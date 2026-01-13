Podcast title: American Horror Story: Charlie Kirk’s “Shining” Disciples. | Candace Ep 288

Last week, Candace reviewed The Daily Wire’s newest show aimed at mocking her investigations, outlined Ben Shapiro’s history of malpractice and looked into Turning Point’s links to Liberty University and the Unification church (also known as the Moonies cult).

Today she ignored the mockery to describe more of her vivid dreams about Charlie, looks further into the Moonie’s connection to TPUSA and reacts to what Megyn Kelly said about her to Tucker Carlson.

Candace dreamed a dream

Charlie was Haunting Me

Candace began the show looking at Turning Point and Pastor Jerry Falwell Sr.’s Liberty University, and asked when Charlie Kirk’s organisation stopped being about free markets and capitalism and turn into a church, “Well, it began with the creation of the Falkirk Centre, which led to a scandal which I now believe could have led to the fall of both Jerry Falwell Jr. and Charlie Kirk.”

She then outlined the many PR operations created to debunk her investigation into Charlie’s murder, which included Operation Charlie Wasn’t Catholic; Operation Candace Hasn’t Spoken to Charlie For Years; Operation LOL Egyptian Planes and Operation Debunk Mitch and Fort Huachuca.

The weirdest campaign of all was against her dreams about Charlie, but in the three weeks after Charlie died, she was neither eating nor sleeping and was having vivid dreams every night.

“It was overwhelming and I didn’t like it - I felt like Charlie was haunting me and it stressed me out. I expressed that to my husband through many tears and he told me to consult a priest which I did, and we spoke about souls in purgatory.”

She revealed that the recurring dream she had was a replay of an actual lunch she’d had with Charlie in 2018 when they were in Israel, “in the dream we were sitting in the exact same restaurant and Charlie was eating hummus and said, “this is the best hummus I’ve ever tasted in my life.”

Candace had hated being in Israel - even at that time when she was still a Zionist - because she could sense the animosity between the Muslims and the Jews which felt dangerous. “It felt like we were on a tour and people were sneering at us.”

But one key difference was that in reality they were in Israel to attend the opening of the Embassy, but in the dream they were there for the funeral of Bibi Netanyahu’s wife, “then Charlie said to me, “I don’t have much time.” He told me that I needed to see what happened on his left, and said, “they betrayed me.” And I said, “I know, but who?” Then came the frustrating part of the dream - every time I would ask who, I would wake up, and his answer sounded like he was speaking under water.”

Andrew Kovet Betrayed Charlie?

Then the third week after his death, one face came through from the corner of the restaurant: Andrew Kolvet. Candace has known Andrew for years and they spoke extensively right after the assassination, so it felt weird to see him in the dream, so she texted him this:

Andrew never responded, and it was the last time they spoke

Now it makes sense why it was Andrew that was orchestrating many of the attacks against her, but it was surprising nonetheless because she thought he was a good guy who loved Charlie. She questions why there was such an effort to discredit her dream, “Maybe it wasn’t just a dream. In fact, two people from Andrew’s inner circle told me that I should look more into Andrew.”

Andrew Kovet

“Are You a Witch?”

She recalled that Andrew had called her after AmFest 2024 following Tucker’s infamous speech, and asked her if she was witch. She laughed and said no, and asked why he would say something so ridiculous, and he said “because we noticed that when some people attack you, really bad things happen to them.”

And then he told her that Dennis Prager [co-founder of Prager U] who had just written a critical open letter about her had fallen and was seriously injured, the there was the Daily Wire and Jordan Peterson’s recent woes. Well, now Andrew’s attacks against her has been backfiring against TPUSA.

The Moonies Connection to Shinzo Abe’s Assassination

She expanded on her research last week into the Moonies cult, and revealed how the Korean cult’s founder Sun Myung Moon worked for the CIA and Mossad and had amassed great wealth whilst claiming he was the Messiah, and had gotten involved with Liberty University via Jerry Falwell Sr.

Sun Myun Moon leading his cult

“And my conclusion of that episode was that the true aim of Turning Point USA Faith was to transform Charlie Kirk into a messiah of sorts, whose image that they could control after his death.”

She talked about how unpalatable it was for TPUSA to encourage people to leave money for them in their wills, and links it to the reason the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was assassinated in 2022: Abe’s family and cabinet had close ties to Moon’s Unification Church and Abe’s killer Tetsuya Yamagami blamed the church for bankrupting his family.

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was assassinated on 8th July 2022

Shinzo Abe’s assassin Tetsuya Yamagami on the right

A Straits Times article stated that “The governing Liberal Democratic Party found that some 180 of its elected lawmakers or almost half of its entire membership in Japan’s parliament either accepted donations or attended events held by the church and related organizations.”

Apparently the church had brainwashed Yamagami’s elderly mother into giving them all her family’s money which left him and his siblings destitute, and his brother eventually committed suicide and he himself had attempted suicide.

The Falkirk Centre

Candace relates this to the “ick” feeling she got watching TPUSA putting up ‘that’ tent at AmFest, “everyone was on stage speaking about the Lord, but no one was actually meaning the Lord. It was instead like watching a charismatic cult - people who were trained in tactics of manipulation, preying on the weak minds of their followers and the people who actually love Charlie Kirk.”

She was contacted by people at Liberty University who said that Jerry Falwell Jr was allegedly unfairly taken down by corrupt pastors from within his church, who used the pool boy sex scandal to get him out and put an end to Falkirk Centre - which Falwell and Charlie had founded in 2021 and was a precursor to Turning Point Faith.

“I was around for that, and its aim was to harness the energy of Charlie’s brand and turn it into a ministry to inspire young people to go to Liberty University, because Falwell Jr. had made it a profitable school whose finances were separate from the church, something that his father had not done. But the pastors who made a fortune while Falwell Sr. was alive who wanted to continue to profit from the school’s earnings did not like the separation of the church and the school.”

Reverend Johnnie Moore

During Charlie’s visits to Liberty University at that time, a man called Johnnie Moore inserted himself into the meetings. Johnnie had quit his job as the lead Pastor of Liberty University in 2014 to go to Hollywood and work for Mark Burnett, the reality TV producer behind The Apprentice [but not Summer House as Candace asserts, which was a reality show on Bravo that briefly featured Erika Kirk].

Erika Kirk on reality TV show Summer House

Johnnie then started Kairos PR - which Andrew worked for before working for TPUSA - but he still wanted his job back at Liberty University. This same Johnnie would later collaborate with Dr. Jordan Peterson on a report to show that stating ‘Christ is King’ was antisemitic in order to implicate Candace, who had popularised the phrase.

“[Johnnie] just does disastrous PR to defend Israel, but boy is it earning him some money. He serves on the ADL task force and received the Medal of Valour from the Simon Weisenthal Centre, both organizations borne out of literal Zionist gangs who were behind the early antisemitism accusations against me that was meant to pull me and Charlie apart.”

Reverend Johnnie Moore - “I’m a Christian committed to building a great wall of Christian Zionism all over the world to push back the forces of antisemitism”

Mentors, Protégés and Disciples

Candace then reads about Johnnie from an article from Christianity Today, “[Johnnie] was only 14 when he first stayed in the dorms at Liberty University…after his parents’ divorce and a temporary stretch of homelessness.”

Someone who went to school with him verified that Johnnie was “very poor” and had severe daddy issues, until an older mentor called Ron Godwin bought him and members of his family new cars and persuaded Falwell Sr to give Johnnie a position at Liberty University.

Ron was a protégé of Sun Yeung Moon, with the cult leader choosing him to run the Moonies-owned Washington Times after declaring him one of his three disciples. Ron would go on to pick his own three disciples, one of whom was probably Johnnie.

In 2021 when Andrew was managing Charlie, Falwell Jr was ousted and his successor Jerry Prevo fired Charlie and reinstated Johnnie complete with an “absurd amount in monthly retainer.”

Candace calls TPUSA Faith Moonies 2.0, noting that the intention of the Moonies was a one world government achieved through the Unification Church. She surmises that the Moonies were established by the CIA through military involvement and “they are attempting that again via Turning Point Faith, and that’s the reason TPUSA want to get into real estate, which is linked the the land grabs occurring after supposed natural disasters.”

Enemies of Israel

She then mentioned the news that she and Tucker Carlson have been declared enemies of Israel by politician in Israel:

Dan Illouz: “[Tucker and Candace] claim to fight the woke left but they are no different…it is the same sickness, the same moral relativism, the same hatred of the West dressed up in a different costume.”

Relating it to the fact that someone was plotting her murder - a case which is still in court - exactly one year prior to Charlie’s assassination, she said, “these people are calling for violence, that’s the implicit threat here. They’re feeling threatened by speech. [They] are unwilling to say, “here is what we did wrong,” especially when [they have] murdered tens of thousands of children, and with what they’re doing down in Venezuela or in Argentina where people are tweeting and in the streets shouting about Zionism - but they say the issue is people recognizing what they’re doing.

“And we’re supposed to believe it’s because everyone hates Jews? Or is it because you can no longer convince people that you are murdering, stealing, plundering and raping in the name of the Lord? If anything happens to Tucker or me, you obviously know that Israel is involved… simply because we believe in America First…It is unacceptable that our government representatives chose to cover up the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and give more flak to Tucker Carlson and pretend that speech is what’s actually radical. We don’t even have a government in my view.”

Brave Megyn Kelly

She said that it’s a shame that the women in the media have been braver than the men, and mentioned the attacks Megyn Kelly has been facing for refusing to bend the knee even though she is a Zionist, and played a clip of her on Tucker’s show where she talked about how her Jewish friends who used to praise her recently turned on her, calling her an antisemite because she won’t defriend Tucker and condemn Candace.

Megyn Kelly: “But I’m responsible for what I say not for what anybody else says…and they’re kidding themselves if they think one more voice saying something nasty about Candace will mean she can finally be controlled.”

Megyn continued, “In my last exchange with Ben Shapiro, he said our friendship - his and mine - is too important to both of us to make it depend on whom else we are or aren’t friends with. That is literally the last text I have from Ben Shapiro. The next thing I knew, he was standing on the stage at AmFest calling me a coward for this very thing.”

Candace compares this to when she was under pressure to condemn Nick Fuentes, “Why?! I’m not his mum. But they were just demanding this of me. I remember the text messages from Seth Dylan trying to compel me to say something about Fuentes and the emotional manipulation of it all…They behave like a gang trying to say, “you’re not allowed to have a mic and speak unless you’re willing to bend the knee to us.

“And our government allowing another government that I’m compelled to give my tax dollars to, to stand up and declare me an enemy of their state- I have to pay for that? Where’s JD Vance and Trump on this? Am I wrong for thinking that that should be unacceptable? The way they speak about us while we have to fund their military exercises all around the world. It drives me totally insane that I have to go to work to support a nation that is demanding that our speech gets supressed.”

Comments Section

Top comment from the last episode:

Candace read this comment from ‘Project Constitution’: “Erika is the reason Charlie even got involved in the Falkirk Centre and then the spin-off Turning Point USA Faith. She was brought in as his handler to move him in that direction. She had him starry-eyed and wrapped around her finger. Go Max. Love you, Candace. Keep shining the light on evil.”

Candace responded that after she met her husband she “skipped into the sunset” so she wasn’t there, but knows that Erika was a Falkirk fellow but hasn’t heard that she inspired Charlie to launch the centre, “I am starting to work through some of the questions that people have about [Erika’s] background but I want to be very careful because I don’t want to make any mistakes.

“I want to understand the different things that we’re all seeing on X about the charities that she was involved in and the overseas stuff - she says she lived in China and Costa Rica and it takes a lot of time to research it all, but I do intend on doing an episode dedicated to that in the future. But I also want to give her the opportunity to respond to any questions that I have.”