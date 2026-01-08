Podcast title: DEFCON 3: Ben Shapiro’s Legacy Of No-Nos | Candace Ep 286

Yesterday Candace had an exclusive about Tyler Robinson’s whereabouts on the evening of 9/10, she took a dive into the deep and murky political connections between Turning Point’s Tyler Bowyer, Tyrell Farnsworth and Erika Kirk, and reacted to footage of Daily Wire’s proposed new show called In the Know Know whose entire premise is ridiculing her content.

Today she read out an email from someone who refused to audition for In the Know Know, and revealed how Ben Shapiro manipulated his position at Breitbart to launch the Daily Wire.

Candace is going death con three on Ben Shapiro

Kanye Was Right

Candace began the show recalling Kanye West’s infamous tweet about Jewish people in 2022:

“Boy oh boy was he right about blackballing people who are opposed to a specific agenda. Because it’s now been two years of fighting to move on since I left the Daily Wire, and the public doesn’t know 99% of what I have gone through.”

Ben Shapiro is Obsessed with Candace

Many thought that her revelation about the Daily Wire’s new cringe show entirely designed to mock her was fake because “the company can’t actually be this obsessed with a former employee two years later. But they are.”

She recalled how Ben Shapiro worked behind the scenes to block her and Charlie’s ascent because he regarded them as a threat, using money to get Christians to go after other Christians; “you will recall that at the end of last year, Ben stepped onto Megyn Kelly’s stage while she was on tour and demanded her allegiance against me and Tucker Carlson. Nobody knows why she did not submit to him, but she has been under attack by his stooges ever since.”

In the Know Know

Ben then paid for a speaking slot at AmFest where he attacked Candace, Tucker and Megyn, and Candace received an email from Maggie Wegner that explains what happened afterwards:

Candace then showed the AI audition video which featured a back and forth between an AI host commenting sarcastically about clips from a past episode of Candace on her show talking about bees.

AI Presenter: “Hey Know Knowers, welcome back to The More You Know Know, I’m your host Gossy Gossworthy. We have some seriously juicy leads today, so let’s dig in.”

Candace: “There’s imminent danger coming…I came across a bunch of people talking about bees but it was very coded. I did a little research on bees, plus I’ve seen hundreds of them.”

Candace clarified that the concept was not a segment but an entire show designed to attack her, “and they wanted to cast a young person that was willing to lower themselves to do this. And this particular individual [who sent the email] deserves all the credit in the world for doing the right thing.”

When they spoke, Candace told Maggie her identity can remain hidden, but she was fine with it being revealed and Candace told her she was a hero. This is the text Maggie sent to a producer turning down the audition:

“So, Maggie did not get the role, but I hope she gets three million followers by the end of this episode across social media for being a decent human being. You should never have somebody casting you to do their dirty work - because that’s what’s happening here. It’s such an act of cowardice to use young people like pawns and attack dogs and pretend you’re doing this because you’re interested in doing a show when in reality you just hate Tucker Carlson and Candace.”

Leaving a Gang

Candace vented about how wrong this was to her cousin Mia: “I said to Mia, “I feel like I left a cult that I didn’t know that I was in, it feels like a gang” and then she put it so perfectly and said, “Yeah, you got to get jumped to leave a gang.” You want to leave the Bloods? You want to leave the Crips? Then they have to beat you to within an inch of your life. That’s what it feels like. But they’ve been beating me for two years, and it’s feeling increasingly deranged and out of control.”

She recalled that she was fired for “the clearly immoral and impractical stance” that genocide is wrong and pornography was harming men, which were the reasons stated by Daily Wire’s CEO Jeremy Boering at the time during the town-hall style company conference set up to announce Candace’s exit, which she calls a slave hanging made to punish her in front oh her colleagues.

“But another reason that I was fired was because I insinuated in an episode I had done while I was at the Daily Wire about Michael Jackson, that it’s plausible that Hollywood is being run by a gang. I’m sorry - why is that a fireable offense? In fact, Hollywood was started by Jewish mafiosos and bootlegger gangs, and being fired for saying this leads me to believe it’s definitely run by gangs.”

Before Turning Point there was Breitbart

Candace and Charlie unknowingly signed up to this gang who’ve been jumping Candace for two years, and when Charlie wanted out, he was killed, and Ben’s behaviour since he died leads her to believe he knows more about the assassination.

“He’s behaving as though Charlie’s company was promised to him 3,000 years ago. Like he assumed that he would somehow benefit off of his death and I’m getting in the way of that somehow…and it wouldn’t be the first time that Ben sought to pervert the legacy of a dead man for his own benefit.”

To explain this, she plays a clip of Steve Bannon - who has known Ben since he was at Breitbart - reacting to Ben’s tirade against conservative figures at AmFest 2025.

Steve Bannon - “Ben Shapiro is like a cancer that spreads and metastasizes”

Bannon said, “[Ben] tried to take over Breitbart and I ran him out of there. He tried to take over his mentor David Horowitz’s [company], and mark my word - he will make a move on Turning Point because he’s always been envious of Charlie Kirk.”

Candace expands on this saying, “publicly, Ben loved Andrew Breitbart as a mentor, but Ben’s a parasite, a worm - he sees health and he believes that it belongs to him. His trade is not commentary, it’s not politics, it’s theft. And with Andrew Breitbart, he behaved like a maggot on a corpse, like he’s doing right now with Charlie Kirk.”

She recalls the suspicious death of Andrew Breitbart on the 1st of March 2012 at the height of his influence as a political powerhouse, then the forensic technician involved in his autopsy also turned up dead.

Andrew Breitbart allegedly died from a heart attack

Ben’s Conspiracy Against Bannon and Trump

Two weeks before his death, Andrew hired Ben to be editor-at-large of Breitbart, and four years later Donald Trump’s campaign manager Corey Luwendowski was charged with assaulting a female Breitbart reporter called Michelle Fields. At the time, Breitbart was headed by Bannon and was the only media company that backed Trump.

Breitbart were under pressure to denounce Trump for this, and when they didn’t, both Michelle and Ben resigned and Ben released this statement:

“The very next day, Ben promotes the Daily Wire and guess what? It worked - a bunch of people left Breitbart News and stopped watching Breitbart News and followed the Daily Wire.”

Some time later during a corporate retreat in New Mexico, Charlie and Candace were complaining to a Breitbart executive about how difficult Ben was making things for them, and the executive revealed that, “Ben was not happy that they were not making him the king of Breitbart and had begun quietly building the Daily Wire at the end of 2015, but it didn’t have the support they’d anticipated, so he and his best friend [political journalist] Jaime Weinstein - who is Michelle Field’s husband - decided to create a scandal.”

By the time Michelle’s bruises were proven to be faked, it was too late and the damage had being done. Breitbart never recovered from the scandal Ben manufactured.

This feels similar to what is happening with Turning Point - the principled founder is dead and neo-cons are trying to stage a hostile takeover of his brand and legacy. “He’s all about taking over healthy companies when they’re in their prime and pretending like his growth is organic. And yeah, they’re behaving like a gang.”

Truly Evil

The executive had said Ben was truly evil because Andrew had loved him yet he worked to “take food out of his son’s mouth by destroying the company that he built.”

Candace then asks, “Ben, what the hell happened to you as a kid? But I think the answer is nothing. Nothing happened to you - you had a silver spoon in your mouth and never had to work for anything, and you were told that the whole world is yours because you’re born chosen. You can take whatever you want and do whatever you want because you’ve got lawyers and money and people that behave like gangsters that will make it all go away. And that is what has fashioned you into this belly creature that we see today. Enough is enough - leave me alone.”

Formidable Friend

She’s picking up the baton from Kanye, because ‘they’ won’t allow any company they don’t have a foothold in to succeed because they want to influence the masses. She also revealed that Kanye’s Death Con 3 tweet cost her millions of dollars.

“I had just signed a larger deal with the Daily Wire for years, and I got brought into a conference room. The entire world condemned Kanye West [because of the antisemitic tweet] and they wanted me to do it too but I said no. I told them I wasn’t there when he tweeted it and I don’t think that it’s necessary to condemn him because he’s going through enough, and he’s my friend.”

Because of this, her contract was truncated but she agreed to lose the money. She remembers saying to Jeremy Boreing at that meeting, “Most of the world considers me to be a formidable enemy, but the reality is I’m a very formidable friend, and that’s how I’d like to be remembered - as a formidable friend.”

Vivid Dreams

She feels that Charlie needs that friendship now, and marvels at the way her detractors laugh at her dreams when Charlie himself was all about dreams and always used to talk about the many vivid dreams he’s had since he was a kid. Looking through their text exchanges, she had to consult a priest to help her navigate “the many precise messages from Charlie so convinced that he was going to die young.”

It was also odd that he told her that he was not allowed to go anywhere without security, and this was years ago before he was well-known. He was also seeing an older Jewish man who Charlie called an oracle, “who was matched with Charlie through whatever special X-Men school for the gifted Charlie had to attend, and Charlie would open up a lot to him about his vivid dreams saying “I keep dreaming that I’m going to die.”

But rather than dissuade him, the man all but confirmed to Charlie that he was going die, but that his death would save humanity. This was in early 2018.

“I’m sharing this because it’s such a nonsense and so ironic to have people then mock me for saying that I had a dream. And I feel strongly about the dream that I had that Charlie was betrayed by people closest to him. It is a knowing, not even a feeling, it’s not just a dream to me, it’s like a prophecy. Charlie was betrayed.

“I’m sorry that I had to dedicate this show not to further telling you more things that we discovered about Turning Point USA, but I wanted to fully respond to Ben Shapiro because I think that too is a piece of this…I’ve basically had to enter into this fight blinded, muted, and with my hands tied behind my back. And I’m still winning because I’ve committed myself to truth not to money. I’ve never cared about money, that’s why I turned down millions not to say something bad about Kanye West. I care about truth and I care about doing what’s right.”

Comment Section

Candace responded to messages asking for Maggie’s social media, and said she’ll be rewarded for choosing the tougher option of doing the right thing - which has being the story of her life - and she would be happy to provide a letter or video of recommendation for Maggie’s next job.

This was her top comment from yesterday’s show:

“And we have accomplished a lot in the last three months that Charlie has been gone, even though they’ve mocked us, caricatured us and smeared us. We, and I am including you guys in this, because it was ‘We’. It’s the tips, it’s been all of us all over the world coming together - one person has a tiny bit of the story: “I was here; I saw this; here’s a text message chain; I’m a mommy sleuth and I have access to this; I work for this department and I can see this.”

“All of us decentralizing intelligence and me just being willing to share what you guys are sharing with me is what is solving the mystery of what happened to Charlie Kirk. We don’t know know, but we know, and soon we’re going to know know.”