? Why Did Andrew try to respond to her via obscure YouTubers? Either they really were trying to trap her in a defamation lawsuit or they really were at Fort Huachuca, because there has still being no evidence to the contrary.

Jeremy Boreing’s Harrassment Continues

Candace then pivoted to talking about “deranged psycho” Jeremy Boreing, the former CEO of The Daily Wire who was the key figure behind the company’s harrassment campaign against her. He’d sent an intern to follow Candace to an event to entrap her and made note of all her social media activity looking for grounds to sue.

“He has an obsessive personality that did not just follow me but also followed Brett Cooper, and because I know his pattern and I know which people he works with so he never gets his hands dirty, I know when I’m in a Jeremy Boreing storm. And I felt it last week leading up to Brian’s lawsuit filing, by the same lawyer Jeremy and Ben Shapiro used to pursue me for two years in court with the explicit goal of bankrupting me.”

When information about her family’s cars and LLCs got out, she knew the Daily Wire was behind these leaks because of knowledge only they were privy to because they paid her through these LLCs when she worked for them.

George’s DUI Before His IS Citizenship

Candace was not surprised when Jeremy legimitised Laura Loomer’s attacks against her husband on his show. Laura claimed that they’d paid someone to cover up the fact that George had crashed his car into someone whilst intoxicated and brandishing a weapon and was not a US citizen at the time it happened.

Candace played a clip of Jeremy discussing this.

Jeremy says, “I’ve read almost every day for a year that I left the Daily Wire after bankrupting the company. That’s not true. When I led the Daily Wire, we grew revenue every year for 10 straight years. My last full quarter as CEO was at that time the biggest quarter in the history of the company. My last full year at CEO was at that time the biggest year in the history of the company, just like the year before it had been. But the lie persists.

“In recent weeks, public records and documents have surfaced alleging that Candace’s husband, George Farmer, was arrested in Nashville in August 2023 for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. But Candace insists that this has nothing to do with her husband, that it’s some completely different George Farmer in Nashville, Tennessee. Well, that denial strikes me as pretty audacious.

“I was first made aware of the charges of leaving the scene of an accident after wrecking his truck, whilst three times the legal limit and carrying a loaded firearm shortly after it happened, back when Candace still worked for me at the Daily Wire. People who had access to the court documents approached me with them quite early before the situation was resolved.

“By the time Candace started to engage in more and more evil behavior, the arrest was pretty well known in conservative circles. I was personally approached more than once by people asking me if I would speak out about the charges. In every instance, I refused. Not because I thought Candace’s conduct was defensible. Far from it, but because I believed then and still believe that family should generally be off limits.

“But of course, Candace doesn’t believe family is off limits, just ask Charlie Kirk’s widow. And so, people now have decided to play by Candace’s rules. But here too, the lack of journalism online is very much a part of the story. While the charges are now public knowledge, making Candace’s denials look increasingly strained, there’s almost no reporting on what actually happened to the case.

“Did Candace and George pay to make them go away? Did the police make an error or violate George’s rights in some way? Were the charges brought against him found to be untrue? Responsible journalists would be pursuing these questions, if there were any responsible journalists left to pursue them.”

Jeremy is Lying

Candace says, “I saw red last night when I saw this because of who Jeremy Boreing is and the audacity of the lie that he is telling.”

Candace asserts that this did not happen whilst she was still at the Daily Wire as he says - he’s making the whole thing up. Because why would the media seek to speak to him about it and not her? And why would they sit on it for so long? He’s just angry that she publicised how his spending habits at the company put them in financial trouble.

“When he says revenue grew every year while he was there, all that means is that they sold more stuff. Revenue means how much money the company is taking in, but how much it spends matters much more. And Jeremy Boreing went for broke after the success, not of what he did, but of What is a Woman? which Matt Walsh did.

“The company had a tremendous year, and when money was peak, Jeremy decided it was his time to try to make it in Hollywood again after past failures and to pursue his high school dream by making the Pendragron series, which drove the company into the ground financially with a project not even Disney Studios would have invested tens of millions of dollars in.

“He thought it was going to be a a roaring success but it was an abject financial failure, so he’s mad at me for exposing the fact that he failed as a CEO. And so now he’s decided to boost Laura Loomer’s (pictured below) claims.

“He always acts like he’s an authority because he was the CEO of a Daily Wire, saying “I’m telling you this went down when Candace was working for me and I just didn’t say anything.” That is a lie. He doesn’t actually confirm Laura’s reporting but asks other reporters to confirm it.

George Tried to Help the Daily Wire

“There never was a DUI incident where the executives were contacted about me during my time there. He’s never spoken to me about this or anything having to do with George, outside of George helping them to raise money. He knows exactly who George is because George travelled to London with the interim CEO Caleb Robinson, after Jeremy stepped down to concentrate on the Pendragon project in Hungary.

“George introduced them to all of his circle of investor friends and his father’s circle of investor friends. So, when you see Laura suddenly knowing a lot about my father-in-law’s investments, I’m a little suspicious that it’s probably coming from them. After I was fired, they began to stalk me and my husband and hired PR people and Private Eyes to find dirt on us. This is how they play. They wanted to destroy me by any means possible.”

The Daily Wire eventually found the incident report featuring George Farmer in the late summer of 2024, and Candace and George were told that DW were trying to get the New York Post to publish it but the paper declined, and other publications also refused to publish it because it was unconfirmed.

“So they were trying to bankrupt us in court before I could even begin my new podcast, and yet simultaneously he was being a good guy and and protecting us because ‘family is supposed to be off limits?’ That man is deranged.”

They Want George Denaturalised

They turned to Laura Loomer to perpetuate further attacks on her family, and she’s now claiming that Candace covered up three DUI arrests so that George could get his citizenship, “They are hoping that what she’s saying is true, and daring reporters to uncover a scandal. Jeremy’s ultimate goal is for George’s citizenship to be revoked.

“They have looked into every layer of my life from birth to childhood and they can’t uncover anything scandalous enough to hurt me, and are now hoping that George and I broke federal law by willfully lying to the Department of Homeland Security about a DUI conviction. But it is utterly untrue. We would have never taken that risk with children, and they will come up dry. So, reporters, feel free to look into that. We absolutely would have never lied.

“Jeremy is so sadistic that he is hoping he can break up my family because he sunk his company and his career trying to ruin me. Laura is even tagging the DHS to look into George for violating federal laws:”

“It’s also the audacity of him using Charlie Kirk my friend, not his, as a human shield claiming that he’s doing that for Erika because Candace is going after family members. That’s stupid because Erika is a public figure and a celebrity. She is not a at-home grieving widow with her kids. Stop pretending like she is.”

Candace thinks this tweet said it best:

He Went After Brett Cooper Too

He also pretended to wish Brett Cooper well when she left the Daily Wire, but behind the scenes worked to bankrupt her too, “He tried to destroy her and sue her over wearing a blue shirt, and went to her wedding and then proposition her maid of honor to take over her show because he wanted her to hurt. That’s wrong to both sides of that equation - two young girls got hurt in the process of that, because he was deranged and obsessed. That is the true Jeremy Boreing.”

He’s so obsessed that since launching his podcast, out of the 19 shows he has done that nobody has watched, 17 was about either Candace or Tucker Carlson.

Daily Wire Employee’s Child Porn Charges

The Daily Wire pretends to defend morality, but one of its longtime employees, camera operator Zachary Lewis was allegedly arrested on child pornography charges last May. He worked for the kids department of the company filming kids’ shows with kids and was not immediately dismissed after the charges. Maybe reporters should question Jeremy about what he knew about this.

Investigate Jeremy Boreing

Jeremy had a stage built for him to stand on for his speech firing Candace for tweeting Christ is King and saying genocide is always wrong, but there was none for Zachary, “Is my offence worse than what Zachary Lewis did? Maybe people should look into Jeremy, and re-examine the relationship between him and his much older Sugar Mama wife who’s been bankrolling him since his failures in Los Angeles.

“He doesn’t keep his wife Ann Boreing away from the cameras to protect her, I don’t think that’s true. And I’m not so sure about that story he brags about of being a struggling actor in Hollywood who became best friends at a Bible Study with Armie Hammer. I don’t take Armie Hammer as a Bible studying kind of guy, because Armie’s sexual interests don’t register to me as biblical. Neither do Jeremy’s, by the way.

“Writing a movie script like Lady Ballers and inserting Brett Cooper into a role to lick his face - which she declined to do - feels a bit gratuitous for a conservative company.”

Invitation to Candace’s Podcast

Candace invited Jeremy unto her show and she declined to read the lengthy diatribe that was his reply on X:

Candace counters that Jeremy doesn’t have to speak to Laura directly because he uses his minions to carry out his dirty deeds.

“Jeremy just loves to hear himself speak. The Jeremy Boreing podcast will never be a success, but it will always have one unique listener - Jeremy Boreing. There’s no doubt he listens to himself when he gets ready in the morning. He just loves himself. He thinks he is so wise and so talented.”

Candace offered for Jeremy to join her show virtually if he’s so scared.

Comments Section

Regarding Blake, Candace says, “Look, I hope they’ll be rich for the rest of their lives. I think them quietly retiring and doing some charity and raising their children totally works for me. I don’t wish any bad on them, but it was hard to read through what they did to Justin Baldoni out of sheer sport. I definitely don’t ever want to see Ryan Reynolds ever again, though, he’s just so pompous and so arrogant.”

Regarding Jeremy, she says, “You cannot have a person who wants to be in front of the camera in front of the boardroom. It doesn’t work. You need to have people that are thinking like executives and are being driven by profit, not driven by their high school dreams and their failures.

“That was why I made the comparison to Fox News. Imagine its CEO Suzanne Scott tweeting and doing the things that you have seen Jeremy Boreing do - going tit for tat and making a show every day to talk about Tucker Carlson, it’s not the way people who aspire to dominate the corporate space behave. It’s how an e-girl behaves. And Jeremy behaves like an e-girl. He wants e-girl fame.

Regarding the Brian Harpole lawsuit, she says, “I do believe it’s going to give us access to things that we have wanted for a long time. So, thank you guys who have been donating, and the super chats and people that have been buying merch and allowing us to not be buried in the lawsuits, which I think is what their strategy is.”