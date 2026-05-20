Podcast title: LIVE With Victor Marx: What Did He Know About 9/10? | Candace Ep 341

On yesterday’s podcast Candace compared Erika Kirk to the covid vaccine and previewed her upcoming interview with Hunter Biden. Today she interviewed another controversial character, Victor Marx, with whom she had a contentious conversation about beheading cats, summoning demons and praying for Charlie Kirk.

Interviewing Victor Marx

Candace began the show wishing Thomas Massie luck in his Kentucky House primary election today, and reported that although the White House still haven’t responded to her request for confirmation that the leaked email showing that they boosted Erika’s crying video was real, she did file an FOI request for the emails.

Today though, the focus of the show is an interview with “the man, the myth, the legend - Victor Marx, the gubernatorial candidate for Colorado, a fascinating guy and another troubled faith leader tied to Turning Point USA.”

Before bringing him on, Candace outlined again who he is and why she’s interested in him, “Victor Marx is part of the Turning Point Faith orbit and is extraordinarily close to Erika Kirk, so much so that he was the first to publicly announce that Charlie Kirk had passed away on September 10th on Instagram, an hour and a half before the President, though he has since deleted that Instagram post.

“We then know that when Erika came home after bringing back Charlie’s body in a casket aboard Air Force Two, Victor Marx and his wife Eileen were among the small circle of people who were welcomed into Erika’s home to comfort her and to take photos of the grieving widow. Eventually, those photos were shared on the internet.

“In the instagram post, he also alluded to providing Erika with a bullet-proof car to keep her and children safe. And shortly thereafter, he announced that he was running for governor of Colorado, a calling that he felt came from God in the wake of Charlie’s assassination.

Childhood of Abuse

Born Vaughn Victor Kennedy, he has spoken extensively about his childhood which was marked by the abuse he endured from his stepfather, Gloyce Dean Kennedy which began when Victor was just three years old.

Gloyce was an army veteran convicted of operating an international network smuggling marijuana out of Jamaica, and Victor’s brother Mike was also convicted as a co-conspirator. Victor’s biological father Karl Marx - what a name - was a pimp, a drug dealer and a world-renowned martial arts expert who spent time in mental health facilities for homocidal tendencies, something Victor also struggled with.

Victor’s grandfather killed his grandmother in a public murder-suicide, and at the age of three his stepfather forced him to behead a cat, aged seven he was forced to kill a man and by the time he was 17 he’d lived in 17 homes and attended 14 schools. He was involved with drugs, fights, and theft in high school and at 18 he joined the Marine Corps where he served for two years before being discharged.

At 21, he found Jesus and he started attending Calvary Chapel Church and at 23, he married his wife Eileen and they have five children and grandchildren.

In 2003, he and his brother began All Things Possible Ministries and in 2023, Eileen’s brother, Kenneth Brenning, tried to shoot Victor but Victor survived but Kenneth would go on to kill his own girlfriend.

Beheading a Cat and Killing a Man

Victor has been candid about his difficult childhood, and Candace played clips of some of what he’s said.

In the first clip, Victor tells Alex Clark, “I remember sitting on the ground with my arms tied to the bed post and then he brought in a dead cat, and he had a knife and he said, “I want you to cut the head off this cat.” And I was I was terrified. And he said, “If you don’t, I’ll cut your head off.” So at three years old, I used a knife to cut the cat’s head off, and then he put the carcass on my head and blood dripped down on me. So that was the first really memory that I have of what would be the beginning of a lot of abuse.”

The scene cuts to another interview where he says, “Another time [my stepfather] put one hand on my wrist and his finger over my trigger finger and then he pushed and I pulled and I shot the guy in his head and it killed him, and he shoved him in the hole and he buried him. He wrapped the pistol with a handkerchief and he said, “If you ever tell anybody what I’ve done,I know where this body is. I’ll tell the police. It’s your fingerprints on this pistol and they’ll arrest you and put you in prison.”

“I remember being at a morgue, again wrapped to a chair and watching them dismember a corpse and then watching them burn it. And I’ve dealt with thousands of demons now. Thousands. Easily. I’ve had demons speak to me through people. Had one just saying, “I will effing kill you. I will murder you.” I’m like, “Shut up. No, you won’t. You’re being judged right now. Stop using this man’s voice.”

Then it cut to an interview with Flash Point where he says, “Because of our access and our relationships with the special operating community and the IDF, they took us in the places no one could go and they showed us things that Hamas and many Palestinians would say is just propaganda or a lie.

Then it cut to another interview where he says, “This guy’s trying to kill me. If he comes out of the trailer and he takes that corner, I’m going to kill him, please prepare yourself. And I remember her going, “What?”

Then in another interview with Parent Compass TV alongside his wife, he says, “They diagnosed me with bipolar two, ultra rapid cycler and put me on a lot of meds. There wasn’t any help or hope beyond that. I was just spinning, suicidal, homicidal. On the medications, I was suicidal, and probably more homicidal.”

Retooling Prayers

Candace then recalls her interview with Corby Hall who told her that Victor attempted to include him in a deal to buy 50,000 guns for the IDF which he declined, and Corby also described the Retooling Prayers Victor performed on him where he summoned the demons from inside Corby in order to control them.

“I am told that he once conducted such prayers at the Turning Point USA headquarters,” Candace explanes, “Which is odd because Victor is not a pastor. He claimed to be a pastor in the past and that description was once on his own website but has now beng removed:

Corby accused Victor of abuse, and Victor denied this saying Corby had psychological issues that he was trying to help him with. Previously a woman named Holly Chalmers accused him of kidnapping her across state lines and of exploiting her, but Victor claims that he was actually rescuing her from her paedophile boyfriend. Candace then played a clip of Holly.

Ryan asks her what she’d like to say about Victor Marx and Holly replied, “I believe that he’s a trafficker himself.” Candace had always wondered if these trafficking charities where also involved in human trafficking themselves.

Victor’s Son and Daughter

Victor’s son once wrote a letter to his father’s company accusing him of abusing him and his sister, and Victor’s daughter accused him of abuse on social media:

“She eventually recanted many of these allegations, but her friends privately emailed me to say she was telling the truth about her father and her upbringing and that it was only due to financial pressure and control that Victor allegedly holds over her life in the wake of her divorce from her husband that’s making her sing a different tune publicly.”

Abuse allegations tend to follow Victor at home and abroad, and family members deny that his stepfather abused him or forced him to kill anyone.

The Interview

Candace then welcomes Victor to the show and thanks him for joining her, and begins the interview by talking about his background and asking him if he stands by his story about beheading a cat when he was three years old.

Victor says, “Well, let’s start with what’s most relevant right now, the latest accusations by your last guest Corby, which is what brought us together on this whole issue. In what we’re going to discuss in the time I’m giving you freely to talk about some things, are you willing to admit when you’re wrong or you’ve been misguided?”

Candace responds, “Uh, so Victor, just so you know, you’re on my show, I’m not on yours. So I’m going to guide the conversation. I said I’m happy to speak about Corby, there are broader concerns, but my highest interest in you is obviously as it relates to Charlie Kirk and your involvement with Turning Point USA.

“So respectfully, you are running for Governor, but I think your biography is important. The Corby Hall stuff is important and if something is wrong, we’re happy to correct it. We did invite you to come on the show with Corby so you guys could rebut each other face to face. You declined to do that so Corby had the stage to himself.”

Quibbling About How To Begin

Here Victor tries to interject but Candace continues speaking over him saying, “But I want to start with your biographical items. Do you stand by that that story?” Victor responds, “Candace, we have to start with what brought me here, which is Corby, and I clearly communicated to you and your staff: Do not have him on, do your research because he’s unstable.

“And the very person that platformed him for you, Corey, has felled out a statement both with local authorities and FBI that he is homicidal, and he told her and her husband that he had plans to kill me, and she felt responsible for it being fueled. And your name was brought up as he’s aggravated - something about he didn’t get what he wanted out of your show. But I need you to at least acknowledge: Did Corey contact y’all with the concerns of not platforming Corby again?”

Homicidal Thoughts

Candace deflected and asked Victor if he still had homicidal thoughts, and Victor says, “That was a long time ago and I’m thankful I didn’t. But currently, this gentleman is being sought by the FBI and El Paso County Sheriff’s Department, who admitted to Corey, the individual who platformed him on your show, that he was struggling with homicidal thoughts and he gave detailed plans on how he was going to lay in wait to kill me…”

Candace cuts him off to say, “Well, that’s not anything that we heard on this show so we can’t rebut on that. We received only a message from Corey that she got a phone call from the FBI and that they were investigating you for gun running. Did she inform you of this? I don’t know. I would really like to go back to your biography and don’t want to get into background investigations. I would like to get back to the cat - did you behead the cat at the age of three?”

Victor, who twice tried to start a sentence but had to wait for Candace to finish, now said, “Did your team view social media - as y’all are a quasi-investigative team by all your allegations, did you see Corey’s public statement about what happened and how this is very serious? They cannot locate this individual you platformed Corby Hall, and both his wife and fellow employees…”

Butting Heads

Candace cuts in to say, “ Victor, I just have to rebut you here and say that I don’t necessarily trust what you are saying given the fact that you don’t want to answer just basic biological questions, and after having spoken with your family members who say that it’s largely made up, I have no reason to believe anything you’re saying right now. So I’d like to just focus on your character. I have not being contacted by law enforcement about Corby so I’m not interested in discussing that…”

As things heat up, Victor cuts in and says, “Candace, you seem to be a little afraid of truth and what I once thought was a solid show years ago, you’ve turned into a TMZ and worse than TMZ, it’s like a Temu version of it. I’m asking you, did your staff not see the statement that Corey Kennedy posted online? We’re talking about a homicidal individual who has threatened to kill me and your name was brought up.”

Candace cuts in saying she’s not seen it and again redirects him to his biography in light of his family in Martinville calling his recollections fantastical. They then talk over each other for some seconds - she asserting that Corby is not a major issue and he asserting that Corby is his number one issue right now.

Three Years In the Marine Corps

Candace then says, “to my people that are watching this, I cannot confirm anything that Victor Marx is saying. I think he is using my platform to potentially spin some tales. The only thing that I heard was that there was an FBI investigation that was looking into you for guns and I’m not interested in that.”

She then asks him again if he stands by his cat story and he says “Of course I do. Regarding my Marine Corps time, this is one of the most flagrant misnomers that you have that really made us go, “I don’t think they’re very professional in their investigations.” You claimed without a doubt that I only served two years in the Marine Corps. Do you stand by that?”

Candace says that’s what they could find but she’s happy to update the answer if it’s wrong, and Victor says it was three years and accused her of spreading misinformation and being unprofessional. He asked for an apology but Candace put it down to a clerical error and refused to apologise, saying he’s being dramatic and emotional for asking.

“Believe me, veterans around the country would stand with me. Veterans don’t like to be misrepresented and you are misrepresenting my time in service and you won’t offer an apology and the entire veteran community will take note of that. Thank you.”

After some more back and forth on this, Candace says, “I sense that you are quite arrogant and you’re used to being in control of people, and I am not that individual” Victor cuts in denying this saying, “For someone who just lambasts innocent people as an internet bully, you’re not used to someone coming on your show and holding your feet to the fire.”

Temu TMZ

They speak over each other again as Victor describes her approach as Temu TMZ and Candace says, “Okay you’ve done that cool line twice - Temu TMZ, so let’s move on.” She then asked about him killing a man at the instigitation of his stepfather, because there are no records to back this up in Martinsville, Mississippi where he grew up.

Victor responds that he did not grow up in Martinsville, and when Candace asks where he grew up, he tells her she should have read his book or watched his documentary to find out, “Ma’am, you’re accusing me of not telling the truth on things…but if you can’t at least get the town that I grew up in right, how can we trust you with the information that you’re bringing?”

Candace then refocuses him on the bigger issue of the murder, and asks Victor if he knew the man’s name. Victor said he didn’t know who the man was, then Candace asks if it’s true that the police chose not to investigate the murder further later on, Victor disputes this and asks Candace to share the correct information.

She responds, “The whole point of me having you on the show and giving you the platform is not so that you can quiz me on your background, but so that you could just answer the questions and share the story in its correct context. So, you don’t have to worry about misinformation because you have a platform right now. Go ahead.”

Victor responds, “Well, Candace, I have a platform without you. We have four million followers and I’ve been on much bigger programs than yours. I don’t need yours to clarify what we’re doing, but what you’re doing is making slanderous accusations that are incorrect at the very basic level. So, no, I did not walk into a police station. I called the sheriff department and made the claim many years later.”

Child Abuse Representative

Candace asks what happened next and Victor asks her if she’s ever suffered physical or sexual abused as a kid, when Candace says no he says, “I represent millions of both kids and adults who’ve suffered abuse. And in no way do I want to make it some type of ratings for you. I’ve shared my story as an adult regarding my childhood abuse that I suffered from three to seven years old…”

Candace cuts in to say his family members dispute this, which is important because he wants to the Governor of Colorado so an assuarance of his honesty is important for voters.

Victor responds, “It’s interesting that you’re claiming my family members from Martinville, Louisiana claimed this never happened. Never once has my family refuted any of this. As a matter of fact, my sister Debbie was on my YouTube documentary, The Victor Marx Story, and she completely solidifies the abuse because she went through it. So did other family members. So, I’m not sure who you’re talking to.”

Candace confirmed she spoke with Charmaine, and Victor confirmed she’s his half-sister who is the daughter of the abuser, who has also suffered in her life and who he has tried to protect.

When Candace asked again about the authorities dismissal of the murder, Victor explains, “The reason why it’s a cold case - it was 40 years old. We don’t know where the house is. We don’t know where he was buried. We don’t know who the victim was. And my stepfather was put in prison for unrelated charges and they could not find anything. I went to them to clear my conscience cuz I suffered for years thinking that I had killed a person.

“ I was brought there at night. I was 7 years old and I was forced to lie in the back of a car. It was in Simpson County, Mississippi. Feel free to contact the sheriff department.”

Commanding Demons

Candace then pivots to asking him who authorised him to cast out demons and where he received his training, Victor replies that he was in ministry and asks Candace if she is a Christian so that he knows how best to communicate with her about this. Candace says she is a Christian, and when Victor asks if she believes the Bible to be the inerrant word of God, she says, “just to cut through what I think you’re perhaps getting at - I think you and I would probably have different faith beliefs.”

Candace then asks if he’s evnagelical and he responds that he is a born again believer in Christ. Candace then says, “I’m Catholic, so the idea of you not being a priest and being able to exorcise demons is something that I’m interested in. I would just like to know who granted you that authority. When did you start doing that?”

Victor then explains that demons attack people’s minds through lies, “The Bible says that Satan is the father of lies. And that’s what often compels people to do things they probably would never do otherwise. I was very interested in this as a new believer in the Marine Corps, to find out, why are people so evil? Why did they do such horrible things happen to me as a kid? And the only way that I got a solid world view is to understand that good and evil exist.

“And that is why Christ came to earth, that through his word and in his death on the cross, we could be born again. We could be set free from our old nature. Now we’re made perfect before God, but we still have to live our life out. But he gave us all authority. He said, “I give you authority to trample serpents, to cast out demons.” And I actually believe it.

“I think my introduction [began by] helping kids who were in youth prisons who struggled tremendously, oftentimes kids who had killed, murdered, raped and tortured people. I dealt with some of the most severe cases, and why God put me there, I don’t know. He just gave me a love for them to bring them hope. And it was there that many of them asked for prayer and when I prayed for them, they would often manifest demonic influence or oppression. And the Lord taught me how to pray with authority.”

Prayer To Set People Free

Victor then mentions a film he made that describes how they pray to set people free without any financial benefit. And he has 6,000 letters from the kids they’ve helped. “So, while I believe in the the power of Christ and the word of God, I appreciate the Catholic Church and their hierarchy of who can and can’t do exorcisms.”

Regarding praying for Corby and his wife Melody, she would report that the prayers were 10-15 minutes, it wasn’t dramatic and there was no manifestation. Candace cuts in to ask about his prayers commanding demons and asking their names, and he says Jesus spoke to demons and said we can do that also.

Candace asked if he believes he can also command angels, and he says yes by the power of Christ. Victor says they record every prayer session and stated that Melody used to have negative thoughts since childhood but was set free after he prayed for her, which can’t be wrong. Candace countered, “I could think of a lot of ways that it could be wrong, but I didn’t want to debate your theology. I just want you to have the opportunity to explain it, which I think you did.”

Victor Prayed For Charlie

Victor confirmed that he prayed for people at the Turning Point headquarters, and even prayed for Charlie in his office because he asked him to. They’d first met when they both spoke at a small Hispanic church in California, “Charlie was scheduled to speak and the pastor asked me last minute to speak. I did and it was before Charlie. He was a little aggravated that there was another speaker before him because it was a Sunday morning.

“I knew about Charlie but never met him. And after we spoke, we met back in the little makeshift green room and he says, “I’ve never heard of you, but I’m absolutely encouraged to hear your testimony and what God’s done in your life.” And he wanted me to have his number and stay connected. So, we did. That’s how it started.”

Candace asked if Erika was there at the time and Victor confirmed that she was. Candace then asked if he had a falling out with Charlie and he said, no, and that contrary to her report, they never unfollowed each other on social media and she can check this.

First To Report Charlie’s Death

Candace asked how he became the first to report that Charlie had died on social media, but he disputes that his was the first post and asked which technology they used to confirm this, when Candace clarfied that he was the first in Charlie’s orbit to report it, he said he watched Charlie being shot once, even though his team viewed it multiple times, and he knew right away that Charlie wouldn’t survive it.

“And when I made a post saying Charlie’s passed, I [was in contact with] Frank Turek and the security teams. I put it up and then I didn’t see anybody else posting it. I thought it was premature and I pulled it down cuz it just felt wrong that I would post it. But it I wanted people to pray. And then I contacted Erika through a text and told her [he paused as he gets emotional], “Nobody’s going to kill you. You’re safe. You and the kids, no one’s coming after you. They just wanted Charlie.” And I was just trying to reassure her…”

Candace cuts in [ignoring his emotion] and says, “So, you declared he was dead on the basis of people saying it didn’t look good?” Victor says, “We knew he was dead instantly.”

They stare at each other for five seconds after he said this, then Candace says, “Hmm. I struggle with that one a little bit. I think that’s quite audacious for someone to - because you did make a post initially saying he had been shot, pray for him, and then you did a a follow-up saying he’d passed on. So, it just seems like there was some information in the corridor there that led you to that conclusion.”

She cited Turning Point Faith pastors that also reported his death early, with one stating that an Israeli account got the information before anyone else. Victor said he was not aware of this, and wondered why she was so interested in this aspect, and she said she wanted to acsertain where the information came from.

Closeness With Erika

Candace then asked about his closeness with Erika and him comforting her in the first two days after the assassination, and he replied that he was there immediately to provide relief for the security team, “Of course my bride was with me. Her and Erika are very close and we were just standing by to bring comfort or help.”

Candace asks how Erika and Eileen got so close, and he says, “There’s a lot of women that reach out to my bride for mentorship, and Eileen’s like a second mum to Erika. We’ve been close to them and they’re still close. They were texting this week and Erika reaches out and we respond or we reach out and encourage her.”

Victor’s Work With Abuse Victims

Victor then spoke about starting his ministry with his wife, and before that working with Dr James Dobson as his assistant to help abused and incacerated kids. He did missions work in Burma, then in Iraq when ISIS invaded in 2015, where his wife Eileen befriended a Yazidi girl who gave her the mobile phone of an ISIS operative that had captured her, and Eileen gave her her watch which the girl had been admiring.

They were there prioviding food, water, personal hygeine kits and surgeries to around 30,000 displaced persons in IDP camps in the country, and if anyone doubts their work it’s all documented on Youtube. Candace counters that there’s no proof that his group rescued the 45,000 women that he mentioned on the Shawn Ryan podcast. Victor said he never said he rescued 45,000 people, but has helped and provide trauma relief to many.

He then speaks of Eileen helping to rescue a girl held captive for nine years in Iraq and reuniting her with her family in a safe house.

Fake Human Trafficking Charities

Candace wonders how couples involved in human trafficking charities can be trusted when they always claim anonymity for the safety of their victims, so we just have to trust their word, but for someone like Victor, his character is in question due to past allegations, including by the woman called Holly that claimed he trafficked her.

“That’s not a bad question,” he says. “There’s no doubt in my mind that there are organizations that are actually traffickers that pose as counter-trafficking. We’ve been doing this for many years and we work with law enforcement in other countries. The best way to prove the authenticity of claims is by the credibility of the individuals that have the highest level of clearance in the US and have worked with the CIA…”

Candace interjects to say that “the CIA is the is the biggest trafficking organization in the world, so if you say, “I did it with the CIA or the IDF,” I go, “Yeah, well, so did Jeffrey Epstein.”

Victor agrees that there are many corrupt government organisations, and points to a video made by victims he’s helped who released it on his social media to defend and support him against attacks he’d received since he entered politics. “If I was doing anything nefarious, believe me, we would have already got in trouble for it. But we’re not.”

Victor then gives Candace his word that if she’s ever interested, he’ll take her with him to the Middle East to see his work firsthand, but she’ll have to sign an NDA to protect his team.

Defending Himself Against Accussations

Regarding Holly, “Everything we said about her is true. Everything we did is true. One, has anyone talked to Holly’s mother or her father? If you haven’t, then you haven’t done the very basics of investigative work. Two, we met with an HSI, a human trafficking specialist at the border who approved us to get through from Canada to the US and gave her temporary status.

“Three, we brought in law enforcement both here and in Texas where we were keeping her. Four, we documented everything. And five, the Point Couple in Canada that was our agents of hope have video that they just posted yesterday of Holly telling the truth about what we did to help her.

“I’ve had those videos but I’ve never put them out since they reached out to Holly. And it wasn’t Holly that reached out, it was her pedophile who groomed this girl since she was 13, had sex with her at 15. She is sadly a very damaged individual. They’ve already had a child together.

“And I’m telling you, the people who have platformed her paedophile on the conservative radio station here, they’re going to be held accountable because they’ve revictimized this girl. She has Stockholm syndrome. I was told that these folks here who are trying to discredit me, Candace, told her if she and Les sued me for trafficking, they’ll be able to make millions.”

Partnership With The IDF

Candace asks if he’s ever done anything wrong in terms of people saying he’s manipulative and abusive, and he says, “In my book I talk about plenty of self-evident ways that I depend on the grace of God. My goal as a kid growing up was to become the man that I wish somebody would have been to help save me. and I turn around and God redeems my life for a greater good. What’s so hard to believe about that?”

He mentions his drug abuse, anger, psychiatric care, but his life is a redeemed life, yet all hell broke loose when he ran for governor. Candace says people simply have questions about his background and his partnership with the IDF, to which Victor asks her to just ask him about that.

Candace asked who invited them into Israel, and he said it was a non-profit based in Israel via a special forces IDF guy who’s followed him for years, “I’m not there to back Israel. I’m not there to back Palestinian folks. I’m there for women and children. We put our life on the line to help over 6,000. I went into the West Bank and into Gaza by virtue of these special operations teams, not to shoot or kill but to pray, and we help Palestinian kids who had been injured.

“I can’t say that I fully trust the leadership and judgment of a government that waited six hours to send reinforcement - it’s a 20 minute flight by helicopter. It’s a 45 minute drive to send troops down there. The reasons they said, I still don’t know. And I was told there’ll be an investigation afterwards.”

Innocent People On Both Sides

Victor agreed with Candace that it’s horrific what’s happening in Gaza, “While we were there on the Israeli side, we had over 2,000 rockets launched at us. How are they still firing rockets?” Candace stops him from painting Israel as the victim and he says, “I think innocent people on both sides paid a horrible price.”

Candace asked if what’s happening in Gaza is a genocide, and he replies, “I would say this it has turned into a genocide [Candace nods in agreement] but the question I have to ask and you should be asking too, is why didn’t Hamas stop firing rockets when we were doing humanitarian work there?

“Look, I love Palestinians. I love the people. I’ve helped kids, women. And to see people innocently slaughtered because of a terrorist group, Hamas, that continues to attack Israel. What are you going to do? You have to defend yourself.”

Candace counters saying, “I think the terrorist group now might be IDF.” She then showed Victor the part on his website where it stated that he’d rescued more than 45,000 women and children and he said it was completely innacurate.

“Also, never did I ask Corby for 50,000 weapons for IDF. I have an FFL, I only buy stuff for our training. That’s ridiculous. That’s absurd. And again, Corby’s still loose out there. And if he’s watching, Corby, please turn yourself in to some authorities. Let them question you. And like I said from the beginning, please get help. Don’t act upon the thoughts you’re hearing.”

Never Done Anything Wrong

After some quibbling as Candace sought to clarify whether there was a warrant for Corby’s arrest and if he was evading authorities, she again mentioned the open FBI investigation into Victor, which he called a complete fabrication. He says “I’ve done nothing wrong” to which Candace replies, “Never in your life” and Victor says that’s sarcastic.

Candace says, “Yeah, I was being sarcastic. It was a little bit of sarcasm from me basically pointing to the fact that you come across as very arrogant and it’s offputting that you make statements like you make telling Corby to stop what he’s doing and turn himself in - you’re constantly presenting yourself like some sort of an authority. You can just say “I received a phone call from this person who said they might be looking for Corby and I don’t know what happened since.”

Candace then said she didn’t believe he beheaded a cat aged three and wore a cat head, nor his other stories, and Victor tells her to be careful not to minimise someone who’s been victimised, and they talk over each other and Candace says if she was a Colorado resident she wouldn’t vote for him.

Victor then says, “Whether you believe it or not, that’s not the point here. The point is, to say that I didn’t suffer abuse the way I’m saying it is horrible…the cat was dead when it was brought to me…study voodoo rituals against boys. If you go deep enough, you’ll see how twisted it is. I’m not here to glorify darkness at all. My point is that we bring life and hope and maybe some things that even you don’t believe that happened to me as a child motivate me to help kids over these last 40 years, which is documented and provable.”

It Ends With Smiles

Victor then thinks Candace is being paid to discourage people from voting for him and Candace cuts in to say she removed herself from politics altogether after Charlie was killed.

Victor then says, “well, thanks for leaning into trying to dissuade people for voting for me and discredit me as a child who was abused. I’ve given plenty of time - was supposed to be 30 minutes. Do you have any follow-up questions cuz I do have to end this.”

Candace said no, and said she’ll never let anyone forget that he served for three years, at which they both laughed, and she thanked him for his service. He smiles and says “You’re welcome.”

Candace [smiling]: It’s a great place to end. Thank you so much for joining us.

Victor [smiling]: Thank you, Candace.

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

To the second Candace says, “You and I both, and I think the entire world would love to hear from them. Like I’ve said in previous episodes, I do know that they are in a deep state of grief, and I will just leave it at that. I’ve heard some things and I know that they are acting in a way that some people might have thought his widow might have acted following his death.”

With regards to Victor’s faith, she says, “He is sort of like “The faith is mine. I have the Bible, I can make it what I want.” It’s one of the flaws that I find in Protestantism, is that it becomes “my truth” very quickly and anybody can interpret every verse as they want and they can make it a bumper sticker, or you can believe that you can do exactly what Christ does and you can summon demons and angels into a room.”

There were comments from veterans wondering about Victor’s preciousness about his years of service, and Candace feels like he still needs to work on his temper because he didn’t like her challenging him and wanted to direct her on her own show.

Other comments believe that Victor was lying and no one who truly worked with abuse victims would have asked Candace live on air if she was abused as a child. Candace felt it was weird that he claimed to represent all abuse victims.

“I worry about the fact that these are the people that Charlie surrounded himself with. I worry about the fact that Charlie was even prayed over by someone like Victor Marx. These Pastors don’t feel godly to me, though they think they’re gods. He thinks he’s read the Bible and now he’s God and can do everything God can do.”

Candace then blamed Erika for spearheading Turning Point Faith and bringing someone like Marx to Charlie, and wonders why her and her audience could discern his dishonesty after an hour of conversation but nobody at Turning Point did.