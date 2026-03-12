Podcast title: EXPLOSIVE! What Erika Kirk Was Doing In Epstein’s Orbit… | Candace Ep 310

Yesterday Candace linked Erika to Jeffrey Epstein through their shared association with a modelling company and its founder. Today Candace expanded on that link by revealing that Erika secured housing for the Romanian models working with the modelling company, in connection with her Jewish ‘family.’

No Votes for Erika

Candace began the show playing a video of a woman saying she’ll never vote for Erika Kirk for any office.

Jade says, “I’m just telling you right now, if Erika Kirk is ever on a ticket, I am not voting for Erika Kirk. I will vote for anybody else. I would vote for somebody foreign before I would vote for Erika Kirk”

Candace agreed saying she’d vote for somebody’s pet fish before she’ll vote for Erika, “We can’t keep pretending that this is just some godly woman who’s being attacked by the internet. Erika’s past is chequered.”

Erika’s Work with Next

The Next model management company in New York founded by Faith Kates, who was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein, had many Eastern European models frequenting its premises. Epstein was also a frequent visitor.

Faith Kates - Before launching Next Model Management, she was the vice president of the women’s division at Wilhemina Models, which was co-founded by Frances Rothschild

In one of his emails, Epstein admitted to billionaire financier Peter Thiel that he worked directly for the Rothschild family:

“Now, what is also a fact is that the Rothschilds credit themselves with creating the modern state of Israel,” says Candace. “Zionism was therefore their platitude. Zionists were also the people that were morally blackmailing and stressing Charlie Kirk at the end of his life and pulling money away from Turning Point. Charlie himself said that he was done with the pro-Israel cause, but then he was murdered and his wife did a complete 180 and invited the Zionists into the fold immediately.”

Employees at Next remember Erika taking meetings at their office, but she never mentioned that she worked for a modelling agency. “The eyewitness accounts recall Erika having meetings pertaining to real estate for the models that were coming from Eastern Europe. In the modelling world, agencies found places for girls to stay while they were in New York, and girls were often packed like cattle into one apartment, and Erika was the contact for a white building on the Upper East Side, around 68th Street and Second and Third Avenue. It’s pretty specific.”

Erika’s Real Estate Family

The problem is that Erika did not yet have her real estate license at this time, so how could she be working in real estate with one of the top modelling agencies in New York?

Erika told people that she was doing real estate deals with her family, but which family did she mean? It couldn’t have been her mother Lori, who was in tech, or any of her other family in Scottsdale, Arizona. “It’s much more likely that since she’s in New York, that by family she’s referring to the Rothstein family. Erika at this time was living with Nicole Rothstein who did work in real estate and has her own property company.

Erika is also very close to Nicole’s father Alan Rothstein, who was the chairman of Win Haven Real Estate, and wrote this about him on her Instagram:”

It’s plausible that the Rothsteins introduced Erika to the real estate world, and we know that the Rothsteins of New York are related to the Rothschilds.

“I’m not asserting that Allan or Nicole did anything wrong, I’m just trying to put the pieces together to establish how Erika - who was at this time trying to be booked onto reality TV shows - pivoted so seamlessly into real estate. How was she able to climb the ranks so speedily and so high?”

Power Player

Erika’s real estate bio shows that she was a power player:

Candace asks, “How do young, impoverished girls from Eastern Europe afford apartments in one of the most expensive cities in the world? How is it that Erika is allegedly the point person for this? I’d like to hear Erika’s feedback on that. Who were the real estate clients that she was helping with their finances?

“Also, why am I unable to confirm Erika’s New York real estate license? I can find a record of it on a third party site [below], but I’m not able to independently verify it on New York State’s Division of Licenses website, which is supposed to hold a record of this information for six years, but I can’t find any proof regarding which real estate deals Erika completed. So maybe you guys can help because we’re coming up to the six-year deadline in October of this year.”

Candace says, “This is very obviously something Erika should answer for. She wants to be the Queen Bee and a public figure, and wants people floating her name as a future president of the United States. Well, let’s get a little bit of background.

“I struggle to believe that Erika, whilst in New York doing real estate deals with fiduciary responsibilities, was helping Turning Point USA film a reality TV show and was also in school full-time to get her Juris masters followed by her law degree at Liberty University, whilst also studying the mandatory 77 hours to achieve her real estate license, whilst also running an international charity in partnership with the US Marines halfway around the world, and also running a faith-based clothing company.”

Romanian Angels

Regarding her association with Romania, Erika says her charity Romanian Angels simply sent Christmas gifts to children in orphanages there, which would not require a partnership with the US Marines. But before the news of a child trafficking scandal in US military bases in Romania broke, she’d claimed in her audition tape for The Amazing Race that she’d done more than that.

Erika says, “We just have a borderless heart to help people and to give back. And I have been to Romania and teamed up with the Marine Corps to open up and sustain an orphanage with 75 beautiful children, and that’s called Romanian Angels, through my non-profit Everyday Heroes Like You.”

Candace would like to find out more about this orphanage Erika opened, especially because of the email she received from a former resident of the Antonio Placement Centre which collaborated with Romanian Angels saying the centre was corrupt:

Candace asked Romanians to send her more information about the Antonio Placement Centre.

Tyler Bowyer in Romania

She did however receive an email about a conversation someone had with Turning Point’s Tyler Bowyer, who Erika cannot remember how they first met and who introduced Erika to Charlie:

Candace responds, “I feel it is a conspiracy. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that he happened to go to Romania right when the US military base got set up and when Dennis Frantzve [Erika’s cousin] was there. I just don’t buy that.”

Romania’s Link to Arizona

She wondered whether Arizona State University actually had a Romanian program whilst Tyler was there, and was surprised to learn that it was the only University in America that offered a minor in Romanian studies.

ASU seems to have an unusually strong partnership with Romania, because in 2010, the year that Tyler visited the Eastern European country, a Romanian embassy was opened at ASU, and in 2011 the first Romanian lectorate in an American school was formed and funded by a Romanian language institute, and the university also launched the Central European Cultural Collaborative which facilitates partnerships with Romanian universities.

Then in July last year, Arizona State made history:

The Romania to Arizona pipeline is very weird, especially because Turning Point was originally located in Chicago until Tyler convinced Charlie to move it to Arizona and to a spot that is linked to trafficking.

Putting it all together, including the links to Epstein and President Trump foisting Erika on the nation, “We’re supposed to just view her as some sort of a leader, as if she was promised it for some reason, like she was guaranteed the keys to Charlie’s empire. Why? All of this stinks to high heaven. You know it. I know it. And we’re not going to let up.”

Charlie Kirk License Plate

She then says that in January, whilst many were still grieving Charlie, “There was no pathway in which these [Turning Point] goblins were not trying to strike gold off of his name, including at the DMV.”

Arizona State senator Jake Hoffman, who is good friends with Tyler and used to work at Turning Point, introduced a bill for a specialty state licence plate to honour Charlie which was passed by both the Senate and the House of Reps:

Now you may think this bipartisan support great, but the license plate would cost $25, $17 of which would have gone to “a conservative grass grassroots network’s special plate fund,” according to legislation.

“And while the recipient of this fund was not explicitly stated as being Turning Point USA in the bill, it did note that the director of the fund would allocate the revenue annually to a non-profit organization founded in 2012 that focuses on restoring traditional values and maintaining a grassroots activist network on high school and college campuses in Arizona, and assisting college students with voter registration.”

Candace then mocked Erika for accusing YouTubers of making money from videos investigating her husband’s murder when her company is making even more from his death.

Arizona’s governor Katie Hobbs vetoed the bill, making her objections in this “nice and quite rational” letter:

Candace then plays a video of Hoffman’s reaction to the veto.

Hoffman says, “The only thing that falls short, unfortunately, is Katie Hobbs’s track record actually trying to unite the people of Arizona. Look, Charlie Kirk was an incredible man. He was a friend of mine for 11 years. And when he passed, the memorial we held was the only time in Arizona history that we filled two professional sports stadiums to honour and run tribute to the life of an Arizona citizen.

“He built a national organization with a global impact reaching all the way from South Korea to London when he passed away. There’s no doubt that he was a uniter. He was someone who championed free speech and was a civil rights leader of our time.”

The Fox presenter then highlights other licence plates tied to conservative causes that were approved, like the Choose Life plate that promotes anti-abortion advocacy, and questions why the governor was against the Charlie Kirk plate. Hoffman responds that it’s because Hobbs is being petty and partisan and already vetoed nine of his bills, and called for a new governor to be elected in November.

Candace responds that she doesn’t care if Katie wins the election or not and urged Hoffman to just admit they wanted the money, saying “on both sides, everybody is filth… and the messaging coming out of Turning Point is ‘always honour Charlie with your hard-earned money.’”

Tyler tweeted this in support of his friend:

That these were Charlie’s “best friends in the world” is the problem.

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last show:

Candace responds “I wish they’d just come on the show. I’ve made the offer and I mean it. I’m wanting to sit down with them. I particularly would love to have a public conversation with Erika, who has nothing to hide except a lot of stuff, apparently.”

When someone asked her thoughts about Melania’s absence from Trump’s side since Charlie’s death, Candace responds, “Actually, ironically, Melania’s name came up during Next Modelling [research], because as you know, Melania came from Serbia and she was a model in their orbit.

“I don’t believe she was managed by Next, but it’s a small New York City world, and they actually quite liked Melania and said that the people who thought that she [had ambitions of] becoming the first lady had it very wrong because she was quite aloof. They knew she would end up with somebody powerful, but she did not aspire to be the first lady. So that’s just a bit of feedback - take from it what you will.

“I did quite enjoy Melania. I spent some time with her and I think she’s very smart. But I feel the whole Trump family let Charlie down by not demanding a further investigation and just allowing all of this BS to happen and continuing to not ask questions. The entire Trump family betrayed the legacy of Charlie Kirk.”