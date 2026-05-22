Podcast title: Candace x Hunter Biden: The Interview

On yesterday’s show Candace reviewed her contentious interview with Victor Marx, and today she sat down with Hunter Biden for a moving conversation.

Introducing Hunter Biden

Candace began the show with: “Hunter Biden. Welcome to the Candace Owens show,” and before his response of “It’s wonderful to be here” is complete, Candace adds, “People are just going to be like, “How on earth did this happen?” and he says, “I know.”

She then gives the backstory, which involved being at a dinner and speaking with a fellow podcaster who asked who she’d like to interview, and she said Hunter Biden because she’s no longer interested in politics so Hunter would be something different, and the podcaser arranged it.

She tells him that his interview with Andrew Callaghan was the most refreshing she’d seen in a long time, and as he takes a sip of his drink, she praised his openness about his addiction and his ability to criticise fellow Democrats Jake Tapper and George Clooney.

“So, I want to get into the Hunter Biden story. I would say to the audience right now, I have already made the pledge right when I got on the phone with you that I’m not going to make you say anything bad about your father. Everyone knows my political perspectives, and he is your dad.”

Hunter responds, “I appreciate that, because there’s no way I could [smiles]”

Whose Cocaine Was Found At The White House?

Candace starts with “just one question for the culture: the cocaine that was found at the White House [they both laugh] was it yours?” Hunter replies, “No. Not only was it not mine - number one, thank you for having me here. And one of the reasons is to be able to answer these questions.

“After six years of this - I’ve been sober since June 1st of 2019, cleanly sober, verifiably so, by the Bureau of Probation in which [laughs] I was drug tested randomly over the course of two years while I went through my trials. But beyond that, directly to your question, I wasn’t even there. The cocaine was found at the Visitor’s Entrance where visitors come in to go to the offices in the West Wing. It was found in a cubby right outside of the Situation Room, and there’s no possibility, beyond the fact that I wasn’t even there.”

I Was A Crackhead

Hunter only spent around 25 to 30 nights in the White House in the four years, but he was understandably an easy target because he was a famous addict.

Candace responds, “Yeah I definitely thought you were on drugs while your father was in the White House. It might have just also been the timing of the laptop coming out and then people assuming that you were still on drugs.”

Hunter says, “I wrote a book which came out in April of 2021, in which I did something that very few people I think ever that are similarly situated to me do, I was 100% frank about the fact that not only was I an addict, not only was I an alcoholic - I don’t really see the distinction between the two since they’re both drugs, but I was a crack addict, like I was a degenerate crack addict. I mean, I’ve heard you call me a crackhead many times and the truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead [they both laugh].

“And I say that not to shock people, because it’s really shocking. Crack cocaine carries such a stigma to begin with, but I say it because I know that there are so many people - at any given time 30 million Americans that are either in active addiction or in recovery. There’s not a single person that I know that hasn’t been impacted by addiction in some form.”

Candace interjects to say, “least of all me,” which bouys Hunter up to say that the stories she tells about her family gives them common ground, “a friend of mine gave me a quote about two years ago, and it’s become my mantra, it was attributed to Mother Theresa: If you want to change the world, go home and love your family. That’s my everything now, and not just your family by blood and birth, but the community that you’re inextricably tied to.

“And that community for me is the recovery community, and it’s people that are still sick and suffering from addiction. And so the biggest reason that I wanted to come talk to you, beyond the fact - and this is not me blowing smoke - I think that regardless of whether I agree with you, that you’re probably the most effective communicator I’ve ever heard [Candace says “thank you”] behind a microphone, and it’s really driving me [he laughs with gritted teeth] driving me crazy at times [Candace laughs and says “When I was the enemy”] but I wanted to talk to you about those things, and anything else you wanted to talk about.”

Shame Is Corrosive

Candace says she’s most interested in his addiction story because of the amount of men that write to her about their struggles with drug or pornography, yet there aren’t enough conversations about it. Alhough she had crack and meth addicts in her family, she wrongly assumed that priviledged people like Hunter didn’t have such struggles and asked what his path to addiction was.

Hunter replied, “Thank you for asking me about it. I think that people that are addicts or in recovery find out really fast that they’re not as terminally unique as they thinkthey are. It’s really important for addicts to talk about it, because one of the things that traps you in your addiction is shame.

“And you like me are Catholic, and we have learned that guilt is an appropriate emotion and response to something, when you’ve done something wrong you’re supposed to atone for it and seek forgiveness, and only through seeking that forgiveness can you release yourself from that guilt. That’s appropriate. Shame is not. Shame is just absolutely corrosive.

“Shame is you telling yourself that you’re never going to be worthy or be redeemed from the things you’ve done. And I’ve done horrible things in my addiction, in terms of my relationships and decisions that I made. And more than anything, it’s just removing myself from being present for the people that love me.

No Longer Afraid

“And the total exposure of my entire 20-year digital footprints, which was stolen from me - every text message, every picture, all of the things that you would be ashamed of became front page news for five years beginning in 2019. And it forced me into a choice: Do I get out of bed and live, or do I die? And it became that much of a dichotomy. And I chose to live. And it wasn’t easy maintaining sobriety in that pressure cooker, it’s often the thing that triggers you.

“But something broke me in a good way, which was that I no longer have any fear. Like, sitting down with you is to me, all an opportunity for you to see me as a human being and not “Hunter Biden Laptop,” and the pictures that Congressman Green put up in Congress. Or the New York Post - I think I was on the cover of the New York Post in one year more than anybody in the history of the paper, and none of it was good [Laughs].

“But what it’s given me is the opportunity to own all of my story without shame or fear, realising that I have a community of people out there that I want to be of service to. And part of it is by me being able to be honest about it.”

The Path To Addiction

Candace then asked him to explain the difference between cocaine and crack, which he’d done in a previous interview that impressed her, but aware he hadn’t answered her previous question about the genesis of his addiction, he said, “Let’s start all the way at the beginning. I think that I’m genetically predisposed to be an alcoholic. My brain works differently as an addict, in terms of the way in which my synapses fire once they’re introduced to the dopamine hit and the serotonin increase that occurs because of an introduction of a substance.

“I became acclimated and physiologically dependent upon that when I started to drink in earnest when I was in college, which I could control - I made it through Georgetown and I went to a Jesuit Volunteer Corps for a year after college, and then I went to Yale Law School, was married, had my oldest daughter when I was a first year law student and made it through my first years of employment drinking probably more than most people do, but completely functional. “And one day I woke up when I was 33 years old to my brother calling me and he said, “This has got to stop.” And what he meant was that a whole weekend was missing. And I said okay. And he drove me to the airport and he put me on a plane in New York and I flew to a place that was started by Eric Clapton called Crossroads in Antigua. And I went to rehab, and directly when I came out my brother picked me up from the airport, drove me to an AA meeting and walked in with me - Dupont Circle in DC.

“I met my sponsor at that first meeting and I stayed clean and sober for about seven years, and then I relapsed. And it was just such a mundane, stupid story - I was on a plane by myself, everything was okay, things were looking up, there were normal life pressures but it was all good. That’s the real insidious thing about addiction and alcoholism, it never goes away necessarily. There’s always the answer that is being presented to you by the thing that you trust the most, which is your brain.

“And what it says is if you don’t want to feel this way, whatever the way is, or if you want to feel this way even more, I have the answer for you. And I was on a plane by myself and I had a drink. And that drink in 2010 - seven years almost of sobriety - started a cycle of relapse and recovery and relapse and recovery, in which it was really hard for me to be honest with the people that love me, because I just wanted to hide it. I just wanted it to go away and I thought, “Okay, I’ll get through this cycle and I’ll sleep it off this weekend and that’s it, I’m done.”

“And that would last a week and then it would last three months, and then I went back to rehab and - you talk about Big Pharma all the time which I love - I had shingles, and so somebody prescribed me like 52 oxyco - I mean ridiculous, and I started that, and then I started drinking again and the prescription ran out and then this cycle just started to happen.

Brother’s Death and Divorce

“But when my brother died it all fell apart. Beau and I - and I don’t purport that our relationship was unique, or that my loss of him was greater than anybody else’s loss of their brother or someone that they deeply loved. But when my mum and sister and Beau and I were in a car accident in 1972 and we survived, [his mother and sister died] it was the two of us every day. We’re a year and a day apart. We talked every day except when he was in Iraq.

“And when Beau died, my marriage fell apart after 22 years, for reasons that marriages fall apart, but I take a lot of responsibility for that. And it just started a really dark cycle. In the past when I would have these relapses, there was always someone in such proximity to me that I couldn’t escape. In this instance, Beau was gone, and right after Beau died I ended up separated from my wife within a month, and my dad - for the first time in my life, who was my rock - was stuck in his own deep, deep grief, and I just went down into a hole.”

He checked into rehab again, relapsed and was admitted into an outpatient program in DC, and when he relapsed again with cocaine, he admitted it to them but they wouldn’t let him back unless he took a drug test which he refused, because the results would become public and he didn’t want to shame his family.

I Was A Coward

“So I walked out, and I knew Lincoln Park was a kind of an open air drug market, and I saw a woman that was famous in the area since I’d been in college, literally for 20 years, that I would see in the streets around DC where I worked for a long time, and I went up to her and I said, “Can I get some crack?” [Candace says “Wow”] And I was basically saying, “Can you help me commit suicide?” I know that now looking back, that it was the coward’s way.

“And I really mean that. I was a coward. I didn’t go and just do it. I said, “Let me do it this way and really drag everybody down with me along the way. Let me figure out the way not only to kill myself, but to maybe kill my dad and really hurt my family, particularly my three daughters who adore me and I adore - and I smoked crack.”

Crack vs Cocaine

“The difference between crack cocaine and powdered cocaine is this. And I really truly do not want to give a road map for people to be able to do this, because I swear to God it’ll kill you. But it’s sodium bicarbonate - which is baking soda, water, heat. That’s it. That’s all. That is the entire difference of it, which allows it to be ingested through smoking.

“And the combination of those things makes it so that it affects your physiology much faster than it would be if you just use powdered cocaine through your nose or in any other form other than intervenously. It also allows you to ingest more faster than you could possibly ever ingest by sniffing cocaine up your nose. The combination of combustion, ritual - meaning the way in which you have to you know - I mean, I can still feel my hands doing it [mimes with hands].

“It just becomes the most ungodly addiction that you can possibly imagine, to the point where I was either looking for, or smoking, or recovering from crack, not even recovering. You don’t recover. You just go find more - for close to two years [Candace says “Wow.”]

Clawing Through The Carpet

“I wrote all about it, and I got made fun of about it. People think that when I wrote my book, like, clawing through the carpet to find crack cocaine and Parmesan cheese and I know it’s a real laugh line, but anybody that’s ever been an addict like that, they don’t laugh about it. It’s devastating. To think that you were that person. You can see yourself doing it. Just devastating. And so what happens in addiction so often is people can’t admit that even to themselves. They just block it out.

“Then when they think they’re going to make it, they’ll wake up in the morning and they’ll remember that time in the motel with the prostitute that brought you the drugs, and that stole your wallet and all your drugs and everything, and you had to crawl through carpet to see if there was anything there, and you smoke whatever white that you found on the ground.

“Like, it’s the shame is thinking of yourself like that. Regardless of who you are, regardless of where you came from, whether your dad’s the president of the United States, it doesn’t matter. And they don’t admit that to themselves. They don’t admit it to anyone around them. Don’t ever say it. And you know what happens? They never lose it. And it sits like right in the back of your head, and it pops up.

That Was My Story Till I Met Melissa

“And you just feel so disgusted with yourself that your brain immediately tells you regardless of how far away you are from a drink or a drug. Like, I know the way not to feel this way. You’re going to die if you keep feeling this way. You need you need to take a drink. And that’s always how it starts.

“I mean, alcohol is the most dangerous drug in the world, just by virtue of the amount of destruction and devastation that comes personally and to the people around alcoholics. I don’t find any difference between being an addict and an alcoholic. But that’s where it started for me. That was my story until I met Melissa and got clean and sober and have been so almost seven years now.”

Phones Are Like Heroin

Candace states that an addict is under full demonic possession and will choose the drug over their own children, and said she doesn’t have an addictive personality and marvels at people who do. Hunter replies that we can all understand addiction now because thanks to our phones, we basically have “a bag of heroin in our pockets constantly giving us that dopamine…through that we can understand the compulsion to do things that clearly aren’t benefiting us, like staying up until three in the morning going through your For You page on TikTok.”

Hunter again recalls that The New York Post ran a story about him every day for 18 months, always with the picture of him naked and smoking a crack pipe, so he understands why people assumed the White House cocaine was his.

“In this environment, the proudest thing that I’ve ever done is stay clean and sober through all of that…and it’s purely because of the love of the people around me and my willingness to own it all that I’m sitting in front of you. And no one can take that away from me. I have no fear.”

Gaslighting And Denial

He talked about a time when he and someone like Candace could disagree about politics but still have a meal together, and Candace agreed, and said what made her so angry about him was the denial and gaslighting regarding his situation and it being called Russian propaganda, and this is similarly happening with the Epstein Files and it’s destroying MAGA.

Hunter responds saying, “The problem is that Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani saved the “laptop,” which by the way is bulls**** . I will agree on the gaslighting if [we can agree that] it was never a quote unquote laptop. There was a hard drive of stolen and hacked material, wherever it came from. Whether it came from a Delaware repair shop or whether it came, like Le Parna says, from Dimmitri Fertash who was trying to sell Hunter Biden’s hard drive in Ukraine, that they were looking for before the laptop repair shop guy was ever a twinkle in the eye. Just go back and look at the record.

“Yeah, they should have let me go out and talk. But it was two weeks before the campaign, and then the election was over.” Hunter urges Candace to listen to a recording of Steve Bannon and his currently incacerated Chinese billionaire friend boasting about publishing the salacious pictures from the laptop, and Rudy Giuliani claiming it contained child exploitation, which is “pure bulls****.

Investigating the Laptop

Instead, Hunter decided to write a book admitting his addictions and his sordid lifestyle, but it was a blip on the radar due to the political machinations already in motion. Candace then talks about the collusion to cover the laptop.

Hunter then asked, “Do you know what the laptop proved?” and Candace replied, “That you were a crackhead” and bursts out laughing, and Hunter, not laughing, says, “There you go.” Hunter then spoke of Trump’s administration investigating him until he got a plea deal “because I paid my taxes late and I paid them with penalties and interest, and I owned a gun for eleven days while they say I was addicted. That’s it.”

Hunter denied there being any information found relating to his father or himself enriching themselves, and would happily go through the laptop with her providing she averts her eyes to the tragedy of addiction. He’s guilty of addiction, not corruption.

Painting Saved My Life

“I did not do any business for four years. I became a painter, and it literally saved my life. Melissa instinctively knew that I needed to like occupy my hands in early recovery, like for 12 hours a day, to be able to focus on not the crushing weight of the consequences of years of addiction. And so I just sat and I painted, and I decided to have a show in the gallery and offer my paintings for sale.

“And New York Post comes out and says, “Hunter Biden’s selling his paintings for a half a million dollars. I have never sold a painting nor offered a painting for a half a million dollars in my freaking life.” And everybody that bought a painting had to pay about a quarter of a million dollars to defend themselves before an impeachment hearing. Go read the transcripts of people under oath.

Political Crime Families

“The laptop proved nothing, but it became this cultural touchstone, and it embodied “The Biden Crime Family.” And because you’re being told by people that you trust that your election was stolen, that your democracy was thwarted, that that the process was unfair, all you had to do - and I get this - was look at the pictures of the bad guy smoking crack in a motel room with a prostitute.”

Candace described having nostalgia for the days when Hunter’s laptop was the most corrupt deal in politics, but now President Trump’s family is involved in corrupt deals with the meme coins, meaning DC itself is corrupt. And people don’t think about the plight of the children of politicians caught up in scandals, such as Kristi Noem’s kids.

Unamerican Tactics

Hunter says kids are resilient, and his girls love him and he can accept and return that love now. He then talks about the adoption of unamerican tactics against political opponents which seeks punishment for disagreement. He enjoys listening to a podcast called Neccesary Conversation featuring a diehard MAGA family, which would have been normal in the past, as would dinner with Tucker Carlson, and “disagreements wouldn’t mean that I thought that he should be tried for treason and executed, but that’s what happened to me - people of real importance like Bannon were saying that about me.”

He takes a drug test weekly for the Department of Corrections, has a probation officer and is on release until trial, but the answer isn’t from getting Bannon or Giuliani to stop lying, but “figuring out how to love yourself and not live in that shame. And in order for me to be able to be of service to Melissa, and return the beautiful thing that she gave me, which was a chance to be of service to my dad, and return the unconditional love which is knowing that no matter what, even through the consequences and being held accountable, that that person still loves me.”

Doxing Political Opponents

Candace then says when she saw Hunter defend his dad against George Clooney in the Callahan interview, she realised theirs was a normal father-son relationship, and agreed that things are getting dirtier and she’s been doxxed and made to feel unsafe, and Hunter says such tactics began with President Trump during his rallies where he’d called out “Where’s Hunter?” and Tshirts and hats where made with this question.

“And then they showed up at my door. I didn’t have any security. They had bullhorns and MAGA hats because the New York Post published on its cover an aerial view of my home with the address. And Melissa was six months pregnant at the time, and she was alone, and she got in the car and sped off, and they followed her and ran her off the road. And she panicked and they did it again and surrounded her. That’s new, man.”

Similarly, Hunter knew Candace’s address and her level of security, and after using the f-word to show his outrage, laughed and said his dad told him to stop using the word. Candace blamed Tim Pool for doxing her, “There was zero reason to describe the perimeter of my house outside of wanting someone to get harmed. And I’m not like Tucker who smiles when he’s accosted in public - I will claw someone’s eyes out for my kids. I’m not the property to try. I will shoot you and kill you and happily go to prison, and smile in my mugshot because I did the right thing.”

Hunter says he’s similarly laid back like Tucker, but Melissa is like Candace and the thought of such violence worries him, and though people deflect saying they must be fine because they’re rich, look what happened to Charlie.

No More Left vs Right

Candace agrees, saying all the people Charlie loved and fought for continue to show zero interest in looking into the inconsistencies surrounding the assassination, which makes her done with politics, “It’s just fully removed the scales in my eyes. And I’ve stopped with this left versus right, Democrat versus Republic. I’m like, this is sheer evil versus good.” At this, Hunter shakes her hand.

He then says, “I pray to God that by the end of this that you think of me as a friend, because if anything ever happened to me, I want you and Melissa to team up [they laugh].

“And the criticism of you for asking the questions for someone who was like a brother to you, it’s like, what the f are you talking about? And coming from someone who you’ve attacked politically, which I have no problem with and we disagree on so many things. But I listen to you and I go, “Right on.””

They agree that Trump is protecting his friends in the Epstein files, and he says, “It’s not left or right. This is a really, horrible group of people that are pulling strings that impact us all, and they make us think that because you and I disagree on the graduated tax rate or some social issue, that we are sworn enemies and I deserve violence.”

Candace notes that her audience has changed and is now split politically, but her views have not, and Charlie’s death woke people up. Hunter called the disloyalty or fear of his friends disturbing, whilst Candace called it unforgiveable. She waxed lyrical about Erika’s falsities to which Hunter gave no response, then got on to Trump’s ballroom and Hunter agreed about the constant gaslighting about it.

He talked about Trump posting images of himself as king several times before saying, “we all need allies now, because they do have an enormous amount of power. Returning back to the cocaine at the Whie House, he said “I know my truth” and Candace says, “and you preferred crack anyways” and Hunter says, “100%” and she laughed, and he adds smiling, “and I would not have forgotten it in a cubby.”

Governmental Grievances

He packs his suitcases in front of a witness now because no one would ever believe any drugs found inside wasn’t his, and he believes the government would try to frame him that way.

“I think we can all agree that we need to stop the wholesale murder of a population in Gaza. Whatever you think about my father’s policies, do you know one thing he didn’t do? He didn’t greenlight a [plan] to turn Gaza into a Trump golf course, with the Maitre D being Jared Kushner with $4 billion in Saudi money [Candace interjects “it’s despicable”], it’s despicable.”

They both agree that the current administration made deals to build resorts in Gaza with Trump’s name on it, which is tasteless and indefensible, yet they said Hunter was corrupt for selling paintings, “I had two shows, and probably sold a total of twenty paintings, thirteen of them to my best friend.

“Don Jr. got the single largest loan guarantee from the Department of Defense ever handed out, of over $600 million for a fusion energy company of which he has zero experience in.

“Jared Kushner, who’s never run a private equity fund, now has a $4 billion private equity fund with 80% of the money coming from the Middle East, of which he continues to raise as Ambassador-at-large on behalf of the Trump administration, not as a political appointee but simply as a son-in-law of the President, to come to a peace deal of a war in Iran they started that has cost the economy billions of dollars.

“A war that nobody wanted, that every President before Trump was pressured by the Israelis to get into, and every single one - regardless of what you think of them - from Jimmy Carter to President Reagan, both of the Bushes, Clinton, and my dad said, “You’re out of your g****** minds and here’s the reason why. You know who benefits? The people making trades of billions of dollars on market manipulation that occurred, and we all know and it’s literally out in the open.”

Candace says, “It is embarrassing, because we got behind him as the answer to corruption. We thought he was going to be this outsider going to DC to drain the swamp, and then he became the Lochness monster.”

They Crushed My Dad

Hunter then admits to being into crypto because of the freedom it offers as opposed to being controlled by banks, and talks about Gal Loft and Alexander Smirnoff, two Israeli fugitives who were the only two in Congress who accused his dad of corruption.

He then recommended she read The Devil’s Chessboard, and says, “You think I’m going to defend the DC elite of the left? They crushed my dad. When they saw their chance, they did everything in their power to push him out because he was never part of that club. He was never part of the Epstein class. He lived in Delaware. My dad never bought a stock or a bond because he made a commitment in 1972 when he was 30 years old after Watergate, never to own a stock or a bond.

“My dad was the poorest person ever to enter the presidency. Not poorest, I mean, he had money. He’s written a book and he’s done well, but he had the least amount of wealth entering the presidency in modern years since 1900 than anybody. And when he was in the Senate, he was not only the the poorest man in the Senate, not poor, again, he made over $170,000 on average over the course of 45 years.

“Not just the Senate, but 535 members of Congress, he was never a part of that club. And that’s what I wish you knew. That’s what I wish they knew. I’m not here to defend the DC elites of my own party. I think that they’re just as complicit in all this bulls***.”

Opinion of Kamala Harris

Candace asks his opinion on Kamala Harris, and he says, “I don’t want to say anything - I didn’t know the Vice President that well. I mean, she was always nice to me personally. People think that I was living at the White House, I literally didn’t leave my home because it was really hard to to leave. I stayed in the hill that I lived on until the fires came, with Beau [his son] and Melissa, trying to make it through. So I’m not judging the question, but I don’t want to s**** on the the Vice President because I have no reason to.”

Hunter’s Impressive Resume

Hunter then lists his accomplishments to combat the assumption that he was a crack-addict all his life, “I went to Yale Law School, I served in the Clinton administration. I was a chairman of the board of the US-UN World Food Program, which is the largest humanitarian organization in the world. I served on 16 boards before I ever joined the board of Burisma. I taught at the Master’s program at Georgetown for four years.”

Candace says, “I actually didn’t know that. And that was something that surprised me, too. Not to be rude, but I thought you were dumb, because I thought you were just a rich political kid like Meghan McCain [he laughs], then when I watched [the Callahan interview] I was like “Oh wait he actually has brain cells, which by the way is remarkable that you didn’t kill them all off when you were on crack.”

Hunter says, “I think [my braincells] got pickled with all the vodka. I say to everybody that if there’s ever anybody in the history of America that benefits from low expectations, it’s me [they laugh] you know, you have to subvert yourself to a machine to a certain degree. And it wasn’t up to me if I wanted to rail at the machine or argue with Jake Tapper, because then I become even more of the story.

I’m Smarter Than Trump’s Sons

“But you give up your voice in that way and it’s incredibly emasculating, particularly when the portrait that’s being painted of you is as a ne’er-do-well that never did anything in their life. Like, you want to talk about experience, go look at my god-damn resume. I have ten times more experience in ten times more things. And I know I am ten times more well read than either one of the Trump boys.

“I don’t know anything about hunting or making money, and that’s why I’m a few million dollars in in debt. And I need to change that one around in some way at the age of 56. But the portrait that was painted of me has given me this incredible gift [Candace laughs] that I can walk into your house, into your studio and I guarantee that people afterwards are going to go, I still think he’s **** but my god, at least he’s didn’t go do lines in the bathroom. [laughs].”

Memories of His Mother

Candace asked how old he was when his mother died in the car accident, “I was a month away from three. Beau was a month away from four. My sister Naomi was about 18 months, that’s who my oldest daughter’s named after.” She asks if he has any memories of his mother and he says, “I don’t know for certain whether the things that I have, which I believe are memories, are memory, because it would be very rare at that age.

“I have distinct memories of my mom carrying us around in a picnic basket, and I even have a distinct memory of the car, not the accident, but of the car. But I don’t know if it’s because I’ve been steeped in stories.”

Gnostic Gospels

Hunter asked Candace if she’s read the Gnostic Gospels and she says no, then he spoke about his friendship with priests after graduating from Georgetown and when he opened his lawfirm, all his clients were from Jesuit universities, and talked about the Gnostic Gospels and how Constantine weeded out radical elements in the church by banning certain writings so that there were only four Gospels.

He paraphrased from The Acts of John, “Christ says, you must learn to suffer as I do in order be able not to suffer. And that is the greatest lesson of everything. Is not [just] having gratitude for all the good things in my life, but having immense gratitude for all of my life. I wouldn’t have met you, or feel this gift of being alive daily if I hadn’t overcome committing suicide dozens of times in motel rooms in places that I can never afford to be found dead.

“The only way I got that is when they tore off all my clothes, tarred and feathered me and put me in the center of town and said, “Look at him.” And I survived.”

Candace Apologises to Hunter

Candace then interjected to say, “I feel like I have to say I’m really sorry that I contributed to that. I just feel really shitty. Like, I feel guilty because hearing you talk about basically having the worst moments of your life, and back then I just saw you as a caricature. I’m genuinely so sorry that I just didn’t even consider that you’re a crackhead, and that’s actually a very relatable thing. And it’s so gross that I partook in the inhumanity of it.”

Hunter looks around and reminds her that he cries easily, and says, “you have so much power, because your audience absolutely trusts you because you’ve shown an enormous amount of courage of speaking your mind, particularly in relation to Charlie. And for you to say that to me, I truly mean it, just from a purely selfish point of view - it means the world.

“And I truly didn’t come here for that. I came here because I ask for forgiveness every day, without any expectation that I would be forgiven, but I know the people that I hurt [wipes away a tear] and I’m not even remotely perfect, and this conversation opens the door for others.”

His Future Plans

Hunter says he wants to start a free aftercare program, because people often have nowhere to go to after detox and rehab. He’s currently the Development Director for an organisation called Basta Universal who deal with tenant’s rights and homelessness prevention.

He also put all his art on his website and continues to want to make a living, and would like to have a conversation with the MAGA mother on that podcast even though she may hate him.

His Faith

When Candace asked him about his Catholic faith, he suggests that they go to see the Pope together, and then reads out a prayer from his phone that his friend sent to him, then said, “When you asked about my faith, it’s the whole part of the prayer: “If you are wise and understand God’s ways, prove it by living an honorable life.” The whole of the gospel is, Love your neighbor like you would want to be loved. And it’s the hardest thing in the world to do. But that’s my faith.

“My faith is rooted in Catholicism and the society of Jesus - the Jesuit church in particular. It’s given me an enormous sense of community and belonging from a cultural perspective…I’ve been going to confession for six years, and that feeling of release that the confessional is there for, helped me to see beyond all of the noise, and see my wife who saved me, and Bowie, and my dad as a dad, not as president, but just as a dad, and my mom and my sister and my family, and my friends George, Frannie and Bobby - people that came into my life and never left, even when there was nothing in it for them but grief and ridicule. Pretty cool.

Candace says, “Ladies and gentlemen - Hunter Biden. This has truly being one of the most powerful discussions that I’ve ever had, and it’s because of your journey. You’ve lived through a lot. You lost your mother and your sister in a tragic accident. You lost your brother to cancer. Maybe for a while lost your dad to politics. Lost yourself to crack cocaine. And somehow [Hunter interjects, “I gained everything] Yeah, you gained it all back.”

Hunter says, “ I can’t tell you how much it means to me that you would invite me into your home to have this discussion. I’m really honoured.”