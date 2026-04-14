Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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mejbcart
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Candace is ALWAYS great, no matter how bad it gets! Sorry for the broken bone! Just PLEASE be VERY careful, we are dealing with SATANIC CULT! 'They like' to cause injuries on TARGETED people, which remind them, AND you, of their powers. It is just an association, but the X-ray image indicates a split exactly there where 'some people' have their six-th toe....

It looks that your thread connecting Charlie with the current war and the total collapse of the entire world economy is extremely important. ORACLE, which has your every move by using their universally implemented data bases, is the IDF, according to a quite reliable substacker.

How Oracle manages/influences the 'duplication' of an individuals is explained here in one if the Epstein files:

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02419780.pdf

or this one for that matter:

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01325150.pdf

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