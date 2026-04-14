Podcast title: Trump Attacks The Pope. The Tyler Robinson Narrative Collapses. | Candace Ep 323

After returning early from her week-long break for an impromptu show on Friday to respond to President Donald Trump’s Truth Social assault on his former allies, Candace returned today with more criticism aimed at the US President, this time for his religious insensitivities. She also revealed that the audio of Charlie Kirk appointing Erika as his successor was faked.

Crazy Weekend

Candace began the show telling us about her “cray cray” weekend. Unbeknownst to her audience, she’d broken her foot four weeks ago climbing up the stairs and has been wearing a medical boot ever since.

Then on Saturday morning prior to visiting Theo Von whome her children adore, she’d visited an outdoor market with her husband and four children to pick up some groceries. Whilst the kids played at the toddler playground nearby, her husband - who was holding their 11-month-old - went over to assist an older woman they’d seen sprawled out on the floor, and handed her the baby.

Shock Encounter

So she was feeling like a victim in 85 degrees heat whilst hobbling over to the playground in a medical boot, with a baby in one hand and the groceries on her, “and as soon as I get onto the playground, I see Cabot Phillips, Erika’s ex-boyfriend and current Daily Wire employee.

Cabot Phillips, who was featured on Candace’s podcast because Mitch Snow said he’d seen a matching his description with Erika at Fort Huachuca back in September

“You will recall that I texted Cabot before I mentioned him on the podcast, looking for a simple yes or no answer to whether he was at the Fort but got no response. Anyways, he looks at me and [laughs] literally his mouth was ajar [demonstrates by opening her mouth wide] like in a sitcom. I didn’t think people really did that in real life, but he did.

“So I said, “Hi, Cabot.” Because what else do you say when someone’s staring at you open mouthed? And he goes, “No, you know what? I am really not wanting to do that right now.” And I said, “Okay, we don’t have to do anything. We are obviously in a very confined space here with very small children.” He had his two-year-old, and I’ve got four kids in the same playground.

The Boy is Mine

“But he was fired up and wanted to have a little verbal tussle, and his energy was giving ‘Dad at a T-ball Game,’ you know the one that wants to argue with the Ump. So he then says to me, “This is my son.” So I look at the kid, really cute, and I said, “Oh, hi.” And he goes, “Oh, really? Because of you, people don’t believe that he is my son.”

Candace is confused by this, and tells him they could discuss this further if he’d like, but it had to be away from the playground and not in front of her kids, “And then he says, “Oh, now you care about kids?” I was like, “Yeah, that’s kind of my whole brand - I care about kids, and my kids have no idea what I do.”

Lip Tattoo Reveal

Cabot then started texting on his phone, and then he drops his bottom lip like this [mimes two fingers pulling down bottom lip] and says, “This is my [Pizza] tattoo. Here it is. See?” But I couldn’t see anything from where I was standing. And in my head I was thinking, “Cabot, please put your lip back inside of your mouth before I punch you in your face.” But I’m a doll - I’m like a Southern peach now.

“So instead I said to him, “Cabot, we are in a toddler playground. This is just not the appropriate place.” And then he said, “Oh, would your podcast be a more appropriate place?” I would like to state unequivocally that never in the history of this podcast have I discussed Cabot Phillips’ tattoos or his inner lips.”

Toddler Friends

Cabot calmed down but then Candace’s two year old son and Cabot’s son - who are the same size and have the same colour hair- started playing together, “And I had to sit there for the next 20 minutes with my broken foot as our toddlers drove around each other in their cars. So, I just wanted you to know that that is my life in a nutshell: very strange and unpredictable.

“And I want to also state that I believe that that is Cabot Phillips’ child. I’ve never made the claim otherwise, but [the boy] certainly seemed to know [Cabot] and to like him. So whatever pocket of the internet is looking into that, consider the matter closed.”

The Donors Dispute the Audio

Candace then recalled the prevailing narrative Turning Point have shared, that Charlie Kirk at a donor meeting in Aspen - in answer to a question about what would happen to his company if he died - saying that he wanted Erika to take over the company. Candace continues to believe that it makes no sense, “they want us to believe that Charlie was like, “Look, if I get assassinated, my wife should then be put in that very position that led to my assassination. Hopefully, our kids will figure it out.”

Yet Erika and Turning Point maintained that there was a video of this declaration but refused to show it, only playing the audio at Amfest as Erika’s walkout music. TPUSA’s Blake Neff then famously got angry on X when Candace asked to see the video, and compared her to a psychotic subway killer weilding a knife.

But after her episode about this aired, two donors who were present at the Aspen meeting contacted Candace to say they were shocked that Turning Point were claiming that Charlie said that at the Aspen meeting, “they said it did not happen - Charlie never uttered those words.”

Candace then played again the clip of Amfest playing the audio of what TPUSA are alleging are Charlie’s words spoken in Aspen last August, weeks before he died.

Charlie says, “But we have a great board and, God forbid if something happens, they’ll figure it out. I appoint my wife to run Turning Point USA. If something happens to me, Erika would do a great job.”

CharlieGPT

Candace says, “It’s very strange that he would say, “Appoint my wife.” Like, why would you have to make an appointment there? You could just discuss it. “I appoint” is so formal. That right there might be CharlieGPT, which is actually a term first uttered by Andrew Kolvet in an interview with New York Times reporter Ross Douthat, who asked him about taking over part of Charlie’s role. Candace then played the clip of the interview.

Andrew Kolvet: “I worked with Charlie just about every day for eight years, and I feel like I have a Charlie GPT in the back of my head. But we are not going to do the weird AI thing - we’ve been pitched on that multiple times but I’m just like “Guys no, not at all.”

Candace says, “Do I believe that after Charlie died, people would have been so distasteful as to rush in and immediately pitch a Charlie GPT scenario? No. I think it’s plausible that those pitches took place before Charlie died, for a litany of reasons. They’ve pitched AI Candace and Hologram Candace to me, because it helps you not have to go to so many places at once.

“My question is, did they take someone up on their offer to create a Charlie GPT? Because I cannot stress this enough: the donors who were in attendance in Aspen are telling me that Charlie never said this, and multiple times throughout [the event] when he had an opportunity to even bring up Erika, he did not.

“Apparently, Erika was up in Aspen but was not at this exact presentation when the questions were asked. And there was even a smaller dinner that took place later with about 12 people in attendance and they asked him about his future plans for Turning Point, and Erika was never mentioned. So the donors are stunned that TPUSA are lying about this.

AI Audio

“How evil this will be if true, that they used an AI program, and Blake Neff’s reaction to me suggests that they did. Because why would they just release the audio and not the video? This is crucial and I’m not going to let this go - Turning Point must release the video and disprove the notion that they made this up, and that there was a plot to remove Charlie and then to use CharlieGPT to convince the world that his dying wish was for his wife to replace him.

“They thought, “people are not going to believe this because he’s been talking about wives staying at home, so we’re going to have to have something that convinces them that this is actually what Charlie wanted.”

Single Mother Not Widow

Also, the narrative that Erika was raised by a single mother is untrue, and her repeatedly describing herself as a single mother rather than a widow is weird.

Ben Shapiro’s Involvement with TPUSA

Something else that’s troubling is Erika’s relationship with Ben Shapiro, who everyone knows Charlie did not like and Candace has proven this to be true in many ways. But after Charlie’s death, he manouvered his way onto Charlie’s show and was at the funeral, and then Erika agreed for him to open Amfest, which was a step too far for Candace.

He then insisted that Erika should be protected from scrutiny, “he was one of the reasons that I actually looked into Erika - he was almost signaling to us that we should look into Erika…he was too emotionally invested, and I wondered if he was financially invested too. He even urged Erika to sue me for the two-minute trailer [for my Bride of Charlie investigative series] after he’s been suing me for two years in arbitration court.”

Alliance Defending Freedom

Then Candace received emails from the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian legal advocacy group doing great work, and who famously defended the Christians that refused to bake a cake for a gay couple. Insiders from the company told Candace that Ben is working with Erika on ways to sue her, and he has become very influential in the organisation.

As proof of this, they sent Candace a video showing their CEO Kristen Waggoner discussing their involvement with Candace.

Kristen says, “Yesterday I was on a phone call with a large organization you would know very well. And there’s a lot of tension around who they are right now, and it has to do with Candace Owens - which might give you a clue of what we’re talking about.

“And I was able to share all the garbage we’ve been through in the last three years and the way we’ve thought about decisions that we have made - whether you sue someone, how do you respond to hostility and persecution and strategically have a new leadership team. And it felt so crummy when we were going through them, yet it was a reminder that God uses all of those things for his purposes.”

And as further proof that Daily Wire was now embedded with ADF, she was sent a still from an internal presentation showing that Caleb Robinson - the CEO of Daily Wire - has a seat on their board:

This is tantamount to a silent seat for Ben as Caleb does not have any legal experience

Ben Hates Candace

“They said that Ben was driving the bus and gunning for me through Alliance Defending Freedom. So, why am I telling you this? Because this makes me uncomfortable. I don’t know what his obsession is with Turning Point USA, but I think it’s a further example of the non-stop gang-stalking ordeal that Daily Wire have put me through since they fired me.

“Now they’ve stopped personally suing me to get involved with ADF in order to encourage other people to sue me.”

She recalled Megyn Kelly saying on her show that she believes Mark Levin wants to hurt her, and that if someone kills her he’ll be happy, and Candace feels the same way about Ben Shapiro.

“And I feel like this is the only weapon that I have against them - which is to continually expose the stalking that goes on behind the scenes.”

Tyler Robinson’s Arrest Inconsistencies

Back in September 29th, Candace revealed that she had a source with intimate knowledge of Tyler Robinson’s arrest, who said that the police knew about Tyler Robinson by at least 7pm on September 11th, and noted that the police lied about the clothes he was wearing when he was brought in.

The source also said that the police “had initially planned to pick Tyler up in Warner Valley but - and this is a part that has not come out since - that he was buying a gun in Warner Valley, but then suddenly there was some sea change and they learned that he was coming in cooperatively. This little tidbit about a gun purchase has never been brought forth to the public, and it’s of interest to me.”

Interview Time

Then whilst combing through the Defence team’s filings, YouTuber Baron Coleman found documents suggesting that Tyler was already sitting at the police station ready to be interviewed by 6.25pm on September 11th:

But the interview occurring at this time disproves the federal narrative as noted in this timeline:

“So whether they had him in custody or they were just texting about it, they knew by 7pm that they had their guy. Which makes it very strange that at 8.00pm, Governor Cox leads a press conference with Kash Patel saying “We don’t have the guy, he’s on the run,” and asked the public for help identifying him.”

“Everything just falls apart. It almost feels like they’re trying to fit it in to make it seem that it was in the 33rd hour that Tyler Robinson was booked, because it seemed to me that they were signalling one another.”

Missing Footage

“So, we already have this disparity. It’s good to see these timelines because once you start plotting it, you’re like, “Wait a second, why did Sheriff Brooksby tell us that he arrived at 9pm? Now, we hear that he arrived at 10:26pm. And by the way, the tape is apparently lost of when he arrived. Local Utah press attempted to get the video footage of Tyler Robinson turning himself in or walking into the police station and were unable to secure that footage, which strikes me as extraordinarily odd.

“But if you are tracking what is being implied here, that they’re lying about everything, then they would have to remove that footage. They didn’t say it was deleted - they said it wasn’t in their custody.

“It’s plausible that Tyler was already in the police station and they just didn’t want to say anything until the 33rd hour.”

Discord or iMessage?

Another odd thing is that Governor Cox initially said in a press conference that the text messages between Tyler and his boyfriend Lance Twiggs were on Discord, then they said it was on iMessage.

Governor Cox says, “Investigators identified an individual as the roommate of Robinson. Investigators interviewed that roommate who stated that his roommate, referring to Robinson, made a joke on Discord. Investigators asked if he would show them the messages on Discord. He opened it and showed several messages to investigators and allowed investigators to take photos of the screen as each message was shown by Robinson’s roommate.

“These photos consisted of various messages including content of messages between the phone contact name Tyler with an emoji icon and Robinson’s roommate’s device. The content of these messages included messages affiliated with the contact Tyler stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush, messages related to visually watching the area where a rifle was left, and a message referring to having left the rifle wrapped in a towel.

“The messages also refer to engraving bullets and a mention of a scope and the rifle being unique. Messages from the contact Tyler also mentioned that he had changed outfits.”

Discord Denial

But Discord released this statement on September 12th denying that their platform was involved:

So the Feds got caught lying and changed their narrative to iMessage.

No Forensic Evidence at Trial

Another interesting thing to note is that the Prosecution plan to only show the pictures that the feds allegedly took of the text exchange from Lance’s phone at trial, but not the actual forensic messages which they could procure from Apple or the phone network. This is strange.

Lance is a Fed

“Lance, to me, is very obviously a federal informant. He’s working for and on behalf of the feds. He would be the perfect person to set up Tyler Robinson. And don’t forget, I had communication with Lance’s family early on and they said it was completely insane that Lance was not taken into custody but was only detained for a couple of hours and then released…and now seems to have completely disappeared.”

Trump is Under Demonic Influence

Regarding President Trump’s Truth Social post castigating the Pope for criticising his war in Iran, Candace says, “Trump is very clearly under demonic influence. I think Paula White probably put a spell on him. I mean, he is surrounded by, ironically, the very thing that he accuses me and Megyn and Tucker of being, we’re calling for peace and he’s like, “These people are nut jobs.”

“And then he has people like Laura Loomer - who has has been forcibly placed on Psych 5150 holds - as his number one adviser. You got Paula White who’s telling him he’s akin to Jesus Christ, which is absolutely blasphemous. And he thinks these people are totally sane. Again, very scary to be that far in the cave.

“He is so convinced of his own invincibility, and it is completely unhinged that he was deeply upset by the Pope telling him the truth. The Catholic perspective is that this is an unjust war, because it is, obviously.

He Betrayed Us

“It’s morally contemptable what he’s doing in the Middle East, and don’t forget the part that he went against every single one of his promises, betrayed his base, betrayed the people that were out there trying to get votes for him, he betrayed Charlie Kirk, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and he betrayed me. But I could not care less. I am very happy to die with my soul intact.

“And now you have him just swinging at the Pope. This is what he said on Truth Social:”

Candace responds saying, “What?! Why would he talk about [the fear churches had during COVID], that’s not happening right now [laughs]…

Narcissistic and Blasphemous

“Look, I’m not here to pretend that I’m a theologian, or that I’ve been Catholic for a long time, but is that what goes on at Conclave? Do the cardinals say, “Oh, well, we were going to do our thing, but what really matters is Trump’s president and we want to make sure that we can deal with Trump, so we’re just going to make up somebody from Chicago.

“Is that what he thinks happened? You cannot be that narcissistic, can you? I think he is. I think that’s what Laura Loomer said to him, that [Leo] wouldn’t even be Pope if it wasn’t for him. I feel like that’s what Paula White said to him, like in a couple of her blasphemous prayers, she’s like “the Catholic Church should thank you for Pope Leo the 14th.” No one around him is okay.

No Catholic Support

“And I’m making fun of it, but I want to be clear that he is truly - and I do not say this to be performative - he is truly under demonic influence. I have to say respectfully, and please forgive me if I’m out of line here, but I’m hopeful that more cardinals will speak out gainst the role that some of our bishops have had in this - some of them have gone too political.

“Bishop Baron stood beside Paula White during that [blasphemous] prayer, and his excuse was “Well, I was there.” Well, then you should make a statement after and say it was wrong and it was blasphemous. Trump is nothing like Jesus Christ, in fact, Trump is not even a Christian.

“I think there are too many TV bishops and too many TV pastors that have turned what it means to be a Christian into reality TV. Catholics in general cannot support Trump in this moment.”

What the Pope Said

Catholic then played a video of the Pope’s response to President Trump.

Pope Leo says, “I basically said that the message of the church, my message, the message of the gospel [is] blessed are the peacemakers. I do not look at my role as being political. I don’t want to get into a debate with him. I don’t think that the message of the gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing.

“And I will continue to speak out loud against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states, and look for just solutions to problems. Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed and I think someone has to stand up and say there’s a better way.”

What the President Said

Candace then cuts to President Trump’s answer when asked why he attacked the Pope.

President Trump says, “ I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess. He’s worried about fear, what about the fear when the ministers and the priests and all of those great people that were arrested during Covid, and in many cases they’re outside ten feet apart and they were arrested?

“So, we don’t a Pope that’s going to say that it’s okay to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a Pope that says crime is okay in our cities. I don’t like it. I’m not a big fan of Pope Leo. He’s a very liberal person and he’s a man that doesn’t believe in stopping crime. He’s a man that doesn’t think that we should be toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon so they can blow up the world. I’m not a fan of Pope Leo.”

You Have Lost MAHA

Candace responds directly to him, “Guess what? [The Pope] is literally trying to stop crime because what you are doing in the Middle East is criminal. Everybody is telling you that you’ve lost a large portion of your base. You have lost MAHA, You’ve lost Megyn Kelly, you’ve lost me, you’ve lost Alex Jones, and you refuse to see reality.”

Trump as Healer

He then posted an image of himself as Jesus Christ, “and got backlash even from Protestants who said this is completely inappropriate:”

“And his response to [the backlash] was that he didn’t realize that that was supposed to be Jesus, and he thought that the AI image was suggesting that he is a healer and a doctor, because he is a doctor in his own mind. So that’s his excuse for continuing to be so disrespectful to Christians. As opposed to just saying, “I’m sorry, I thought it was funny but it’s in poor taste.”

Candace then showed the clip of President Trump being asked if he posted the image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

The President says, “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross as a Red Cross worker, which we support. Only the Fake News could come up with that one. So I had just heard about it, and I said, “How did they come up with that?” It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

But he was never a doctor, and the clothing in the image does not signify a Red Cross doctor.

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

Candace responds, “Slavery is a choice. People laughed when Kanye West said that, but I hope people aren’t laughing anymore.”

Candace responds, “….Everyone’s allowed to have a type, and his type is Brigitte Macron. It’s fine [smiles].”

Someone wrote in saying, “If [Erika’s] only motive was to make sure Charlie’s vision kept going, but they have yet to do any Prove Me Wrong events and not a single live debate since, I’m sure Charlie would say she’s been an epic failure.”

Candace responds, “Yes. And even in the events that she’s doing, they’re faking the Question and Answer segment which are pre-planned. I’ve seen people doing videos about that and we have received emails. It’s all to create the illusion of speech, but there actually isn’t any speech. And yes, they have reversed course on all of his perspectives and they continue to gaslight us about it.”

If you appreciated this content:

Send me a tip!