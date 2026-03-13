Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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SHug's avatar
SHug
3h

I;ve been with Candace on EK.

But, this has turned into complete BS!

From George Webb: "Candace’s patrons, Mark and Zoe Weiner, are close friends of Harvey Weinstein and were also with Jeff Epstein, but Trump is targeted with her latest Charlie Kirk video release.

Jeff Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, and Candace Owen patron Mark Weiner were fixtures at Alexander Brothers partners on Long Island, NOT Donald Trump or Jared Kushner, yet Candace Owens leveled that charge yesterday."

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Mariska's avatar
Mariska
4h

Thanks for these. really appreciate the summaries!

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