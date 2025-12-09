Podcast title: Who Stood To Benefit From Charlie Kirk’s Assassination? | Candace Ep 276

Last week Candace experienced a see-saw of emotions at the hands of her fabled foe Turning Point USA; first she was elated at their invitation to a debate, then deflated by their insistence on an in-person meeting she couldn’t attend, then she was hopeful for another invitation because Erika suggested the whole thing and might even be there.

Today she responded to Kash Patel’s comments about the French connection in the threats to her life and Charlie’s assassination, reviewed a video showing what a 30.06 bullet would do to a human neck and presented her investigation into another French billionaire named Pierre that may be linked to TPUSA.

Charlie Kirk’s Remarks about JKF’s Assassination

Candace begins the show wondering what Charlie Kirk would have thought about his own assassination, before playing a clip of him talking about JFK’s assassination at a campus event in May.

He says, “In the JFK files, one of the reasons Mossad is mentioned so much is that they’re just a very good intelligence operation, and not because they were involved. I think the best reading of what happened there is [to ask] who wanted JFK dead the most. A lot of people said Israel wanted JFK dead and I’d love to hear that argument, but definitely Lyndon Baines Johnson and parts of our own government and the Cubans wanted him dead.

“And who actually made it happen? There were like 15 or 20 things that happened that day that were inexcusable: they changed the parade route, he rode in an open air convertible, LBJ decided not to ride alongside of him and the vehicle slowed down right when it went by the Texas School Book Depository. I think that all of us are smarter than to believe that it was simply Lee Harvey Oswald [who killed him].

“The more important question is not ‘Who did it?’ But we have to first acknowledge that more than one person did it. Once we acknowledge that, then we can expose our government to have lied to us about the JFK assassination, which I think will sober a lot of us about trusting the government in the future.”

Candace then praised Charlie’s words for its common sense and for not accepting force-fed narratives by the government. Operation Mockingbird and the government’s first psy-op on the public to convince them to stop asking questions occurred after JFK’s assassination, and now Operation Mockingbird 2.0 has been deployed after Charlie’s assassination to make people believe that it’s crazy to think that “there may have been employees at Turning Point USA who could be engaged in an obvious cover up at this moment.”

Betrayal

She says, “Frank Turk says that’s so crazy because that would mean that Charlie Kirk hired people that ultimately betrayed him, and no one’s ever been betrayed by people that they trust in the history of the world. Well, actually, maybe that did happen for Jesus Christ…and also JFK, who personally selected Lyndon Baines Johnson to be his vice president but was implicated in JFK’s assassination, Charlie rightfully says that.

“Charlie, you can see, does not readily dismiss the idea that the Mossad may have been involved. He says he’d like to hear more of an argument on that as he asserts that parts of our government had to have been involved. Charlie is encouraging the inquiry further: Who wanted JFK dead the most?”

Candace says we should ask the same question now: who wanted Charlie dead the most and why? In politics, you’re most likely killed because of money, secrets or power. Charlie’s organisation TPUSA had certainly amassed power, but he said no to the money prior to his death, meaning he probably died because of a secret.

Axis of Evil?

Like with JFK, there were many unusual things that happened the day Charlie died, including the coalition of these countries that came up in the investigation:

“People laughed when I said that there was thereafter a viable threat which came from the Macron couple who apparently paid for my assassination, and yet strangely neither the Pentagon nor the White House or our intel agencies or the Elysée Palace are disputing that narrative.”

Kash Patel on Megyn Kelly’s Show

The FBI is also not disputing the plot, as Kash Patel stated during his interview with Megyn Kelly when she asked him if he believed Candace received a credible death threat from the French and if France was involved in Charlie’s assassination.

Kash Patel: “Any American that receives a death threat from overseas or from within America is going to be fully investigated…we’re looking at everything that comes in.”

After the clip, Candace states that there has been no communication between her and the FBI, and noted that Kash doesn’t answer the direct question about French involvement and instead spewed generalities even after Megyn pressed him.

Candace then addresses Kash directly, “I find it very odd that I said that I had proof that the government of France was involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination and that they were on the ground that day, and you have not reached out to me, and in this very interview you are asserting that you are certain that Tyler Robinson is the only person involved. How can you be certain if you are not reaching out to people that claim to have verifiable evidence which could dispute that narrative?”

She surmised that rather than being honest, Kash was being cagey because he knows Candace is telling the truth, despite the millions spent on hoodwinking the public into thinking she’s making it all up. However the other authorities are silent because they know she’s telling the truth.

French Scandal

She then described a tip she received about something she’d already suspected, that TPUSA was being used as a global trafficking hub due to its presence in all 50 states. The tipper also identified another billionaire called Pierre Falcone from Scottsdale, Arizona who had an as yet unverified meeting with TPUSA.

Pierre Falcone

She found out that Pierre was involved in the Angolagate scandal linked to arms trafficking into Angola, with Israel, France and the US also involved. “The scandal happened during the civil war in Angola, and you should just know instinctively that no civil war ever was organic, not even our own…the deep state is always involved.

“Anyways, it’s discovered during the French elections in 1999 that the French government is involved in trafficking military grade weapons to Angola to facilitate this war, through an illicit network of countries including Russia and Slovakia. They used a company called Branco International to sell these arms to the Angolan president, and the company is run by Arcadi Gaydamak who is of course an Israeli who was born in Russia and moved to Israel when it became a nation.

Arcadi Gaydamak

“He’s also the president of the Congress of Jewish religious communities so you can’t question anything he does because it’s anti-Semitic. His business partner is Pierre Falcone, who was born in Algeria but moved to France after the Algerian civil war.”

She then reads from a website called Corruption Tracker about 41 other high-ranking individuals, including the former French President’s son, who benefitted financially from the scandal:

Human Rights groups asked Congress to investigate the Bush’s administration’s involvement which was linked to oil because all these wars - including the Christian vs Muslim conflicts - is really about wealthy bankers acquiring resources.

Reading from a website called Corp Watch, she continues, “Gaydamak funnelled billions of dollars in arms and oil-backed loans to Angola’s government in return for lucrative oil contracts with Western oil companies. Falcone and Gaydamak relied on the special access that Mitterrand had to the Angolan government and managed to transfer some $463 million in arms to Angola.”

Her French source told her that people were outraged when Falcone won his appeal and disappeared from France, but he’s reappeared in Scottsdale where Turning Point are involved in politics, so she wonders if they know him. Either way this scandal shows that a multi-national criminal alliance with the countries she’d highlighted is not unusual or ridiculous.

Trafficking Link to TPUSA

“Trafficking is definitively to me a plausibility because we do no have meritocracy, and I believe Tucker Carlson was right when he called that out on stage and started asking about how these people become billionaires. I believe that when you get to a certain level of success, you have to decide whether you are going to join the gang of global governance, the gang that can snap its fingers and start a civil war in Africa.

“And if you have the nerve to say no to joining that gang and giving them access to whatever it is that you have created, you’re a dead man walking. I think it’s plausible that Charlie Kirk came up against this gang who said “You’re either with us or you’re against us.”

Charlie Predicted His Death

She also received another tip from a TPUSA employee that Charlie messaged a donor as well as his security Dan Flood the night before he died, saying “they are going to kill me tomorrow.”

“That many people know that Charlie sensed that he was going to die tomorrow is an absolute fact. Why these individuals are all being quiet about that is a massive question mark.”

She questioned how the CIA engages in drug and weapons trafficking, perhaps it would involve military jet surveillance, or use a big event - like a Taylor Swift concert or the Superbowl - as a cover to bring in large jets and trucks, so she’s thinking that companies that regularly host large events will provide a good opportunity for such kinds of trafficking.

Candace Will Make Republicans Lose

On the ‘Operation Mockingbird’ front, everyone seems to be getting ready to blame her for any losses at the midterms, which is “so ridiculous, I couldn’t care less.” Tim Pool has been especially aggrieved by this, and when he hosted Milo Yiannopoulos on his show he called all of Candace’s viewers stupid.

“And then it was funny because later on in the show he lamented the fact that he lost a bunch of subscribers to his show because he attacked me, even though I never attacked him back. But he didn’t put two and two together because it means that people who were watching his show were also watching my show. So, you’re calling your own fans stupid, which is probably why they unsubscribed.”

Milo on Tim Pool’s Show

Milo then explains why it is Republicans that should be blamed if they lose the mid-terms.

Milo Yiannopoulos: “Jefferey Epstein was considered by everyone who voted for Trump as a central ideological pillars…the key that would unlock everything”

Milo explained that Trumpism died the moment Trump told his base to stop asking about the Epstein files, and the inadequate account from the feds and Turning Point about what happened before and after Charlie’s death pushed people to listen to Candace, so it would be wise for the Republican party to respect the public’s choice and have a reckoning right now.

Candace responds to his passionate diatribe with a big amen, especially to the part about respecting the public. “We are voting right now when we say “I don’t want to listen to this podcaster because they’re trying to get me to eat this fed slop.” This is how we’re voting, and so many people are going down.”

There’s something about Charlie’s assassination that’s revealing the bad guys among us. But instead of listening to the people, they are doubling their efforts and calling people names and saying their in a cult. The Hodge Twins also affirmed the sentiment in this tweet:

The 30.06 Bullet was Big

She then highlighted a YouTuber called Jesse Kaag - whose channel 1ShotTV is about guns - who tested the FBI narrative that a 30.06 killed Charlie by shooting it at a dummy head which blew to pieces.

Jesse Kaag holding a 30.06 bullet

The bullet took the dummy’s head off and penetrated through to the water jugs behind

“I wanted to show that because I realize there’s a bunch of people who may not be gun enthusiasts and don’t understand what the federal government is trying to sell to you. This is we mean when we say that particular bullet would have decapitated Charlie, and the idea that it just ricocheted and went inward is just so beyond ridiculous, it’s insulting.”

So they either have to declare war to force us to accept that narrative or somebody will have to step up to tell the truth. “This conspiracy is exactly like the JFK assassination, and people close to Charlie are aware of things, but they sold him out in many ways, every single day that goes by where they don’t tell us the truth about the anxiety that Charlie had the night before he died.

“I truly believe that multiple states are involved in this assassination and now they’ve completely come undone because they believed that with enough money and power they would get away with it. But at the end of the day, common sense seems to be ruling the roost.”

Comments Section

Candace’s top comment from her last show is in relation to Blake Neff’s statement about why they took so long to respond to her accusations:

When someone wrote in to thank her for speaking the truth because this investigation and the Brigitte Macron series led them to buy their first Bible, she responds “Yes, ultimately you will recognise that there is a very sinister war on Christ and on truth. But they have propagandized us into believing that it’s Muslim versus Christian, blacks versus whites, left versus right, America versus Germany. But it has always been a war on Christ, that’s why in all these countries Christians are being slaughtered and the finger is being pointed at Muslims.”

She then referenced Tucker Carlson’s interview with a Qatari dignitary who revealed that their relationship with Hamas was initiated by the US.

With regards to the life insurance policy taken out after Charlie’s death, she said it was normal for the spouse or even the company to benefit, but she’ll talk more about it tomorrow. And for those saying that Charlie hasn’t been buried yet, she reiterated that he had a Catholic funeral mass and will speak more on this tomorrow too.