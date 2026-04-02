Podcast title: Friends In High Temples: Charlie’s Final Call With Bibi... | Candace Ep 320

Yesterday Candace went through the defense team’s court filing in Charlie Kirk’s assassination case and noted that the FBI planned on using a discredit method to link the gun to the bullet.

Today she looked into Mitt Romney’s lifelong friendship with Benjamin Netanyahu, investigated the family of a man wrongfully identified as a suspect in the assasination and reacted to President Trump advising Erika Kirk to sue those making fun of her.

Bibi’s Call to Charlie

Candace began the show talking about how she’s been haunted by the phone call Bibi Netanyahu made to Charlie Kirk at the Hamptons, where Israel’s Prime Minister offered to take Turning Point to the next level, but in exchange for what?

“I mean, how much money would it take to bring an organization that is already pulling in $100 million a year to the next level? And where was this money going to come from? How are they going to generate that sort of an income? How could they know they were going to make that kind of money?

“I have an idea, that it may have been guaranteed from war, war profiteering - war in Iran in particular, and the issue that Bibi and Charlie were butting heads about. Next thing we know, Charlie is dead and Turning Point is trying to reimagine his legacy as being pro-war in Iran, and Bibi is doing the rounds immediately saying, “I didn’t kill him” when no one initially thought that he killed him, until he said he didn’t kill him. Then we thought, “Did he kill him?””

Mitt and Bibi’s Friendship

Candace then tried to establish a connection between Bibi and Utah and discovered his lifelong friendship with Mitt Romney, the former Utah senator and one-time Republican Presidential nominee who ran against Barack Obama. Mitt comes from a wealthy and powerful Mormon family in Utah with a bad reputation.

Mitt Romney and Bibi Netanyahu have being friends for 50 years

Their friendship began in 1976 when they both worked as corporate advisors for the Boston Consulting Group.

Hospital Lockdowns

Candace then pivots to Timpanogos hospital where Charlie was taken to after being shot, yet there doesn’t seem to be any eyewitnesses who were there on that day that have come forward, “ it’s almost as if the emergency room had been completely cleared for Turning Point USA. We’ll never know, of course, because when Kash Patel arrived, he had the FBI immediately seize the footage from inside the hospital. What a bizarre priority, right?”

Elizabeth Lane, whose X tweet calling Erika a psychopath Candace featured on her show, “did another long post saying she was a journalist that was on the ground that day. She went to Utah Valley Hospital and sent her colleague to Timpanogus Hospital and they waited for something to happen, and she remarked on how odd it was that they had locked down both hospitals.

Zachariah Qureshi Detained

“The reason given was because the shooter was going from hospital to hospital looking for Charlie Kirk, but that was never clarified. Soon afterwards the authorities detained a young man named Zachariah Qureshi:

Zachariah Qureshi is Decoy Boy Two after Decoy Boy One George Zinn falsely claimed to be the shooter

It was after Zachariah’s detention that Kash Patel issued a tweet five hours after the shooting calling a premature end to the manhunt:

This tweet would have assured responding officers that the killer had being caught so there was no need to continue the search, and this “mistake” by the FBI gave the real assassins an hour and a half to escape, before Kash countered his earlier message with this tweet:

Ahmed Qureshi

No information was given as to why Zechariah was detained, but Candace found out that Baron Coleman had already done a whole episode on him and had discovered on LinkedIn that the young man’s father, Ahmed Qureshi, is a Commanding Officer in the navy and co-founder of a techonology company called BILT Incorprated based in Texas which received funding from the Department of Defense.

Ahmed Qureshi is an 06 in the Navy, meaning he’s a commanding officer equivalent to a colonel in the Air Force, and has extensive ties to the Middle East, as indicated by his name.

Candace then played a clip of Baron detailing the amounts of federal funding BILT received.

Baron says, “This is for BILT, the company that Zachariah Qureshi’s father works for. I’m getting this directly off of USA Spending, which has all the federal expenditures and contracts that they can legally put up here. BILT get their first little contract for $50,000 in 2019, which gets them going.

“Then they get this next contract here, and it’s big: $3.1 million in 2020. After 2020, we’ve got a series of smaller contracts over the next few years of $185,000, then $49,000, then over one million dollars - nothing major until boom! $4.9 million, then $2.4 million. When the hell were these contracts?!

“I’ll be really suspicious if these contracts were [around the time of] the planning phases of the Charlie Kirk event at Utah Valley University, because we said planning for that event probably began in June. The planning for Charlie’s murder - we believe based on our investigation - started around March or April and really heated up in June and July.

“So when were these massive $7.5 million worth of contracts given to a company who received only reletively small contracts in the previous four or five years? Let’s look here…Oh! June 1 and June 16 of 2025!”

Nathan Henderson

The other co-founder of BILT is Nathan Henderson (pictured below), and oddly, the Hendersons and the Qureshis all lived in the same house in Keller, Texas.

“It’s possible that the business owned the property as a company vacation rental, or maybe the Hendersons sold the house to the Qureshis or vice versa, but both families were listed as living in the same house.

“Nathan is married to a woman named Gina Romney Henderson who is a Vice President at BILT:”

Connor Henderson

Their son Connor went to Brigham Young University at the same time as Zechariah, and both young men interned at BILT. Connor also worked as an Emergency Department Scribe - or Doctor’s clerk - at Timpanogos Hospital until August ast year, just before Charlie’s assassination.

Candace wonders if Connor worked with Charlie’s surgeon Dr Lee Trotter

BILT Chart

Candace created this chart to provide a visual presentation of BILT connections:

Regarding Gina, Candace notes that this is the third time the Romney name has come up in this investigation, which wasn’t unusual because they are a prominent family in Utah, until she realised how close Mitt Romney is to Netanyahu.

Andrew Zenger and BYU’s CIA Pipeline

Then she recalled that the new CEO of Timpanogos Hospital, appointed shortly before the assassination in August 19th is Andrew Zenger.

“Andrew Zenger, just like Qureshi, Henderson and Gina Romney, attended BYU, and it made me wonder what the heck goes on at BYU. And fortunately someone told me, and I’m not saying allegedly here so you can take this to the bank - BYU has direct ties to the CIA, who recruit directly from BYU. I am saying this with 100% certainty - it is not a conspiracy.

“And what’s even more odd is that they recruit specifically from BYU Jerusalem in Israel, which is where Andrew Zanger attended. He lived in Jerusalem. My source told me that BYU’s Jerusalem Center is where Mormon elites are introduced to each other and also to the Knesset [Israel’s Parliament].

“Many of the students are approached by their teachers - the director of the program is Israeli - to work for the CIA. Can you imagine being approached to work for the CIA in Jerusalem by Israelis?

Metro One Talent

“The CIA uses a company called Metro One Talent - Israel Firsters are going to freak out when they hear me say this comapany name - who interview the young talent and set them on the path to joining the CIA. Was Andrew Zenger recruited? Because his roommate Michael Shan Kovi went on to do contract work for the CIA.”

New Podcast Schedule

Candace then says that because of the ongoing investigation, her podcast will be off next week, and they’ll henceforth work on a six weeks on, one week off schedule to allow the team time to rest, research and read emails.

Discredited Technique Began With JFK

“Yesterday I mentioned that the FBI is bringing back a flawed technique - the Comparative Bullet Lead Analysis (CBLA) - out of retirement in a desperate bid to connect Tyler Robinson’s weapon to the alleged bullet that was used to kill Charlie Kirk.

“But I forgot to mention that the technique, according to the article below, was first used after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

“So the FBI came up with this rogue chemistry because they needed to match a bullet to the JFK case.” Candace feigns surprise, “Oh my gosh! It’s just so amazing that they’re bringing that back - Charlie is just so lucky they’re getting back into this chemistry. The ATF says it’s inconclusive, which is the best they could do, but they needed to [match the bullet to the gun] in 1963 and they’re going to do it again. It’s ridiculous - they know Tyler Robinson didn’t do it.”

Bibi Hiding Out in Provo?

Back to the Egyptian planes and, “Every time there was a kerfuffle or a little war or bombing in Israel, suddenly these Egyptian planes were carrying someone from Israel to Provo. And my sense was this is Bibi - this is Bibi hiding in Provo. But why? Who does Bibi know in Provo? Why would he be in Utah?

“We will show you all of that, I’ve been very meticulous about this Egyptian plane spreadsheet and it’s now locking in. Bibi’s got a friend in Utah. If it is Bibi, and I’m not saying it is, but I’m saying there’s a lot of evidence that these planes are in sync with the pattern of when there’s bombing campaigns happening against Israel. Gotta get the number one guy outta there.

“You’d be pretty safe in Provo. They’ve got a whole underground city there. More on that later, but I wanted to introduce these themes to you because they mean something.”

Trump Tells Erika to Sue

Candace then reacts to President Trump’s recent words to Erika, “Special shoutout goes to President Donald Trump, who today had their little Easter celebration. Erika Kirk was in attendance and he told her he should sue people that are making fun of her because they’re jealous of her. [Laughs]How far they fall. He’s like, fully Jewish now I think. All of the Israelis are like “Sue if your feelings are hurt!”

She then plays the clip.

President Trump says, “I’m delighted to join the countless Christians across the country and around the world as we prepare to celebrate a thing called Happy Easter. Do we have that? Everyone happy? Anybody that doesn’t want - [notices Erika off camera] Hello Darling! Wow. This is a good table. I like that table.

“You’re doing well, right? Okay. I think you should sue them. But you know what? [chuckles] I told her you ought to sue some of these - they’re so jealous of Erika. I said you should sue - I can say it, you’re not allowed to say this, you have to be nicer - sue their ass off [laughter and applause].

“But I want to thank all of those who are helping us honor Holy Week here [laughter, Trump stops and laughs].”

We Welcome a Lawsuit

Candace responds, “What a way to honor Holy Week: [Mocks Trump] “Sue them! Everybody’s just jealous of you” - there’s something that’s just so Middle School about this. No, we want to know who killed Charlie Kirk, so could you park aside the lawyers and get information for us, Trump? No, you can’t do that, can you?

“You know, if you’re going to sue somebody, maybe sue the people that are in the Epstein files. A good person to sue is the one getting away with raping kids for decades, not protecting them because of who they are. Yeah, maybe somebody from the 33 Club should be sued. But you’re going to sue Druski? You’re gonna sue [me] for knowing that they’re lying about everything and keeping track of their lies?

“By the way, most of us welcome a lawsuit, because then they would be required to give us the information that we’re asking for, so there’s no more guessing. That would be great…the easiest thing to do if truth is on your side is just answer the questions, hand your phones over, do a long sit down publicly. But they’re not going to do that, [they just respond with] “We’re powerful, look, we’re at the White House celebrating Easter.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

Candace says the second is great advice and YouTuber Ian Carroll has a website that can sort through them. She will also be happy to go through every single document for free.

She then read out this comment, ““Who uses a photo of a grieving widow walking out on stage in her sparkle suit to a show of fireworks in a direct mail plea for more donations? Turning Point do. Didn’t expect to feel so shocked and disgusted opening the mail today.””

Candace agrees it’s not normal, and she also heard that 48 hours after the assassination, TPUSA sent out text messages from Erika asking for donations for Charlie’s legacy, and she finds their rapid switch from mourning to fundraising dishonourable.

When someone commented that they enjoyed Candace and Baron’s show, Candace says, “I enjoy Baron’s and Lionel Nation’s show too because of their experience as lawyers which they bring into it, and the research and the investigations, and I think that’s what separates it.

“So many people engage in a cheap form of podcasting where they’re just playing a clip and reacting to it. But they’re not doing the work of reading through 28 pages of documents plus the addendums and the attachments. They’re just commentators.”