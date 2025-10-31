Podcast title: BREAKING NEWS! The Egyptian Military Was In Provo On 9/10. | Candace Ep 255

On yesterday’s show, Candace called out two father and son duos: Rob McCoy for a dishonest update on Turning Point’s Wikipedia page and his son Mikey the day before for strange behaviour after seeing Charlie Kirk get shot, and President Trump and his son Don Jr for their unwillingness to challenge the official narrative about Charlie’s death. On today’s show she investigates an Egyptian plane that flew into Utah on the day of the assassination, and defends Tucker Carlson’s decision to interview Nick Fuentes who she doesn’t even like.

Three Mysterious Planes

Whilst she was away in Wyoming, Candace received a tip about a plane’s strange flight on the day of Charlie’s assassination, “It was contracted by our military and departed from the Biggs Army airfield [in Texas] at 6:13am, and despite the fact that they were heading to Montana, they decided to make an unusual dip at 9:16am Utah time down to just 300 feet above ground over the Provo airport runway and made a loop.”

Candace’s producer Mark voices in to mansplain about the flight times

“Then it goes back up and then continues to Montana, lands for just under an hour before it again departs back for Texas on its return trip and dips again to just over 300ft over the Provo airport runway.”

The second dip on the return journey occurred 26 minutes after Charlie was shot

Candace posits that the plane could have been running a military training exercise that day, but officials have not being forthcoming about the true nature of the flight. A second mysterious flight on that day was by a private plane owned by the Maxwells. “That plane departed from Provo, Utah at 1:20pm local time. In theory then, a person could have shot Charlie Kirk, went straight to the airport, and then took off on a private plane. And why this got even more attention was because they seemingly turned their transponder off.” The Maxwells released a statement exonerating themselves to quell public interest.

Candace then broke the story [on Twitter during her break] of a third mysterious plane that Zionists immediately rushed to debunk due to a small error she’d made regarding the time zones. “I’d reported that on the day of the assassination, an Egyptian Air Force plane took off from Provo, Utah airport. Even more curiously, that Egyptian military plane had previously only ever been to the United States twice this year, and both times it was in the weeks leading up to Charlie Kirk’s assassination:

This is a screenshot of the Egyptian Airforce flight path from Flight Radar

The flight is falsely regarded as debunked online due to the plane departing a couple of hours earlier that she’s stated, but Candace became even more interested in the plane after receiving an email from a foreigner claiming to have intimate knowledge of the flight.

Come Clean Kash

“And you can take what I’m about to tell you to the bank. In fact, you can even take this as a direct challenge to Kash Patel to dispute what I am going to say…I have been presented with solid proof from this individual - who is in proximity to one of the individuals that was aboard this flight - that the plane was carrying military subcontractors that were dropped off in Provo…the plane left on September 10th, it then laid over in Wilmington, Delaware and departed back for Cairo on the 11th [without them]. What are Egyptian military subcontractors doing in the middle of Provo, Utah on the day that Charlie Kirk was assassinated?

“This person told me that the aircraft was there on some discreet mission, so discreet that this individual was scared for their life to present this information but felt compelled to present it because they were horrified by [the assassination].”

She called on Kash Patel to release information about who the subcontractors were and the nature of their visit to Utah. Although Candace’s source never associated the secret mission the plane was on to Charlie Kirk, Candace speculates that it may be a joint military exercise between Egypt and America and demanded more transparency from the FBI. Coupled with this news report, she wonders what Kash Patel is hiding:

“There’s absolutely no reason for him to say only “I’m the person that’s supposed to be looking into this.” If he is interested in solving Charlie Kirk’s murder, then Kash Patel would be working with everyone, and everyone across all departments would be locking arms and saying “Charlie Kirk was a wonderful friend. He did everything he could to put this administration into power.” In fact, Trump would be late night tweeting being like, “I don’t accept this narrative.” Trump would be asking questions, his sons would be asking questions, Turning Point USA executives would be asking questions. But instead Kash Patel is saying “Don’t ask questions.””

She says, “I feel that this flight, if we can figure out who is on this manifest, there is going to be a lot of questions that are answered in terms of what happened on September 10th. I’m not positive, but I have a pretty good gut feeling that the way that they behaved when I pointed out this flight - which is to lie and to explain nothing - means that they are scared. And of course, it’s in the Middle East, so I’m thinking there might have been some foreign involvement in Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

Nick Fuentes on Tucker Carlson

Candace then addresses the renewed and heightened attacks against Tucker Carlson because he interviewed Nick Fuentes.

Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson seemed to have buried the hatchet in a conversation that was more genial than the one Fuentes had with Candace

“I’ve hosted Nick Fuentes on my show and I don’t like him…because of how he treated me and my team, and how he lied on me afterwards…Tucker invited him on to have a conversation and this has led to people insisting that Tucker Carlson gets cancelled from all Turning Point future events… because it’s so dangerous that he platform Nick Fuentes who has said terrible things online, and [because] Nick Fuentes has been adversarial to Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk didn’t like Nick Fuentes.”

But Candace insists that it’s healthy to speak to people you don’t like and she does it all the time, and it’s not OK to demand that people should be cancelled for having a conversation with people they don’t like. She referenced Josh Hammer “our resident psycho” who wrote an op-ed in the Daily Mail calling for Tucker Carlson to be neutralised, highlighting this quote:

She noted that Hammer and others are calling themselves MAGA now but were Never Trumpers in 2015. Now that Trump is in power, they’ve infiltrated MAGA and want to turn it into a failing movement by demanding that Tucker - who is beloved by the MAGA faithful - is cancelled.

She then showed this tweet by Stop Antisemitism, a group that named Candace the Top Antisemite of the Year last year:

“Is that actually how the Holocaust started?” an incredulous Candace asks, “I’m asking for a friend…the level of emotional manipulation here is not even good.” She stated that if the mention of the Holocaust used to shock and control people in the past, it’s just ridiculous now.

Seth Dillon vs Dave Smith

She then talks about “another psycho on X” Seth Dillon (who was horrible to Charlie at the Hampton Meeting) who went on Piers Morgan’s show to debate Candace’s favourite comedian Dave Smith.

Seth Dillon (right) said Tucker was “extremely irresponsible” for hosting Nick Fuentes and giving him mainstream visibility

Dave counters Seth’s criticism of Tucker by saying, “For all the people who are so upset that Candace and Nick Fuentes have become so huge, honestly, dude, you have no one but yourself to blame for that. It’s all over the Israel issue, man.”

Candace agrees, calling the Gaza issue, “low hanging morality. I’m against killing children. They tried to [call us antisemites] for not looking the other way because they’re Palestinians, and I guess I’m supposed to think that their life is not worth as much as an Israeli life. Like one Israeli life is equivalent to a thousand Palestinian children or something, and I rejected that. And I’ve been pretty principled across the board on all matters, and that is why I think my audience grew. It certainly didn’t grow because I was telling other people they had to shut up.”

She plays another clip of the same show where Seth says that Tucker saying he hated Christian Zionists means that he hates Charlie because Charlie was a Christian Zionist. Candace counters by saying, “Seth Dylan is a liar [because] two days before Charlie Kirk was killed he was explicit in saying he was left with no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause, which would mean he didn’t die a Christian Zionist…for some Zionists you would say it’s almost fortunate that Charlie Kirk is no longer here to take the last step that you knew he was taking. You didn’t want another Tucker Carlson or Candace Owens, people who were very much in the pro-Israel camp and left it because we could not stand your immorality.”

She notes that in that same group chat messages, some of Charlie’s last words accessible to the public was his insistence that Tucker Carlson stay on the list of speakers at Turning Point, but Seth wants to override that as a way to honour him.

Candace then recalls a message she read out in the Comments Section yesterday where someone asked what she thought Charlie meant by asking her to be his David. She’d replied that it meant she’ll slay giants for him, but someone emailed in another interpretation she loved, about Charlie being Jonathan and she his David similar to the Biblical characters’ “deep and profound friendship forming a covenant of mutual support” with Jonathan, whose “loyalty was so great that he gave David his robe, his armour, and other symbols of rank, an act that has been interpreted as a transfer of succession…after Jonathan’s death, David grieved deeply for his friend and later honoured his promise to Jonathan by taking care for his son.”

She again previewed an interview she did with Norman Finkelstein to be aired on Friday, a man she credits with informing her about the true nature of what’s going on in Gaza.

Comments Section

Candace stated that it would be the worst decision for TPUSA to ban Tucker from future events, and said how tough it must be for Erika right now, “She’s going to be feeling that pressure in the same way that Charlie was getting pressure from these top Jewish donors. It’s now being transferred. When they’re making noise publicly like this, you bet there is some financial consequence that is happening behind the scenes. Zionists love financial threats. They love to force you out of the market then pretend that their success is organic, and it never is.”

She then goes on to say that, “the frequency of truth carries more power than a lie, and that’s why they demand we shut up. That’s why they demand cancellation and demand that Tucker is not given a platform because he’s telling the truth and it’s resonating with people, and he’s giving more people the courage to tell the truth.”