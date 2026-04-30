Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
11h

There are only few, with Candace No1 among people in America who can save this nation with TRUTHS, and NO MORE LIES! Thank You!

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John Leaf's avatar
John Leaf
1h

I’ve got to say, I stand with Candace. She’s a beam of light in this time of darkness.

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