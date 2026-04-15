Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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Tania's avatar
Tania
3h

I am more confused now than months before. I used to like Candace and when she started with the rumors about Erika Kirk I stopped for a while. I’m starting to read more & more of Candace lately and for some reasons I fill now more confidence with her words. About Pastors I never liked them (sincerely)the same I never liked “some Priests”even when I’m Catholic & Christian. The above statement about that Pastor is extremely weird and at the same time very interesting. We need to know more about it? YES! Who’s the adequate person for that? Candace Owen. Thank you for your guts in all the tricky histories and keeping & going.

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James Bernard Shepard's avatar
James Bernard Shepard
3h

If even 1/4 of what this Victor Marx says about himself is true [and why would he make up these horrible stories?] this man is a monster. He's building a "bunker" to "retool" people? This reeks of the CIA/Mossad/IDF. it also stinks to high heaven of child sex trafficking. This episode is extremely valuable. Your transcript of it is extremely valuable. THANK YOU!!

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