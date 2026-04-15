Podcast title: BREAKING: The ATF Traced A Gun On 9/10. Erika’s “Friend” Wanted To Own Its Company. | Candace Ep 324

On yesterday’s show Candace criticised Trump’s actions that offended Christians, accused Turning Point of using AI to fake Charlie Kirk’s voice and described her crazy weekend running into Erika’s ex-boyfriend Cabot Phillips.

Today she looked into how Erika’s pastor friend got involved with arms smuggling and a gun that may be linked to Charlie’s assassination.

Which Lord?

Candace began the show lamenting the rapid incursion of faith into Turning Point’s company model, “When I left the organization, Charlie had just met Erika, a young woman who presented herself as being on fire for the Lord. And I feel like I blinked and suddenly the organization which was once fully committed to free markets and capitalism became all about the church.

“But whose church? Who is this ‘Lord’ that Erika is always referring to? People have noted that she rarely says Jesus Christ. But maybe they’re just nitpicking, maybe I’m nitpicking, but during her first public address to the nation on September 12th, she explicitly said in that speech, which was written by Blake Nef, that, and I quote, “Charlie witnessed for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

“And then during the memorial, she similarly said, and I quote, “One moment Charlie was doing what he loved. He blinked and he saw his saviour in heaven.”

This impersonal nature of her speeches may be because she didn’t write them, but “Whenever I hear Erika discussing “The Lord,” it makes my skin crawl, just like [it does] with many of the pastors that she has decided to partner with, despite the many troubling allegations against them.”

Egyptian Planes Used for Trafficking?

This brings us to Candace’s suspicion that the Egyptian planes may have been trafficking people and products in its varying journeys across America.

“In 2023 when Turning Point Faith launches, these planes seemed to be tracking Turning Point Faith events more broadly. But once Mikey McCoy was announced as the Chief of Staff in January 2024, it seems like suddenly Charlie is just doing a lot in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri [and so] crossing paths with these planes more regularly.”

Her suspicions about the planes being linked to trafficking became stronger when Erika showed little interest in the fact that two foreign planes departed right before and after her husband’s assassination, and instead made jokes about it when she should have been concerned.

Corby Hall’s Email

Candace was then contacted by someone last week saying they were afraid for their life but had to tell the truth for Charlie’s sake. After checking to make sure he wasn’t been melodramatic, she spoke to him, “His name is Corby Hall, and he manufactures guns, specifically a particular gun that a Turning Point Faith-affiliated pastor named Victor Marx was interested in owning.

Pastor Victor Marx is a Marine veteran

Who is Victor Marx?

“Marx is currently running for Governor of Colorado. He announced his intention to run at a Charlie Kirk memorial event in Denver on September 14th - two days after Charlie was assassinated - saying that he felt in that moment, given the weight of the assassination, that God was calling him to run.

“He teaches an online educational course for Turning Point Faith entitled Freedom from Pornography, he also claims his 20-year-old son was at one point Charlie Kirk’s assistant, who quote “spent much time with Erika and their first baby girl”.

Grief Marketing

Candace was unable to verify his son’s work with Charlie, but he and his wife Eileen Marx (both pictured below) were one of the first people to visit Erika in the days after the assassination.

However, a camera just happened to be rolling to capture the grief and then the footage was uploaded on Instagram (a still from the footage is below) which Candace finds distasteful, calling it a grief marketing campaign.

Candace noted that Erika has her phone in her hand here, despite saying she turned it off for weeks after Charlie died.

Victor Marx comforts Erika at home

“This is 72 hours after Charlie’s death, Erika is in her own personal space, but for some reason they felt like photography was welcome. Is that weird? Yes, of course it’s weird. If somebody came to take pictures of me crying after I got out of a car to see them, I would hit someone. I think that’s a more normal reaction. Like, how dare you be so invasive as to capture me in this moment of weakness and confusion. But no, Erika wanted it captured and put on the internet.”

Pastor Victor’s Troubled Past

More on Pastor Victor, and his real name is Vaughan Victor Kennedy, “and by the time he was 17, he had lived in 17 homes and attended 14 schools. He was involved in drugs, fights, and theft in high school, and regularly talks about the abuse he endured from his stepfather Gloyce Dean Kennedy, who was in the army before running an international drug smuggling ring out of Jamaica. He was convicted of conspiracy in 1987 for attempting to import 1,400 pounds of marijuana from Jamaica and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

“Victor’s brother Mike Kennedy also plead guilty to being a co-conspirator with his step-father. Victor’s biological father was a pimp, a drug-dealer and a world famous martial arts expert who spent time in a mental hospital for his homicidal tendencies.

“And Victor’s grandfather on his dad’s side killed his grandmother before turning the gun on himself in public. As for Victor himself, he killed a man at the age of seven, but Victor is very open about this.”

Victor Shoots a Man Dead

She the plays a clip of Victor describing the day he killed the man.

Victor says, “When we walked in, there was another fella in this little wooden house. There was a hole cut through the wood floor. You don’t run. You don’t tell cuz there’s no way out. You don’t have any control of your life, so you just do. And I hear them discussing and this guy says, “I don’t want to do this anymore.” I thought this is the day he’s just going to kill me. And I heard my stepfather tell him, “Oh, it’s okay.”

“When the guy kind of relaxed, my stepfather punched him. Bam. Knocked him unconscious, drug him to the hole in the floor, sat him up on his knees, handcuffed him, and then he pulled out a pistol and he said, “Come here, boy. You’re going to shoot this man.”

I remember standing behind him, and he placed a pistol in my hand. I was just like, “I can’t.” My stepfather, he put one hand on my wrist and he put his finger over my trigger finger and then he pushed and I pulled and I shot the guy in his head and it killed him. He slumped over. He wiped his hand on the blood on the wood floor and he slapped it in my face and mouth like they do when you kill your first deer. And he says, “Boy, that’s your first kill of a man.”

They buried the body under in the backyard, and when he was an adult and confessed this to the police, they dismissed it because it was a long time ago, however many people don’t believe Victor’s stories.

Victor’s Redemption Story

In 1987 aged 18, he joined the Marine Corps and was stationed in Camp Pembleton where he met Jesus Christ and started attending Calvary Chapel Church in California. Two years later he married Eileen and they had five kids. In 2003, he and his brother Mike began All Things Possible Ministries.

But in 2023, Eileen’s brother Kenneth tried to shoot Victor but he survived, but Kenneth later shot and killed his girlfriend and is currently awaiting trial.

Today Victor admits having anger issues and still struggles with suicidal and homicidal tendencies.

Candace: “Good luck Colorado! See you never if this man wins.”

The Fold AR Rifle

“So what does this all have to do with Charlie and Turning Point? Well, Victor, like his step-daddy, was allegedly interested in trafficking arms over to Haiti and contacted Corby Hall to get this done.”

Candace then read out what Corby sent to Candace about this:

“I, Corby Hall, am the inventor, founder, and sole owner of Fold AR, a firearms development company that specializes in producing compact rifles. By way of my patented technology, Fold AR manufactures and sells full capability rifles that remain fully assembled and deployable from a standard-sized backpack within seconds.”

Candace then showed a demonstration video of the rifle being assembled. Corby had created it after a school shooting to enable school security to carry a fireams discreetly in their backpacks.

Meeting Mr Marx

Candace then continues reading Colby’s email, “Around December 1st, 2023, at the request of Victor Marx, my then girlfriend Melody and I drove from Texas to Colorado Springs to provide a demo of the Fold AR to Mr Marx. Melody had followed Mr Marx on social media for years and noted that he was seeking the ultimate compact weapons system to use on “high-risk missions.”

Melody, Victor Marx and Corby

“During our demo at his home-based gun range, Mr Marx asked if I would make a signature series rifle for him. He said that he was exploring this with other larger manufacturers, but that the Fold AR is “the only one that makes sense.”

“After the demo, Mr and Mrs Marx invited Melody and I into their house and said that he felt the hand of God on us and said he was told by God that an abundance was headed our way. Mrs Marx identified a unique connection between Melody and I, and asked why we were not married. We responded that we will eventually, but it wasn’t currently a priority for either of us.

Columbine Connection

“Mr and Mrs Marx began asking personal and religious questions, and I eventually told them how when I was 16 years old, I was falsely identified as a person of interest in the Columbine massacre in 1999.

“After I said this, The Marxs went into another room for a few minutes, and when they returned, said that Mrs Marx had dreamt the night before that they would be a part of a mission to protect children, and my story made it obvious that the mission would be to help us to get the Fold AR on the backs of school resource officers around the country.

Retooling Prayer

“Melody and I agreed that God was doing something significant as the coincidences were too powerful to ignore. Mr Marx then prayed a ‘Retooling Prayer’ on us.”

Corby sent Candace the text of this prayer, where Victor makes the person kneel in a circle drawn with patterns similar to those found in occult rituals, then pretends to summon the demons within the person and extract information from them, “he demands that the demons tell them the truth about what God is trying to tell the person. Wow, that gives demons a lot of power,” says Candace.

Collaboration with Victor Marx

Candace continues reading Corby’s email, “Following our initial meeting with the Marxs, we released the Victor Marx Signature Series Rifle at the Shot Show in 2024. The Marxs participated in the release, attending our show booth for several hours on each of the four days of the show.

“On January 24th, 2024, Mr. Marx married Melody and I in his hotel room with several of our industry friends present. Some months later, Mr. Marx went on Sebastian Gorka’s America First show with Melody to discuss the Fold AR and Victor’s mission to put a Fold AR on the back of every school resource officer in America.

Exporting Rifles to Haiti

“Their All Things Possible ministries did purchase five Fold AR guns for Lindale High School in Texas, and in the late fall of 2024, Mr. Marx flew into the airport in Henderson, Texas to tour the Fold AR facilities, and said that he needed 50 rifles for a mission to Haiti where he would drop off the firearms.

“I said that that would constitute illegal exporting and I couldn’t help him, and I advised him not to do so. I also asked him why he wanted to do that but he didn’t respond. In October 2024, Mr Marx invited me again to his house, requesting that I bring a 1,000-yard capable rifle with a scope and a scope camera mounted.

“I then built the rifle and drove to his house to deliver it. Once I arrived, Mr Marx explained that he was trying to protect an orphanage in Haiti and that the team was already packing their gear to leave shortly.”

Candace then says all this visions from God about foreign orphanages is reminiscent of Erika’s activities.

She continues, “He said that the long range rifle and camera would be used to blow the head off of someone if they attempted to scale the fence of the orphanage, and the video would be used as propaganda to deter further attempts by gangs around the area. I questioned his strategy and its moral implications, offering an alternative of using a watermelon.

Jimmy Barbecue and the Missionaries

“I said I would not leave the rifle with him if he was going to kill some random person with it. He was annoyed, then said that his team was actually going to capture or execute Jimmy Barbecue, the top gang leader of Haiti at the time. In order to redirect hm to what Jesus would do, I asked why he didn’t just meet with the guy and talk? I then left the long range configured Fold AR rifle with him.”

Candace then showed a CBN newsclip stating that thanks to Victor’s ministry, the leader of a deadly group of gangs in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince had vowed to protect orphanages and Christian workers there.

Victor says, “The reason I’m here in Haiti doing all this high-risk missionary stuff is, a while back, we responded to the urgent request of an orphanage that was under imminent threat of attack by the most notorious gang in Haiti, the Moaza 400. It broke my heart to think of what would happen if this gang attack to take control over that area.”

Victor was able to speak with Haiti’s most notorious gang-leader Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier and prayed with him

Fold AR to be Sold

Candace sarcastically calls it a “beautiful story,” then continues with Corby’s email, “Early in 2025, Mr Marx offered to help find an investor for Fold AR because he knew that we were struggling financially, as there is not much margin and a lot of risk in manufacturing rifles with a very saturated and volatile market.”

Candace explained that Corby agreed to sell the company on two conditions: the guns would only to be used by school security officers, and him and Melody wanted to make enough money to ensure they no longer had to work.

Corby says, “As the stress of this had built up on my wife and I, I drove to Mr Marx’s house to discuss both personal and business matters. When I arrived late at night, Mr Marx and his COO, Chaz Yandel met me at the hotel wearing bulletproof vests.

“We sat down in the dining area and Mr Marx said that he wanted to perform another Retooling Prayer on me. I politely declined, and spent three days with him and he revealed that he was discussing the acquisition of my company with Sig Sauer and their top shooter Daniel Horner, who had tested the Fold AR and had given the thumbs up for Sig’s involvement.

But he said that his accountants could only come up with a $2 million valuation, including the patent.

Selling Guns to IDF

“He personally wanted to purchase 51% of the company. I did not initially accept or reject his offer, but he assumed that I was on board and said that the IDF needed my guns. I was glad because they had 3,700 schools, but he said they needed 50,000 guns for operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.”

Corby became angry at this suggestion and both men had a stand-off, with Victor eventually refusing to sell to anyone that was not committed to his mission of protecting children in schools.

Underground Bunker

Victor later showed Corby a structure “being built behind his house, which included a large underground bunker and a front-facing firearm port built into the concrete structure and an indoor shooting range, which would be used for spiritual retooling of traumatized officers who worked child sex trafficking cases in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies, and it was going to be exclusively funded by donors.”

End of Relationship

It became apparent that Victor had no desire to provide schools with the Fold AR, and when he asked Corby if they could still be friends, Corby said yes, but he was no longer his nor Melody’s spirtual mentor and asked him not to contact Melody anymore, and he responded that Corby was demonically influenced because he’d refused a Retooling Prayer.

Texas Deputy Loses Gun

Currently Corby and Melody have separated. And on June 6th 2024, Corby sold a Fold AR gun to a Texas Deputy, and a month later, “the Texas deputy contacted Corby to tell him that the gun was stolen at a gas station in Midland, Texas. He had accidentally left the car windows down and someone grabbed the backpack with the gun inside, and he had reported the theft to police.

“Then at 9.33am on September 10th 2025, on the day of Charlie’s assassination, Corby received an email from the ATF saying that the gun was involved in a crime, and as the manufacturer, they’d like to know who he sold it to. Corby responded to the email but heard nothing back, which was weird because of Charlie’s shooting later that morning.

So Corby called the Texas Deputy, who confirmed that the ATF never contacted him about the missing gun he had purchased, and after checking a database he had access to, discovered that the gun wasn’t even recorded as missing.

Corby sent Candace the emails from ATF and all the other evidence of his narrative which she believes to be true, and is investigating this further behind the scenes.

America’s Gun Trafficking to Iran

Global trafficking is real, “Trump accidentally admitted that we sent arms to protesters in Iran, because that’s our favourite move” says Candace. “Remember, they were saying it was a conspiracy when the Iranian government said the protesters were not real but were working for Israel and trying to collapse their nation from the inside out - essentially a color revolution which we’ve done all over the world many times?

“But our government said, “Oh, no. This was just a normal uprising. This is how the people were feeling.” Until Trump admitted, during the White House Easter celebration, that we armed protesters in Iran.”

President Trump says, “If they protest, if they go out in the streets, they will be immediately shot. They don’t have guns. You know, we sent some guns, but the group that was supposed to give - which I said to my people that it would happen, I said it, I called it exactly - we sent guns, a lot of guns. They were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back against these thugs.

“You know what happened? The people that they sent them to kept them, because they said, “What a beautiful gun. I think I’ll keep it.” So, I’m very upset with a certain group of people and they’re going to pay a big price for that. But the Iranian people will fight back as soon as they know they’re not going to be shot, and as soon as they can get weapons.”

Candace feigns shock, and imagined the outrage if Iran had admitted to sending guns to American protesters. “Nothing they are telling us is real about the Middle East…I wanted to introduce you guys to this story about Victor Marx so that you can be removed from this media illusion that it is crazy to think that pastors and churches and your government and multiple nations could all be involved in a trafficking ring.

Erika’s Shady Friends

“Because it’s just not possible that everyone around Erika is so committed to trafficking ‘charitably,’ and rescuing people in high-risisk situations... I have been looking at this now for seven months and it’s very obvious to me that these pastors claim to be evangelizing, [and have criminal pasts] but then found God. Wow. What a perfect cover to continually say you’re committed to the Lord when you’re not and tell people they’re demonic if they question it.”

Candace then links the Epstein scandal to the proliferation of not-for-profits linked to churches, and says Erika is not the “perfect victim who has all the wrong friends…it’s just so incredible how this keeps on happening to the very godly woman that Charlie married.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from yesterday’s show:

Candace says it’s way worse.

When someone writes in about Russiagate, Candace responds, “I now view things in terms of theology, and [Russia] is a Christian nation, so stop trying to tell me that I should hate them when we are allied with Baal worshippers in the Middle East.”

She also talks about Protestants hating Catholics, and when someone mentions that Marines have to do a minimum four year deployment and never two as Victor stated, she says she plans on having Corby Hall on her show to discuss the gun and his involvement with Victor, who sounds like a compulsive liar.