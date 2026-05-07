Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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mejbcart
2h

another good direction and sharp analysis by Candace! THANKS a LOT. Yes, they all try to deviate from Fort Huachucka, Erika, AND her mother, Andy Kovet, all deeply involved in military Israel linked shady actions, ultimately lading to Charlies death. Just my gut feeling..

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