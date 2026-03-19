Podcast title: Red Sparrow: When Erika Met Charlie…

Yesterday Candace covered all things Iranian war with Joe Kent’s resignation and Bibi Netanyahu’s rumoured death, but today she returned to her Bride of Charlie series as she finally looked into how Charlie and Erika met, discovers Erika’s involvement in Kanye West’s 2018 dissasociation from Candace and responds to Matt Walsh’s defence of Erika by reviewing the case of a black widow he inadvertently tweeted about.

Candace will be back on Monday with the final episode of Bride of Charlie

Seeking the Spotlight

Candace began the show reacting to a clip of Andrew Kolvet on Dave Rubin’s podcast saying that Erika never sought the spotlight.

Andrew: “Erika has always been tremendous and she never sought the limelight. She was always very happy to sort of be doing her own thing and just be supportive of Charlie”

Candace gasps in faux shock and says, “that is wild. At this stage, I could probably write a biography on Erika’s life, and my conclusion is that I have never seen someone throughout their life demonstrate such a consistent interest and make such a concerted effort to become famous.”

Shady Catholics

Her research into Erika’s story has unearthed filthy evangelical pastors, shady jews and terrible mormons, so it’s no surprise that she also sadly found some disreputable Catholics. Erika herself is at times Catholic, evangelical or Jewish depending on the objective.

The Catholic thread is noted when her Tesserect Elementary school in Arizona went bankrupt and its premises was purchased by the Catholic Dioscese of Phoenix in 2001, who turned it into a Catholic high school called Notre Dame Prep which Erika attended.

Father O’Brien

“The process was overseen by Bishop Thomas J. O’Brien, under whose leadership which began in 1982, 15 additional parishes were founded, including the one that Erika is very close to today, but not close enough to publicly acknowledge in front of the evangelical donors [because for their sake] Charlie was evangelical, and it doesn’t matter if he was going to mass every day.”

Bishop O’Brien was found guilty of a hit and run death in 2003, but surprisingly only got four years of probation before resigning from his role. In 2002 he pleaded guilty to covering up the sex abuse charges of priests and hiding their past from parishoners, and Candace wonders at the high levels of corruption in Maricopa County, Arizona where all this occurred.

Erika in 2015

Back to the Erika Timeline and we’re now looking at her life in 2015:

Erika is still dating JT Massey at this time

In July, Lori, Erika and Tyler (circled) are seen standing behind Trump at a rally

In August Erika documented her travels in Canada with her friend and cousin Nicole Rothstein, and Candace wonders how she’s able to afford this lifestyle

The children’s charity she was involved with never got off the ground

Erika in 2016

Candace says, “She was at Next Model Management in charge of procuring the apartments for the models from Eastern Europe, so maybe she was getting paid that way. Otherwise, I can’t figure out what she’s doing. On May 9th, she shares that she’s location scouting in Williamsburg, Brooklyn (above) for what? She’s said that she was a casting director…and also launched Bible in 365 (below).”

In August that year, Erika travelled to the Mediterreanean

Erika in 2017

“In 2017, Erika is once again, doing everything and nothing at the same time and we don’t really know what. Remember, this is a 29 year-old woman. She’s about to be 30, okay? You can’t just not do something in life unless you’re unspeakably wealthy. I guess that could be the lifestyle, but that’s not the circumstance for Erika.”

Erika’s appearance in the documentary Black Start in February signals an unknown connection to the CIA, whose director also featured

Lori’s Mystery Companies

Regarding Lori’s LLC which opened in July, Candace says, “Opening up tech in the middle of an Indian reservation should not be ignored. Nothing good happens on Indian reservations that Americans get involved in. You can basically do whatever you want - no rules apply, and there’s people and drugs trafficking. So what is Lori doing here?

“The fact that she has all of these LLCs and we don’t know what they do, I would like to continue to stress is exceedingly problematic, especially given her relationships with the government.”

Erika and Cabot Phillips

“Erika is dating Cabot Phillips this year. I told you she has a boyfriend every single year, and Cabot is her boyfriend at this time.”

Erika’s picture with a celebrity dentist, but there’s no evidence she ever featured in Oceans 8

Erika in 2018

Lori appears in Erika’s New Years’ eve video post with possibly Cabot behind her

Charlie predicts his death in a text message to Candace in April

Erika and Charlie’s First Meeting

“And then we learn from Erika that her and her mother go on a pilgrimage to Israel in May (both pictured above) and they see Charlie at the airport. Like, that was just a natural thing. And her mother tells her, ”You should go up to him and say something.” But Erika decides not to. I always thought that story was interesting because I was with Charlie at the airport, but it’s as if she only remembered seeing Charlie there.

They Meet Again at TPUSA

“On August 10th, Erika is going to see Charlie again at Turning Point USA’s office’s grand opening in Phoenix, Arizona, where she is introduced to him by Tyler Bowyer. I was there, and I remember a quick introduction to her at some point. We don’t really know why she’s there because remember, she’s living in New York.

The Job Interview

“Then in September it is once again arranged by Tyler Bowyer for Erika to meet Charlie, this time one-on-one for a job. And in retrospect, this really bothers me because that’s not how job interviews happened at Turning Point. We were not taken to meet the CEO of the company at a restaurant in New York. That’s just not how job interviews work at all actually. Like, why would you do that? So Erika says everything perfect and amazing and exactly the things that Charlie wants to hear, and there begins their relationship.”

The Kanye West Situation

In October when musician Kanye West was pressured to distance himself from Candace and politics, he published these tweets:

Erika Knew

“This was one of the hardest things for me to go through because it was untrue…I mean I love Ye now, but Charlie and me were just devastated because it made us look like we were liars… then a young woman in New York contacted me about this time period and said, “Did you know Erika knew Kanye?” and I said, “No, she wasn’t even in the picture in April when Charlie and I were doing all the Kanye stuff. What are you referring to?”

“And I just assumed that this was maybe something that Erika said, you know she lies all the time. But the young woman said, “No, I have like actual proof that when all that stuff was going down with you and Kanye and Charlie, Erika was telling people that she knew the people that were around Kanye, and that she had family that was around Kanye who pushed for that tweet to go out.”

“I asked for proof of this and the young woman got me proof that, at the very least, Erika was making that claim. [Candace pauses, incredulous] What I can tell you is that neither me nor Charlie nor Kanye knew that Erika knew someone on Kanye’s team…

“So you’re telling me that she’s acting like she’s some cute new girlfriend watching us go through this entire thing and being absolutely heartbroken, and yet she’s on the side telling people that she knows why Kanye’s hand was forced?

I Will Find Out

“Let me tell you guys right now - I will find out who in Kanye’s circle knew Erika when that tweet went out. I will call Ye, and I will find out how duplicitous [laughs with derision] this woman is, that she is playing the role of “oh my gosh, I’m so sorry that this is happening to you,” while telling people she knows the people that are pressuring Ye.

“It took me a lot to process that, and I would not put this out here unless I was 100% certain of it - the young woman had receipts. So, in my book, Erika is a whole fraud. Just a whole fraud.”

Erika in reality TV show Summer House

Tyler and Lori Launch a Business

Candace finds it interesting that the Superfeed company is then formed by Lori and Tyler soon after Erika starts dating Charlie, “These people all know each other. Erika can’t remember how she knows Tyler, even though he’s in business with her mother and got her standing behind Trump in 2015.

A Deal Was Done

“It is my personal opinion that a deal was done. When I look at the evidence, when I see how duplicitous she was, and I know that Charlie did not know these things about her because I was there, I was the closest person to Charlie when he started dating Erika. We had no idea that she was telling people that she knew the people that were in Kanye’s orbit when he sent that tweet out. Something is not right.”

Matt Walsh’s Defence of a Widow

Candace then says she has to comment on yesterday’s tweet from Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh, “he has very much been on the side of ‘How dare you attack and a grieving widow.’

“Regarding the information [about Erika] like her lying pathologically, a billion dollar motive to have Charlie Kirk killed and that she lied about Charlie texting multiple people the night before he died saying he feared he was going to be killed, Matt insists that these various points are not evidence, that things like how a widow is behaving and whether she’s grieving correctly cannot be introduced in court. And yet yesterday he tweeted this about a murder that happened in Utah:”

Grieving Widow Kouri Richins

Strong words by Matt, but Candace assumes that he has not looked into the case as closely as she has, because “after Kouri Richins murdered her husband with fentanyl, she at first played the role of a grieving widow for an entire year.

Kouri and Eric Richins

“She was not arrested or a suspect in her husband’s death initially at all. In fact, she was so bold in her grieving widow stage that she wrote a children’s book about grieving, and did a little local book tour where she actually repeats some of the things that we’ve heard Erica say, like the nights are the hardest.”

Grief Book Tour

Kouri on local TV promoting her book says, “My husband passed away unexpectedly last year, March 4th was a one-year anniversary for us, he was 39. It completely took us all by shock. We have three little boys aged 10, nine, and six, and my kids and I wrote this book on the different emotions and grieving processes that we’ve experienced last year, hoping that it can help other kids deal with this and find happiness.”

When asked how she was able to process her grief and write the book within a year of her husband’s death, she says, “I just watched the struggle that my kids were going through, and I went on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, trying to find something that we could use to cope at nights - nights are the hardest it seems like, for everybody when dealing with anything.

“But I just wanted some story to read to my kids at night, and I couldn’t find anything, so I was like, let’s just write one. And so, I took things that my kids have said to me this last year and we kind of articulated it and put it into a story, and just have hopes that it will help other kids.”

Unconvincing 911 Call

Candace notes that Kouri was charged with murder after her husband Eric’s family and friends built up a case against her by submitting various details, and despite Matt’s assertion that such details cannot be used as evidence in court, ironically it was Kouri’s 911 call that convinced the court of her guilt, because prosecutors said she didn’t sound like a grieving widow during the call.

In a court room video, the prosecutor says, “The first minute [of the call] is not the sound of a wife becoming a widow. To echo her friend Chelsea Barney, the first minute is the sound of a wife becoming a black widow.”

Circumstantial Evidence

Candace then says, “her own friend said that she was not grieving right.” And according to this article, they couldn’t even prove how she poisoned her husband:

The article says, “To prove their case, prosecutors relied largely on circumstantial evidence to tie her to Eric Richin’s death. Cases based on direct evidence are not necessarily stronger than those that rely on circumstantial evidence, legal experts say. Unlike direct evidence, such as eyewitnesses or recordings of a crime, circumstantial cases require jurors to determine a defendant’s guilt by weaving together indirect evidence.”

Candace then says, “in Kouri Richin’s case, prosecutors focused on potential motives for her to kill her husband, and the actions they said show that she had a guilty conscience after his death - both elements that can illustrate a defendant’s state of mind. They also used digital records to corroborate key witness testimony which strengthened their circumstantial case.

All of these things together start to add up and the prosecution builds this huge mountain.”

Grieving Differently

Candace notes that the case relied on evidence of her financial troubles, her extramarital affair, that her husband wanted a divorce, and that she was grieving differently or not at all. There was also a fraudulent life insurance policy and she was set to inherit millions with him gone.

The star witness in the case was the housekeeper, who Kouri asked to buy drugs for her, which allowed prosecutors to speculate that this is how she got the illicit street drugs used to kill her husband.

The Friends Solved the Murder

“Now, all that is not to suggest that Erika directly murdered Charlie. But it is to say that were it not for Eric’s actual friends, siblings, housekeeper, and even Kouri’s friends who turned on her and said, “No, she’s not behaving correctly. Something is off,” people who were willing to stand up and do what you guys describe as immoral or evil and demanding a further investigation when nothing makes sense.

“If they hadn’t compiled those other facts including text messages and private correspondences from Eric and refused some foregone conclusion that spouses would never murder one another, which actually flies in the face of reality. The reality is that you’re most likely to be murdered by someone you know.

“But were it not for those people who did not accept the narrative of his accidental ingestion of fentanyl, Kouri Richins - the woman you believe should be hanged for poisoning her husband on the basis of circumstantial evidence - would probably today be considered a brave single mother trying to clean up the mess left behind by her husband’s untimely death.

What Grieving Widows Don’t Do

“What I know is that grieving widows don’t lie about threats that their husbands were facing the night before their death. Grieving widows don’t make up quotations that the surgeon never said about a Superman neck to manage PR, least of all on the day that they’re burying their husbands.

“I know enough to know that those things simply don’t make sense, and I refuse to pretend otherwise. So since you are now in the habit of calling people out publicly for caring, I thought that I should respond and encourage those people [investigating Charlie’s murder] to keep going.”

Comments Section

Here are the top comments from the last episode:

When well wishers said they’ll be praying for her upcoming Catholic for Catholics event, she says, “General Flynn is also speaking [there] and he wrote a Substack yesterday about how Catholics have been under attack, and it’s despicable. Catholics can meet and get together.

“And by the way, there are also a ton of Jewish people who are not Zionists - I’ve been getting an increase in emails from Jewish people who are getting it and saying, “why are we attached to Israel? Why do we have to account for what Bibi Netanyahu is doing? He’s a criminal, and he’s not even a practicing Jew. It’s completely absurd, and all that stuff is just meant to divide us.”

When someone wonders about Charlie writing about loneliness in a note found on his desk, she says “I mean, I’ve told you guys the truth, which is that they did not have this - how she builds it as - this super happy marriage. That’s all fake, okay? I didn’t say it when it was first going down, but now I’m seeing how she lies, and having learned about the Kanye thing, I can’t even go halfway with the fakeness.

“She’s just a fundamentally dishonest person who should not be at the helm of that company or any company.”