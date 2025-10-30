Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanne's avatar
Joanne
7d

Thank you, Candice. Not for one minute did the media make sense of what happened. NOT ONE MINUTE. Are people that gullible? Do "they" believe that we are still that gullible? Please continue to fight. I also am questioning President Trump:s integrity, and certainly the integrity of those in his circle. What really is going on? Thank you again, and please continue!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
7d

Candace is honorable and credible. We will not forget.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kimberly Enock Kuta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture