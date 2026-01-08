Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacki Lyn's avatar
Jacki Lyn
1d

I’ve not been listening to Candace for quite a while due to not knowing where to access her podcasts. But as Ben self-destructed at AmFest, I decided to find her, then began learning so much. Always worth the time! Ben? Always felt like a waste of time. He’s simply what he showed up to be at AmFest. And the fact that they made him the 2nd speaker says something about Erika Kirk. So, thanks to Candace Owens to shed light on this situation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bryan Manson's avatar
Bryan Manson
6h

“Candace reveals…”!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture