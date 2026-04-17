Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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James Bernard Shepard's avatar
James Bernard Shepard
5h

Baron Coleman quotes Mel@VillageCrazyLady:

<< I just realized why Erika stood Vance up... the donors.

<< Lol duhhh why didn't I realize that yesterday?!

<< Erika promised at AmFest that TPUSA Action was going to pump Vance in 2028. That was Charlie's position too.

<< But the Zionists have clearly been very unhappy with Vance- despite him being a pathetic dog and jumping on their every command- and they want someone else.

<< So TPUSA sets up this event with Vance... they do ZERO promotion for it.. then Erika bails on Vance at the very last minute and leaves him looking like a fool in a nearly empty stadium. >>

Candace, being the genuine person she is, tentatively guessed that VP Vance was seated on stage and Erika was off stage and all ready to go on but having seen that there was a pathetically small crowd, Erika had a melt-down and panic and at the last minute Andrew had to come on and give the lying excuse for Erika. I think that scenario gives Erika too much credit for having the normal emotional nature that a normal adult such as Candace would understand. But Erika has revealed herself to be “weird” as many people including Candace have expressed it.

In my amateur opinion – coming from the standpoint of having been close with a probable Cluster-B person or two for many years – normal people, not Cluster-B disordered personalities, cannot empathize with a Narcissist/Psychopath. We who have a normalized psychology including a conscience, are not emotionally capable of cohabiting mentally with the mental world of the person who has little or no emotional mental capacity to empathize or bond with other people.

As a former actor I have noticed how actors who depend on emotional empathy, those who do some version of “Method Acting”, are incapable of playing a psycho. Technical actors who approach character from the outside do better. Laurence Olivier in “The Entertainer” is a prime example; he said he “kept the eyes dead”. Check out Nichole Kidman’s brilliant portrayal of Suzanne Stone in “To Die For”.

I think Mel and Baron's scenario better fits what we have been able to find out about Erika Franzve Kirk. She may have faked a panic attack cum “meltdown” for Andrew’s benefit and Vance’s benefit, to make both of them rush in and save the “damsel in distress” – Oh Boy! Have I EVER been there! – but Erika’s emotions are all display. It was planned to leave Vance and Colvet in that embarrassing situation.

The Donors, the Zionist billionaires, the AIPAC/Mossad/Rothschilds network, they are dumping TPUSA. They are dumping the Trump Clown-car. Soon they will try to dump even the Epstein Class. If it goes to the extreme, and I think it will, they will dump Israel.

I heard a line from Mose Alison many years ago that maybe could apply to Erika:

“Funny how a man can count on you

You lie so good you think it’s true”

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Tania's avatar
Tania
8h

Good Day; I’m in trouble after my comment of yesterday. Really I don’t care because that’s all ways the same. Every time I said the truth, someone gets mad. Too bad because I’m going to follow my ideas. Thanks God we are in a Democratic Country. Thanks Trump we can express ourselves without fear

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