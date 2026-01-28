Podcast title: EXCLUSIVE: Leaked TPUSA Audio | Candace EP 296

The highlights from Candace’s show last week included a guest appearance by superfan and fellow assassination investigator Baron Coleman, spilling the tea on Turning Point’s mass firings and Erika’s eye-brow raising moves within the company, and Candace’s candid reactions to Dave Rubin’s tweets and Brooklyn Beckham’s Instagram posts.

Today she analyses a Zoom call Erika made to Turning Point staff where she’s laughing and talking about being excited for the future a mere 12 days after Charlie’s assassination, and reveals the identity of the female donor whose messages berating Charlie she shared last week.

Snowstorms and Basic Journalism

Candace began the show apologising for her no show yesterday which was caused by a snowstorm in Tennessee bringing down her internet, and promised an extra show on Friday to make up for this.

She recalled her commitment to doing a three part series looking into Erika Kirk’s past, and despite criticisms, feels it is basic journalism because “back in my day, it would have being considered insane to have nobody interested in doing a profile piece on the new chairman and CEO that has taken over the reigns of a major charitable organization that relies on the goodwill of the public, which raised over a quarter of a billion dollars following the public assassination of its founder.”

Also, the idea that Erika taking over is what Charlie wanted, “just would not fly anywhere in the world, not even in the old world, not even under monarchy rule in 11th century in England would that work. You can’t just say, “Oh, well that was his queen consort” and hand her a kingdom. Even under that model, it would be Charlie’s son that would inherit Turning Point USA.”

New York Times Interview

And the more we see of the direction Erika is taking Turning Point, “the less I’m liking it,” especially the recent bout of paranoia that led to the firing of employees who were not given a reason for their terminations. Didn’t Erika say they were a family?

Candace added the recent revelations about Erika’s actions after the assassination to her timeline:

Regarding Erika’s New York times interview on September 18th, eight days after Charlie was killed, “I was totally in a cloud of grief [at this time], and had to go away to Wyoming for two weeks just to breathe and process and get closer to accepting that it was real, and didn’t realise that this interview was in person until later.”

Candace reveals that the New York Times “hated Charlie the entire time he was alive and constantly wrote unkind pieces about him, so it’s an interesting decision.” Candace was also struck by Erika describing becoming a single mother as “the least traumatising thing” about her husband’s death:

Candace wonders if we’re supposed to pretend that this statement is normal, “becoming a single mother after your husband is horrifically assassinated, realizing that your children are going to grow up without a father, a father who toured the world speaking about the importance of fatherhood and fathers and relayed the [troubling] statistics pertaining to the youth that grow up without their fathers in the home. I would describe that as very traumatizing, and not the least traumatizing thing by any stretch of an imagination. [We keep hearing that] everybody grieves differently, but that’s weird.”

The Happy Zoom Call

Candace then plays the audio from Turning Point’s corporate-wide Zoom call that took place on Monday September 22nd - 12 days after Charlie died and less than 48 hours after his private Catholic funeral mass. The call lasted 15 minutes, and although Candace did not play it in its entirety, they were careful to contextualise it and not edit it in a way that enhances the drama. Erika headed the call and began by congratulating the staff for the successful staging of Charlie’s Memorial event.

Erika says, “Hi everybody. I still love all these emoji Zoom [laughs] things. Um, wow, I don’t even know where to begin. The fact that we were able to pull off an event of a century [giggles], like, it’s just insane. We had over 275,000 people that attended and stadium overflow, Westgate, Insane, you guys. And then you have, was it 100 million?”

An inaudible male voice responds, and Erika continues, “You guys, that they heard the gospel and all about Charlie and all about everything that you guys do and the hard work of Turning Point USA is insane. We had thousands that were registered to vote. I think we’re at, like, over 200,000 for merch sales, don’t quote me on that because I think it just keeps, like, bumping up like crazy.

Thank You Team

“But I just wanted to say a huge, huge, huge, thank you to the events team, the development team, the graphic design team, the production team, just phenomenal - their incredible work leading into the memorial. And honestly, a lot of the staff that worked on the memorial, they had 20-hour days for a week during the time of us grieving the loss of my husband. And honestly, I know several staff that didn’t even sleep. Again, you guys are breathing angels, and I’m so grateful for all of you.

“And obviously, a huge thank you to the Mosaic team, VI. You guys are 10 out of 10. Like, we have the most incredible team. We just do. And you guys know that and you guys are all a part of that. And I am so, so thankful. And if you do have a moment and you run into any of those staff members that, you know, had a role in this and you know that they put a lot of their time and effort into it, just say thank you.

“There’s something really special to be seen in moments like this and it’s not easy. I’m speaking from experience. I’m right in the trenches with you guys. So just a simple thank you - I don’t care if any of you have beef with each other from the past or have any issues with someone said something about this or that. Like, if you guys have any of that, please put it to rest. My husband’s dead. Like, I’m not trying to be morbid, but he’s dead. And it puts life into perspective of how short life is and relationships. And God puts people in your life for a reason. And it teaches you a lesson. It teaches them a lesson. So just lay it to rest and we are moving forward - Turning Point USA 2.0 with Charlie in our hearts and that’s what he would want.”

Candace responds, saying Erika’s general tone and laugher is off-putting, barely two weeks after her husband’s public murder and she’s talking numbers, and her saying “my husband’s dead, not to be morbid” is a sentence that implies Erika has already moved to the acceptance state of mourning.

“I thought she’d be more upset, but the mood of the call is extraordinarily upbeat and happy.” Candace then plays the next segment of the call.

Grief Comes in Waves

Erika says, “I’m just grateful that while things were still in motion and moving around that we had our leadership teams provide for you counsellors, pastors, I heard there were therapy dogs - slightly jealous that I didn’t get to have a moment with a therapy dog [laughs] - and breakfast. I was really adamant about making sure that we paid for your flights for your spouses to be there, that was something on my heart.

“You don’t want to grieve alone, no one’s supposed to grieve alone. It’s not healthy. But I just think it’s a beautiful honour that all all of these benefits were made for the community to grieve and remember Charlie, and I really hope you took advantage of those in a healthy way when they were provided because it’s meant to be for everyone for healing. Grief comes in waves - some days are going to be tougher than others, but you know, take it as it comes. And that’s why you have your Turning Point family and just lean on them and lean on other people in your life that you know will help you and pour into you and pray with you to get you through it.

“If you do need more time to grieve, please continue to use Turning Point USA’s network of counsellors, we have pastors - I mean, there are so many resources for you. If you do need additional time off, please talk to your director about using paid time off for that. Again it’s not not easy but again grief is hard [her voice breaks momentarily].

“Otherwise honestly, Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action [laughs] will steam ahead you guys. Charlie would want us to get back to work and that’s what we’re doing and that’s what we did with the memorial, and I’m so honoured and proud of each and every one of you because that’s what we’re going to do in his honour and in his name. We have [laughs] so much to do which is exciting. Charlie in heaven is like, “you guys thought you had a busy schedule, then just you wait,” and he’s doing some awesome things with Jesus in heaven right now, but there’s so much work to be done.

“I mean, since his assassination, we have 100,000 chapter requests. We have 300,000 new donors. That is a blessing in itself. Again, not normal [laughs] all God. I think we have 50,000 plus hat orders to fulfil. I mean, I’m saying these numbers because it puts into perspective that we’re not just sitting and thinking and looking at the wall being like, “what do we do?” There is so much to do. You have over 20,000 AmFest registrations.”

Full Steam Ahead

Candace says the employees that were in this call told her they felt awkward about using their earned paid time off to grieve when Charlie’s wife was full steam ahead. She then plays the segment where Erika presents the future vision for Turning Point, which is what the bulk of the call was about.

Erika says, “The prophetic mind of my husband was that he always planned for the future. You guys are obviously aware of vision 2025, but Charlie was also working on vision 2030 in the weeks leading up to September 10th. And he was working really closely with Justin, and that’s why Justin had been appointed the role of COO because I remember phone calls when Charlie and I would take our night walks, and it would be 10pm at night and him and Justin would just be talking about the plans.

“I was aware of the plans. I have his journals that are aware of the plans, like, there is no confusion of what’s to come. And I want to give you guys that reassurance that it’s full steam ahead, and the board and I are working with Justin and the executive leadership teams to make sure that all of those plans come into effect 2030 and beyond. But I, again, am so grateful for all of you. I’m so proud of all of you - you honour my husband so well.

“And it’s weird to say I’m excited, I really hesitate saying that. It’s really hard for me to say that - it’s a really weird thing to say - but I think it comes from a space of peace, knowing that God’s using this and we’re humbly witnessing the gospel in real time.”

People Grieve Differently?

Candace says it’s telling that Erika is reluctant to assert that she is happy and tried to explain why, and the whole call makes her skin crawl. People say everybody grieves differently, but that doesn’t feel right, especially at a time when people who did not know Charlie could not stop crying. The entire call is upbeat and when grief is mentioned it feels like an obligation.

Candace assumed that during this time Erika “couldn’t get out of bed, and couldn’t even pick her head up. And I felt that people were being unfair in judging her outfits or her hair. I said, “Okay, she’s speaking at the memorial - we expect her to speak at the memorial event.” Now we’re [learning more about what went on] inside the organization, and the now fired employees are telling me no - it was quite the opposite. Erika was in the office every day, running around and taking phone calls with Stacy Sheridan, who’s the head of the fundraising for Turning Point USA. So, what I had imagined in my head was happening, simply was not.”

Candace concludes that that the timing and energy of the call is not right, and feels that something is wrong but she doesn’t know what exactly.

Bill Montgomery and the X Men School

Recalling her discussion about Charlie attending a school for the gifted, she said that she believed that the military monitored children that went through the GATE programs, and that Charlie’s life may have been like The Truman Show once they realised his abilities. She again shared this text message exchange where he told her he knew he would die young upon launching Turning Point:

Looking therefore at the founding of TPUSA, the well-known origin story was that Charlie gave a speech that impressed the late Bill Montgomery who was in attendance, as noted in this article:

Charlie Kirk and Bill Montgomery

But Candace found out that Bill was in the air-force and was from Lincoln, Nebraska before moving to Chicago where Charlie’s X Men school - Creative Children’s Academy - was located. It changed its name to Quest Academy in 1999.

Candace also found out that the school’s founder Helene Bartz (whose husband is Reverend Robert Bartz) was actually good friends with Bill Montgomery and his wife Edith Walker Montgomery, an adolescent psychiatric nurse who immigrated to America from Germany after World War 2 and allegedly started the school with Helene - a fact that has since been buried.

Shaklee’s Contract with NASA

“What’s missing [in the Turning Point origin story] is that these people all knew each other - Bill and his wife and a certain Robert Flood, who is in Dan Flood’s family, knew each other before the school got started and were all working for this evangelical company known as the Shaklee Corporation, which was the first company to ever produce a multivitamin in America.”

The Christian company centred around nutrition and spreading the gospel, and had a 25 year contract with NASA to supply them with supplements they could take to space. Could Edith - who was from Arlington Heights like Charlie - have known him as child? Candace recalls that professionals wanted to drug Charlie but his mum refused, so could they have enrolled him into the Academy instead? Candace then asks her audience to send her any information about this, and reiterated that Charlie’s life may have been the real life Truman Show.

The Mean Donor Lady is Found

She then gives credit to @BraveReport on X for identifying the author of the threatening message Charlie received from a female donor, as Jewish Evangelical Laurie Cardoza Moore, because the woman had narrated the same scenario she’d texted to Charlie in a video, and she also spelt God the same way (G-D) in both her tweets and in the message.

Laurie Cardoza Moore: “I had three couples reach out to me who had been to TPUSA’s Tampa conference saying they were horrified by Tucker Carlson acting like a crazy person, condemning Israel and praising Qatar with his mocking voice and mocking laughter.”

Laurie continued, “Right after [Tucker] comes Michele Bachmann, who has five minutes to make an argument for why we have to stand with Israel, and the audience start booing her. I spoke with her personally and she said 10% in the room walked out on her. That is shameful. Then Charlie Kirk - this is his event, he’s responsible for what people are saying and doing - does he condemn or correct Tucker for what he said about Israel and how dangerous Qatar is to us? No. Did Charlie defend Michele Bachmann and say why we must support Israel? No, he didn’t.”

Romance Hotline

After the video, Candace says “it’s almost like they hired a bunch of actors to pretend to be Christians. That’s the vibe you start to get when you realise that this is the only thing they care about.” The internet sleuths also found an advert for a Romance Hotline Laurie starred in.

So Candace wonders if she was cast as a Christian because of her acting background, and noted that Laurie is married to Stanley Clark Moore, who was in the air-force and also worked for NASA, and Candace asked her audience to find out more about him.

From L to R: Mike Huckabee, Laurie Cardoza Moore, Stanley Clark Moore

Kanye’s Apology

She then pivoted to something many people have being asking her about: Kanye West taking out a full-page advert in the Wall Street Journal to publish an apology, and his interview by Vanity Fair about his bipolar condition where he stated that the ad wasn’t a PR move but a genuine apology to people he hurt with his antisemitic antics.

In response, Candace says, “I love Ye - he’s like a brother to me. I am never going to turn my back on Ye. I’m here for the Ye of all seasons. He and I agree and disagree on many things. If he wants to apologize to people that he specifically has hurt, he is welcome to do that. And for people that are now trying to [use this to pressure me], this has nothing to do with my viewpoints on Israel and people who mass murder children. I support Ye and everything that he does, and if I don’t support him in anything, I will speak to him directly. The reason why he and I get on so well is because Ye’s got to be Ye, and Candace has got to be Candace. It’s just how it works.”

Comment Section

Top comment from the last episode:

Candace responds, “It doesn’t make any sense. And my opinion now is that she is orchestrating a lot behind the scenes and keeping her hands clean,” and Candace is tired of people making excuses for her lies, for instance when she said she lived in China then denied it, and when she said she never dated anyone before Charlie which was discovered to be a lie.

When someone commented that Erika was elitist, Candace adds, “the feedback from a lot of these employees who got fired was that they had no access to her. It didn’t feel like Charlie - Charlie felt accessible and they knew what his vision was. He was certainly not an elitist in any way whatsoever.”

When another said maybe Charlie didn’t tell Erika ‘they’ were going to kill him because she was part of ‘they’, Candace pushes back saying, “well, to be charitable, it could also be him being chivalrous because men don’t want their wives to be concerned about certain things.”

Candace described it as strange that during a dinner on September 22nd with Erika and Mikey and Elizabeth McCoy amongst others in attendance, (recorded in the timeline) they were described as “joyous and giddy” by a witness, and now Erika was similarly joyous during the Zoom call, “That emotion shouldn’t be possible.”

And when someone else said Erika sounds like a jolly Valley Girl discussing business during the call, Candace adds that the refrain “everybody grieves differently” cannot explain happiness and laughter by a widow days after such a tragedy. She understands working to get through things, but not like this. “For those of us who did not immediately find Erika to be suspicious in any way, we assumed [she was despondent]. And now that assumption has been removed and that’s something we must all digest.”