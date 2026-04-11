Podcast title: An Open Letter To President Donald Trump (My Response) | Candace Ep 322

Candace was supposed to have taken this week off to focus on the research for her ongoing investigation into Charlie and Erika Kirk, but she was called out of her hiatus to address President Donald Trump’s incendiary Truth Social Post yesterday that set the internet on fire.

Gladiators and Empires

Candace began the show by addressing the President directly as she read out her open letter to him:

“Dear Mr. President Trump,

“I’ve always been a fan of gladiator movies… I’m drawn to the actors and to the storyline, but above all of that, there sits this incontrovertible truth that I am absolutely fascinated by, which is the fragility of empires. What is it ultimately that collapses an empire? What makes an Emperor weak or strong? What makes a King or an Emperor feel threatened?

“The setup of every [gladiator] movie is always the same: you have the wealthy elites and politicians perched above a coliseum and the slaves fighting to their deaths beneath for their entertainment. And then comes the inevitable narrative flip: suddenly the elites perceive a threat. And when does that happen? That’s actually not a rhetorical question, Mr. President. I know the answer.

The Slave Revolt

“It is when a slave begins to command the crowd. Every single time, without fail, that’s when the politicians begin to feel worried. And what is of particular interest to me about that moment is that the slaves never desire the seats of the politicians - they just want to have their most basic needs met. But it’s proven to be a historical impossibility.

“Then inevitably we arrive at the moment of political extravagance, the fabled ‘Let them eat cake’ moment. There can be absolutely no truth between a master and his slave for that reason, the nature of the relationship forbids it. And I think about this a lot in the context of our late mutual friend Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Was A Maestro

“I wonder when it was that Charlie understood that he was not free, that he had money and fame, but not freedom. You know, between you and I, whoever it was that made the decision to kill him was correct in their assessment that he was indeed a threat, because Charlie Kirk could command a crowd. So much so that he’s been dead for seven months and the crowd still moves on his behalf. That’s incredible. That is real power, Mr. Trump.

“You should ask yourself, how did he achieve it? It’s because he never perched above looking down at the slaves. Charlie understood how movements were built and sustained. Charlie was a maestro. He understood that every instrument was needed to command an orchestra - the strings, the woodwind, the brass, the percussion - all very different sounds, but he could hear them each brilliantly.

“And at various times, he would conduct one sound above the other - more flute, less violin or cello. Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, Megan Kelly, Candace Owens: different instruments to be sure, but only a fool, or someone under the express direction of one, could have thought to hit send on what you published on Truth Social last night.

The Truth Social Post

“And I think that we should read it together, Mr. President:”

No Basis in Truth

Candace reads the post from the start and stops here: “Nobody’s talking about them and their views are the opposite of MAGA - or I wouldn’t have won the presidential election in a landslide,” calling it a “stunning break from reality.”

She noted that Trump’s old mean tweets, for instance the ones calling Rosie O’Donnell unattrractive or saying that Hillary Clinton should be in jail, worked because “although many people thought it was inappropriate and beneath the dignity of a politician, it was based in truth.”

But calling herself, Megyn and Tucker low IQ and unsuccesful doesn’t land and only demonstrates his irrationality. “Nobody cares about us anymore? You’re the leader of the free world and you’re tweeting about us. I think that means somebody cares.”

TV is No Longer Relevant

To his point that they’re not invited on TV, she explained that cable news is no longer relevant, “You’re launching insults at what you don’t comprehend - Joe Rogan is not going to do Fox News hits. He’s not trying to get on to CNN - none of us are.

“Tucker is more powerful than you and deep down, I think you know that and I think you resent that, which is proven by your next lines.”

College Snobbery

She reads on and stops at “Perhaps [Tucker] should see a good psychiatrist” and counters this by saying Tucker is in his prime, and regarding the slur against him never finishing college, she reminds Trump that this snobbery is thus also aimed at his base which is comprised of blue collar workers who never went to college, Charlie who also never went to college, as well as many of the soldiers he wants to send to their deaths in the Middle East.

“Each and every one of them is infinitely smarter and more capable than you and the people that you surround yourself with in this moment.”

Brigitte More Beautiful than Candace?

After reading the part where Trump says Brigitte Macron is more beautiful than Candace, she pauses and makes a doubtful face, then says “[you mean] this Brigitte Macron?” and plays an old video of Brigitte sitting down in a manly manner with her legs spread, then shows pictures of the French first lady in a swimsuit.

“Who who did you write that sentence for?” she asks, “Not even Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron applauded that sentence. Sometimes propaganda, when it’s too naked, actually just hurts the cause that it purports to support. What is your obsession with Brigitte? Do you think that you can command straight men to suddenly think that Brigitte is hot?

“Did you date Jean Michel Trogneux? Are you gay? Why are you so obsessed? You called me from the White House [to say] “Stop talking about Brigitte.” Is it a physical attraction that you had there - back when he was better looking? Did you sleep with him when he was a man?”

Candace asserts that his base doesn’t care that he wants Brigitte to win the case against Candace because unlike him, the true MAGA are not obssessed with money but are more concerned about protecting children from the Epstein class.

She continues reading from his post and noted that he at first cited a CNN poll giving him a 100% approval rating, before discrediting the network as Fake News for hailing the four pundits.

Incoherent and Disloyal

After reading it, she says, “Was that written by Mark Levin when he was six? Who put this message together for you? The “hottest country in the world,” because we’re bombing kids for no reason? Because you guys just lied about six of our servicemen who died, and they had to leak that to CBS news that you were lying about what was happening - is that what makes us hot? Is Hot Girl Summer being led by Brigitte Macron?

“You’re citing CNN, but you’re also dissing CNN, after saying we couldn’t get on CNN, then you’re saying that we have good coverage on CNN - you’re all over the place. It seems like you can’t put together a coherent thought.”

She then told Trump that people will not fight for someone who is disloyal, “If disloyalty and deceit is in your nature, then I suggest that you combine it with silence. You can be what you are, but I would advise you do it quietly Trump, because MAGA is no longer commanded by you and you know it. You belong to the Epstein class - that is your legacy now.

Money Over Respect

“People will see your name on buildings - The Trump Gaza Hotel or whatever was agreed upon in those boardrooms [with] Jared Kushner, and when they see it, they will think about how many children had to die or be raped by men on islands so that you could stick the Trump name on a building.

“And Mr President, that’t not my fault, or Megyn’s or Tucker’s. You made that trade. You chose money above respect, and what an absolute shame that you chose to do that toward the end of your life, because you can’t take money with you when you go. Just your soul. And you sold yours for what? Another gilded ballroom?

Trump is in Chains

“Charlie Kirk died free, you will most certainly die a slave. You are in chains right now, and the entire world can see that perfectly. At best, what you can hope for is that maybe one day, in the college campuses that you so deeply cherish, they’ll teach all about your now tarnished legacy as the perfect modern-day example of Plato’s allegory of the cave - are you familiar with that one?

“It’s about the prisoners chained in a cave with a fire burning behind them, mistaking shadows on the wall for reality. And when one of those prisoners escapes outside and into true daylight and sees reality, he returns and tries to tell the other prisoners that there’s truth and actual reality outside, but they fight that person because they don’t believe it. They call that person crazy. That’s you. You are chained inside of a cave right now. And who’s making those shadows on the wall?

“In the annals of history, you will be relegated to a philosophical discussion: The Madness of President Trump. People will ask who made Mr. Trump believe the shadows on the wall were real? In in essays, students will cite the example of the man who was once considered a leader of a movement suddenly reduced to sitting on the side in the Situation Room at the White House while the leader of a foreign country, Benjamin Netanyahu, stands above him convincing him that Iran represents an imminent threat which can be crippled within weeks.

“The students in that class will be mystified. Bibi is your master.

“Maybe it’s Miriam Adelsen that lights the fire and Bibi makes the shadows on the wall, but the entire world recognises that now. And though I highly doubt that you will be permitted any opportunity to see what the crowd now thinks of you, I have to do my best to try. So here you are.”

Alex and the People Respond

Candace then plays a montage of various responses to Trump’s post:

This man says, “I don’t know who’s whispering into this guy’s ear like freaking Gríma Wormtongue from Lord of the Rings, but they’re telling you wrong stuff, bro. Half of the people that I grew up with in this movement are not on Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin’s team, okay?

“We aren’t neocons. We aren’t warhawks. We want America First. And if you make me choose between America First and MAGA, it’s America First all day. That’s what MAGA was supposed to be - you were just the best vessel for it, bro, don’t get it twisted.”

The video then cuts to Alex Jones who says,

“But as bad as he is, as corrupt as he’s gotten, the insider trading - all of it, I’m really glad he’s differentiating and saying “You’re not with me because I’m not with you.” I don’t want to be at your cool corrupt kid, Howard Lutnick, Jeffrey Epstein class table. Thank you so much for delineating that I’m not with you - a sinking burning ship.

“He wasn’t loyal to his original mission. He wasn’t loyal to America and he became a creature of Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu, and all of his Never Trumper enemies are now the courtiers with the madness of King Lear, telling him the lies and worshiping him the way he wants to hear it, and I am not one of those people.”

Then it cuts to a third video where the man says,

“This proves one of many things. The first thing, he shouldn’t be in office anymore - implement the 25th [amendment]. He’s not loyal to this country and he’s not loyal to anybody. Well, except for that little country in the Middle East. It’s almost like he does what he’s told. And the last president to tell that little country no was JFK. And we all know what happened to him.

“It’s like Donald Trump, how can you call them losers when you lose to Bibi Netanyahu in Israel every single day? When’s the last time you told them no to anything?”

Then the fourth video:

Female voice off-camera: He said Brigitte Macron is far more beautiful than Candace Owens.

Grandma: All I can say is he’s bit blind.

Truth Social Turns

Candace smiles at this and says, “That’s all across the internet - take your pick: Left and Right. People understand that that message was really your Basket of Deplorables moment. I mean, even on Truth Social, your very own platform, they’ve turned on you. Let’s go through just some of these responses:”

Candace agreed with this first message, reminding Trump that Alex had him on his show back when no other media company would.

Charlie Would Have Been on The List

Candace says that the saddest thing was that across social media, many held this sentiment:

I Pity You

Candace says to Trump, “What is being implied there is that there is no truth or loyalty within you. And for that reason, I genuinely pity you. I am not angry. I am not upset. I don’t want to rant at you. I believe you are in a situation that I would never want to be in: surrounded by advisors who hate you to their core,but they understand you. They know how to insulate you.

“They know how to watch you and encourage you to self-destruct because they perceive you as weak, and weakness is a means for them to fulfill their own ends. Sadly, you’ve now lived long enough to become everything that you once claimed Hillary Clinton was.”

CNN Remembers

Candace then showed the montage CNN put together of Trump praising Megyn in 2024 before calling her up on stage in one of his rallies; praising Tucker (below), calling Candace a star in 2019, and praising Alex (below).

President Trump asks the audience as he points at Tucker: “Is he the greatest interviewer?”

President Trump: “I just want to finish by saying your reputation’s amazing. I will not let you down. You will be very, very impressed.”

Megyn’s Response

Candace then asks who or what changed Trump from his previous friendships and promises to today and a never ending war no one wanted, and plays a clip of Megyn asking “the right questions” on Piers Morgan’s show.

Megyn says, “What led Trump, at 79 years old, to sit in that Situation Room when Bibi Netanyahu was seated as an equal - Trump didn’t even sit at the head of the table. Trump sat at the side of the table and Bibi was across from him as an equal in the American Situation Room.

“What led him to sit there and buy what that guy was selling hook, line, and sinker when every other president was able to see through that liar? What was it? Because he was told the next day by our own top advisers, from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to the Secretary of State to the Vice President, that these are lies and that these objectives are not going to be attainable so don’t believe him.”

Tucker’s Response

Candace says that Tucker has the right idea in his ‘kind’ response to Trump’s post:

She reiterates that she can’t be angry at the post because it was not based on truth - which is ironic because it was published on Truth Social - and his claims that Brigitte is beautiful and that they all have a low IQ is simply puerile.

What Charlie Heard Trump Say

Candace then shared something she’d never mentioned before, something Charlie had told her before he died, “before it was announced, around July 2024, that Miriam Adelsen gave Trump $100 million, I was told by Charlie that he and Andrew Kolvet were present for that meeting with Trump and Adelson, and that in exchange for the $100 million, she wanted Trump to allow them to annex not Gaza, but the West Bank.

“I was stunned by this. Then after she said this to Trump, he went over to where Charlie was, and as he was adjusting his tie and looking in the mirror, he said, “I’m going to take her money and then I’ll F her over.” I heared this from Charlie, and Andrew also confirmed this. Nobody else was there but Andrew and Charlie when Trump said this.

Butler Was Hushed Up

“A few weeks later there was the attempted assassination [of Trump] in Butler, and I find it very strange that Trump appeared to be completely disinterested in determining who fired that shot. There were a lot of holes in that story, but I didn’t go down that rabbit hole. But it’s weird that he was satisfied just moving on from that.

“And I remember when Don Jr. was on stage and someone asked him if he was satisfied with the conclusion of what happened in Butler, and Don Jr. kind of said “I’m not, but my father is and that’s that.” And I had wondered, that if it got back to me that Trump said that, maybe it got back to the Adelsons too. You don’t take $100 million from a family of gangsters and then express to people that you’re planning on just screwing them over.

“I just wanted to share that, especially in the context of Tucker saying we should have some grace, and we have all noted this shift in him since Butler, Pennsylvania. Again, that is all I know.”

Laura Loomer Stabs Tucker

Candace then notes that Trump is surrounded by lunatics, and plays a clip of one them, Laura Loomer, proudly declaring that she inspired his Truth Social post to spite Tucker.

Laura says, “The president has had enough of Tucker’s s***. And yeah, I’m just going to admit it - I sent the President Tucker Carlson’s clips so he can see the s*** that he says about him. And I want that mother****** Tucker Carlson to know that I’m the one who knifed him from the front.

“I sent the President all your s*** Tucker because he deserves to see the fact that you are lying about him and saying the most vile things about our country and our President and you are creating so much chaos, you’re going to cause the Democrats to take the House and the Senate and you are endangering our national security by whitewashing this barbaric death ideology known as Islam.

“So I just hope Tucker knows that there are people out there who actually have the courage to take your bulls*** to the President and to stand up against you. I don’t know who Tucker Carlson thinks he is. He thinks he’s so popular. Even President Trump today called him out and said he’s like a third rate podcaster. I don’t know why Tucker Carlson thinks he’s so f****** special. He’s not.

“He is endangering the lives of Christians, of Catholics, of Jews, and all non-Muslims in the way that he continues to whitewash this death ideology, in the way that he continues to incite violence against evangelicals and Jewish Americans and even the President himself.”

Candace scoffs at Laura being one of Trump’s top advisers, and says that the true death cult is Israel and its murderous Likud government currently poisoning people in Lebanon. Many Jewish Americans including Rabbis write to her recognising the truth about the demonic cult claiming to be Jews but are not.

Comments Section

When someone commented that Candace is more beautiful than Brigitte, Candace responds, “It was a weird flex - I got to that part and I was like, “this is getting weird and I’m feeling uncomfortable.” What is in those Epstein files? Cuz like I said, not even Brigitte would say, “Yes, that’s a win.” It’s just too crazy. That’s not something that you can sell to anyone, even his most ardent Ziobees that are out there, they just skip over that part because it’s too patently ridiculous.”

Responding to a disgruntled comment from a three-time Trump voter, she says “Look, a lot of us voted for him three times and it’s a difficult. Do I regret it? No. I hope everybody’s woken up to the fact that there wouldn’t be a different conclusion if there had been a Democrat [in power], they’re just opposite sides of the same coin. The politicians go into DC and nickel and dime us on our taxes so they can send money overseas, wash it, and give it back to themselves.

“They’re beholden to foreign countries, the majority of them to Israel. And there just needs to be a real substantive change.”

Back on Trump she says, “I don’t think that anyone should be mad at Trump because he is in a terrible condition, where he made a deal with the devil because he wanted to be back in power, but actually he has no power and everybody knows that. So we just get to watch him dwindle - we’re just watching the shrinking of a man and all that’s left is him ranting.”

Youtuber Sneako writes in saying “Trump was Sleepy Joe all along,” and Candace replies, “Sneako, nice to have you here. I don’t even want to give Trump that excuse though. I genuinely believe that Joe Biden had dementia, but Trump doesn’t - he’s in his right mind and he betrayed us, and he did it for more money, for the opportunity to be in the White House again, whatever it was, he sold us out. And we just have to face that reality….

“I know better than to think that he will issue an apology, which is mostly owed to Alex Jones. I thought [his attack on Alex] was probably the most vicious of what he wrote.”