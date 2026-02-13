Podcast title: Okay…These Text Messages Are Crazy! | Candace Ep 307

Yesterday Candace insinuated that there may have been trouble in Charlie’s marriage due to clues Erika herself let slip, and on today’s podcast, Candace reacts to the strangely lewd messages Erika sent a 15 year old girl in 2013, and feels vindicated when a Tiktoker confirmed her Maroon shirt theory.

Candace will be taking next week off to finalise her Erika series

Erika and the 15 Year Old

Candace began the show talking about fellow YouTuber and assassination investigator Baron Coleman’s viral expose into Erika’s “weird” social media relationship with a 15 year old girl called Jillian, “Erika was 25 years old at the time, and they developed a relationship that some people believe amounted to a type of grooming.

“Baron Coleman gave specific instructions to his viewers not to reach out to Jillian about the situation, and I for some reason was unable to follow these simple instructions and reached out to her immediately and had a great chat with her about her dynamic with Erika.”

A YouTuber called @Nisscee.social first published the story which Baron picked it up. Candace then plays the video in which Nisscee says, “Back in 2013, Erika was 25 years old and in a relationship with a basketball player named Joshua Harrellson who was living in Michigan, and Erika moved out there to be with him.”

YouTuber @Nisscee.social_

Erika’s boyfriend at the time was Basketballer Joshua Harrellson

Jillian Meets Erika and Joshua

Nisscee showed tweets from Jillian from September 15th, 2013 where she posted about going for sushi with a friend and meeting Erika and Joshua later that day:

Jillian Falcon

Nisscee continues, “Now, I’m not sure if Jillian coincidentally bumped into Erika and Joshua or if they were introduced. What I do know is that Jillian had a friend whose grandparents were renting a home to Erika in Michigan. So, I’m not entirely sure if all of these people just bumped into each other coincidentally at the sushi restaurant or if they were formally introduced, but nonetheless, they met and Erika struck up what I view as a very odd relationship Jillian.”

After speaking with Jillian, Candace clarified that Erika had come to a property to discuss the rent and Jillian had opened the door for her, whereupon the teenager was blown away by Erika’s beauty and kindness. Candace says, “they exchange numbers and begin messaging each other, and formed a texting relationship across social media, making comments on one another’s posts.”

Lewd Texts and Tweets

Candace reiterates that Jillian is only 15 and Erika was also working with sex trafficking charities at this time, then plays the rest of Nisscee’s video, “On February 13th, 2014, Jillian replied to one of Erika’s tweets with this:

“A few hours later, she tweeted “Why did Erika just send me this?”

“Jillian then posted this tweet on March 6th, 2014:

“and tweeted this screenshot on March 13th, 2014:

“On the morning of March 26th, 2014, Jillian tweeted “I just want to be somebody’s Woman Crush Wednesday, is that too much to ask?” with a sad face emoji. That evening she tweeted this in response to the picture Erika sent to her:”

“On April 3rd, 2014, Jillian posted this picture and said, “I miss this goon.”

“A few minutes later, she tweeted “Did Erika just texted me “#nonewfriends” OMFG I CANT” with crying laughter and crying emojis. A few days later, on April 5th, 2014, Jillian posted this tweet, and in the photo is a red box of chocolate-covered strawberries and other chocolate desserts along with a card:

“On June 7th, 2014, Jillian tweeted “This has to be the most heartfelt compliment I’ve ever gotten. Best compliment yet” in response to a screenshot of her conversation with Erika.

Candace looks incredulous as Nisscee reads out the compliments Erika gives Jillian

“In February of 2014, Jillian went on a family trip to Puerto Rico and Erika was liking and commenting on her Instagram posts:

This is Disturbing

After this, Candace is silent for a moment, “I’m just going to follow that with a little bit of silence. I just want us to all contemplate it.” She assumes the Erika Explainers will try to excuse this behaviour by making it seem normal for 25 year olds to send chocolate-covered strawberries to 15 year olds, and compliment their skin and lips, and tell them how perfect they are, and get territorial when they post a photo with someone their own age.

Why would Erika even exchange numbers with a 15 year old she just met without the girl’s parents knowledge or involvement? Why would she send lesbian jokes to her?

“There’s so much that disturbs me about that,” Candace says, “Everything is wrong here, but I didn’t want to jump to conclusions until I spoke with Jillian, on the off chance that maybe it is my personal senses clouding my judgement, having learned everything about Erica’s background. Maybe there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for that type of relationship.”

Candace notes that Jillian tweeted in June 2014 that she hadn’t seen her father in two years, and from her work with Charlie she’s aware of how vulnerable children without fathers are to bad company.

During their conversation, Candace asked Jillian what she thought about her exchanges with Erika 10 years on, “she said at the time, as a 15-year-old, she was blown away by this amazingly beautiful, older, semi-famous person that was giving her all of this attention.”

Candace compares this to her adulation of Christina Aguilera when she was a teen, and her idolising of her was such that Christina could have manipulated her into doing anything if they’d met, because her brain was not fully developed.

“Today Jillian today is 27 years old and she fully appreciates how absolutely weird this was and is wondering what exactly that was all about - what exactly was Erika harnessing her teenage emotion for? Why was this 25 year old interested in this dialogue with her?”

Jillian was with her friend Cheyenne when she’d met Erika, but Erika never showed any interest in Cheyenne, and Jillian and Erika never met in person again after their first meeting. In another Instagram message, Erika refers to Jillian as “that dime piece beside the car,” and Candace imagines the reaction if a 25 year old man was saying this about a young girl.

This is Utterly Creepy

Erika told Jillian she was so beautiful she could be a model, and arranged for a photographer friend to take photos of Jillian so she could get into modelling without asking the girl’s mother’s for permission first. Candace is appalled, “any photographer who is taking photos of a 15-year-old without their parents’ consent is a creep.

“And any person who is arranging for photographs to be taken of a 15-year-old girl without explicit permission from that person’s mother is a total creep. So Erika having done this is completely and utterly creepy. It makes no sense, and I will not allow people to say it makes sense in some contexts - it just doesn’t makes sense.”

Well-timed Tweets

Candace noted in her research into Erika’s biography that a lot of her friends and colleagues and the churches and charities she’s involved with are linked to child trafficking and child sex abuse scandals, but people will call her a monster for noticing all this. She also noticed that Erika’s tweet on September 8th was her first on X since 2023, and suddenly she was on a roll and followed it up with a tweet on the 9th and then on the morning of the 10th when her husband was killed:

It seemed fortuitous for her to have broken her Twitter silence with scripture right before the assassination.

Maroongate was True

Candace then recalls Maroongate, where she noticed the large number of young men wearing maroon shirts at UVU on September 10th - she was called crazy for speaking about this but now feels vindicated by a Tiktoker, and this is because she is very good at solving puzzles and noticing anomalies. She believes that the assassination was a military operation which required the easy identification of those involved.

In the Tiktok, "@jjordangibson says, “During the Charlie Kirk assassination, there was a significant number of young men wearing maroon shirts. Originally, Candace Owens was the first person to point this out and everybody called her crazy, but also a good amount of people from the military said that that’s absolutely a thing that the military does during secret operations in public areas - they choose a Colour of the Day.

“So, I searched in the DOJ files the term Colour of the Day, and found 40 results of different FBI briefings talking about a colour of the day, and every single one is unredacted and you can see what the colour of the day was, although most of the details for the military operation is redacted.

“However, on the day of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the morning of before his death, they established a colour of the day for a situation report, but it is redacted. Out of 40 different files mentioning a colour of the day for secret operations, the day of Charlie Kirk’s assassination is the only one that has a colour of the day redacted.”

Candace concedes that the colour of the day on September 10th could relate to any number of military operations that day, and it may be redacted for a number of reasons, but she believes the maroon boys were involved.

Why the Wedding Photo Was Moved

Moving on, and after her Photogate episode yesterday, Turning Point issued a statement to Newsweek to explain what happened to Charlie and Erika’s wedding photo that went missing from Charlie’s home studio:

Justice for Gigi

Candace responds, “Awww. There’s just always so much emotional manipulation. I feel like they should have gone with the ‘Andrew Kovet went rogue’ excuse - it’s my favourite one and it’s more believable. I’m feeling now like I have to start a Justice for Gigi [campaign]. They keep dragging this poor toddler into every possible alibi regarding Erika, and I’m just not going to stand for this much longer.

“I’m not cool with. Remember Gigi kicked Charlie out of the bed the night before because she was doing gymnastics. Oh, Gigi wanted to move that photo to eye level, so they had to move it. Gigi wanted to go for a walk, so Erika couldn’t have been at some fort in Huachuca because she was with Gigi. Leave Gigi alone.

“Obviously that did not happen because it makes no sense to bring a photo to ground level in a studio that is not occupied by the toddler - this is not a playroom. Was this her first time seeing the photo? If she wanted to hug the photo, you would just give it to her and allow her to take it. This is your home studio - she can just take it out of the office and put it in her room because it’s no longer serving its purpose, as it’s not in the background or part of the set up anymore.”

Since Erika is rich, she should have just blamed the housekeepers for moving it whilst they were cleaning.

Charlie Didn’t Move It, Mikey Did

“And even though they are lying about Gigi, we can now debunk my earlier suspicion that Charlie himself moved the photo, because he did not. He could not have moved the photo himself. They’re lying to protect The Amazing Mikey McCoy, because on November 8th before Erika got in there, Mikey gave an interview to Real America’s Voice from Charlie’s studio and the photo was not there. It was already moved.”

Candace knows Charlie didn’t move the photo because it was spotted behind Mikey during an interview he gave to Fox News from Charlie’s office on September 22nd:

Candace thinks the photo might have been messing up Mikey’s vibe and he moved it between this interview and the one he gave on November 8th. But Candace still believes that Erika and Charlie had a fight on September 9th.

Pam Bondi and the Epstein Files

The government gaslit us for six months regarding the Epstein files, and now Republicans and Democrats are united in hatred for the occultic elites. And though she is neither Democrat nor Republican, having retired from politics “the day they took out Charlie Kirk and lied to us about it,” she liked how Democrat Jared Moskowitz described what Trump’s administration put us through when he questioned Attorney General Pam Bondi during the House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Jared says, “It’s been 12 months since you gave Republican influencers part one of the Epstein files. You said the list was on your desk. Then a memo came out and said that there was no list. Phase two of the binders never happened. The president of United States says the Epstein thing is a hoax. He blasts his own base for wanting the release of the files. He blamed Barack Obama.

“Republicans voted against the release of the files in the rules committee… They sent the deputy attorney general to meet with Maxwell. She says something favourable about the president. Miraculously, she gets transferred to a minimum security facility. No one can explain why. Miraculously, the leaks to the Wall Street Journal stop.

“Republicans try to kill the Massie discharge petition…We get the 218 signatures. We eventually pass the Massie petition. You guys didn’t release the files. You were forced by the Congress, every member of the House except one and the entire Senate. The reason the president signed it is because it was a veto proof majority…

“Kash Patel under oath said to Senator Kennedy, the FBI is not in possession of any credible evidence that Epstein trafficked girls to anyone but himself. We know now that’s not true. According to documents, Epstein had a worldwide sex trafficking ring and modelling agencies sent him girls. He even had a relationship with a summer camp where he groomed girls at a picnic table.

Trump in the Epstein Files

“Turns out there is a list, six names readily available if you un-redact them…Kash Patel under oath said Trump’s name appears less than a hundred times in the files. We now know that’s not true. Trump’s name appears more times in the Epstein files than God’s name appears in the book about God. Trump’s name also appears more times in the Epstein file than Harry Potter’s name appears in the seven books about Harry Potter…”

Attorney General Pam Bondi responds by telling him that mocking the Bible is not funny and she took offence at that, at which Jared interrupts saying he didn’t mock the Bible. Pam says “shame” and says nothing more.

Candace doesn’t think Jared mocked the Bible, and criticises Pam for not addressing his claims. In another clip, Pam says the files have been around since Obama, yet it was Trump’s administration that released three million documents, “Donald Trump signed that law to release all of those documents. He is the most transparent president in the nation’s history,” and she urged Americans to focus on how well the stock market was doing.

Candace mocks the idea that we should ignore Epstein and all the elites trafficking children to rejoice because gas prices are down.

Comments Section

This is Candace’s top comment from yesterday’s show:

Candace responds deadpan, “Yeah but have you thought about the merch sales?”

When someone asks her if she thinks it was suspicious that someone leaked the info about the bullets being inscribed with trans stuff to Steven Crowther the day after Charlie’s assassination, Candace says, “I think he knew he was shovelling out fed slop. After the Nashville shooting he also magically got the notebook, and that was another trans shooting. So, it just keeps falling onto Steven Crowder’s lap in the same way TMZ just kind of gets these [exclusives] and I don’t think it was an accident at all.”

She then agreed with this comment, “Has there ever been a death investigation in history where the spouse lied once about the key details of her husband’s death, much less many times, and was not at the very least considered a person of interest or suspect?”