Podcast title: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Footage Behind Charlie’s Head | Candace Ep 311

Yesterday Candace revealed that Erika was housing Romanian models at a white building in New York during her time working at the Next Model Management office frequented by Jeffrey Epstein, and today she thinks she found the white building, and also shares more unseen footage and photos from Charlie’s assassination.

The White Building

Candace began the show recapping her revelation yesterday that Erika Kirk secured apartments for young models working for Jeffrey Epstein’s favourite New York modelling agency Next Model Management, specifically in a white building near 68th street between second and third avenue in New York.

“Well, lo and behold, a few of you guys sent us a building that could potentially match that very description that was owned by Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, who inherited all of his wealth.”

Mark Epstein

Candace then read from this New York Post article:

Interestingly, the below photo from the article included a description that was curtesy of Corcoron, the real estate company Erika worked for, whose president was a Rothschild.

“Why does this feel like a massive conspiracy?” asks Candace, “The white building there, the insider remembering Erika dealing with models, and why wouldn’t [Erika] simply answer the email [I sent her] to clarify her relationship with Next Model Management?”

The Alexander Brothers Cover Up

This conspiracy may have huge implications for many big-hitters in New York’s real estate scene, including the Rothschilds, the Kushners and the Trumps, “It looks like Donald Trump, Kash Patel and Pam Bondi colluded to lie to the American people about the Epstein files. At the very least, they intentionally covered up for Jared Kushner’s Israeli-American friends Alon, Oren and Tal Alexander who sold Ivanka and Jared their Miami mansion, and who were just found guilty of sex trafficking.

Charles and Jared Kushner

“Remember, Kash Patel said there was no evidence of trafficking in the files. None. Yet, the Alexander brothers were in the files.

“And we can assume that because of their relationship with Jared Kushner, they enjoyed a warm relationship with Donald Trump. They certainly visited the White House multiple times and were even invited to the annual Hanukkah party. Maybe that’s why they had their last names redacted from the Epstein files. We were told that the redactions were protecting us from child pornography. Well, it turns out that too was a lie, as we always knew it was.

“Trump is protecting his friends. He’s protecting Jared’s friends. He is protecting Israel. And I got to tell you, it’s good to be an Israeli piece of filth that is in with the Trumps and the Kushners.”

Congressman Thomas Massie worked to get the files unredacted and the Alexanders uncovered, and now Trump and Israel want him out because he’s not a Zionist. Candace then plays a CBS news report about the wealthy brothers’ charges of drugging and assaulting dozens of women, rape and sex trafficking. Their sentencing has been scheduled for August and the brothers face life behind bars.

Candace then asks, “why are Israelis like this? Like, what is wrong with them?”

She then posits that Jared Kushner is the power behind Trump’s throne who had advised the President to bomb Iran and institute lockdowns during Covid. These themes of human sex trafficking and Israel also keep coming up in her investigation into Charlie’s murder, and she insinuates that Turning Point’s Andrew Kolvet and Mikey McCoy’s secret meeting at the White House also had something to do with these themes.

Turning Point’s Club America

This then leads to the subject of Erika, and the push to get Turning Point into high schools across America in a scheme called Club America, “Yesterday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and yes, that is Mike Huckabee’s daughter, signed a proclamation with Erika by her side, announcing her support for every high school in Arkansas to adopt a Club America.”

She played the corresponding video noting Erika’s fraudulent “sheepish and scared” demeanour.

Sarah says, “We are here to welcome one of the conservative movements most talented, most outspoken, and most faithful leaders, Erika Kirk, to our great state. We’re so proud to have her and we’re so proud of the incredible work that she is doing to help encourage students across the country to join Club America, which we’re launching here in Arkansas and we’re just honoured to have you.”

Erika responds, “Thank you. God bless you. We’re so grateful and thank you for honouring Charlie and his legacy and his mission to have a Club America on every high school chapter across the country. So, God bless you guys and thank you.”

Candace responds, “It’s just so performative, and it gives me the ick because somehow as we have demonstrated, child sex abuse allegation scandals seems to follow that sheepish girl that you just saw on the screen.”

United Hands Romania

An example of this is United Hands Romania, the organisation Erika partnered with for her Romanian Angels project, In an audio clip from the oft-played Free Thinkers Only podcast interview Erika gave, she admitted that the Romanian orphans did not trust the woman running the organisation.

Erika says, “The Black Sea Rotational Force base got moved to Norway in 2018. And for the past eight to nine months, the woman that is the boots on the ground in Romania for United Hands Romania Association, the head of that lives in Ohio. She has all of these backpacks and back to school supplies and all these different things for the kids that she wants to send over there.

And our contact who was at the base in Constanta is no longer there and the people who are there don’t trust her because they don’t have a connection to her. And so I have literally been praying to figure out how to get a hold of someone at that base to be able to be like, “Hey, we’re going to be shipping in.” Because I used a different shipping company to get there, I never used the militaries.”

Candace says its very odd for children to distrust a woman who has been working there for over a decade so much as to refuse gifts from her. They must know something bad about her, and when investigating this woman she was sent a 2017 article by Romanians.

The woman’s name is Renee Crossman, and Candace shared this article where Erika discussed their partnership:

Children of God Cult

Candace remarks that maybe the children don’t trust Renee because she is a member of a cult called The Children of God, which was investigated by a Romanian group:

The sect - also known as The family - was founded by evangelist David Berg who had incestuous sexual relations with a cousin and one of his young daughters. From 1970, Berg persuaded many young hippies to leave their jobs, family, and material possessions and join his movement which spread across US, Canada, Europe and Australia.

David Berg

Berg proclaimed himself to be God’s prophet for the end times, and claimed that incest and sex with minors was permitted and mixed his sexual immorality with occultism and voodoo whilst continuing to proclaim salvation through faith in Jesus Christ.

In 2018, Megyn Kelly interviewed an ex-member of the cult called Christina Babin on NBC.

In the clip, Megyn Kelly’s voice is heard as images of Berg and a young Christina is shown, saying, “In 1976, David Berg introduced Flirty Fishing, which encouraged female members to show God’s love through sexual relationships with potential converts. As for young girls like Christina, she says they were encouraged to engage in what Berg called sexual sharing.”

Christina then says, “Father David had sent out a letter to everybody saying that children should be shown how to have sex, and an adult couple came and got me in the night and showed me how to have sex. And by that time I already knew that women were supposed to be prostitutes and we weren’t supposed to say no to sex, and that sex was part of our life.

“So I knew mentally what was expected of me and what I was supposed to feel. But when it happened, it didn’t feel right. It didn’t feel good. And I thought there was something wrong with me.”

So United Hands Romania’s Renee is a member of this cult, and though she has not being accused of any wrongdoing, the US Marines she partnered with were accused of prostituting children. Renee defended the cult, whose members, according to the investigative piece, were advised to disperse and embed themselves in various non-profits.

Creepy Whispering

Candace feels like Turning Point is starting to look like a religious cult, “the way in which they are trying to convince the public that this is what God wanted and Erika is so godly, and she cannot even get a sentence out without saying the Lord. And I’m gonna be honest, it creeps me out. The whispering creeps me out. It felt like Charlie’s entire assassination was part of a cult meant to hypnotize the world.”

She again played a clip of Erika’s Fox interview with Jesse Waters to illustrate her creepy whispering.

Erika says, “And I truly believe that if the Lord gave him an option to return back to earth, and if the Lord said, “This is what your death is going to be the catalyst for. Do you want to go back and exchange it?” He’d say, “No.” [whispers] He’d say, “No.””

Candace says that this is part of the brainwashing tactics of a cult, and Erika lies as if she herself was brainwashed and doesn’t even know she’s lying, “We need to go max for Charlie, because when I look at all the players on the board, when I look at her relationship with Trump and the way that they are continuing to defend her and to try to tell us that she must be accepted, it screams at me just the opposite.”

Pictures of the Car

Candace admitted that at first she wasn’t sure about Erika, but now she feels her motives are impure. She believes Charlie was sacrificed and wants to now share all the evidence she has about the assassination, “for the people that I bet Charlie wishes were his friends - the YouTubers who have spent time trying to figure out what did happen on that day. I bet he wishes those were his associates and not the people that he spent so much time building up.”

She had previously shared a few photos from inside the vehicle that Charlie was transported to the hospital in, and now shared the remaining images she had to further aide YouTube investigators:

Video From Behind Charlie

Candace then shared exclusive footage of the assassination that she’d received from Teryll Farnsworth, the man who had removed the SD card from the camera right after the shooting.

Candace then focuses on the below image of his necklace hanging over his arm after the shot:

“So that’s his necklace, and I don’t know if you would say it’s still on him. Everybody had a personal story about Charlie’s necklace, which struck struck me as very odd. Frank [Turek] tells the story about how he came out to get his backpack from the car as the feds were searching it at the hospital, and he saw Charlie’s necklace on his backpack, and the feds said, “We were looking for that necklace.” Really? Why? How did they know he had a necklace? That’s very strange.

“Erika, of course, has told several stories about the necklace and how precious it was to him and how grateful she was that she got it back. I think maybe even Brian Harpole had a story about it. It seems like a strange focus of this day.

“Also this is after Charlie is hit and you’re seeing zero blood at the back, which feels wrong to me for what they told us that a 30.06 bullet did this…I’m just not accepting that narrative whatsoever.”

Magnet Clasp

“Some people wondered about the [little black] magnet clasp right there, and I think [YouTuber] John Bray explained to me that the magnet clasp would have stayed on, but what was behind it would have fallen off, because he has a theory that the road microphone is what was shattered in the backseat of the car.”

Charlie’s Favourite Congressman

Candace then played a video of Charlie interviewing Thomas Massie on his show and describing him as one of his favourite congressmen.

Charlie says, “One of the most exciting developments from last week’s negotiations is the new church committee. And one of the members of that new church committee is one of my favourite members of Congress. He loves the Constitution. He loves liberty. He’s honest and he’s tough and he’s going to really go after the intel agencies. It’s Thomas Massie who’s just terrific from Kentucky. Congressman Massie, welcome to the program.”

So Massie must have been confused when Turning Point Action, which is run by Tyler Bowyer and which sends money to Erika’s mother via one of her companies, tweeted that he should be replaced because he won’t vote for more funding for Ukraine and Israel:

“Even X was confused and added that fact check. You just can’t make this up - they are now being fact checked on what Charlie believed versus what they are now pushing for, which is the opposite. To be hit with a community note and you are the organization that purports to be carrying on Charlie’s legacy. It is just so embarrassing and sick.”

Massie then tweeted this response:

Candace answered Massie’s question saying, “You want to know what’s going on? Turning Point USA used to be a student organization that was founded and ran by Charlie Kirk, Boy Genius, and it has now been taken over and it’s more akin to LBJ USA.

“They’re reversing course on everything Charlie believed in, and it’s not subtle. They’re not even trying to keep up appearances. Like, if I was being smart and was staging a Zionist ideological takeover, I would at least keep up appearances for one year with only the people that Charlie really loved and say we’re carrying on his legacy.

“And then maybe a year later, start introducing the Mark Levins and the Ben Shapiros and be like, “Oh, well, you know, it’s been a year and Charlie would have wanted this.” But no, they couldn’t do it. It was like they were under pressure and had to instantly bring out the people that Charlie didn’t like. They didn’t even try to fake it.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from yesterday’s show:

Candace has zero interest in politics but will be interested in debating or just conversing publicly with Erika.

Someone wrote in saying, “Students all over the country are revolting in protest of Turning Point and Erika Kirk. They don’t want them speaking at their schools, churches or mandating high school chapters. We are winning, go max.”

Candace responds, “I did see that they were protesting that in Arkansas. Good. They don’t need a proclamation from a Huckabee to decide if they want to open a student club - they’re minors. I don’t think Turning Point, until they are ready to fully answer questions regarding Erika Kirk’s past, should be given access to minors full stop. This is pretty basic stuff. Maybe there’s a reasonable explanation for why Erika was at Model Management and at this white building, and people should hear it.”