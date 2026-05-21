Podcast title: TRENDING! I Send Out Some Legal Letters. Victor Marx’s Bizarre Text To Erika Goes Viral. | Ep 342

On yesterday’s show, Candace interviewed Erika’s friend and candidate for Colorado Governor Victor Marx in a tense clash where they butted heads over the veracity of his childhood trauma, his length of service in the Marines and his charity work with abuse victims and the IDF.

In today’s show, Candace reveiwed her interview with Victor and revealed that she’d sent him a Preservation Letter, and also reacted to Joe Rogan’s heartfelt apology to her good friend Theo Von.

Interview Autopsy

Candace began the show feeling hopeful despite Thomas Massey losing in Kentucky, and urged people to “Wait for midterms. Let’s see what the king of MAGA [President Trump] can buy with his money.”

She then reviewed her interview with Victor Marx, saying that after watching it, many people agreed with her that “rarely do we get to see that sort of arrogance on display.

“Just a complete lack of self-awareness, believing that you are untouchable, that you graduated to some class of people that can do whatever they want and face no consequences. Also, as a side note, it’s incredible to see how many people he had on his team helping him out with that interview. He took to X afterward and posted this video.”

“Hey everybody, Victor Marks here. I just finished a podcast with Candace Owen that I think will never be forgotten. I want to appreciate my team here [pans the camera around the room as 10 - 16 men cheer] You know, look, I always say truth will prevail and and it did today. I’m not mad at Candace. I don’t have any anger toward her. A couple of times I showed some passion, because I am about protecting kids and Charlie’s death.

“What I would say is for those of you who said Victor doesn’t debate - that was a one hour, no moderator debate. That’s what I’ve always told those other candidates, “let’s get face to face.” Look, all of this has started only because I entered into the political realm. Period. And because I’m winning the governor’s race. So, thank you all for your prayers. It mattered. It made a difference. We love y’all.”

Unconvincing Explanation

Candace said there were two things that he said in their interview that people reacted to the most, the first was Victor’s unconvincing reason for being the first one in Charlie’s orbit to announce his death on social media, after having only watched the video of the shooting once.

“He said he did this absent any confirmation,” says Candace, “just vibes that he got from the special forces guys around him with knowledge about injuries. Somehow he felt that that was enough information for him to fire up Instagram and report to the world that Charlie Kirk did not make it.”

She played that part of the interview again, saying it was important.

Candace asks, “You were first to post a video that was later on removed saying that Charlie had passed, and this video was about an hour and twenty minutes before the president’s announcement. It would have been, to the minute, the same time that his family or the people at the hospital found out he had passed away. So, can you explain how you found that out and and why you chose to remove the video?”

How Did He Know So Quickly?

Victor responds, “I’m first of all interested to find out why y’all think I was the first or one of the first to do that, because there’s between one to three million pieces of social media content produced every second worldwide - my team looked it up. If there’s 180 million posts per minute, we’re talking 5.4 billion posts in 30 minutes. How could y’all narrow it down? What type of technology could y’all do to narrow down that I was one of the first one to post that he had passed?

Candace responds, “Let’s put it in a context that’s easier - you were the first person in Charlie’s orbit to announce that information, which was at the same time Erika found out. How come?”

Victor then says, “Okay. I had someone text me telling me his son was at Charlie’s event and Charlie was just shot and it didn’t look good. So we went online and I watched Charlie being shot one time, and my team, many who are former special operations guys and combat medics, lots of experience, they viewed it multiple times cuz I wouldn’t. And they said Charlie wouldn’t live from that.

“And I knew it too the first and only time I saw it, I knew there’s no way he could have survived that. And when I made a post saying Charlie’s passed, of course I know Frank Turek, I know the security teams. I put it up, and then I didn’t see anybody else posting it, so I thought it was premature and I pulled it down cuz it just felt wrong that I would post it. But I wanted people to pray.”

An Affliction of Common Sense

After the clip, Candace says, “I don’t believe that for one second, because common sense - that’s the thing that I suffer from. I know many people at home, you guys also suffer from this chronic condition in today’s world. Common sense, Victor. You just said you’re friends with Frank Turek and the security guys.

“You told us elsewhere in the interview that Eileen and Erika got so close because your bride mentors Erika, right? In fact you were so close to Charlie’s security apparatus that you were able to swiftly coordinate taking over for them a mere 48 hours later in Phoenix.

“So, we can confidently bet that you didn’t sit there texting nobody for an hour and then simply guessing that Charlie was dead, even though you had all these contacts of people in Charlie’s inner circle. That defies logic. I don’t like when people expect me to be stupid, and that expects me to be stupid. When you know people, you utilize those resources to get information. You don’t stand back and guess with the rest of the world.”

Text To Andrew Kolvet

Candace also utilised Charlie’s inner circle to get information by texting Andrew Kolvet to find out about Charlie’s condition. It would be extraordinarily suspicious for Victor to not have confirmed Charlie’s passing with an insider, and just posted an assumption of his demise online.

Candace then showed her text exchange with Andrew on the day Charlie was shot:

He’s Protecting Someone Or Something

“Do you see the problem here, Victor? You’re saying that you didn’t do that - you didn’t text for an update. Your wife didn’t text either. You were just sitting around for an hour doing nothing until it was time to record yourself. You texted nobody that you had access to before randomly hopping onto Instagram in selfie mode to declare to the world that Charlie was dead prematurely, absent any intel. I don’t believe that for one second.

“That story has about as much credibility with me as a three-year-old beheading a cat and wearing it on his head. I actually would rank the three-year-old beheading the cat and wearing it on his head as more likely. That registers to me as less fiction than what you said transpired on that day. So why would you say it Victor?

Preservation Letter

“If I had to guess, I would say it’s because you’re protecting someone or something. The good news is that I actually don’t have to guess who or what, because I’m currently being sued by the head of Charlie’s security team Brian Harpole, and your communications with the security team during those critical hours might be relevant to my lawsuit.

“I don’t know what was said between you all Victor, but I’m going to need to find out because I’m being sued for defamation. Which is why earlier today, we sent Victor Marx a Legal Preservation Letter. And I hope that we can get to the bottom of what actually transpired on that day. And I think Victor might be able to help, because he said this:”

[Another clip from the interview is played] Candace asks Victor, “You and your wife, actually maybe it was actually just you, in the first two days, was the first to post about going to Erika and Charlie’s place to comfort her. So you were quite close to Erika.”

Victor replies, “We brought our team immediately to help give relief for the first security team who I knew were suffering trauma and exhaustion. They didn’t have a secondary [assistance]. So yeah, we went there. Of course my bride was with me. Her and Erika are very close and we were just standing by to bring comfort or help. The number one need they had was to provide security to give relief. So that’s what we did.”

They Just Wanted Charlie

Candace played another clip of what Victor said he texted Erika that raised eyebrows amongst viewers:

Victor says, “Then I contacted Erika through a text and told her, [he gets emotional] “Nobody’s going to kill you. You’re safe. You and the kids, no one’s coming after you. They just wanted Charlie.” And I was just trying to reassure her because…”

Candace cuts in to say, “You declared he was dead on the basis of people saying it didn’t look good?” Victor responds, “On the basis of people, myself included, who’ve held dead and dying men from combat in horrible situations. And anybody who saw the killing and has that experience - we knew he was dead instantly.”

Candace said it’s odd that he didn’t text Erika to check if Charlie was alive but immediately concluded they only wanted Charlie, and who’s ‘they’?

Charlie Wanted to Change His Will

After revealing that her lawyers also sent a Preservation Letter to Paramount No So Tactical, she shared something she’d learned some time ago and felt today was a good time to reveal it:

Apparently, Erika told multiple people - Candace not included - that “Charlie and her had an appointment for Monday September 15th - five days after his death - to sign updated End of Life documents. That is remarkable timing, that Charlie was just about to update his will but then he didn’t make it to Monday.”

Candace interprets this news in two ways, first being that Erika was lying due to her insecurity at taking over as CEO of Turning Point, because “despite having the ability to state in his corporate or personal will his desire for Erika to take over, Charlie hadn’t documented that desire, or else we would have been told that.

“This is similar to Erika telling Megyn Kelly that Charlie, three weeks before his untimely death, abandoned his 10-year publicly expressed desire for women to prioritize their home life and their children above climbing the corporate ladder. It was something that they thought they would have to pretend he said to assuage public questions and concern about the seemingly contrary move.”

So she may have made up the story of Charlie’s plan to update his will to make her as CEO upon his demise and reflect his new feminist desires.

What Life Changing Event Happened?

The second interpretation is that it’s true that Charlie intended to change his will, but why? It’s an unusual move and involves a lot of paperwork, especially for a CEO like Charlie was. Changing a will normally happens when there’s a new life event, like the birth of baby, at which point an email is usually sufficient to update the will and add the new child.

“Changing a will signals that there was a major shift in your personal life. So if Erika is telling the truth, what was this life-changing event?…In literally every murder mystery ever in real life and in fiction, a will change or a desired will change on Monday, in the near future amidst an unexpected death event is something that investigators typically pay attention to.

“So investigators, if you’d like to reach out to me to receive the names of the people who Erika disclosed this information to, I would be happy and willing to provide it. Anything to assist in the non-investigation of Charlie Kirk that is happening from the FBI, the SBI, and the state of Utah. Let me know how I can not help.”

Why Did Charlie Want Me Back?

It’s possible he made the appointment alone because he was fearful, especially in light of the texts he sent friends the night before predicting he’d be killed the next day, “He was also texting people that he wanted Candace back. Why did he want me back? Maybe because I told him not to trust any of those people.

“All of the people that the world now sees are the snakes that were in Charlie’s garden, I saw them first, and I warned Charlie about them. I think they were monitoring him. Everyone had access to everything - Andrew Kolvet was running his Twitter, Mikey had his laptop, everybody had access to Charlie’s everything because he was too trusting. So did they find out somehow that he was going in to change his will?”

The Grieving Widow Accused of Murder

Candace then, as an aside, recalled the story of Kouri Richens, the grieving widow from Utah she spoke about on her show in the past, “Ironically, she was found guilty of murdering her husband, but not immediately.

“Her husband died of an overdose, she then wrote a children’s book and went on a public book tour to promote how to cope with loss:

“The media ate that up. Here is a little quick clip to jog your memory about Kouri on tour as the grieving widow.”

Kouri Richens in the brown jacket

The presenter says, “Talking about loss with kids can be a tricky subject. Joining us now is author of Are You With Me? Kouri Richens, to share her three Cs to helping kids cope with grief. And Kouri, I want to start with your story. What happened in your personal life?”

Kouri responds, “So, my husband passed away unexpectedly last year. March 4th was the one-year anniversary for us. It completely took us all by shock. We have three little boys aged ten, nine, and six, and my kids and I wrote this book on the different emotions and grieving processes that we’ve experienced last year, hoping that it can help other kids deal with this and find happiness some some way or another.”

After the clip, Candace says, “A month later, she would be arrested [for his murder] over a year after her husband had passed away. And I wanted to mention that because changing wills and changing life insurance policies was a huge piece of the prosecution’s case against her.

Kouri and Eric Richens

The Husband Changed His Will

“See, her husband and victim Eric Richens, gratefully and successfully managed to transfer his entire estate and business interests into his sister’s name covertly. A few weeks before he was murdered, he was feeling like his wife might kill him so he coordinated with his sister and transferred everything into her name and his wife had no idea. He did this out of fear at figuring out who his wife was.

“Simultaneously, the court heard that Kouri herself attempted to change the beneficiary of his corporate life insurance so that she would receive 100% of the payout, but she got caught. Both of these changes signalled to the jury that something was amiss. Eric was terrified of his wife, but fortunately for Eric, he had people in his life that he was able to trust when he said, “I think she’s going to kill me.” Anyway, that’s just an aside.”

Updates on Tyler Robinson Trial

Candace then gave an update on the email she’d sent to the White House: still no response, and it feels weird to be ghosted. She also gave an update on the Tyler Robinson trial, and the reports that Tyler wanted the evidence sealed from the public, but the headlines are not representing reality:

Evidence May Be Inadmissable

“OK, so let me walk you through what is actually happening. In short, there is no change. The preliminary hearing is fast approaching and the defense still has not received their discovery requests. So during this preliminary hearing, the lawyers for state and the victim Erika want to be able to present evidence that has not been examined by the defense. Evidence that ultimately may be inadmissible during the trial.

“The Defence can’t argue that it’s inadmissible right now because they don’t have the means to argue it. So they’re saying that if they must go through with this preliminary hearing without the discovery requests, then the evidence should be sealed in case it becomes inadmissible down the line.

“If they allowed the prosecution to present unsealed evidence in court, people will think it was vetted and legitimate. And so they don’t want to give the media the opportunity to spin something that may ultimately be proven inadmissible because it’s fraudulent.”

The Defence have not been able to see all this evidence yet

Joe Rogan Shades Theo Von

Shifting gears, Candace says, “ I don’t often weigh in on the “Podcast Wars,” I think it’s because I’m usually the one that’s at the center of them, but there was a clip that went around last week that really bothered me, because I like Joe Rogan and I’m friends with Theo Von, who’s literally one of the best people that I know and my children absolutely adore him. He’s like the funcle everybody wants.

“And a few months ago when Joe Rogan interviewed him, Theo was rightfully venting about the Epstein class and the pedophile class. And it sort of seemed like Joe Rogan’s response was to treat Theo like a child that was just crazy and needed to chill out.”

Then Joe talked about Theo’s SSRI usage to another guest and it caused a lot of backlash.

Joe says, “Yeah, Theo Von’s going through the exact same thing. And last time he was on the podcast, he was explaining it to me. It freaks me out because I know Theo’s had conversations before, like even publicly - he had a Netflix taping and it didn’t go well, they actually shelved it and never used it. And there was all these stories from people that were there saying he bombed. I think he just had kind of a breakdown.

“And when he was talking to the crowd - and there’s a video of it - and the people were saying “Hey, we still love you.” And he goes, “Thank you. Look, I’m just trying not to take my own life. That’s what I’m trying to do right now.” And you hear stuff like that, you just go like, “Oh, Jesus Christ.” I’ve known too many people that I didn’t think were going to kill themselves and then did.

Chemical Imbalance Is Not Real

“And then he goes down these spirals where he starts talking about world events and freaking out. I’m like, “Oh, Jesus Christ.” Like, I got to help this dude. And so I send him things about people getting off them. And apparently there’s some doctors that specialize in getting people off them. But, here’s the thing about that chemical imbalance thing - that’s not real.

“They used to think that that was what these things do - that they treated a chemical imbalance. But then recently studies have shown that that is not what they do. They don’t exactly know what they do. And they kind of numb you in some sort of a way that helps some people.”

Whilst Candace agrees with Joe regarding the unnecessary prevalence of emotion regulators, and recalls how lucky she was that in college after a doctor recommended Xanax to deal with a break-up, her friend told her she didn’t need medication to treat a human emotion, she criticised him for publicly discussing Theo’s depression because that’s exactly what could tip him over the edge, not help him.

“Any person who is concerned would not publicly do something like that. So, I thought it was really icky and I was not happy about it. And Theo responded to that clip cuz it went viral:”

Candace doesn’t really know what ‘cap’ in this context means

Joe Apologises to Theo

Theo told Candace that his comments about suicide were taken too seriously and everyone got unecessarily worried, “But what I did really love though, was that Joe Rogan did something that he’s never done in the history of his show, where he just recorded himself apologizing. And I don’t think it was motivated for selfish reasons. I really don’t. I sense his sincerity in this.

“And it’s not because people were mad at him, because people have been mad at him many times in the past and he’s not apologized in this way. Very rarely in the podcast space do you ever see anyone apologize for anything. There’s so much arrogance, and this was cool:”

Joe says, “I apologize to Theo. He knows I love him, and when he said that we laughed and we joked around about it and I apologize for the way I talked about this. But I felt like I need to explain to other people too to get what was going on in my mind out. And it certainly wasn’t covering for Israel. And it certainly wasn’t trying to paint him out like he’s damaged, or treat him like a child.

“I just want him to be okay. And when you’ve had experience dealing with someone where it winds up going very badly and then you’re just left with this feeling like, what could I have done? But I didn’t do a good job of it, especially like the Marcus King thing. Like, that’s terrible what I did. I didn’t mean to. When you’re in the middle of a podcast, you’re just having a conversation. You don’t think about the impact that it’s going to have.

“That’s one of the reasons why podcasts are so weird, cuz you’re in the middle of trying to be entertaining, but you’re also just having a conversation. And I f**** up. So, because I felt so badly about it, I was like there’s got to be a way to address this where I just express myself. And so that’s why - we’ve never done this before. We’ve never done this kind of a thing after a podcast.

“But Theo is very important to me. He’s an awesome person, a great friend, and one of the most interesting and funny people I’ve ever met in my life. And I just felt terrible about it. And I told him I would never bring it up publicly again. But I think it’s important to let people know that aspect of it. So, I’m going to call him and clear this with him to make sure he’s cool with me saying this, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to be.

“So, I’m a human and I’m flawed like all of us, and I f*** up and it’s probably not the last time. It’s definitely not, I’m going to f*** up again, but my intention is never to hurt anybody, ever.”

The Coolest Thing on Joe Rogan

Candace says, “easily the coolest thing I’ve ever seen on the Joe Rogan Experience. We’re all human, we make mistakes. And he’s right, especially me - I really do say things like I am talking to my friends on a podcast. That’s real. You kind of forget that you’re live. You may think Joe Rogan’s number one and should know what he’s saying at all times, but he’s doing hours and hours of podcasting and sometimes you just forget yourself when you’re deep into a conversation.

“And it’s just cool to see people resolve something in a very human way. And I thought that was a just a rare happy thing that happened in politics.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the interview with Victor Marx:

When a Muslim wrote in asking about her thoughts about the shooting at a mosque in LA, she says, “I actually did not follow that story so I’m a bit uneducated, but broadly speaking, the attempt to pull Christians and Muslims apart and keep them warring with each other has become very evident.

“And I always speak about 9/11 and the intentional brainwashing that took place across my generation, making us never forget 9/11 by getting us to stand up at 9.11am every day for a moment of silence. That was what was going on at my high school to drive this fear of Muslims, have us thinking they’re radical. But now our generation is grown up and we have some different ideas and opinions about 9/11 and who benefited from those Middle Eastern wars which subsequently took place. It certainly wasn’t America and it certainly wasn’t Christians. I will leave it at that.”

Candace then criticised Ed Gallrein who won against Thomas Massie in Kentucky, “I don’t know how Ed Gallrein is not just embarrassed to be alive. Honestly, to not even run and have everybody know that you are effectively a prostitute? You know that you had no crowd. You had to have the camera zoomed in real close to your face so people couldn’t see that nobody showed up to your victory party.

“I just think we need to bring back a culture of shame. And as a man, that should kill you. You should die from embarrassment automatically? Just pass away from testosterone deficiency or something. If I was Ed Gallrein, that’s what I would expect. But I guess we live in a different generation. People are pansies and do what they can to get rich. Yeah - you’re a slave, too, Ed. Sorry guys, that was a little harsh. I am not being very nice today. I have to chill.”