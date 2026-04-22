Podcast title: Lori Frantzve’s Gun Deal? Terryl’s Footage Faux Pas. | Candace Ep 328

On yesterday’s show, Candace reviewed the Tyler Robinson trial so far and revealed the mental dysfunctions of President Trump’s adviser and her X enemy Laura Loomer. Today she reacts to Laura’s dark tweet about her as well as new evidence showing that the camera footage behind Charlie may have been edited.

Nisscee Makes Another Discovery

Candace began the show praising the contributions made by a variety of internet sleuths into the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s death, especially YouTuber Nisscee (@Nisscee.social) who first discovered the now infamous messages Erika Kirk sent a 15 year old girl called Jillian in 2013.

Nisscee has made another explosive discovery, this time pertaining to the camera footage from behind Charlie’s head, the one that Terryl Farnsworth rushed to take down four minutes after Charlie was shot that he shared with Candace on Facetime which she recorded and publicised.

He took down the camera after he took a video selfie of himself reacting to the shooting. “We should never forget that none of the Turning Point employees called 911. Not Mikey, not Blake, not Terryl. That was not their instinct. Almost worse than Mikey walking away was Terryl recording himself in a selfie video.”

Was the Footage Edited?

Candace then shared the video of Nisscee saying that the camera footage was edited. Nisscee says, “In this footage that Terryl selectively shared with Candace, we can’t see the ground where Charlie had been sitting.

“You’re probably thinking, “Okay, so what?” Well, I’ll tell you what.

“Actually, I’ll show you what. On February 28th, 2025, the American Comeback Tour did a stop at Florida State University. And here is the back camera shot:

“On March 3rd, 2025, the American Comeback Tour did a stop at the University of Southern California. And here is the back camera shot:

“Here’s San Francisco:

“Here’s San Diego:

“Long Beach:

“Boise, Idaho:

“Washington State:

“Do you notice a pattern? The camera is a wide-angle camera and was always used as such. However, in the footage that Terryl had selectively shared with Candace, you cannot see the ground.

They’re Hiding Something

“So either that day at UVU they had changed things up and they had zoomed in the camera so that you couldn’t see the area around Charlie, or Terryl had zoomed in after the fact and he was showing a cropped version of the footage to Candace. Either way, it gives the impression that they’re hiding something.”

Candace reacts, “Nisscee, Nisscee, Nisscee. Gosh. I’m just so happy that you brought that forth. There were so many things that I was saying was bizarre about that footage, and you know what, Nisscee, I said to my team that it seemed as if Terryl may have edited the video because it took him two days to get back to me after our initial conversation.”

Facetime Recording

Candace recalled that she called him on September 17th after the footage of him taking down the camera went viral, and he made nonsensical excuses for why he couldn’t share the footage with her. Then by the 19th he’d figured out what to show her that would quieten her curiosity.

To add to her investigation and for those who understand these things to look into, Candace then shows Nisscee the beginning of the Facetime conversation with Terryl which she’d initially cut from publication, which shows him accessing the footage on a folder on his computer:

Candace believes that the YOLO file is likely what he named the SD card

And this is how the footage begins

Why Didn’t the Feds Seize the Footage?

Candace now, in retrospect, thinks it’s odd that Terryl never tells her that he didn’t have the SD card because the Feds confiscated it. So the Feds did not keep Charlie’s phone like they kept Tyler Robinson’s phone, and Terryl was able to take the SD card back home to Scottsdale, Arizona.

One of Candace’s producers thinks maybe the Feds initially did not know about the footage and only found out about its existence on her show, which was why Turning Point’s COO Justin Strife kept calling her husband after the Feds found out to ask if Candace had recorded the footage. But the video of Terryl taking down the camera went viral, so they must have been aware that he was in possession of it.

What Were They Hiding?

“So, yes, Nisscee, I agree with you that it is very likely that he zoomed in on that footage in order to obscure our view of the ground. But why? What was on the ground or what happened on the ground in that area? What did that camera capture that is worth hiding? It has to be something that would solve Charlie’s murder - that’s my opinion.

“I think that Tyler Robinson’s Defense team, if you are watching - and I hope you are cuz we’re helping you a lot here - that’s the footage that you need to get. That footage should not be zoomed in, she’s correct. Turning Point has that footage and it should show you the entire ground area and what the security guards do after Charlie goes down. It may go a very long way in terms of capturing Charlie’s true assassins.”

Why Was Charlie on a Platform?

Candace reiterates that she has been on many campus tours all across America with Charlie from 2017 to 2024, and they all featured the same set up, but the set up for September 10th was strange and new, “Charlie, oddly, is on a chair that is upon a platform that seats him above the table. Why? He’s under a tent and then put up onto a platform. We were never on platforms when we tabled.

“Charlie was 6 foot 5 inches. He didn’t need help seeing above a table. This is not Ben Shapiro on tour, okay? It’s Charlie Kirk.”

Going through Nisscee’s pictures, she notes the platforms Charlie sits on and wonders why they became necessary, and also wonders why they also needed a camera shot from behind Charlie’s head at all. She asks internet sleuths to find out when Turning Point started using shots from the back angle as she believes it started with the American Comeback Tour in 2025, as a way of slowly introducing something sinister to the events.

No Camera Shots From Behind

Candace then shows images from Charlie’s Brainwashed Tour in 2024 that shows that there were no cameras behind his head:

March 7th 2024

September 5th 2024 University of Wisonsin

Lori Frantzve Wanted to Buy a Gun Company

Candace then pivots and talks about how in the late fall of 2016, Erika’s mother Lori Frantzve and her husband Larry Ginta were trying to purchase a gun company, after Lori came into contact with a couple of men that had a patent pending for a unique firearm. This story is similar to that of Corby Hall’s unique Fold AR and Victor Marx wanting to acquire the patent for Israel.

“The pending patent that Lori and Larry were interested in was also for a gun that is today the only patent-approved weapon that features interchangeable calibers. Lori had gone to an expo in Salt Lake City, Utah:

Lori [in the white shirt] met the men with the gun patent at this Expo where she was marketing her GTE Tech EMP company and offered to introduce them to her angel investor

Erika Arrives to Sweeten the Deal

Lori and Larry later have dinner with the men and tell them they have access to government contracts, “and my favourite part of the story is that Erika - Arizona’s Beauty Queen - strolls in unannounced at this dinner to sweeten up the potential deal. She’s looking very glamorous - so the story goes - and is very familiar with everybody in the restaurant. She’s a little bit of a hometown hero.

“She then dives into this business discussion about potentially acquiring a piece of the company, and I’m told that during this discussion Erika’s mother drops the fact that her daughter is dating a guy that has some very big political connections. And the man, in retrospect, thought that she was talking about Charlie Kirk, but according to our timeline Erika was dating Cabot Phillips. He’d been on Ellen DeGeneres’ show and had some fame with his siblings at that point.”

Tangled Web

Nothing materialised from the meeting, but it’s interesting that Lori was into the unique guns industry like Victor Marx was, and funnily enough, the person involved with this patent also got into a lawsuit with Victor, “It’s just a tangled web that we keep weaving our faith leaders…Man, I wish I had done a deep dive into Erika when Charlie had met her. I just wanted him to find a girl and settle down.

“I knew how much he wanted that, and so I just was too much of the wingwoman. But this just can’t keep happening you guys: this pattern of guns, trafficking and charities always floating around Erika.”

Candace then talks about Jeffrey Epstein also beginning his career in weapons trafficking relating to the Iran Contra scandal, and speculates that his network didn’t die with him but reemerged in the not-for-profit world.

Blake Neff’s Objection

Candace then talks about Blake Neff, “who has a way of getting involved in a conversation when nobody cares about his opinion, and never responding when we make pretty big claims but responds to nothingness. Yesterday, he just took a random shot at me, and it was kind of shocking that he said this:”

Candace tweeted in response to his post, one of many headlines that confirm she was right:

She also send him this text message exchange:

Candace: “This is the text message, Blake, that people used to deduce that his dad might have seen the rifle on the news.”

“So, that’s why it was fair for the media to conclude on the basis of these messages that his dad recognized the gun. So, I hope that helps Blake. I know it’s difficult, because when you lie, you have to have a good memory. That’s what Judge Judy always instructed to people: If you’re going to be a liar, you better have a good memory. And you, my friend, do not have a good memory.

Release the Video Blake

“But while we have your attention, Blake, there was this huge claim that we made on the show about a week ago where I said that I spoke to multiple donors who tell me that the audio that you released of Charlie Kirk saying, “I appoint Erika to be the CEO if something ever happens to me.” They claim that he never said that in Aspen on stage. That’s a pretty big claim I’m making there, Blake.

“I’m saying that I have testimony from your donors that believe that that is AI, and [you guys] say you have the video but have declined to share it. What a beautiful sight that would have been - Charlie opening Amfest with a video of him saying “I appoint Erika” and then Erika walks out. Wow. There wouldn’t have been a dry eye in the place Blakey Neff. So why didn’t you guys show that?”

Laura Loomer’s Hateful Tweet

Candace then said that Laura Loomer was trending last night because of this “dark” tweet directed at Candace following yesterday’s episode which got people upset:

Candace says, “This caused a huge reaction across the internet. I think like, 6,000 people replied to that tweet alone, but I wondered why people were surprised by this, and I realised they it’s because they don’t know who Laura Loomer is. And I think maybe these people don’t take us literally when we say that she’s one of President Trump’s top advisors but is literally in need of an exorcism.

“That [tweet] was just demonic, and very strange. It doesn’t hurt anybody’s feelings, it just makes me uncomfortable to be around her. It seems like she worships Baal, that’s why she would say something like that. Laura Loomer has become significant because we can look at her to understand the erraticism of President Donald Trump.

“He doesn’t seem like the same person. He seems as though he has been possessed. Well, that’s his top adviser. According to her she speaks to him multiple times a day on the phone. One of the first phone calls he made after attacking Iran was to Laura Loomer.”

Suicidal and Homicidal

Here’s an excerpt from a 2019 article about her in The Spectator:

Candace describes her as both suicidal and homicidal, and says she should not have access to the US President and could potentially harm him. Laura said this regarding her Twitter ban:

“X is a drug for her,” says Candace, “That’s why she tweets into the wee hours of the morning saying crazy things and spiraling in these manic episodes…Trump went from having the advice of people like Charlie Kirk to radically flipping to people like Laura Loomer and Paula White-Cain.”

Candace then played a hyper-manic clip of Laura on Alex Jones’ show a few years ago.

Laura waves her hands repeatedly as she screams, “But what are they doing - I want to know what people are actually going to do! My life is ruined! Does anybody understand how ruined my life is?! I’m sick of it. I don’t want to listen to people tell me that I’m a conspiracy theorist. They don’t know what it’s like to be me. My f******* life is ruined Alex!”

Trump Needs an Intervention

“So, forget Laura Loomer. The question is, is Donald Trump mentally fit to be president, if he makes a conscious decision to tweet out that Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens are mentally ill, while he invites into his inner circle a person like Laura,who, when we call her crazy, it’s a clinical diagnosis not an opinion? It’s not funny, we’re not using the word loosely.

“I personally think that Trump needs an intervention. There is an erraticism [with his Truth Social posts] that feels dangerous for our country, like he doesn’t care anymore, like he’s gotten to some point of desperation. Whether he’s functioning under duress, whether he is being blackmailed, I don’t know. What I do know is tha this is not the Trump that we had for the first four years.

“And even if you’ve hated him from the very beginning, if you love the idea that the Republican party is at war with each other, if you’re still functioning within the left/right paradigm, you should pull yourself away and actually have a a broader sense of concern for the country. You should pray for Donald Trump. Don’t be surprised at what Laura Loomer is doing - be surprised that she has the ear of the president of the United States.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

Candace says the Judge in the Tyler Robinson trial is suspicious because he was appointed by Governor Cox and doesn’t have the experience to preside over a case of this size.

Candace says “ I have thought about this, and about ways in which we can compel information from the outside. It’s a conversation worth having.”

Regarding Charlie’s burial, she says “I just have this deep question about what happened to Charlie’s body. And I don’t really buy the reaction Erika had when asked about where he was buried and she [angrily] said, “Can I have one thing for my kids?” But I was like, “One thing for your kids? Girl, you took us into the casket…

“I don’t think she did it for her kids, I don’t think she does anything for her kids, to be frank. I don’t think the priority for Erika [regarding his burial] is for her kids. And I learned early on that she had moved the body a couple of times, and that doesn’t sit right with me. There was no reason to do that. And I am wondering if they cremated Charlie’s body.”

She asked viewers to contact her on moretips@candaceowens.com if they had any information on this.

Regarding Kash Patel suing the Atlantic for saying he’s a drunk:

Candace says, “I actually feel like the Atlantic’s argument should be that that makes him look good. It’s much more damaging and defamatory and mortifying to your brand to think that you’re doing this in your sobriety. Drinking would be a great excuse for like, the head of the FBI coming out and saying, “My girlfriend’s a sensational country singer.”

“Like, that’s really mortifying. But if you’re drunk, you’d be like, “Oh my god, what did I say last night? Oh my, that was crazy. No I didn’t mean that. I was just drunk, guys.” So, I think he should go with excessive drinking. The Atlantic should argue they were trying to make him look good.”