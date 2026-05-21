Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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mejbcart
15hEdited

THANK YOU for another important segment. Just one remark:

'They think they have more money than God', says Candace, but here one needs to know, God does not need money, obviously, HIS is every atom created on this planet, and the history and past of it. Those who do not fear such a power, are simply put, fools.

That question to Marx :'who is 'they'' is essential... His pre-knwoledge kind of shows up in his eyes.. In particular when Candace asks about the moment of Charlies death first knowledge! Marx's eyes search for answer from all air directions... If there was one anwer it would come from ONE eye movement forward. Just my suspicion.

Candace's podcasts are an excellent source of psychology lessons!

Last thing, something EXTREMELY IMPORTANT, since it just introduced the new king of this world, trump:

https://rumble.com/v7a5t4q-trumps-forever-immunity-from-usa-law-in-the-irs-agreement.html

these 'associates' would also mean, Am-Erika Kirk.

We need to act FAST and spread MORE of this RIGHT NOW. Just wonder if even the impeachment is possible with this crime...?

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