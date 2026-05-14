Podcast title: BREAKING! The White House Attempted To Rescind This E-mail. | Candace Ep 338

Yesterday Candace looked into a school shooting on September 10th the media forgot and asked why Turning Point met with an AI company specialising in deep fakes.

On today’s podcast she reported that a leaked White House email proved Erika’s viral crying video was artificially promoted, showed more close connections between Turning Point and the White House and mocked her non-beef with Nick Shirley.

The Leaked White House Email

Candace began the show with news that the White House attempted to rescind an email sent shortly after the Correspondent’s Dinner shooting that had special instructions about that Erika Kirk moment that went viral.

“Now if indeed the President and the Vice President’s life was at risk, then yes, it would absolutely be appropriate for our military to be coordinating messaging to the nation about their safety. But something else also happened. The shooting took place at 8.36pm, then at 9.25pm, Sarah Sidner of CNN became the first person on social media to upload the now infamous “I want to go home” video of Erika.

“There is a tool where you can look at the metadata of Instagram posts, and it says she posted it at 1.25pm Universal Time, which is 9.25pm Eastern Time:

“Then at approximately 9.49pm, so less than 20 minutes after the video was posted, a White House team sent out an updated communication. Oddly, within that communication, they describe an amendment to the Erika Kirk video clip, the traction of which they were monitoring. I don’t quite understand why they were monitoring this and then sending out language about how they wanted the video to be the focus of the evening.

Canary Trap

“We do have the email chain, but I am going to have to spend some of my earned credit with you guys and not show you an exact copy of this email, because we quickly found out that the Department of Defence is using what’s called a Canary Trap to root out would-be leakers.

“I’ve mentioned this before when Turning Point also implemented this tactic shortly after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. What this means is that IT departments are able to implement a strategy so that when they send out mass emails, they are able to embed slight variations to everyone’s email - so a word or the time might be different, there may be barely noticeable watermarks throughout the email or maybe intentional typos.

“They use AI programs to do this so that every email that goes out is slightly differentiated, and it helps them identify immediately the source of a leak. So we decided that we couldn’t share it publicly because they’d be able to determine exactly who sent us the email and they could lose their jobs.

People Copied In The Email

“But to prove that I’m not lying, I can tell you that Steven Chung, Ryan Ripian and Gustav Anderly also received the email.”

Steven Chung

Ryan Ripian

Gustav Anderly - The Information Systems Manager for the White House Communications Agency in Arlington Virginia

The White House Email Promoting Erika

Candace urged doubters to check with the press if these men saw the email, then she read out the relevant portion of the email which negates the narrative that the clip was organic and not artificially boosted, “Amendment to the Erika Kirk video clip. The video clip of Erika Kirk leaving the ballroom area and stating, “I just want to go home” is driving our highest organic engagement of all incident related content across platforms.

“The current assessment of that digital item is that it has generated the strongest emotional response. It is our strongest emotional response asset associated with the incident. It has high cross ideological circulation. It has elevated repost velocity amongst political commentary accounts, increasing the use as a symbolic framing device regarding media conduct and national stability narratives.

“Our recommendation [going] forward is that all communication channels should amplify this clip further. Coordinate with digital partners and our approved surrogates to elevate the reach and ensure dominant placement in the overnight information environment. The most viral engagement presently centered around the attendee reaction clip now is circulating across all platforms broadly.”

Why Was The Video a Priority?

Candace again wonders that this was a priority less than an hour after the shooting when not much had been ascertained about the shooting situation, “yet they want to get this [video] amplified and circulated across all platforms and make sure that by tomorrow morning it’s number one. It’s absolutely incredible. Then as we know, it did become number one and we all thought it was kind of weird - Why is this the focus point?”

Candace already revealed that Sarah Sidner did not record the video but it was sent to her, and the recording was made by “operatives.” And Candace cautions against people arguing that all this was done without Erika’s knowledge, because she’s currently investigating a lead that shows this is not true, which she’ll share tomorrow.

They Tried to Call Back The Email

“After the email was sent, the White House panicked because too many people were cced into it, so they attempted to rescind the email and recall it from recipients inbox, “but for some reason that did not resolve the issue, so they then panicked even further I am told, and sent out multiple emails instructing the people that were on that email that they absolutely had to delete it - it was an order. And then they brought in more IT to deal with the blunder.

“Now, there are other parts of this email that I’ve read, and there is nothing else here that would stand out as needing to become a White House internal emergency that needed to be deleted. The first part is talking about approved messaging emphasising that the President and the VP are secured. That’s not problematic.

“They then say that there’s no credible foreign threats and they’re going to monitor any misinformation - that all makes sense to me. They also want to monitor adversarial state media framing - that also makes sense. The Erika Kirk video, asking to amplify that to make sure that it’s number one by morning - that’s the part that stands out in this email.

Unnatural Alliance

“Why would that be a focus a little over an hour after the VP and the President are taken somewhere secure because there’s a potential shooting? And we’ll keep patting ourselves on the back for the fact that they keep trying to gaslight us and pretend that we are not living in an embarrassing movie and that they are not all just a bunch of clowns and characters trying to jin up our emotions and sway us one way or the other.

“And particularly over the last eight months, it’s just been like “You need to feel bad for Erika Kirk.” That’s kind of been a focus of the White House. There is an unnatural alliance here between Turning Point USA and the White House.”

Justin Increased Book Orders

Candace then talked about another wacky story she received from her tips line about Justin Streif (pictured below), the COO of Turning Point - a position he attained seven days before Charlie was assassinated.

“He was, as you will recall, also the person that Erika brought with her to our four hour sit-down meeting, so, we can surmise from that that there is some trust between them.”

Candace found out that Justin on the day Charlie died, allegedly “called a former US Army interrogator turned book printer. And that’s what Justin had on his mind - he wanted to take care of ordering tens of thousands more of Charlie’s upcoming book Stop in the Name of God. That’s the book that Erika would go on tour and promote.

“They had previously put in an order of 25,000 to 50,000 books, but just hours after Charlie died, Justin allegedly called Erika and got her permission first, then called the printer and doubled the order.

“I’m often told online, particularly by Zionists, that I’m demonic and I’m evil, but I gotta tell you, I could never imagine approaching a widow after what should have been a shock murder - she’d be in a catatonic state right? - I could never imagine calling to ask her if we can get those books going. But as we’ve all learned throughout this series, Erika is just different. She was born for this role. She was able to just clearly and rationally handle some business on the very day that Charlie was assassinated.

“Even the conversations about her becoming CEO happened less than 48 hours after the assassination. She just had that clarity, didn’t need time. And understood that that was her focus.”

Winning Team Publishing

Justin also has another full-time job running Winning Team Publishing, the conservative publishing company started by former Trump Whisperer Sergio Gor (pictured below) and Donald Trump Jr. who published Charlie’s book posthumously, “so they all stand to benefit greatly from high book sales. That seems a little bit too close to comfort for me. Isn’t it a conflict of interest?”

Rumours About Sergio Gor

Candace then shared what she’d been told about Sergio Gor (pictured below), who was the White House Deputy Chief of Staff at the time of Charlie’s death who had been colluding extensively with Charlie’s company. Sergio was later fired, but they made it look like a promotion because he became the ambassador to India.

But the rumour is that Sergio didn’t like Elon Musk and had it out for him, and apparently when Elon and President Trump had that falling out, Elon believed that Sergio was the cause of it. Sergio did personally put a stop to Elon’s guy Jared Isaacman being appointed, but then somebody found out about some sort of relationship between Sergio and a donor’s son. So Sergio had to go before the media found out.

Erika’s In Person Congratulations

“Then he was randomly named the ambassador to India. And you will recall that it was one of the more bizarre post-assassination appearances that was made by our Dr. Kirk- she flew to Washington DC, so to the other side of the country, leaving her kids in such an emotionally critical time. Like, you would not be able to wedge me away from my children just to watch this guy Sergio be named ambassador to India. That could have been a text [saying congratulations Sergio], Erika.”

Candace then played the clip of Erika at Sergio Gor’s swearing-in ceremony at the Oval Office.

Erika says, “Charlie loved you. It’s hard not to get emotional because I know that he would have been the first phone call when he found out that you were going to be taking this position. And the way that I was able to witness the two of you work together for years and to champion and support the president was absolutely humbling to witness.

“And I am so proud of you. And Charlie is going to be with you every single day in spirit and I will be praying for you every day because I know that this is just the beginning of an incredible opportunity for you [turning to President Trump] and sir, thank you for allowing Sergio to have this beautiful moment.”

Sergio walks over to Erika to hug her after her speech at the ceremony

Candace laughs, then says, “Does that appearance rank high for you for needing to just be there to watch the President sign something for Sergio Gor to go to India? I feel like these people know each other, like really know each other. We can confirm they’re making money with each other, and it was a high priority to think about that money being made on September 10th.”

Candace muses that Charlie going full anti-Israel would have proved very costly for a lot of people, including his wife.

A Brazilian’s Take on Nick’s Favela Infiltration

Candace then reads out this comment from a previous show regarding her “beef” with Nick Shirley:

Candace laughs and says, “the comments that were coming from the Brazilians were absolutely exceptional. But Nick Shirley (below with a gangmember) is really having a bit of a breakdown about the fact that people don’t believe he has what it takes to infiltrate the hardest gangs in Brazil in 48 hours, with just a camera and a microphone and without any contacts.

Nick’s Teachers Vouch For Him

“And he thinks that we’re locked in like, a beef of the ages or something. Biggie versus Tupac, right? He’s tough enough to infiltrate a gang in 48 hours, but he apparently cannot bear the criticism which is totally fair and sensible, that people who can think rationally and critically aren’t buying this. Again it’s nothing personal, it’s just dumb.

“So the internet drunk Jessica Reed Kraus, known as House and Drinking Habit, came to his aid and tweeted this, I could not stop laughing:”

And Nick responded with:

Jessica then took it a step further and tweeted:

Candace laughs and says, “Are you okay, Nick? Like, we are not trying to get you into Harvard - we don’t need letters of recommendation from your kindergarten teacher about the fact that you sharpened your pencil on your own and you learned cursive faster than the rest of the class. This is not what we are talking about.

“We are specifically speaking about lived experience. People who don’t turn to journalists and reporters. It’s not like a form of guerila journalism to go out there and understand how people live, because they’re living that way already. Like that’s the point. That’s why it’s funny. I’m sure you’re a great kid. I’m sure you were the best in first grade and second grade, too.

This is Not a Beef

“This is just not at all relevant to whether or not we believe that you infiltrated the most dangerous gang in Brazil in 48 hours, okay. You [mock] when I say you couldn’t infiltrate my family reunion, but you don’t even comprehend that there are families that are so dysfunctional that family events become dangerous after a certain hour.

“That the point, Nick, is you’re not accustomed to that. And those people are the ones that are just laughing at the premise, right? You’re not going to be able to sell it to people outside of gated communities who have never been anywhere and try to experience those things through a TV screen or through a cute YouTube channel. And that’s great - those people will fund you.

“But for people who have lived a little, it’s just implausible. That’s all. It’s nothing personal. You and I are not beefing. There’s no letter of recommendation from any grade of schooling that is going to make me believe, in fact, kind of the opposite - the fact that your kindergarten teachers are writing letters of recommendation make me definitely believe that you didn’t infiltrate a gang in 48 hours.”

Emmanuel Macron And The Iranian Actress

Candace then pivots to report on an update about Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron and notorious slap heard around the world.

After watching the clip, Candace says, “Brigitte’s massive hands is one thing the doctor can’t work on during feminization surgery. They obviously didn’t expect Sky News to capture the moment, and then they started rolling out the excuses of what happened. And first they said nothing happened, then they said they were just joking around and that’s what they do - they sort of just wrestle. Now they’re rolling out a new excuse:”

“So everybody kind of knows Emmanuel Macron’s gay. So it’s just implausible that Brigitte and Emmanuel are arguing because he’s texting some hot actress, but that’s what they’re going with. They’re saying [the slap] at the Hanoi airport in May 2025 happened because the French first lady was angry after seeing a text message to her husband from Golshifteh Farahani.”

Exiled Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani

But Farahani denied rumours of an affair with the French President, “So this Iranian actress almost broke up this totally normal, teacher-student family that’s happening here between two men. So that’s what I wanted to update you guys on.”

Candace said she’s looking forward to her day in court with Brigitte which will be in June, and she hopes to meet Brigitte one day.

Comments Section

These are the top comments from yesterday’s show:

Candace laughs and says she thinks Blake Neff watches the show everyday with his jaw on the floor.

Candace then read out a message which said, “I personally find it disgusting that they are still calling it the Charlie Kirk show after everything we now know that they have done. They should rebrand to Crashing Out with Andrew and Blake. Stop smearing Charlie’s good name.”

Candace laughs and says, “It is one long crash out. I also wondered why they continue the show. Obviously in the beginning they thought they were going to be loved and adored by the people and no one was going to ask any questions. Well, obviously that’s not the circumstance.

“And now I think the reason they limp on is because it would just be another check on the long list of failures that the organization has had since Charlie’s passing and with Erika at the helm of it. They’re trying to get her out of all these events because students don’t want to go and Turning Point chapters are closing.

“They’re actually now paying chapter leaders at universities to stop them from closing, which was not something that was at all done when Charlie was alive. People used to genuinely want to join a chapter and didn’t need to be incentivized by money to do so.”

Someone else revealed that Brazilian gangs give favela tours for money, and Candace laughs saying, “I feel like that tracks, maybe [Nick] didn’t know. Maybe they told him he was infiltrating. I don’t know. His kindergarten teacher says he’s sweet. So, I believe it. There’s no beef here.”