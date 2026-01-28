Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Bernard Shepard's avatar
James Bernard Shepard
16h

Thank you for these detailed summaries. I copy and archive them all. The transcript of Erika's conference call is especially valuable. I hand wrote my own transcript before I saw yours. Now I don't have to type it. I want to write about it. It is fascinating and creepy, it unintentionally reveals her personality. And it hints at more which is dark... I can't improve on how Candace concluded.

I keep thinking about something Erika said to some interviewer. Something about Charlie saying to her, she claims, that if he died she would take over TPUSA.

You could almost translate that into "the honest version she didn't say": "Charlie said that if he were to die, I would get control over the whole company and hundreds of millions in donations. And power, fabulous power."

Machiavelli said (in the Discourses I think) that in deciding who to suspect in the assassination of a Prince, an outsider is seldom or never the perpetrator, because the Prince is guarded from them. Always suspect his closest and most trusted associates,to whom he has given power and riches and who only need the death of the Prince to perfect their power and make it sure. Especially when the Prince is mulling a change of policy which may lead to a change in his entourage, this is when he should be careful to suspect his closest friends.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Candace Owens Podcasts
Christian Page's avatar
Christian Page
1d

Candace is on that ass!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture