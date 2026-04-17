Podcast title: Secret Service Admits “There Was No Threat”. ATF Releases Report. | Candace Ep 326

On yesterday’s show Candace berated JD Vance for his lecture defending Erika after her no-show at an event was blamed on security threats, and today Candace reacts to the Secret Service’s statement saying they detected no such threats.

Secret Service Denies Threats

Candace began the show revealing that the Secret Service issued a statement refuting Erika Kirk’s claim that she missed the Georgia University rally where she was scheduled to interview Vice President JD Vance because of threats, “Somehow Erika really thought that she was just going to get away with saying that there was this very credible threat against her life and nobody would question it.

“You can’t just say that when you have the Vice President of the United States with you, because then any credible threats against you would constitute a national security threat, because it would also mean that the VP’s life was also at risk.”

Journaists contacted the White House and the Secret Service to verify Erika’s claims, and CBS published this article about the Secret Service’s statement:

The article says, “The US Secret Service determined there were no credible threats to Tuesday’s Turning Point USA rally at the University of Georgia, even as a planned co-appearance by Erika Kirk was canceled over unspecified security concerns, a person familiar with the matter tells CBS News.

“According to the source, the site was secure, and there were no known threats to the protectee [VP Vane]. While Kirk may have received hostile or threatening messages including on social media, those were not part of any identified or actionable threat stream monitored by federal authorities.”

Embarassing for Turning Point

Candace finds it interesting that the Secret Service decided to speak with CBS off-record and release this statement, probably because, “What Erika said embarrassed them, as it implies that her security team had better intel deemed so credible that they pulled her out of an event that the Secret Service allowed the VP to attend. This implies that the Secret Service is not good at their job, so they decided to clarfiy matters publicly.

“This is mortifying for Turning Point USA. This is Erika Kirk girl-bossing a little too close to the sun. She’s been getting away with all these lies and finally the Secret Service checked her.”

Erika Flew into Georgia from Palm Beach

Candace watched Baron Coleman’s show last night where he posited that Erika was not at home on the day of the rally as Candace earlier assumed, but had actually been at the Georgia arena hosting the event.

On Saturday evening, Erika flew into Palm Beach to attend Donald Trump Jr’s fiancee Bettina Anderson’s bridal shower, which took place on Sunday.

Second from left is Ivanka Trump’s daughter Arabella, Erika Kirk is third from left and Ivanka is on the right. The event was held on a Sunday because Ivanka and her family are Orthodox Jews

Erika stayed in Palm Beach until Tuesday when she flew in to Athens, Georgia for the rally, using the same private airport and terminal that had already being swept and made secure 48 hours prior for the VP’s arrival, which is the usual protocol.

Timeline of Events

Candace created a timeline so that “we can appreciate the audacity of the lie that they tried to sell us.”

Candace says, “JD Vance’s plane begins circling in the air above North Carolina because this is when he receives the phone call that Erika doesn’t want to do the event. I’m going to assume Erika called him personally… She had already landed, so there obviously wasn’t anything deadly on her travel route because she had already arrived.

Was Erika Backstage?

“JD Vance landed at the same airport as Erika, so there’s no threat. Then at 5pm Laine Schoneberger from Yrefy opened the rally, and in the video footage of this, it looks like as he’s on stage, he looks to the left to acknowledges Erika as he says her name. I’m going to show you the clip, because it signals to me that Erika was just offstage and was going to come out and speak.”

Laine says, “Erica continues to support and inspire us every day to keep pushing forward and fighting for the idea that everyone deserves a path to redemption and prosperity. So Erika [he glances off-stage], thank you. Thank you for your friendship and believing in my Yrefi.”

Based on this glance, Candace agrees with Baron’s narrative that she was backstage but the audience could not see her, “What likely happened was that she realized nobody was coming and she didn’t want to do it. Baron even pointed out the fact that Andrew was dressed way too casually - and Andrew is very metrosexual, so he would have had to be called upon to replace Erika last minute because he would usually have been dressed more appropriately to interview the Vice President.”

Vance Didn’t Know If Show Would Go On

Candace plays the clip of JD Vance admitting that up until two hours earlier - likely when his plane was circling - he didn’t know if the event would go ahead.

VP Vance says, “Well, first of all, I love Erika and I know that she did get some threats, and about two hours ago, as you know Andrew, I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come and she was very worried about it. And I talked to the Secret Service and obviously these guys do a very good job. And I said, you know what? Let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family.”

Candace says, “He’s basically saying the Secret Service said “We don’t know what she’s having a meltdown about, we’ve obviously secured everything.” And he’s like, “Okay, just let her figure things out.” And Erika did not leave Athens until 6.39pm to fly back to Scottsdale, so she was there for four hours but there was no credible threat.

She Blamed the Public

“What are we to take from this? I will continue to say this, and I don’t care if I have to be Public Enemy Number One: Erika Kirk is malevolent. Not only is she capable of lying to us, she does it often. And the manner that she always does it is bent toward evil…it takes a very different and a very specific breed of an individual to do something wrong and then to blame the public.

“Only a very specific breed of a human could muster the shamelessness that it takes to abandon a commitment. She committed to attending the rally, then out of vanity, decided she didn’t want to do it because not enough people showed up. And rather than owning that, and giving a viable reason why she pulled out last minute, she directs her PR team to not just make up a lie, but to create an existential threat to her life which will ultimately assign blame on the public: “You guys failed to protect me. That’s why I’m not here tonight.” It’s vicious and psychopathic to blame others for your decision.”

Vance Defended Her Because She Cried

Candace then posits a reason why JD Vance made such a valiant show of defending Erika on stage, “When Erika did not want people to show up to the Catholics for Catholics event because I was speaking there, even though I wasn’t speaking about her or about politics, she made personal phone calls and she cried on the phone.

“JD Vance’s energy is giving that Erika cried on the phone. I think that when JD’s plane was circling, Erika called him directly and cried. His energy is of a male wanting to protect a woman in distress.”

[Candace mimics a distressed Erika crying] “I’m just scared. And I’m looking online and people are saying they want me to die. And I’m just like, I’m just so overwhelmed right now, Mr Vice President. I’m just so overwhelmed.” [mimics Erika wiping her eyes] Dab dab dab, no tears. And he was probably like, “Oh my god.” [Candace again mimics a distressed Erika crying] “And I just don’t want my kids to be orphans, Mr Vice President. I’m so sorry.”

So whilst JD felt duty-bound to protect Erika, the reality was that she didn’t want to do the event because of the sparce audience, so she “dealt with JD and directed Andrew to make up a sinister lie.” JD probably tried to assure her that the Secret Service had things under control but had to relent and allow her to do what she thought best for her family.

Vance Was Manipulated

“I think Erika is calculated, and I want to say to JD Vance, you better wake up fast -that’s a black widow, my friend. You will get bit, and you should probably consult your wife on this matter. Women understand these things better, we know what women are capable of. Men - it’s good that your instinct is to want to defend a woman that is crying, but let me tell you, there are some women that are crying who will take you down in the end.

“I gotta give credit to the Secret Service for leaking out to the press to say she lied. That is humiliating for JD Vance because he was manipulated. But it also represents a PR crisis of epic proportions for Erika.”

Turning Point Finally Admits the Truth

And it looks like Turning Point sidelined Andrew and brought in a much better PR person as shown by this Daily Mail article which admits, for the first time, that Erika may have done some things wrong:

A part of the article says, “TPUSA cited concerns over serious threats to her safety, but insiders say that that does not tell the full story. Kirk has faced criticism from some online commentators who felt that her return to public life after Charlie’s death was too swift, or that her appearances struck the wrong tone.

“A close confidant told the Daily Mail: “She is aware of how she is coming across. She’s not stupid…she’s seen the online comments. She gets it. It hurts.” Last month, the backlash reached a new level after a viral video by comedian Druski mocked Kirk’s behavior after her husband’s killing, featuring exaggerated expressions and fake tears. The insider continued, “The Druski video showed her what people thought of her. She’s really hurt that people are feeling this way about her, that they’re mocking her.”

“She pulled out of the TPUSA event because of a bunch of factors. I don’t think it was just security concerns,” the source said. If there were security concerns, the vice president wouldn’t have gone.”

Erika Mourned Weirdly

Candace says that’s the closest they’re going to get to an admission, and continues reading the article, noting that the media outlet still had to insult her even when admitting that she was right about Erika, “Far-right commentator Candace Owens, who has peddled outlandish conspiracy theories about Charlie’s death, suggested that Kirk’s no-show was due to low ticket sales.” But the insider added, “It wasn’t just the ticket sales either. It was a mental exhaustion of like “nothing I do will be right and people will make fun of me,” so she cancelled.”

The article continued, “In the weeks that followed Charlie’s assassination, she returned to the public eye, appearing at events and speaking engagements despite her grief. Critics, however, claimed that her behavior came across as performative or unnatural.

“And the insider says, “She says that she was putting on a brave face and that’s why she was doing what she was doing. I agree that it was a bad look. Everyone told her it was a bad look, but she did it anyway. I know she’s mourning Charlie - we all are, but she just has a funny way of showing it. Do I think that she’s mourning enough? That’s not for me to say. But do I think that she’s coming across badly? Yes. That much is obvious. And finally, she’s starting to see how weird it all looked. That’s a good thing.”

If I Did It by Erika Kirk

Candace is mind-blown by the admissions in the article, and feels like it’s a win because finally someone in their team has realised that their strategy is not working and they need to pivot, and that’s because she’s kept up the pressure. “I want Erika to just drop a book titled If I Did Do It, you know, like OJ did. If I Did It by Erika Kirk. I think that would move more copies than the book about Shabbat.”

Pastor Marx First to Announce Charlie’s Death

Candace then recalled that she’d mentioned on Monday that Erika’s friend, Pastor Victor Marx was the first to announce Charlie’s death less than an hour after he was shot, and someone sent her the screenshot of it:

He published this at 1.13pm, Charlie was shot at 12.23pm

Victor also recorded a video announcing Charlie’s passing, and people in the comments wondered how he knew

On the day of the assassination, Candace did remember seeing Victor’s post and wonders who told him so early. It’s almost like he was with Erika when she found out. This is similar to how Israel’s Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu knew too soon that Charlie had died and posted about it on social media before the US President

She adds it to the timeline:

Victor posted about Charlie’s death an hour and 27 minutes before the President, which is weird

Pastor Marx is an Arms Dealer

Baron Coleman did some digging into Victor Marx and made a “brilliant find” about him being a licenced firearms dealer, and Candace plays a clip from Baron’s show where he talked about this:

Baron says, “Candace made an interesting observation, that this guy likes to buy a lot of guns, what does he do with them? How does a private citizen buy 50 guns at a time? So we looked him up - the Victor Marks Group LLC in Colorado Springs where he lives and found that he has an FFL class one license, which means that he’s a licensed firearms dealer.

“Now, I don’t know about your preachers, I’ve had a few over my years. I don’t believe any of them have been licensed firearms dealers. I’ve had a lot of political candidates that I’ve been around - I don’t remember any of them being licensed firearm dealers.”

Victor’s Conditions for Coming on Candace’s Show

Victor has still not replied to any of Candace’s messages, but has spoken to the media about the situation and said he’ll go on Candace’s show on two conditions: He wants to come on with his wife Eileen, and doesn’t want to do it with Corby Hall - the man whose letter brought his story to Candace.

“But Corby is very relevant,” says Candace. “He’s the one with the experience with Victor wanting weapons in Haiti and advised against it. It would just make sense that Corby should be in the interview, because I did not transact with Victor Marks for weapons in Haiti with Jimmy Barbecue.”

Candace then showed a clip of Victor explaining his relationship with Corby on The Jeff and Bill Show.

Victor says, “The one thing [Corby] said that is true is I did say I would whoop his ass, because he was super depressed and having troubles, and we got him here and I was walking around our training facility for hours and he started making weird threatening innuendos.

“But I end up taking him into the training center and teaching him how to punch because he said, “I’ve never fought anybody. I feel like coward.” I said, “Well, you just need to learn how to do some basics.” So I’m working on a bag with him to try to build up his confidence. It didn’t last though.”

Candace doesn’t believe his narrative that Corby would threaten a man who’s an arms dealer on his property with his security around.

Trafficking Arms into Haiti and Israel

When Victor is asked about Corby’s claim that he wanted to traffick arms into Haiti and Israel, he replied, “Of course not. It’s illegal. How would I even be where I am today, working with federal, state, local authorities for years? That’s something that he has dreamed up, I guess. But it’s real simple: When people bring allegations against you, I’m not one that has to defend it. They have to prove allegations or they’re discredited. So, it’s silly and it’s sad.”

Candace clarifies that Corby said that Victor wanted to sell arms to Israel but didn’t say that would be illegal, but the Haitian arms deal would have been illegal. Candace then showed the text messages Corby sent her showing that Victor was in communication with Israel regarding purchasing the patent for his business.

Corby sent this in response:

Corby told Candace that this conversation happened in April 2025, and Victor is transacting for the IDF who want to buy out Corby’s patent. Candace is happy to have Victor come on with his wife, but Corby has to be included in the interview. Otherwise she can have only Victor come on the show virtually to discuss his life and friendship with Erika, and how he knew Charlie had died before Candace did.

Robert Maxwell Funded Mitt Romney’s Company

Candace then revealed that publisher Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine’s father who introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein, was one of the earliest investors into Mitt Romney’s company Bain Capital, and gave him $2million out of the $37million he needed, which sheds further light into how these people are all interlinked:

The ATF’s Lastest Report

Regarding the ATF’s recent report summary they just released, “They have not yet proven that Tyler Robinson’s weapon was even fired on September 10th…So that’s a major problem here. From the beginning I’ve been saying they are not going to be able to connect this gun [to Charlie’s shooting]

“I believe Tyler’s boyfriend Lance Twiggs is a federal asset, and he got Tyler’s gun and casings at an earlier time and then that was dropped off at some point, maybe the day before or on September 10th, and then it was found, and that’s why the bomb dogs couldn’t find it, because it was not recently fired.

“The press is trying to pretend that this release by the ATF has some bombshell findings in it but there is none:”

They plan on using microscopic comparisons, so Candace hopes to get a microscope for her upcoming birthday so that she can do a similiar comparison to keep them in check.

There Was a Cover Up

“I believe that our government as well as foreign governments were involved in removing Charlie because he was a barrier to the Iranian war. That is my opinion based off of everything that I have looked at, and now many people are engaged in a coverup, and I believe that they’re all going to get caught.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from yesterday’s episode:

Candace responds, “Well [Dan Flood, Charlie’s head of security] ignored the security concerns that were expressed by UVU who said they shouldn’t do the event in an uncontrolled traffic area. They put him there like a sitting duck. And then after that, Dan Flood gets offered a bonus and a raise from Erika- again, not the most normal thing to do, he had one job and he failed it. You don’t offer that person a promotion.”

She reads out another comment which said, “As a reformed Baptist in the deep south, I have started worshiping with the Presbyterians because I just can’t with the false gospel of ‘Israel is God’s bride’,” Candace responds, “It’s just so obvious that it’s a heresy…there’s an awakening happening and people are leaving a lot of these deep south Baptist churches because they realize they’re worshiping the modern state of Israel, which has absolutely nothing to do with the Israel of the Bible.”

She reads out another comment which said that Erika probably cancelled the show because of Druski, and Candace notes that Baron said the same thing - that she was embarrassed by the mockery.

When someone else suggests that JD Vance was put on that stage as a kind of humiliation ritual because the donors have chosen to support Marco Rubio for President in 2028, Candace says, “I certainly do think that Erika will dump him without question because she wants access to power. I mean, it’s unbelievable how much wealth this girl has as she’s traveling around.”

But she says Erika would not have gotten on the plane and gone to Georgia if it was simply about humiliating JD, but that she backed out because of poor ticket sales, “and JD Vance did what Charlie would have done, Charlie [also] had character and was a natural born leader unlike Erika, and he could admit when he failed and when something didn’t work, and [after the show] he would have been scribbling on a notepad about what needed to be done to avoid this happening again.

“She’s ambitious as hell and she has an idea of where she’d like to be, but she has no idea what it takes to get there. And she’s never demonstrated a capability to build something on her own and sustain it. And that might be harsh, but it’s reality.”