Podcast title: CRUMBLING ALIBIS: From 9/11 To 9/10. | Candace Ep 301

Yesterday Candace reviewed the new Epstein documents from a Goyim angle, recalled Pizzagate and laughed at Ben Shapiro’s denial of Mossad’s involvement with America. Today she revealed how the Iraq war was used as a cover by the US military to steal Nimrod from his tomb, looks at how Erika falsely used her mother as an alibi, and gives Ben Shapiro permission to call her the N-word.

The Muggles Version of 9/11

Candace began the show comparing regular people to the muggles in Harry Potter, “there’s this entire world of witchcraft and wizardry, spiritual darkness and spiritual light that’s happening, with people that are practicing literal Babylonian magic who have intentionally rendered us as the muggles - the people who are not aware that it’s going on at all.”

Our transformation into blind idiots began when they removed the Bible from the classroom, which meant that children were no longer taught their history, and the media started mocking Christianity.

Then the muggle edition of the terror attack in New York went like this, “on September 11th, 2001, some super duper evil Muslims - known to most of us now as Israelis -hijacked some planes and flew them into the Pentagon and the Twin Towers, and then building 7 kind of got really emotional seeing his friends get hit and went ahead and just collapsed itself.

“Over at the Pentagon, that plane was also very unique - it apparently had no wings when it just dove into the Pentagon. Some people said they heard a missile, but we won’t ask questions.”

Why We Fought Iraq Not Saudi Arabia

We were told that the Saudis were responsible for this “because one of them was kind enough to conveniently drop off his passport on the sidewalk to make sure that we knew that it was them that was getting away with these super duper evil crimes.”

After playing a quick FOX news clip of a reporter saying that the FBI had found the passport of one of the hijackers a couple of blocks away from the World Trade Centre site, Candace asked, “I mean, I was a kid in middle school, that’s my excuse. But for those of you that were grown adults at the time, did you just accept that? Did that make sense to you? We could not even find human remains, but that debris just fortunately flew out of the window? Did he just throw his passport out? I have so many questions about that, but we’re not here to relitigate 9/11.”

Americans thought they’d got to war with Saudi Arabia because of this, but weirdly it ended up being Iraq. She recalled what she said yesterday about the eponymous character in The Epic of Gilgamesh being Nimrod, a mighty warrior in the Bible who rebelled against God and established his Kingdom in Mesopotamia and Assyria.

Nimrod’s Tomb

Carving depicting The Epic of Gilgamesh

Candace then read out this illuminating email she received yesterday:

The term ‘Babylon Rising’ immediately got Candace’s attention because it alluded to many of the ancient practices in her research, and she confirmed the facts within the email - between May 2002 and early 2003, German geophysicists reportedly found the lost city of Uruk and the tomb of King Gilgamesh by using magnetic mapping.

We Came to Dig

“This is within the exact timeline that we made the decision to invade Iraq - on February 5th 2003, Colin Powell famously told the UN that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, then on March 20th we invaded Iraq. Two weeks later the BBC reported on the tomb discovery and then our boys happened to make their military base (Camp Alpha) at the exact location - we were right on top of Babylon.

“What exactly were we doing there other than the obligatory mass murdering, plundering ancient Christian civilizations and structures and killing a million Iraqi civilians? Every where we go we destroy Christian relics because we have to destroy history.”

Colin was right, we were looking for weapons of mass destruction, but of mass spiritual destruction. The military said they chose the site to protect it from looters but they ended up doing the looting.

“Did we just go to war because we wanted to go on an archaeological dig but we weren’t allowed to because it belonged to the people of Iraq? We were not there to protect ancient ruins, we were there to plunder and to loot and to steal, right after we discovered that Gilgamesh’s tomb was in this city.”

Resurrecting a Nephilim

Locals reported that Americans were digging and extracting from the site at night - but where did they take Nimrod’s remains and what did they do with it?”

Candace believes that their aim was to resurrect Nimrod in a Babylonian ritual. Nimrod was the “original one world government guy in the Bible seeking to unite humanity under the Tower of Babel. One system, created in defiance of the creator. This is why the mystery cults like the Freemasons revere Nimrod - he is considered to be the first Grandmaster even before Solomon.”

This was never explained

Candace recommends reading the Book of Enoch about the Nephilim and the fallen angels. It’s not part of Catholic canon but it is allowed, “this is your real history, I’m sorry to tell you guys but you’re not a dinosaur, and this is all very real. The elites have held on to this and they destroy history because they don’t want you to know this.”

One World Government

The elites envision a one world government where they are the gods and the people are ignorant of their history and their souls are corrupted. They’re doing this because they know God is real. “We know nothing about ourselves. And you go through this period where you question whether or not God’s real. And I certainly thought He wasn’t. Coming out of high school, I thought my grandparents were into all that, and it was the old world, we’re the cool world.

“And then you get to a point where you recognize that God is definitely real and we’ve been the muggles. And the end of this their satanic reign is our awakening. So you should be happy and encouraged to have this knowledge, this stuff shouldn’t scare you.”

Erika’s Sick Mum

Back to Erika, and Candace doesn’t believe the alibi she provided for September 10th because of her mother Lori Frantzve, who is shady and has a large number of companies across America with unknown purposes. She sits on a board of companies related to Turning Point but none of the staff know her because Erika is normally very private about her.

Erika last posted about her mother on Mother’s Day in 2022, but then on September 7th 2025 - three days before Charlie is killed - she posts footage of her mother who looks to be very sick:

The post refers to a countdown to September 16th, but we don’t know what that relates to. Posting an image of a parent looking so vulnerable is intrusive, even for people who share regularly on Instagram, but usually Erika is very private about her family and always hides her children’s faces, so this was different, exceptional even.

Clinic Not Hospital

The New York Times reported that Erika was in hospital with her mother - who was receiving treatment - when she found out that Charlie was shot, then she left her mother and collapsed in the parking lot. Later when Candace asks for an alibi for September 8th, she is told Erika cannot readily provide it because she was with her sick mother in the hospital. However the location in the images they sent to prove this has the same lighting as in the Instagram photo, and it’s not at a hospital but some kind of an apartment.

“I can confirm that her mother was receiving treatment, but not at a hospital, but at some sort of holistic clinic… I wouldn’t normally speak about the health of somebody’s mother, but she put us in the casket with Charlie so we have a right to ask where he’s buried. Now she put us in this very vulnerable position with her mother, so I guess it’s okay for us to discuss her mother’s illness, right? I would never, ever post this.

Charlie Took Lori for Treatment

“Her mother has Lyme disease. I know this because Charlie told me he was flying her overseas to get better treatment in Europe.”

Candace surmises that Erika said her mother was in hospital to explain why she didn’t accompany her to see Charlie in Utah. But then Candace found out that it was Charlie who took Lori to the clinic for holistic treatment lasting between one and two hours on September 8th.

Charlie returned from Korea very late on September 7th, did his live show at 10am on September 8th, and we’ll have to fit in a trip to the the clinic with Lori somewhere that day. This adds to Candace’s suspicion that Erika was not around on the 8th, especially after Frank Turek revealed that Charlie had to see to his daughter before their evening walk and nobody in the couple’s apartment complex saw Erika that day either, but they saw her the next day.

The clinic visit had to have occurred between 12pm and 3.30pm, and Candace wonders if Erika was really home that evening to make Charlie dinner. Candace had been told Erika was too busy with her mother to provide her with an alibi, yet she was spotted at a basketball game that week. Candace believes the sick mother was used to emotionally manipulate her into not asking questions.

Candace to Speak at Catholic Conference

Candace then announced that she’ll be speaking at the Catholics for Catholics Conference on March 19th in Washington DC. Zionists blocked her speaking tour in Australia and with Turning Point in America, so she’s glad the Catholic Church stands apart from political influence.

Ben Shapiro Wants a Hard R

Candace believes Ben Shapiro watches every episode of her show. She in turn watches clips of him with insider knowledge, so she knows the questions supposedly asked by viewers in this particular clip was written by a producer at Ben’s direction in order to make her look stupid.

Question: Did I hear that Candace said on her show she had dreams about playing Hogwarts chess with you?

Ben’s Answer: Um…[laughter] Well, you know, that’s weird… Maybe we should have a discussion about the temperature at which ice freezes, or maybe we can talk about various German terms and their proper pronunciation like blitzcree-egg. I will freely admit that I did make a few jokes around the office about other Nazi breakfast foods besides blitzcree-eggs, which may include luft-waffles.

Question: Candace also interviewed Bassem Youssef and told him she thinks something bad happened in your childhood because you’re fixated and lack empathy. Ben’s Answer: Man, so much projection. Oh my goodness. What? All right, whatever.

Candace responds, “Just own it Ben - you’re a Standace! And this new push of ‘Candace is an Idiot’, If I’m an idiot, you should try it - you might have a successful company [laughs]. You know he so badly wants to hard R it, they’re at the point now where they’re like, “how can we basically just call her the N-word, but not fall into just saying it?” They don’t want to be Nick Fuentes. Ben, I’m going to give you an N-word pass. Just say it - get it off your chest. That’s what it means anyway right- an ignorant black person.

“Stop having people scroll through every second of my show trying to find me mispronouncing words. Just hard R it, that’s what you’re feeling right now. Ben hates me with a passion. He has been watching every minute of this show since I left the Daily Wire. That was actually Alyssa’s job back when Jeremy was there - they used to keep a file and they would send it around to all their influencers of clips of my show and taking me out of context and then try to make it go viral.

“You guys just know that when Ben is kicking it with his B’nai B’rith homies, they’re speaking Yiddish. I think the Yiddish term [for the N-word] is Shpatsa - that’s what he wants to say.”

Comments Section

Candace remarked on how Hollywood’s paedophilia and satanism is no longer a taboo subject, and even Hercules star Kevin Sorbo tweeted about it:

This is the top comment from yesterday’s show:

Then Candace recalled that, “we were writing papers about The Epic of Gilgamesh in school and they made us think Gilgamesh was a hero, but he’s Nimrod! Get your kids out of these schools. The entire academic pathway that has been established is to get them to worship false idols in place of the true God.”