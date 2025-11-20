Podcast title: Charlie Kirk And The Crossing Of The Delaware | Candace Ep 268

On yesterday’s show, Candace criticised Charlie’s Head of Security for passing the buck, looked into student reports of a man on the roof days before 9/10 and found more suspicious cars and planes that were in Utah on the day of the assassination.

Today Candace reads a lengthy anonymous email linking the Egyptian military jet present on 9/10 to a government office in Wilmington, shows why Charlie’s security chief Brian Harpole misspoke regarding drone usage on 9/10 and pokes gentle fun at Tim Poole after he was cancelled by TPUSA.

Email about Wilmington’s Government Offices

Candace begins the show by asking why one of the Egyptian military plane that was tracking Erika- the one with tail number SUBTT- kept visiting Wilmington, Delaware since that wasn’t a major hub for private planes.

An individual who works for the government emailed her with information he said was dangerous, and which has since been verified by people working in multiple government agencies. “This email came in weeks ago, but we’re just telling you about it now [after other government workers] confirmed that what this individual was saying was true.”

The information is legit and was vetted by those in the highest levels of government, “I’ve printed it out and I’m going to read around some parts, removing some parts to provide this individual - who by the way I have no idea who this is - with cover because they’re taking a tremendous risk, even though they said they were very thorough in making sure it wouldn’t get back to them.”

She then reads:

“Candace, I’m aware that you suspect the government and other entities are involved in the events leading up to and on September 10th. I am aware that you also tied the plane SUBTT to this and that you are receiving tips. You might have been wondering why SUBTT made so many visits to Wilmington, Delaware out of all places, and I can personally answer that. “Some people may tell you that SUBTT stopped at Wilmington because it was ‘just maintenance’. That is not true. The information I am giving you will implicate the FBI and various other government agencies all at the same time. I am passing this to you because you are honest enough to see this for what it is. “As you know, on September 10th, an Egyptian government Falcon 7X tail number SUBTT came into Wilmington, Delaware. I tried to pull non-public movement data and it came up empty. For me this means that the arrival was processed under a diplomatic and dignitary category, which would not show up in the usual places. “That in and of itself wouldn’t be odd if we were talking about Andrews or Dulles airports. It’s odd at Wilmington. You can’t verify this next piece directly, but I can independently. I can confirm that [redacted] uses vehicles which often leave and enter that airport when they do covert handoffs. Now, I have no affiliation with Egypt or its planes, but I do know that only federal vehicles are allowed access to private gates housing government planes. “Because of this, I can guarantee you that the vehicles affiliated with this workspace arrived and left inside the same window as SUBTT. Government vehicles either pick up, monitor, or escort every government plane that lands there. So, that’s the standard. It’s every single one. Feds don’t just leave foreign government planes unwatched. It’s a government plane, not a ghost plane. Someone has to come out, and we all know they’re not going to just call an Uber. “Given that I know most of the locations that these vehicles visit, I am entirely confident in stating that the plane and those vehicles are connected to 920 North King Street, which is at a place that is marketed also as 1 Rodney Square. Nearly every federal vehicle that visits the airport will pass through King Street at least once because that is where the majority of the vehicles are ultimately stationed. We do this because it is discreet. “Assets can be transferred to cars without diplomatic plates. You can’t just do transfers with diplomatic plates out in the open or it would immediately tie assets to government. That’s why the fleet is either federal, unmarked, or local. So when I say government vehicles, what I’m really saying is they most likely immediately swapped the plates for local, but they still had federal clearance. “The whole idea is they get in, they have a meeting, they get out, the plates are then changed back, and they go back to a designated area. However, sometimes it is decided that they need to have a meeting in a more convenient spot and not in a car. That is what I am telling you happened with SUBTT. “I can’t pull dash cam or cameras to prove this, but this is known among insiders and you can ask intel insiders of yours and they will confirm it. And here is where it gets big: in June of 1997, the Department of Justice’s own directory lists ‘Wilmington Resident Office, 1 Rodney Square, Suite 404, 920 King Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801.’ That is your line to know that it is a federal resident office that is at that exact address.”

She confirms the address is there in the Department of Justice’s Directory list, then continues reading the email: “Today, if you search for the address in public directories, you will find the Drug Enforcement Agency at 920 King Street, and at the same address, the United States Secret Service [making the address] a multi- agency space in a commercial building.”

The source goes on to say that claims that the plane was in Wilmington for maintenance is not true, because the maintenance centre was shut down in 2021 and a French company bought the Wilmington airport hanger in 2024 which the government controls, “so now you can say with complete honesty that…the government was undeniably involved with that hanger and the plane that you are eyeing.”

He then recaps: “On September 10th, an Egyptian government aircraft with a history of flying to France and the United States lands at a small Delaware airport under a French company maintenance pretext that doesn’t actually match the hangar timeline because the French visit predates the French company’s deal. Within an hour, federal SUVs move from that airport to 920 North King Street, which is a federal resident’s office since at least 1997, and today, it houses the DEA, the FBI, and the United States Secret Service, all at the same address.”

The source also notes that two flights from Cairo to Wilmington in one week is unsualy, saying “Nobody burns a Government Falcon 7X on two separate Wilmington runs for no reason…Ask yourself why else the state aircraft would hopscotch across America to remote cities if its purpose was just servicing… Wilmington is undeniably a terminal point and the only logical reason points to 920 North King Street…Obviously, I can’t tell you how I know this or who I am or exactly who it is that I work for.

“My motive is simply that I can no longer keep the stuff in my head anymore. I just need somebody with a history of doing the right thing and figuring out the entire truth. I took a big risk to tell the truth and my hope is that you will at least check me on it.”

After reading it, Candace is silent for a long moment, then says “I just want to know why the decision was made to murder Charlie. A decision that very clearly had to be approved by Charlie’s friends. I want to know why, and instead we’re going to be sued. Are you going to start murdering more people in broad daylight for knowing? I just want to know what he did wrong…What did Charlie find out? Charlie figured something out and it cost him his life. That’s the truth. Charlie knew something, and whatever it is, it is big and it is ugly. And deep down, I think we know what it is.”

Flights on 9/10

Candace then looks again at three flights on 9/10 including Charlie’s private plane, and a fourth plane she needs more information about, and all the people she believes were private plane passengers that day:

Brian and the Drone Lies

She then recapped Brian Harpole’s interview with Shawn Ryan which she looked at yesterday, and said she was adding his claims to the list of TPUSA lies she’d drawn up. Brian had said he was not allowed to have any drones on 9/10 but many people emailed Candace to say that was a lie, and she played a clip of Frank Turek telling Megyn Kelly about being with Charlie on the way to UVU and seeing his team texting him drone footage of the crowds.

Frank Turek: “Charlie’s team had drones up looking at the crowd from above”

Another lie was about the bullet, and Brian said it “hit, tore up everything in the wound cavity, hit the vertebra, crushed it, shattered, it turned, crushed the second one, turned, kept going down all the way.” He also wondered why they didn’t release this information. Candace clarifies that only Erika can release the autopsy report to verify this, and believes they sent him out to do it because they don’t want to be caught lying themselves.

Candace concludes that if what Brian said is true, then Charlie was not shot by a 30.06, which she said from the beginning.

She then played a clip of Joe Rogan, saying she was happy to hear him discussing how common conspiracies are.

Joe Rogan: “People that still have faith in the government and experts make me more nervous, because some of them are smart”

She states that the government designates certain information, like the Jeffrey Epstein files, a national security risk because people would riot if they found out that we’re being ruled by paedophiles.

She played another clip of Joe Rogan laughing with his guest, comedian Theo Vonn about Brigitte Macron, with Theo saying, “Dude, Candace is the best. I went to see her and her husband, and they have four of the most beautiful kids in the world and they’re so funny, and you go over there and they’re just like dying laughing, and one of them looks just like her.”

Theo Vonn: “I don’t know if [Brigitte] has the body style to have a real hog on her…the last thing France needs is to release a wiener that looks like its retreating”

Tim Pool Got Cancelled

Candace then pivots to Tim Pool, “he’s a bit of a fence-sitter, but I like Tim Poole - he’s always been good to me. But when it matters, he will always just takes a little dig. And he kind of did that when I started investigating the Charlie Kirk series and he said, “Now you’re the number one podcast and you should be more concerned about harmony.”

She reports that TPUSA removed him from speaking at AmFest - an event he was always previously invited to - because of his anti-Israel rhetoric. She then played a montage starting with a clip of him saying, “Before Charlie was murdered, there was a path that we were on that was promising. Now, two months later, the narrative has turned into conspiracy drama about Charlie Kirk and if Turning Point was involved in [his murder], references to Jewish donors pulling out and how Erika knew everything. And that’s the narrative the number one podcast has given us.” It cuts to an ‘a few moments later’ title-card, followed by a second clip of him lamenting his cancellation.

Tim Poole: “I’ve not said anything particularly disparaging to AmFest but they told me I couldn’t come. maybe it’s because I said we should stop funding Israel”

Candace laughs at this in friendly jest, saying the same thing happened to her last year because of the donors not liking one thing you say, and its a lesson learnt.

Comments Section

This is Candace’s top comment from after yesterday’s show:

She responds that she doesn’t think their psychological warfare and millions spent is working to draw people towards Israel, but is actually having the exact opposite effect and they’re noticing. She again encouraged more parents to home-school their children because of the dangers they face in government schools.

One viewer - who sent a tremendous donation which Candace acknowledged - said, “up until Andrew Kovet told us that we had to believe in a Miracle Vertebra, I was a devoted TPUA donor and a show member. How things have changed. I feel like their wheels are coming off with shady people and financials. Go Max Candace. Besides the pastors, the rabbis, the influencers, and the politicians on X, the rest of the world is with you.”

She then states, “I know he is watching. I know that Charlie is proud of me and he knew that I would do this. That gives me tremendous comfort.”