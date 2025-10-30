Podcast title: Why Isn’t The Trump Family Asking Questions About Charlie Kirk? | Candace Ep 254

On yesterday’s show Candace detailed how her and Charlie’s devotion to Kanye West miraculously reeled him into their lives by way of a thunderbolt tweet that split their lives into a pre-Kanye and post-Kanye reality, and queried why Mikey McCoy remained unbothered after a bullet hit Charlie. Today she finds out that someone added false information about Pastor Rob McCoy on Turning Point’s Wikipedia page hours after Charlie is killed, and urges Donald Trump Jr to be honest about the murder case.

A massive 150,000 people watched this episode live on YouTube

Life Handlers

Candace begins the show by putting forth a suspicion she has about Charlie’s precociousness as a child. He was so hyperactive that doctors wanted to put him on ADHD medication but his parents refused, and acknowledging his early genius, they instead put him in a school for the gifted.

Candace suspects that “he was probably assigned life handlers from that moment on. Something probably takes place if you go to an X-Men school and they’re seeing how smart you are. They are probably monitoring those kids.”

False Wikipedia Edit

She then reveals that Rob McCoy - who she calls a liar and a Pastor - got his own heading and paragraph on the TPUSA Wikipedia page 36 hours after Charlie’s assassination, at 10.34pm Eastern on September 11th, having never featured on the page before:

He was added as the founder of TPUSA Faith, but Candace passionately disputes this saying “The hardest part of being me is that I came up through Turning Point USA, so I just know these lies so quickly. No, Rob McCoy was not the person who inspired Turning Point USA Faith. Actually, if anybody could be credited with that [it would be] way back in the day at Liberty University, those pastors and those conversations which I was there for [was where we said] ‘We should do like a faith division’. He didn’t inspire it.”

Who inserted Pastor Rob McCoy into TPUSUA history?

She then critiqued the two linked citations in the paragraph, saying of citation 54 which is an article from The Colombian, “When you click the actual article - which they pretend is an article from November 24th, 2024 - that’s their justification for saying he was a founder. Nowhere in that article does it say that he’s a founder or the chairman. Nowhere. They just put a real article that never said this. And they’re like, “Oh, now it’s sourced. It’s here forever.” Because nobody ever does their homework on Wikipedia, and so you can’t question this obviously.”

But I actually clicked on the link and read the article and it said this:

The second citation 55 is a Fox News article from September 10th, the day Charlie was killed, which Candace says is, “brand spanking new you guys, still has tags on it.” She said the Wikipedia paragraph could be justified by the renewed interest in the organisation following the assassination so Wikipedia editors felt the need to highlight every project the company is involved in, however, there already was a Wikipedia section dedicated to TPUSA Faith, which is still there if you scroll down:

“And it kind of conflicts with the new section that was added 36 hours after the assassination. It makes it clear that Charlie Kirk founded TPUSA Faith alone…there’s no mention of McCoy.” Candace notes that McCoy is not known worldwide, and the edit was made before the Memorial event when he became known as Charlie’s pastor, so now Candace wants to know who was instructed to make the update because she knows that organisations hire people who work full time to edit Wikipedia articles.

“I remember - and I still have the messages - when we first had our pages which were made by Wikipedia editors and they were horrific. They said terrible things about us. It was like “Candace is a racist white nationalist, a crazy person who hates BLM and she hates women,” you know the whole gamut that you’re getting right now about me. And we were horrified when we looked at our Wikipedia pages. And then some time passed and someone within the organization had found a person who could clean up our Wikipedia pages, Charlie told me.”

Candace reiterates that McCoy was not the founder or inspiration behind TPUSA Faith, but concedes that he was on the board of advisors. “I know that he gets paid by TPUSA Faith [to go to] Pastor summits where they’re going to teach other Christian Zionist pastors how to use the Bible as a shield for their political ideas. “You know, it says right here in the Bible: unfollow Tucker Carlson. There’s no other way that we could understand Paul’s letter to the Corinthians other than to unfollow Tucker Carlson.” That’s the vibe I’m getting. And Rob McCoy was definitively going to benefit financially from that. But founder? Since when?”

Trump Caves in to the Feds

Candace then pivots to another ally of Charlie, Donald Trump, and uses air quotes when she says ally. She says she went through her messages with him and noted how much Charlie loved Trump and dedicated his whole life to him, “I mean, sleepless nights wanting to ensure that he got elected, re-elected, midterm elections, hitting the ground, wearing a MAGA hat. We were everywhere. I was on fire for Trump, too. I really believed in Trump. I really believe that if people could wake up to how quickly the media turned on him, that it could be this conduit to black Americans understanding that we’re being manipulated.”

She said she knew right after the assassination that we were never going to get the full story from officials, then when Trump sent out this post on Truth Social she knew the investigation into who killed Charlie was officially over:

People that were pro-Israel were the most insistent that people stop asking any more questions, and in fact not one pro-Israel commentator has questioned the official narrative of the killer being the lone gunman Tyler Robinson. “Open up your pockets, keep his show going, and don’t ask questions is obviously the clearest way that we can honour Charlie Kirk. And they lionize him immediately as the most Judeo-Christian goy ever.”

Trump then established October 14th - Charlie’s birthday - as a national day of remembrance, and Candace thinks this honour is “crap.” She then reiterates what she said in her book club that got people talking, that it reminds her of when the feds killed Martin Luther King Jr and gave him a holiday.

Candace is surprised by Trump’s lack of push back against the official narrative especially as he started off being anti-establishment, and here his close friend is murdered and he never questions the feds once. She found only one post on Truth Social from Trump that could be viewed as a call for further investigation:

She criticised Trump and the FBI for conspiring to shut down further investigation by putting on a united front, and says it was a good decision to not invite her to speak at the Memorial event, because “I would have jumped on stage and just grabbed the mic from Susie Wilds or someone [and said] “Are you kidding me? What is going on here?”

She then lambasted Kash Patel for being shameless enough to attend the Memorial. “He’s got a very small team of people at the FBI that are allowed to touch anything pertaining to the Charlie Kirk case because you know, this is transparency. Finally the adults are in charge and it’s going to be the most transparent administration ever, except on the Jeffrey Epstein stuff or the Charlie Kirk stuff - who was a friend of the administration.”

“We don’t all want to find out who killed Charlie Kirk. Nobody is acting right and it’s stunning. We are making so many discoveries and I have to tell you guys, we’re getting very close to what actually happened on that day, and I’m getting the suspicion that there were some foreign entities involved. We’re going to set the bait and see who lies about what.”

The Catholic Gaslighting

Candace noted that Mikey McCoy has been missing from the Charlie Kirk show after the video of his nonchalant phone call after Charlie is shot went viral, and Andrew Kovet is also missing from the latest episode, and she mocked his defence of Mikey, “Charlie said, “If I ever get shot at an event, the first thing I want you to do is not help me.””

She remarked that they refused to release call logs to put to bed the conspiracies caused by the video, and says that everyone is lying about little things, for example she got very upset when she very gently said Charlie was close to converting to Catholicism and evangelical influencers - including Alex Clark during her interview with Andrew - flooded the zone denouncing this and saying that Charlie was only interested in Catholicism for its architecture.

“But what happened to his burial? We saw so much and then we saw nothing. The reason that’s like a big hush hush secret is that Charlie had a Catholic funeral mass, and he is buried in a Catholic cemetery…Why the little lies? I think we can speculate that they’re worried about the money. They do not want to upset the very same people who were pressuring Charlie.”

She recalled Andrew in the interview with Alex saying that “they” only represent a fraction of the donors, but are they cutting the biggest cheques? “Like Bob Showman took $2 million away. That’s got to mean something. If he brought in 70 million last year and he took away 2 million just like that…that’s relevant. I think they are pressuring them to maintain the idea that Charlie died pro-Israel…but you [Andrew] knew where he was buried and attended that mass, and you had the stomach to sit down and gaslight me. That’s what you did. What’s wrong with everybody? I can’t lie like that. And you’re able to just sit up there like a soldier and just delude everybody, and sometimes do it through tears to be extra convincing. That’s crazy to me.”

She then comes to Donald Trump Jr, and she says there’s no one that could have upset her more. “Don Jr was one of Charlie’s friends, literally like a brother, and one of the people who helped to build TPUSA.” She said he joined her and Charlie on many campus tours, and she was excited when he started following her on social media and retweeting her, and he was very much a part of her origin story.

So when Don Jr joined Megyn Kelly on the stage at her live tour show and she asked him his thoughts on the murder investigation, Candace expected him to denounce it, but he didn’t.

Don Jr on Charlie’s murder investigation: “So far so good.”

Don Jr doesn’t really answer the question first time round, so Megyn circles back to it and asks if he has confidence in the investigation, and he says “I do” before stuttering around about normally being the first to push conspiracy theories, but not this time.

Candace reacts by saying Don Jr is not a bad guy, and is probably akin to Mikey McCoy in that they’re both existing in their fathers’ shadows. She states that Don Jr was making noise about the Epstein files until his dad infamously asked “are we still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” and he stopped, and believes that honouring his father’s directive is also the reason behind his erroneous assessment of the investigation into Charlie’s death, even though Don had a real friendship with Charlie.

“But Don, from me to you, it’s better to say nothing. The best way to honour Charlie Kirk if you can’t fight for him for some reason, is to simply say nothing. Because I looked at that clip [of Don and Megyn] and it bothered me for a lot of reasons Don, because I know who you are. You’re a hunter. You’re in the wilderness your whole life. In fact, you taught me a lot about the wild and about hunting. And I’m not going to ask you to go against the nature of honouring your father, but I’m going to ask you not to lie.”

She urges Don to make a video stating that Charlie was shot in the neck with a 30.06 if he really believes this, calling on his hunting experience to explain that kind of miracle. “Sit down with me. Look me in the eye and say, “Candace, I really do think that Charlie, our friend, stopped a 30.06 with his neck which stayed intact. You won’t say that Don because it’s untrue.”

She says she understands the pressure from Zionists and his sister Ivanka and her husband Jared and their investments in Israel, so asks him to be quiet and let others investigate.

Comments Section'

Someone asked Candace if Charlie asking her to be his David, as revealed on Monday’s show meant she would slay giants for him, and she responded, “What I understood [by that text message] and why it brought me to tears was, he knew his life was going to be short, and he knew that for whatever reason, I was going to be the only one that defended him publicly, that would go to war with everyone. And I mean with everyone. I just don’t care. You don’t get to force me to watch someone that I came up with catch a bullet in his throat and then tell me to shut up.”

She believes that accepting the bogus narrative is an act of betrayal.