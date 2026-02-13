Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
5hEdited

Candace is the best modern Sherlock Holmes ever! Thank You for the wonderful work!

Btw. Hollywood always liked to give some meaning way ahead, so not sure, but 'The Turning Point' 1977 movie shows up in Epstein files:

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01111494.pdf

sorry, must be completely unrelated..

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture