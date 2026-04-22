Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
1h

strange, that in ALL Charlie's presentation from the past, until the shooting took place, he always was wearing a BLACK t-shirt, only on his last day he had the WHITE ONE... Must by just a coincidence.

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mejbcart
23m

here more on what LOOMER is capable of:

https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/iranian-women-ice-detention-not-related-qasem-soleimani-rubio-loomer

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