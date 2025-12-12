Podcast title: Erika Kirk Tells Me To “Stop”. Tyler Robinson Makes His First Appearance. | Candace Ep 279

On yesterday’s show Candace reacted fiercely to Erika’s request for her to stop attacking Turning Point USA by accusing her of responding with emotion instead of logic, making $140 million in the weeks after Charlie died and protecting unsavoury characters from valid criticism.

Today she criticised Erika’s responses in two interviews as elitist and fake, and although Erika asked her to stop persecuting TPUSA, she says she will not until Charlie’s widow identifies any lies she told. She also criticised Allie Beth Stuckey for hiding her meanness behind scripture.

Obvious PR Campaign

Candace begins the show surmising that no one believes there’s been clarity from the authorities following the assassination except Erika, and we’re being told we can’t question her judgement because she’s a widow, but Candace rejects that form emotional manipulation and urges everyone else to do so.

She highlights three main criticisms against her ongoing questioning of Turning Point: there’s a bigger mission at stake, it’s going to affect the trial, and you must be mentally ill to question the official narrative.

She asks for the obvious and non-stop PR campaign against her that began right after Charlie was shot - which enlisted multiple influencers parroting the same lies in an effort to fool us - to stop.

“Nothing feels right to me about the Charlie Kirk assassination, especially the way that some of his employees and friends have behaved since. I am very sorry if that offends you, Erika. Genuinely, I am sorry that there is no amount of increase in pressure and propaganda and headlines written about me that is going to convince me. And I’m just the conduit: You’re attacking me, but you’re also angry that the masses are not convinced that Charlie’s neck stopped a 30.06 bullet.”

Erika’s Interview with Bari Weiss

Regarding Erika’s upcoming townhall-style interview with Bari Weiss, Candace describes Bari as a Tel Aviv agent whose family ties took her to the top “despite her sub-average intelligence. She’s not interesting, yet she somehow becomes a chief at CBS News…she is one of the people that we should study when it comes to being unimpressive and just getting handouts anyways. I feel like she’s on welfare: we all have to work and she gets promoted.”

Bari couldn’t even manage to ask the prepared and loaded question to Erika properly in this clip.

Bari Weiss to Erika Kirk: “The podcaster Candace Owens has been one of the main peddlers of these conspiracies, and is making a huge amount of money and building her business on these lies. What do you want to say to her?”

Erika Kirk answers: “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say: stop.”

Candace reveals the backstage information she got from her sources at CBS News and in the audience, like the duration of the event, the multiple retakes because Bari wanted to read from a teleprompter and the pre-approved questions

Stop

She refuses to address the popular notion that she’s profiting from Charlie’s death because Turning Point made millions of dollars after the assassination. “Building her business? What are you talking about? I already had this business. I was already at top of the chart.”

Then she says, “[Bari] says I’m lying, and Erika responds and her answer to “What do you want to say to the podcaster Candace Owens who is lying” is “Stop.” So Erika would like me to stop lying, and I would like to honour that. But I can only honour that if Erika is more explicit in terms of what I have lied about. What did I lie about?”

She says it’s possible she has made mistakes in her investigation, but her goal is not to tell lies, and the only lies she’s noted are coming from Turning Point USA:

Maybe Bari should ask Erika about the people that actually lied, and Erika can tell Josh Hammer and Bibi Netanyahu to “stop.”

“First they accuse me of lying, then I prove I’m not lying, and then their strategy is to attack me for telling the truth and say, “How dare you reveal a personal text message to defend yourself from being called the liar?”

Candace asks why Erika doesn’t have the same energy about the lies the feds told, and made a list of those too:

“And then of course there’s things that we can’t get answers to, like the Egyptian planes tracking Charlie and Erika throughout years. Instead, they’re laughing at these things. So what am I lying about? Because I would like to stop if you can tell me. And maybe they will, maybe we’ll get to that on Saturday [when the full interview is aired]”

Scripted Interview

Bari’s Jewish influence was obvious at the highly controlled event because Erika condemned antisemitism and talked about a Shabbat dinner TPUSA hosted; they brought out the father of the woman shot at Jewish museum as well as the young man who asked the last question to Charlie before he was killed. The audience were also handpicked by CBS.

“But I can predict that [if people watch it and think] “This feels really scripted.” The influencers are going to come out and mark you as evil or demonic and say, “How dare you question it?” You’re not allowed to say this feels scripted ever.” Even though this entire thing since September 10th feels scripted to me.”

Glenn Beck Interview

Erika was also interviewed by Glenn Beck of Blaze TV as part of her media promotion of Charlie’s new book [titled: Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honouring the Sabbath will Transform Your Life] ‘about honouring the Jewish Shabbat, “which I’m not going to be doing because I’m Christian, so I’d like to already just say no.”

Glenn says he doesn’t know how Erika endures the evil of being accused of involvement in her husband’s death, and she responds “my family means everything to me. Turning Point USA has always been in our life and has always been so good to Charlie, and Charlie was good to his team. Everyone loved Charlie - yeah, I get that. Everyone wants an answer to this evil, and sometimes the answer is very clear - the truth is very clear.”

Tainted Jury

Candace says she doesn’t know any commentator that accused Erika of killing her husband, yet these interviews always allude to that. “I’ve seen people digging into her background, I’ve seen people speaking about her Romanian charity, I’ve seen people looking into her mother, but I have not yet seen where this idea that they keep trying to seed into our minds, that asking any questions is equivalent to accusing her of murder.”

Glenn then asks if Erika is concerned about the jury being tainted, and Erika replies that she wishes more people were educated about the judicial system, because similar to the United Healthcare case, social media can impact court proceedings. “I don’t want a tainted jury pool. I want justice for my husband. Anytime we have leads, anytime we hear anything, we send it to the authorities. We’re not messing around. None of us are involved in my husband’s murder. None of us.”

Candace likens her appeal to more education to the COVID era where they told us to trust the experts, leading to social media censorship, “actually, the problem is free speech ultimately, because there are people on social media who are talking common sense and they don’t understand this. That doesn’t work for me, and it shouldn’t work for you.”

Charlie Blessed Us

The next clip is what she calls the mass formation psychosis where they want us to violate our instincts and gather around a higher calling. Candace again likens it to COVID times when people went against their better judgement to mask their toddlers and abandon their grandmothers in behaviour that felt abusive, but they were urged to do it for the greater good.

In the clip, Glenn says he thinks mental illness is involved in what’s happening online and Erika responds, “I’m not going to waste my time in combating people, going toe to toe, calling people names. I don’t - that’s just not me. That’s not how Charlie operated. There’s no reason for me to go down a dark place like that. I’m so tired of the fracture. What drives me nuts is that Charlie has worked and provided and has blessed us with so much, like his book.

“He has blessed us with so much wisdom, he’s just such a good thought leader. He blessed us with with laser focus on the mission, on saving this country, but instead we’re so focused on who did what. Yes, we will figure all that out. Yes, this is a murder case - He did not die in a car crash. But my husband’s legacy is not about his murder. My husband’s legacy is what he left behind.”

Candace responds, “I just reject that. I reject that there’s a higher calling that we need to all get around…and if we find out that the government is implicated, then actually his legacy is going to be that a person who gave all of himself to helping people get elected and gave himself to this political machine, was ultimately killed by it…and we sense their panic so they deploy what feels to me to be a really nasty emotional tactic of saying to people, “How dare you go against the grieving widow?””

Rehearsed Answers

Regarding all these interviews, she says, “And I want to also say that why I don’t love these interviews - and I say this with great deference to Erika - in the beginning with some of these interviews, of course they’re going to want to make sure they screen these questions. But we’re three months in now and we are still getting rehearsed answers.

“And I feel like what is missing from all of this is is passion - normal passion, not this ChatGPT feeling of “Well, we all need to unite around the mission.” [If it was me] I would be like, “I don’t really care about Kash, has anybody traced this down? I don’t know if Candace is crazy, but she says the French Foreign Legion was there - has anybody chased this down? I’ll text her, I got this information, but it’s wrong. Let me move over here instead. I’m going to run this investigation alongside you, Kash.

“I want like one critique of the FBI. One critique of anything which the public is saying is worthy of critique….It feel like [she’s saying] we’re so rich, you don’t have the right to think. It feels elite, that’s why I hate it. This entire presentation is elite: “I’m on the CBS stage with pre-checked questions and Bari Weiss and I obviously have rehearsed this answer because I got these questions ahead of time.”

Candace says everyone who has interviewed her can attest to the fact that she never asks for interview questions ahead of time, never says certain issues are off-limits and nothing’s ever off-record, “because preparing answers feels fake and gay.”

She says Erika’s interview with Glenn Beck looks rehearsed and at this stage, she doesn’t like it and wants something that feels authentic. She then mimics a pageant-queen Erika answering questions like a robot, saying it feels fake.

Elite Behaviour

“And I am still interested in getting basic answers to our questions and I don’t accept that that’s somehow going to ruin the court case because that’s a nonsense. You cannot logically explain to the public how letting us see Mikey McCoy’s phone records for example is causing you so much grief. How would that frustrate your lawyer’s efforts? Forgive me for not being elite enough and educated enough and expert enough to understand how it would impact things. Explain it to me like I’m not a legal expert, you know, like I don’t trust legal experts because I think they’re all full of s***.

“I get it, it’s me against the whole world. Actually it’s me against the elites. We’ve done this a lot of times with Ukraine and COVID, there’s a pattern here: if all of the mainstream apparatus and all of the influencers are pushing something and calling the other thing evil, we’re probably about two years away from them all then apologizing and being like, “I just got it wrong.” So I’m going to stick with saying that we’re not getting the truth about what happened on 9/10.”

She then talks about the vibe she’s getting: “We are too rich. We are elite. We are powerful. We have connections. And you guys are just beneath us. There’s like an element of feudalism here, like we are the lords, and who are you? We can afford this and we’re going to keep pushing until you believe what we say happened even when it just makes no sense.”

Tyler Robinson Is Not AI

She says she’s always maintained that Tyler Robinson was involved on that day with maybe hiding clothes, but she doesn’t believe that he was on campus on that day, and doesn’t understand why they won’t just release the footage she knows exists of him taking the shot, which would actually support their case.

She’s also happy that Tyler is not AI because he appeared in court in person:

Candace noted that he was smiling and didn’t come across like someone afraid of the electric chair.

Allie’s Too Biblical

She moves on saying “I reserve more contempt for the people who don’t have the courage to just hate me, and instead try to hide behind Bible verses. There is something that deeply and spiritually bothers me about that. And chief among them is Allie Beth Stuckey.”

Allie Beth Stuckey: Her brand is squeaky clean Christianity

She said that everyone at the Daily Wire will confirm that Allie’s new PR agent is a monster hellbent on advancing Israel’s cause, “She is a bad person who Allie has hired, but we’re supposed to believe Allie is Christian. Everything’s always biblical, so, you can never question whether or not she’s just being a mean girl and using Bible verses to qualify being mean.” She then showed a tweet by Allie which really annoyed her:

Just Like BLM

“Ironically, I actually did the documentary on BLM and George Floyd, and the lessons of that movement was that the entire media plus influencers can collude to suspend rational thinking and can use emotional arguments to get you to stop looking at a corrupt charity. I can’t believe she used this example - there’s nothing more that could be in my defence because in 2020, the media lied about George Floyd and how he died.”

Candace recalled that in the midst of the racism witch-hunt of BLM, she dared to do a video disrupting the narrative with facts about how the media inverted reality.

Allie has been sniping at Candace and when people in the comments pushed back on her she pulled out the Bible:

“How does [Allie’s response] not just make your skin crawl? Just so snipy and petty. Stop using the Bible as a shield for what you’re doing okay? That woman accurately called you out. I don’t know her but thank you for saying that. It’s very obvious what you’re doing. To come back and say, “I’m so sorry that you don’t like the Bible” She is like Regina George. Mean Girls was fine cuz we all knew Regina George was mean and she was proud of that. Allie does the same tactic of attacking people and then she’s like, “I’m sorry you don’t like the Bible.”

Christianity is Not My Brand

“I actually do like the Bible. I haven’t made Christianity my brand because I’m a Catholic and I don’t believe that women can be priests and should be playing the part of pastors. I believe that if I have a question about the Bible, I should go to my priest, not to Allie on Instagram. But the main takeaway is that you should commit yourself to the truth, and Allie has gone through great pains to cover up for people that are lying.”

If Allie was really Charlie’s friend, then when Candace mentioned that Charlie was becoming Catholic, she would have dissuaded Alex Clark from doing a show saying he wasn’t, but instead she supported her. She questioned why Allie attacks her whenever she exposes a lie and defends the liars.

She played a clip of Allie on her show talking about Candace releasing text messages from seven years ago from Charlie talking about his dislike for Ben Shapiro, and Allie says, “I would hate someone to, after I died, reveal texts like that between us because those texts didn’t make Ben look bad. They made Charlie look bad - so manipulative. He’s your friend, man. I mean, that makes him look petty.”

Allie mentions that Candace also questioned Lila Rose’s husband because of his military connections, as well as Alex Clark’s media interview, and says that she knows Lila Rose, Alex, Ben and Josh Hammer - all people Candace has lambasted - as kind and genuine people who don’t deserve “to be implicated in this way.”

Candace counters that she simply stood up for herself with proof against these people’s lies, but Allie uses the Bible and says, “Well, the Bible says that I don’t think it’s fair for you to call out my friends when they’re lying.” That is naked tribalism to the Judeo-Christian cause. She is a Zionist and will defend people who are Zionists.

“And you should be ashamed of yourself to use scripture to manipulate well-meaning Christians to believe that it should be their Christian position to not fight lies. I don’t like that at all. And I have special contempt for the people who come in the name of the Lord when they manipulate. You can hate me for free you - don’t have to hold a Bible when you do it.”

Comment Section

Candace’s top comment from the last episode:

Someone then said: “Candace, you mentioned several times that if Erica asked you to stop, you would in fact stop. Will you honour her request? Please stand by your word and honour what Charlie left behind. Prayers to you.” Candace responds, “Erika asked me to stop lying and I will immediately abide by that request. I understand. What I don’t comprehend is what I’ve lied about. As soon as she tells me what it is I’ve lied about, I will cease lying immediately.”

She says it was obviously all an act when Erika looked into the camera and said “stop,” and then the paid influencers and bots said the same things online about Candace stopping. “You’re doing too much.”

For people that say she’s jealous that Erika became Charlie’s wife not her, she says, “What are you talking about? When Charlie and I were hitting the road together, I had a boyfriend the entire time. I was nowhere near Charlie’s type, and Charlie was nowhere near mine - he was truly just a little brother and we had a lot of fun together. So that is ridiculous and this weird push [for this narrative] is wreaking of similar desperation, and this reaction began when we started talking about Pierre and that billion dollar incentive and they went crazy, so we should stay focused on our investigations.”

When she started talking about Brigitte Macron on her show, nobody else was at that time, and they said then that she was doing it for money and clicks - it’s always the same argument. Her Maroon Boys narrative was also mocked, but maroon is the colour of the 10th Mountain Brigade that Harry Meyers spoke about on Monday, so she’s on the right track.

“My beef is not with Erika… I’ve been the same Candace since I got into politics - when I stood up to my own community regarding BLM. It’s so much like what is happening right now, I feel like I’m standing up to my own conservative community in a way because what we were told just wasn’t true… So, it’s a new year, same Candace, different topic. I’m always standing up to pop culture…I’ve constantly being swimming against the mainstream my entire life.”