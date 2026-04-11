Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
2hEdited

JESUS SAID: "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing" Luke 23:34. While being crucified, He expressed his compassion and forgiveness towards those who were executing him.

Thank You Candace for saying AND searching for the TRUTH.

Reply
Share
Nassim Fathallah's avatar
Nassim Fathallah
1h

..

... Doesn't he have a job to do other than old maid gossip degrading his female's enemy beauté to that of his allies ??? 🤔

..

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture