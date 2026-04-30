Podcast title: TIME MAGAZINE: World’s Most VILE Person?! | Candace Ep 330

Candace fans and political observers were left in the dark when she went AWOL from her podcast and was silent on social media for five days. Then her arch nemesis Laura Loomer revealed that she was in Italy at the same time as Nick Fuentes, and others linked her sudden trip to Rome to President Trump’s attempted assasination.

On today’s podcast Candace set the record straight on where she’d been and why, and also responded to President Trump’s latest post disparaging her.

Happy Birthday Candace!

Time Person of the Year

Candace began the show wishing herself a happy birthday and also congratulating herself on being named by President Trump as Time’s Vile Person of the Year on his Truth Social post:

Candace reacts to the photo saying, “Ouch. Yikes. I’m not looking too hot, right? To what do I owe this dishonor? And hasn’t he already said this? He’s already called me low IQ and asserted that I was uglier than Brigitte - does he feel like his point was not delivered effectively the first four times that he made it? Yeah, this is actually the fourth tweet about me in the span of two weeks from the leader of the free world. What’s going on?”

The Picture is Real

Candace attributes this post to politicking, whereby she’s been humiliated by Washington for not toeing the line, “the photo he shared of me is real. It is not AI. People were suspicious [and wondered if it was] a real photo, but I’m not going to sit here and lie to you guys.

“And it was at least refreshing - after four days of his top adviser Laura Loomer sharing AI photos, elucory stories about drunken hit and runs and fairy tales about secret trusts to hide money from the Macrons, all in this manic fit to try to land a hit on my rather boring life - so there must have been some satisfaction when they stumbled upon something that’s authentic, right?

“But you see, the only problem with people who are cartoonishly evil is that they also tend to be equally as dumb. So you can imagine how deflated they are going to feel to learn that the photo that they stumbled upon - my deepest, darkest secret - was actually first shared by me on my Twitter account in 2019. This was not found by some journalist. I shared that because I’m actually proud of that photo.”

HVAC Leak

She recounts how in 2016, back when she had no public profile, she was living in a luxury apartment when a HVAC leak occured in the spare room and soaked through the closet and carpet, so the building maintenance told them to stay out of that room whilst they left a fan running in there for a few days. She woke up some days later with red, itchy eyes filled with puss, then huge patches of eczema appeared all over her body - as seen in the photo - and her hair fell out.

“I then got athlete’s foot and had two asthma attacks that landed me in the hospital. And I had no idea what was happening, but somebody that was in my life instantly recognized all of the symptoms and told me that there had to have been a toxic mold presence for which I needed to have the environment tested immediately. And I genuinely think that that person probably saved my life - I would have never figured out what was going on because everything seemed so separate and sporadic.

Physical and Mental Symptoms

“And Trump, I have way worse pictures than the one that you shared. And it was beyond just physical symptoms, mentally I was a completely changed person instantly. I was exhausted, I was sleeping up to 16 hours a day, and I just wasn’t myself anymore. It was as though my brain could not think or process thoughts, and everything that I had to do, simple tasks, were overwhelming. If somebody texted me, I would cry and become overwhelmed because I couldn’t think of how to respond.

“So in a couple of months I felt like my looks and my brains - everything was gone. And I hadn’t realized up until that moment how much of my personal confidence was tied to my looks. Like, certain things have been easier for me for being - and Trump you’re free to dispute this - generally good-looking by most people’s standards. And I didn’t appreciate that.”

Photos Pre-HVAC Leak

Prior to the HVAC leak, she was young, free and beautiful and able to leave the house without makeup, and shared several photos of herself in August 2016:

Candace hiking with her cousins

“Here’s another one of me not needing to wear makeup at all”

Here Candace is travelling and feeling confident

Crying and Praying

“The picture that Trump shared was taken just three months later. I was very sick and immediately humbled. I’m not going to pretend that I was this profound person: I did not want to see anyone, I didn’t go out, and I also didn’t have the energy to see anyone. I only let my cousin Mia see me, you’ve heard me mention her on the show. She took care of me throughout.”

A doctor eventually told her that she’d only be able to overcome the infection with a no-sugar Candida diet, not prescription pills.

“I’m not a big crier but I cried a lot during that time period. And also for the first time in a long time - because prior to that I had been living in New York City, going out all the time - I started praying again. Prayer hadn’t been a daily habit since for me since I lived with my grandparents in middle school.

“And I remember lighting this candle in my bedroom at night and getting on my knees and bargaining with God saying, “I don’t even care about the looks, I just want my mind back. I just want to be able to think and write and have energy again. I just want to be Candace on the inside again. I came away from that experience realizing that health is everything and your looks mean nothing, and I was happy to accept that that was how I was going to look for the rest of my life.”

Candace eventually moved out of that apartment, the diet was successful and her skin cleared up but she did have to chop off her hair, but she styled it into a cute little bob:

I’m Proud of the Photo

Soon after that tweet, in August 2019, she started her first political YouTube channel and her cousin Mia filmed her first video and helped her upload it, “I intentionally kept my circle really small, and Mia still works with me today. She was the one I took with me to see Erika. Earlier on when I got into politics, I knew the importance of family and how quickly everything could be stripped away from you.

“So to Trump, there you go. You have no power over me and my life. I chose to share that picture - that’s why you have it. That’s why you could have somebody put that on an AI cover. I made a decision to share that with the public because it was the lowest moment of my life. And I do not want people digging to find that and to try to embarrass me. I’m not embarrassed of it. I’m proud of who it made me into today.

“People get sick, okay? In fact, there are people who email us daily about their chronic illnesses and tell me how much this podcast helps them get through the day - people who are going through cancer and similarly are wearing bandanas and have no hair. And that’s okay. Who cares what you look like?

“Never could I have imagined that my lowest moment would one day become President Trump’s lowest moment.”

Uses Rich White Men

Trump’s continued assertions that he’s loved and his poll numbers are high are not fooling anyone, “You weren’t even worth replying to until I could make time for it. You weren’t even worth interrupting my holiday in Italy to address, okay?”

The words on the AI Times cover that said Candace “Uses Rich White Men” sounds oddly racist, and she asks, “which rich white man have I used in my life? All of my exes were poorer than me with the exception of one, and when my husband and I got married, thanks to strict immigration laws we were entirely supported by my income because he was not allowed to work until he got a green card, and COVID dramatically slowed down the green card process.

“So during the first almost two years of our engagement through to our marriage, we had one income in our household. I had no debts when I met him. I had a million- dollar book deal when I met him. I sold 800,000 copies of my first book, so I had a lot going on for me. It’s more than Trump can say regarding his three wives: would he describe Melania as using rich white men? What about Lara Trump?

“Does that expression only apply if the person getting married to a white person is black, even if I have my own money? You of course mean to imply that George’s family has generational wealth, and his parents are richer than my parents - is that supposed to be publicly humiliating to me?

“Yes, my mother did not even graduate high school and my father was a plumber for most of his life. We have no wealth that I could speak of. I will not be inheriting anything from my family. Well done. Congratulations. There are many people out there that can relate. Who cares? You think that this is what’s going to bring me to my knees, that I don’t come from a wealthy family?”

Laura Loomer Was Behind It

Candace attributes this race-tinged attack on her to his top advisor Laura Loomer, who was upset at not being invited to the White House Correspondents Dinner and “demanded a tweet of support from Trump.” She then played a clip of Laura going on an “unhinged racist rant” about her on her podcast:

Laura says, “ I just remember [Candace] always talking about how she wanted to be a suburban wife and drive a black Escalade. She used to talk about how Club Monaco was her favorite store and she always wanted to be married to an established white man. And she used to tell me like, “Oh, I don’t date black men.”

“And she’s like, “In fact, when I was in high school, I was known as the girl that would go to the club and basically steal your man.” Like that’s how she literally used to talk. And she would say “there’s something really satisfying to me about being a black girl from the hood being able to walk into a ritzy bar in Greenwich and leave with the hottest white guy there, and basically ruining the relationship of the popular white girl [Candace laughs at this].

“And for some reason there’s a lot of people that are really afraid of this nappy-headed black b***h who just has a lot to say but not really a lot to offer. So I’m not afraid of Candace Owens, she’s just a resentful ghetto black b***h. She’s a racist too. And I’m not racist, I don’t hate black people, but I say she’s a ghetto black b***h because you have to listen to the way that she has so much resentment for white girls with blonde hair and blue eyes.

“And you know, I’m originally a blonde, too. I have blonde hair and blue eyes, right? Maybe that’s why Candace has so much resentment towards me. And she once described how traumatizing it was for her to go on a play date as a young black girl in Connecticut at the home of a wealthy white blonde girl with blue eyes. And she really sees Erika Kirk as that white blonde girl that got everything that she wanted while her mommy and daddy didn’t love her.

“She was jealous of the white blonde girl growing up who had mommy and daddy, and now she’s going to dedicate her life to destroying every pretty white blonde girl that has a happy family cuz she doesn’t have a happy family.”

Forcing the President’s Hand

Candace says there’s no point unpacking all that because it’s too insane, and her team is bemused about the claim that she hates blue-eyed blondes because her producer Ashley, her assistant Savannah and Bella who scrolls her telepromter are all blue-eyed blondes.

She restates that Laura demanded that President Trump support her racist mania with that Truth Social post. To her credit, the White House Chief of Staff Suzie Wiles was staunchly against it but Trump’s team inexplicably conceded to the lunatic.

Rumour has it that Laura has blackmail on Trump pertaining to their sexual involvement on AirForce One years ago, but Candace is reluctant to believe this, “don’t just take that with a grain of salt, take it with a grain of crack cocaine, okay? But the point is we are now able to demonstrate that she’s able to force the administration’s hand and is threatening them into compliance.

“It seems that our president randomly attacks people on her behalf. So, if you’re wondering why he sent out those posts about Tucker Carlson or Megan Kelly, if you go on to Laura Loomer’s feed you’ll see that it’s her focus of the week. It’s whoever Laura Loomer happens to be attacking. Donald Trump also never hits send on his own tweets. That was the job initially of Dan Scavino during his first term, and now it’s been widely reported that on Truth Social, that’s the job of Natalie Harp.

“So I wanted to reply fully [to the AI Time Magazine post] and let them know that I am not in any way embarrassed by that.”

Assassination Attempt on Trump

With regards to the assassination attempt on President Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner which happened whilst Candace was away in Italy, she says she saw the social media posts of journalists in ball gowns sharing their survivor stories as if they’d just survived Vietnam, and remarked on the incompent secret service agent who shot at gunman Cole Allen but missed and hit a colleague instead.

Candace then gave rare credit to Turning Point’s Andrew Kolvet who was present at the dinner for his honest description of the confusion that arose amongst the guests, who thought the gunshots were plates crashing.

Erika Became The Talking Point

However, the star of story on social media became Erika Kirk, “Somehow, at the exact right moment and amidst all of the chaos and the subsequent lockdown, someone had captured the exact moment that Erika was walking out and captured the audio of her saying this:”

Erika: “I just want to go home”

The clip was first shared by CNN reporter Sarah Snider, which struck Candace as odd because she’s an on-air talent who won’t usually be recording behind the camera, and she did not admit to posting the video and didn’t respond when Candace contacted her about it:

$10K Bounty

“I would like to confirm if she did actually shoot that footage, and because there were other people in the corridor who had cell phones, I’ll put a bounty on it. I will offer $10,000 to anybody who has footage from the opposite side and captured the person who filmed that footage of Erika. Send it to Moretips@candaceowens.com.”

Operation Erika Kirk

YouTuber Baron Coleman also noticed that Erika became the focal point of the story and discussed this on his podcast.

Baron says, “And maybe innocently, Erika just happened to make an excited utterance, “I just want to go home.” And she just happened to say that right as she crossed the only camera that captured her leaving. I could accept that. I could accept it if it hadn’t gone viral, and we didn’t get hit with a relentless onslaught of simps lining up to promote her in this moment and kick off operation number two of the night.

“Operation one was Operation Ballroom. Operation two was Operation Erika Kirk. The president sort of faded into the background last night. The Vice President sort of faded into the background. The only people who really rose to the top - one is a building that hasn’t even been built yet - a ballroom, and the other is a woman most of us had never heard of seven months ago: Erika Kirk.”

Another Social Event for Erika

Candace responds saying, “These are the facts, okay? Baron Coleman is telling the truth. That’s why people are going to hate him. They hate the internet because we clock this stuff so instantly. It was just weird, and then suddenly I’m being tweeted at. Next thing you know, we are all being lectured by neocons across the internet.

“We’re being called sheer evil and psychopathic because Erika Kirk opted into another social calendar event. An event that did not in any way require her presence. One which not even Charlie Kirk had ever attended, or President Trump for that matter. Yet it’s somehow our fault again. We were not invited and it’s always our fault, right? I’m just getting flashbacks of the UGA event - Erika misses her appointment, we weren’t going, we didn’t say don’t go, but suddenly, we got the vice president lecturing us about not keeping Erika safe.

Widow Grift

Candace compares this to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign where all criticism of her was classed as sexism, and because it was assumed she was too rich and connected to fail, the public were chastised into voting for her and many voted for Trump instead in protest at the pressure.

“Like that Feminism Grift and the Racism Grift around George Floyd, this Widow Grift is similarly shutting down reasonable questions and is the worst of all of them because we all know that they’re doing it. It’s nobody’s fault except Erika’s that she went to that event and got into a state of trauma.”

Erika later tweeted that she needs time away with her family following the trauma, but also that she’ll be addressing it on the Charlie Kirk show on Wednesday, so she only needed 48 hours away.

Why Did Erika Go To The Dinner?

“And what we got today [on the show] was objectively weird for a couple reasons,” says Candace. “First is that it was nine minutes [of Erika talking] and then they just played Charlie Kirk clips for the remaining almost two hours. The second thing is that it was pre-recorded, straight from the teleprompter, and it was very clearly not written by her.”

On Wednesday’s show, Erika addressed the question of why she felt obliged to go to the dinner, which Charlie always hated, when she’d missed a prior event because of safety concerns. Candace also thought she was dressed like Janet Jackson in her Rhythm Nation era:

Erika says, “And everyone is asking why I even went to the White House Correspondents Dinner. And it was because many of the journalists in that room have attempted to dehumanize me and I wanted to meet some of them face to face - why have a conversation about me when you can have a conversation with me?

“So, for example, a journalist from the Daily Mail came up to me. She introduced herself and she was very gracious and said, “You look so beautiful. I’m so sorry for your loss.” To which I replied, “It’s so nice to put a name to the face, especially with all of the slander, the lies and accusations that are out there surrounding my husband’s murder and myself.”

“And I said to her, “You know what’s so interesting? This is my first time at the White House Correspondents Dinner, and I see everyone all dressed up and co-mingling in and out of each other’s cocktail parties. And so for one night, you’re able to put aside all of your differences for the sake of freedom of speech. And then by Monday morning things will go back to being an absolute bloodbath between all of you. To which she replied, “I know. Isn’t it so special?”

Irony Upon Irony

Candace doesn’t believe that Erika went to the dinner - and the pre-party - for the social experience, and notes that on the one hand Erika has said that she doesn’t pay attention to any of the media and headlines about her, yet here she’s admitting to being aware of reports about her and even knows the journalists’ names.

Candace plays another clip of Erika criticising the journalists’ reaction to the shooting saying, “If you were in that room, you had no way of knowing what the status of the shooter was, how many there were or anything else. It was just utter chaos. And so during an active shooting, these journalists were using their phones to find moments to capture.

“They were so concerned about getting a video in a room with an active shooter that they could have accidentally filmed themselves being shot. Many of those people have become so desensitized that fight or flight becomes secondary to the opportunity of putting themselves into the story, which ironically breaks the number one rule of journalism.”

Candace points out the actual irony of them saying Terryl Farnsworth filming a selfie video seconds after Charlie is shot was not weird with what she just said, and plays Terryl’s video from September 10th:

Terryl: “They just shot Charlie. He’s dead. God help him”

Defending Kimmel Again

The White House also forced Candace to defend Jimmy Kimmel a second time, because they blamed his jokes for inciting left wing extremists like the shooter, and Erika also underscores this by saying, “Ask yourself how you would feel if even just one person made cruel jokes about the attempted murder of your loved one. That’s what Jimmy Kimmel did to the First Lady. He said that she had the glow of an expectant widow, 48 hours before that nightmare almost became a reality.”

Candace counters that it was just a joke, and President Trump during his presidential campaigns made jokes the left including Kimmel took seriously, and back then Candace also said it was just a joke, and now Trump’s camp are the ones getting upset and blaming a joke for the shootings.

Erika Calls Out Candace and Druski

However the major aspect of Erika’s speech was her name-dropping Druski and Candace. Erika said, “Every morning I wake up to a new headline lying about me. I have comedians dressing up in whiteface. I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO. And I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband. And the list goes on and on.”

Candace notes that Erika’s statement received backlash because it was a lie, and showed some of the negative reaction to it:

Candace: “These are obvious jokes guys! I know they’re criminalising jokes, but these are jokes.”

Implied Accusations and Jokes

When people pointed out that Candace had never accused Erika of killing her husband, Blake Neff said she’d implied it in an episode when she’d said Erika should be questioned by police, and that if Erika had being the dead spouse, Charlie would have been arrested if he had as many inconsistencies in his alibis as she did.

Andrew also tried to defend the statement by producing a screenshot of an out of context joke Candace sent to former TPUSA employee Audrey Laitsch:

Candace stands by this joke: Aubrey asks her about her then upcoming meeting with Erika and Candace replies “[at the bottom] I’m asking EVERYTHING. First question: why did you murder your husband [followed by crying laughing emojis]”

Candace says, “This was never released to the public. It’s a private conversation. So to pretend that that is what Erika was responding to - how disingenuous can you be Andrew? You have my full permission to release the entire chain, I have nothing to hide…And in this investigation, when I went into that room [to talk with Erika], I genuinely believed that though Erika was being a little weird, I thought that I was going to get straight answers.

“And then she lied to my face. And from that point on, when I clocked her on those lies and seeing your reaction to it like it is right now, I grew increasingly suspicious of Erika, and I remain suspicious of Erika.”

Candace again urged him to release the video of the audio they played of Charlie appointing Erika to replace him as CEO, “It is strange that you will not release that video. It is strange that you are now pivoting to a private text message thread to assert that I said she murdered her husband. I’m not accusing her of shooting her husband. But there’s something about her general nature that comes across as very dishonest.”

“And I wouldn’t be able to stomach sitting next to Kash Patel at the White House Correspondents Dinner, and yet you do. Why didn’t you ask him to give the defense [in the Tyler Robinson trial] what they need if you want a speedy trial “victim”? I’m sorry that we’re all noticing these sorts of things and keeping track of the very many lies that you and Turning Point people have told.”

Not in the Bible

She then played a clip of Baron saying, “Nowhere in the Bible, nowhere in any religious tradition does it say if you’re a widow, you get a free pass to lie to anyone you want to and gaslight everybody you meet and no one’s allowed to talk about it. That is dog doodoo.

“For the rest of your life, everyone has to fawn all over you and support you because my god, you’re a widow? It doesn’t exist. I’ve looked at scripture [he picks up a Bible and flips through the pages] and it’s not in there, Erika, Andrew, Blake - doesn’t say it. There’s no prohibition on me criticizing her for documented falsehoods. None. And I’m tired of this gaslight play.”

Candace affirms this, and notes that because she didn’t actually ask Erika if she killed her husband when they met, the text was obviously a joke. She challenged Erika to gather the people causing her the most grief in a live public roundtable and answer the questions put to her once and for all.

Laura Loomer’s Theories

Regarding the many theories as to what Candace was doing in Rome over the weekend and the absurd conspiracies pushed out by Laura, she said “Before I went to Rome, [Laura] said that my husband and I were separated, then it was that George is in a secret gay relationship with Milo [Yiannopoulos] and the proof presented was an AI photo of him wearing a Ricky Martin-type silk shirt. But George had never even met Milo until the day that I interviewed him here in this house.

“She also said I’m hiding money in a trust from Brigitte, which just shows legal stupidity, then right before I went to Rome she came out with this:

“And when I didn’t respond to that because it’s just so kooky and crazy, she doubled downed and said I was fleeing the country because of her stunning report about the Southern Poverty Law Center:”

Candace counters that she wouldn’t need to fly abroad to move money, then Laura revealed who she thought Candace was meeting up with in Rome, followed by an AI tweet of Aubrey wishing Candace a happy birthday with an AI photo of Candace, Aubrey and George on a scooter:

What Candace Did In Rome

“The reality, just to clarify for everyone, is that I went to Rome with my dear husband and my children, and no it wasn’t an abrupt trip but completely planned, as it is when you have children - you don’t just pick up and flee a country. I actually announced the trip back in March at the Catholics for Catholics event when I said this:”

Candace says, “To be a Catholic is to suffer - our reward is not here. And I can’t tell you how encouraging it is, with all of the fighting that happens every single day, to be in a room filled with people who share that same heart. And I just want to thank you guys so much for welcoming me and allowing me to be in my infancy, hopefully maturing toward my confirmation which will be next month. God bless you. Thank you so much.”

Candace was nervous about the Rome trip but it was beautiful, “I was confirmed in the old Latin right by a cardinal, and my priest flew in from London, and that was the reason I had no response to Trump, because I told my Priest I would chill.”

Candace and her husband George Farmer

Candace, George and two of their children Georgy and Louise

“The trip was a blessing, and no, I did not see Aubrey. I did not see Nick Fuentes. I did not see David Axelrod. But I have been confirmed and I’m very excited about that - it’s something that I wanted to share with you guys and I did really just forget [to mention me travelling] because we pre-recorded the Corby Hall episode on Thursday.

“But it’s done and I’m very excited, so thank you guys, especially to the Catholics worldwide that have been praying for me, and the Christians worldwide that have seen my journey and understand what we’re up against. I feel even more prepared in many ways for the fights to come…God picks his soldiers and you are never given more than you can handle.

“And maybe that really is the lesson from my butt-ugly face that Trump shared. I got some uglier pics, so have someone on your team call me Trump if you really want to go for the jugular.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

This was in reference to Corby Hall, whose interview was well received. Meanwhile, Victor Marx’s been posting videos about Candace but never replied to her messages, and Candace again invites him to her show but on her terms, and without being in the room with him for her spiritual safety.

In reference to France, Candace says “For my confirmation name I picked St. Joan - Joan of Arc, I just feel like there was a lot of synergy there. And also, it happened in 1429, which I think is like my birthday is 4/29.”

Candace confirms that she did not meet the Pope but did some sight-seeing and her son was excited to see the Swiss Guards.