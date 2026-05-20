Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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Shelly's avatar
Shelly
6h

Candace’s arrogance is beyond belief. She is a horrible person attacking someone who suffered horrific abuse. What a horrible, horrible person.

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
10hEdited

PLEASE ask about Israeli children from SUNRISE-Israel, related to :

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00324268.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00590042.pdf

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