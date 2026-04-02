Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3dEdited

AMAZING, as always, Candace could replace the entire FBI with her own team!!!

Just wanted to add, that Ahmed Q worked as advisor to that AVANTAR LLC company, which is also mentioned in Epstein files, among other like this one:

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00609791.pdf

looks like some kind of business with Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation

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Darrell Freeman's avatar
Darrell Freeman
4d

When I was at Tel Aviv University in 1980s, yes I had totally bought into the wonderful Israel routine at the time, there were two Mormon students in the Overseas Program that year. I had the understanding that this was a normal occurrence. They had great connections at the US Embassy as there were numerous staff there that were Mormon including at least one member of the defense attache's office.

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