Podcast title: An Open Letter To Erika Kirk | Candace Ep 303

On yesterday’s show Candace used Christian broadcaster Rob Skiba’s research to uncover the satanic elite’s plans to resurrect Gilgamesh’s remains for nefarious purposes, but today she was firmly focused on Erika again and read out a pained open letter she wrote to Charlie’s widow about the many lies she’d had to deal with from Erika, Turning Point and surprisingly, Charlie.

Erika Stutters

Candace began the show talking about Erika’s latest interview on Fox News and played the clip where she fumbled her words whilst asking for transparency in her husband’s murder trial.

Erika says, “I want there to be no hesitation in understanding of what happened to my husband that day. I want there to always be full transparency because what I don’t want to happen is for there not to be, and then I’m relying on social media and other news outlets to explain the narrative, rather than saying, “Hey this is what happened. This is what you - here’s all of the - [pauses, closes eyes and sighs] this is hard - all of the facts on the table for you guys to see on full display what happened to my husband and there is no if ends or buts or confusion as to who did it and why.”

She’s Lying

Candace responds, “I don’t believe her at all. That wasn’t convincing. I don’t know what was hard about getting that sentence out. That seems remarkably rehearsed, it almost just seems like she forgot a line. Nothing in her eyes there makes you believe she’s telling the truth.

“But beyond the eyes, just the actions, right? You can judge people by their actions. If she truly wanted more transparency, she could provide it because you don’t need it in a courtroom. We actually do not need to turn to the courts to have the public understand what happened on that day.”

Turning Point were there and had all the cameras and could have hired a private investigator to look through everything, and Candace had asked to view the tapes but they refused and lied about facts, so making a public plea for transparency stands in stark contrast to how Erika has been behaving as the CEO of the organisation.

Open Letter to Erika

Candace then read out an open letter she wrote to Erika, and asked “the elves” at Turning Point to send it in its entirety to her since they watch every episode of her show to report back to Erika:

“Dear Erika,

I thought it best to do this publicly. I think public conversations keep everybody honest and there are some things that certainly need to be clarified because sometimes the gap between the truth and the lie is what happens behind closed doors.

You and Charlie began dating in earnest in 2019 and in retrospect, it was accompanied by a season of a lot of change. For one, I was getting married and therefore virtually joined at the hip with my fiancé who became a new third wheel at all of our events.

Charlie Lied to Me

A few months later on May 1st, the public was informed that I was resigning from my position as the Communications Director of Turning Point USA. Now, there has been a lot of public speculation as to what led to that decision. The media thought it was due antisemitism or some disagreement about Kanye West, but that wasn’t true.

The truth - and I think that you know this because you were around for it - is that Charlie and I had a disagreement which fractured my trust in him. He did something that he had never done before - he lied to my face about money.

Charlie had taken a fundraising meeting in Florida with Ike Promader at Mar-a-Lago. For whatever reason, he did not want me to know about this meeting, which was strange because we had always collaborated on and taken those sorts of meetings together. Anyway, I found out about it and decided to ask him about it casually as we were riding up an elevator at the Trump Hotel in DC.

I said to him, “Have you heard from Ike recently?” And he looked me right in the face, just as he was getting off on his floor, and he said, “No, I haven’t. I haven’t heard from him in two weeks.” And I then said back to him, “Really? Really, Charlie? Because you had lunch with him yesterday at Mar-a-Lago.” And I saw his stomach drop. His entire face looked as if he was going down a roller coaster. He stuck his arm back in the elevator really quickly and tried to explain it away. He then pivoted toward an apology, but the damage was done.

And if I’m being honest, I was as hurt as I was shocked and confused by it because we were close. We did go back down to the lobby. We sat at a table and we talked. I don’t even remember whether or not I was angry. I probably was - that does tend to be my choice emotion. But deep down, there was a part of me that knew that this was coming because of a lot of the new hires that were coming into Turning Point USA post-Kanye tweet.

I Tried to Warn Him

Charlie had new people in his ear that were hijacking his ambition, making him believe that money was the truest measure of success. Charlie was a brilliant fundraiser - everybody knows that. But he was also young and naïve to what the wrong money could invite into his life. And I warned him in that restaurant specifically about Stacey Sheridan. Everything about her made my skin crawl. And I suspected she and Tyler had something to do with it.

I also warned him about Schaefer security and Dan Flood. You can check the text messages because you have them. And now I am left wondering if Charlie had heeded my advice, if he would still be alive.

I’ve also come to another realization that I missed at that time, which is that the newest and biggest influence in Charlie’s life was you. You kind of all arrived at the same time. And you too, Erika - you lied to my face as we sat down in that hotel and we spoke for four hours. But I want to be clear, it was different. You see, with Charlie, I could forgive him. We were always like brother and sister. We went on tours thereafter.

You Knew I was Telling the Truth

But when you lied, you didn’t do it out of naivety. You didn’t do it because you were young and being pulled into the wrong direction by bad faith actors. Andrew Kovet was never going rogue, you knew that. Every single evil thing that was done to me was done with your blessing. And the onslaught of attacks that I had to endure were evil because you knew I was telling the truth.

And you authorized people with an incredible amount of money to attack one of the few people in politics who was actually grieving your husband. You knew we had a deep friendship. You knew I was telling the truth about the Catholic thing and about everything. You allowed these people to lie and to say that Charlie and I hadn’t spoken since 2019 - it’s crazy how much of a lie that was.

It Was So Cruel

You authorized it and I now know that. The question is why? It was so cruel. It was so mean. Why impart that on someone who you know within a sea of snakes actually cared about Charlie and didn’t want anything out of the organization?

Maybe it’s because I was like a loose end - one person that wasn’t controlled by an organization and had proven that I’d rather lose everything than say something that I don’t believe, least of all for money.

Prophetic Messages

Maybe it’s also because you have his phone. And when I revealed to the public that he had predicted his own death in remarkable detail, maybe you went back and you read the rest of those messages, the ones that I haven’t yet revealed to the public, because in retrospect those messages are pretty terrifying because they’re precise and it feels prophetic. Charlie was gifted - you know that, I know that and the government most certainly knew that since he was a kid.

Which is why it was very interesting to me that you told the New York Times something that most people didn’t pay attention to - that the night before his murder, Charlie’s “adrenal glands were just going off” and he couldn’t sleep.

I know enough about Charlie to know what that means - he was being bothered. He was probably having visions like he was in 2018 - probably a clearer vision than the one that I had that you guys tried to mock - that danger was coming. And I’m going to go ahead and say that it wasn’t about a Jezebel article written by some leftist. Please stop saying that because it’s not true. I know Charlie - a leftist article didn’t upset him in this way or make him call a priest to pray over him.

He thought someone was going to kill him, he express that in writing, and you did not lose those text messages, you knew that. Charlie and I spoke a lot about his third eye, about the street lamps that would go off when he would run, about the special school that he had to go to. We spoke about a lot of the things that were strange in our childhood, the testing that both of us had to endure.

Astral Projection

We spoke about the fact that we could both astral project. We spoke about how surprised we were when we learned that not everybody does that naturally. Sleep paralysis, you name it, we had conversations about it. And if Charlie’s adrenal glands were going off, it was probably for the very same reason that I pulled my kids out of school days before he was murdered, because I sensed danger was coming.

And since we are being open, I also want you to know that it struck me as odd when you said in that interview with Jesse Waters that you wanted Charlie to have a good night’s sleep, he was so excited, so you sent him to sleep in his daughter’s room. But it registered to me as a little bit backwards, because if I wanted my husband to have a good night’s sleep because of something he had the next day, I’d probably let him sleep in the room and I would sleep in my daughter’s room. So I flagged that.

I also thought it was interesting when you said the next morning when he snuck in, he grabbed his wedding band. Again, minor detail, but I asked myself, why was his wedding band off?

Who is Pierre?

But enough of speculation. Here are the facts: I now have verifiable proof in writing that Justin Streiff and you lied to me. You know exactly who Pierre is. Why did Justin say he had never heard of him when he’d personally met with Pierre? Erika, you’ve met with him in the wake of Charlie’s death. I have verifiable proof, so you can call your lawyers. You can spend another billion on PR if you want to. Tell your lawyer to call my lawyer.

I mean, you guys certainly have the money to do all of these things, but it’s not going to wipe away the the truth that there was a deal on the table with Pierre, who was born in France, and that deal was worth billions, not millions. Just after Charlie was shot - and again I have proof - Pierre had a phone call with Justin Streiff.

He also had a phone call with Mr. Don Oriko of Turning Point USA down in Tampa. And you know what’s really odd? Somehow this French man Pierre, he knew that Charlie was dead before the rest of the world did. How did he know that? How did he know before I knew? Especially because he wasn’t yet a donor to Turning Point USA. Why was he given so much priority?

The French Angle

I know that after Charlie died, that deal went through. If I’m lying, this would definitely fall within the category of defamation. I’m guessing, regarding this Pierre, that this might be the reason that the White House never got back to me regarding the French Foreign Legion being involved with Charlie’s assassination, because there could be a French angle here. Could billions of dollars be a motive?

My question is, why would a devout Catholic Frenchman be looking to give billions of dollars to an evangelical organization? Is that not weird? What’s France got to do with college campuses in America? The answer, Erika, is nothing.

One of the things that I was tested on when I was in the GATE program as a kid, was how quickly I can put together puzzles, and I want you to know that I excelled at that. And I gotta tell you, I think a picture is starting to emerge here. I think I was right - my best guess is that he was Pierre Falcone of Angolagate, working together with Israel, the United States and Egypt rather than Angola to traffic, because there’s been a lot of trafficking that just keeps coming up in this investigation.

Lying to Protect Israel

You were lying to cover Bibi Netanyahu’s tracks. You were there when Bibi called. Andrew told me that Bibi offered to take Turning Point USA to the next level and that Charlie turned him down in the Hamptons at the dinner that you were a part of, but you don’t remember that part. You say he just called about a letter that Charlie wrote five months earlier. The dinner that you thereafter allowed an army of influencers to claim never actually happened, but you were there.

Nobody wanted to address Bibi calling - which is a full-blown, well-funded psychological operation. Everything that you guys did, not only was it cruel, but I think the real motive was you thought you could psychologically break me.

If nothing happened in the Hamptons that was unusual, why the panic? Because something did happen. Charlie told Bibi no and declined to have him on his podcast when Bibi went on a little PR tour according to Andrew. So Charlie seemed pretty done with Israel if he didn’t want to have on the prime minister of Israel.

France and Israel Are Involved

But the question here that the media is not interested in, but I certainly am, is in exchange for what was Bibi going to take Turning Point USA to the next level? And also, how was he planning to get that money into the company? Turning Point was already worth a hundred million dollars and pulls in $100 million annually. What does the next level mean? It sounds like it would have to be billions, via whom? My guess is Pierre, Erika. I think that there’s a reason Pierre knew that Charlie was dead first. I think there’s a reason he was a priority. How? Why?

I think France and Israel are involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination, I’m going to put that out there with full confidence. I also now have very strong evidence which suggests that you lied about your whereabouts on the morning of September 10th. Little details have been edited. You said that you were accompanying your mother as she was receiving a treatment, but I now have something which strongly disputes that narrative.

Embrace on the Tarmac

So, I’ll ask you this question on behalf of the world: what the hell happened on September 10th? Why are you guys struggling to get your story straight? Why did you tell Jesse Waters this? [Candace plays the clip].

Jesse Waters: “And you wanted to see Charlie immediately, and came up. Take us through that.” Erika: “We landed in Utah. Went straight to the hospital”

Straight to the hospital? Andrew told me that when he deplaned, you guys embraced on the tarmac and he boohoo cried in your arms because he had so much pent up anxiety. You confirmed to me which plane he was on and which plane you were on, that would mean that you had to wait for an hour for Andrew to land.

I Have the Truth

Don’t do the thing where you tell me that Andrew went rogue. Don’t do that, Erika. You’re lying. You would be lying. Question is, why did you wait? And for how long? And who was on the Egyptian planes? Who took off from Delaware? Who stayed behind to communicate on that second plane that was transponding for no reason? I think you know what I know, which is that I’m going to find out.

This is not going to be a never- ending mystery. This is not going to be the JFK story. I’m going to figure out exactly what happened, and I’m getting very close against all odds, against billions. You might have the billions, but I have the truth. So, that’s what I wanted to say to you.

We’re Watching and Listening

By the way, Erika, send my regards to Doug DeGroote, that board member that announced you as the CEO. I know he was meeting with Mikey the other day to discuss how to invest money. It’s so weird that Mikey, who went straight to Turning Point from high school and was just Charlie’s assistant, is now sitting down with board members and discussing how they should invest into restaurants. So send Doug my regards, because we’re everywhere and we’re watching and we’re listening.”

Ex-Employee Speaks Out

Candace then played a video of Aubrey Lech [below], a former public relations manager at Turning Point who was fired in the recent round of mass terminations at the organisation.

Aubrey said she’d being with TPUSA since 2021 and described working non-stop from Charlie’s assassination to the memorial then at AmFest, until three weeks ago when she was called into a meeting with Andrew and Marina Munz about an uber ride, during which the uber driver told a TPUSA executive that his daughter’s friend, a woman called Aubrey Lech who worked for TPUSA, said that the organisation was going downhill and nobody liked Erika.

Aubrey said, “the story was presented to me as one of the reasons for my termination... Turning Point has not insinuated this, but I have a gut feeling that I was terminated because I am questioning the narrative of what happened to my role model and CEO Charlie Kirk on the day of his assassination.

“It is my own experience that you can’t question the narrative and work at Turning Point… which goes against everything Charlie ever stood for…and I refuse to apologise for having my own freedom of thought, which is something that Charlie ingrained in me and so many other young people.”

Loyalty Tests

Candace ridiculed the premise of being reprimanded at work because of the gossip of an uber driver, and thinks its normal for people to “talk trash about their job…these loyalty tests [from Turning Point] are completely deranged.”

The company should have provided job security for a while for all employees following the assassination trauma they’d just endured, and they might have to start getting rid of everyone because, “No one is buying what the feds are selling or what Erika is selling about what took place on September 10th.”

She again questioned how Erika could allow her husband’s enemy Ben Shapiro to open at AmFest and suddenly become Charlie’s greatest defender, which made her believe Israel’s involved. AmFest became a “pay-to-play” event sponsored by Israel, and thinks they should have delayed the release of the “Shabbat Shalom” book.

Who Tim Dillon Trusts

Candace then plays a short clip of her favourite comedian Tim Dillon describing the tech people and the politicians flip-flopping in their views and actions.

Tim Dillon: “It’s all performative and fake - it’s a show. And in this time, there’s only one person that I trust, and that’s Erika Kirk. Good night.”

TPUSA GoFundMe

Eight employees fired from Turning Point started a GoFundMe which Candace wanted to promote, since they never received a bonus from the quarter billion the company raised, and she hopes Erika will donate.

Candace revealed that Aubrey’s fiance was also fired without explanation so their entire household income was gone in one day.

Comments Section

When someone recalled Andrew telling her after Charlie was shot, “Candace, it was supposed to you,” Candace responds, “I think that was part of a very well-planned effort to psychologically traumatise me. They tried to neutralise me psychologically because I was a loose end. All these influencers took money to attack me, and it was meant to wear me down.

“But I got through it, not because I’m particularly tough, but because I was motivated by true friendship with Charlie. And I had you guys telling me to keep going and defending me in the comments when I was just so confused about what was happening, and why they were pretending up was down and down was up, and that I was the enemy when I was actually the friend.

“And I really do, from the bottom of my heart, want to thank you guys because when I was feeling weak, even if I didn’t look like it, you guys were strong. The decentralized intelligence agency has brought us to this moment. Everybody had a piece of the puzzle and I just pulled it together on this podcast.”