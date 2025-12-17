Podcast title: Erika And I Sat Down. Here’s What Happened. | Candace Ep 280

Last week was full of drama as Charlie Kirk’s widow told Candace via national television to stop her frenzied investigations into her husband’s murder, but Candace refused. Then following much mudslinging, the two women agreed to a private meeting on Monday and the world waited to see if cooled tempers and a change of course would result.

Today she described what was said at the meeting including the receipts, the confirmations, the revelations and the still unanswered questions.

Candace had talks with her rival yesterday

The Meeting

Candace begins the show with “Shabbat Shalom,” an ironic greeting to show that she hasn’t changed contrary to some expectations following a meeting with a pro-Israel Erika, and continued with, “Israel does have a right to defend itself, Tucker Carlson is Adolf Hitler and Tiktok does need to be purchased by the Mossad. It’s just how I’m feeling today - I am not different. Maybe you are different” followed by her intro music which was today replaced with Jewish folk song ‘Hava Nagila’.

After dancing comically to the intro, she mocked the people saying she “got the call, she betrayed us” following her tweet after The Meeting yesterday, and told them to calm down, “I keep telling you guys, I am not governable.”

She says it would have being ridiculous for her to turn down face to face talks with Erika where she can finally get answers to the questions she’s been investigating, simply because she wanted to keep asking questions so that her audience don’t feel betrayed. “No, this is the entire reason we are doing this. And I can tell you guys that yesterday, for four hours and thirty minutes, there were no rules. They told me I could ask them any question that I wanted, which I appreciated.”

Erika Kirk - Charlie’s widow had publicly tried to silence Candace

She confirmed that Erika brought Justin Streiff with her to the meeting, and she brought her husband George, who stayed for a bit before leaving to attend the important meeting she’d already mentioned he had that day via conference call, and her cousin Mia who sat some distance away listening to Cardi B’s music.

Justin Streiff - Chief Operating Officer of Turning Point USA

“I will be honest, I did not know what to expect going into the room. I did not know if they were going to be open, or what Erika’s energy was going to be like, if it was going to be more of an argument or if there was going to be legal threats. You guys were telling me not to drink water, so I didn’t drink water. Well, I brought my own water, but I didn’t drink that water, too. There was a lot going on.”

Miscommunications

Justin began by asking them to state their objectives, then Erika stated that she was upset by Candace’s tweet calling Turning Point USA a “god-forsaken company” that people should not donate to, which Candace in retrospect agreed was aggressive. But she told them she had felt attacked by the organisation for telling the truth, for instance about Charlie’s move towards Catholicism. “Their answer for that was that it was a really crazy time, but Erika did not give any person the authority to go out and say that the Catholicism thing was a lie.”

Candace said she was “refreshed” by the fact that Erika acknowledged the company’s miscommunications resulting from 650 employees in a highly emotional state sending out responses that were not approved by the management.

Candace then referenced Erika telling Glenn Beck in an interview that she knew that Charlie never texted anybody the night before about his death because she had his phone, which “reflected poorly on me because I was the one who said that he did in fact text multiple people the night before…Andrew Kolvet told me specifically that he was one of the people that received this text message.”

Erika then confirmed that this was true - both Andrew and Dan Flood did get the texts - but she’d initially only looked for the messages in Charlie’s iMessages but later found out Charlie had sent them via Signal and Telegram. Charlie had texted Andrew “they are going to kill me” and texted Dan “the left is going to kill me.”

Candace then brought up Erika’s interview with Bari Weiss, “and it’s interesting to hear Erika say that the reason she didn’t ask me to stop in the beginning was because she was actually learning things from the show. And I think she similarly felt that Bari Weiss was trying to create a moment…Bari picked all the questions but Erika said she knew they were going to mention me and the conspiracies but she was not given that specific ‘the podcaster Candace Owens’ question [that Bari asked] ahead of time.”

TPUSA Employee Suspicions

Candace presented to Erika her suspicions about various TPUSA employees, including about Terryl Farnsworth who had lied to her many times and she didn’t even understand why he was present on the day of the assassination.

Erika confirmed that it was true when he’d said that they were trying something new that day with his involvement in filming the live streams, however Candace maintains that her conversation with him felt off and she doesn’t trust him. She then asked Erika about Tyler Bowyer’s lie that the feds asked Terryl to take down the camera, and although Erika stated that afterwards a police officer told him to secure the footage, that still doesn’t explain why Terryl took the camera down immediately.

“I just don’t trust Tyler Bowyer and that is never going to change. Similarly with Rob McCoy - he makes my skin crawl.” But she did find out that Rob doesn’t actually work for TPUSA at all as she’d assumed, so she was wrong about that.

Another bone of contention she addressed was the magic bullet theory and Andrew’s tweet explaining that the surgeon said it was a miracle that the 30.06 did not do more damage, and Erika confirmed that Andrew did call and speak to the surgeon, “but they did not know that Andrew was going to write that tweet. It very much came across to me like Andrew was just flying by the seat of his pants.” She thinks it was inappropriate for the surgeon to confide in Andrew - who is just the PR guy and wasn’t even there when Charlie was shot - and his tweet marked the beginning of her suspicion of TPUSA.

Candace then brought up Brian Harpole’s interview with Shawn Ryan, and Erika said they did not know or approve of the interview and he doesn’t work with TPUSA anymore, so maybe he wanted to rescue his reputation by doing the interview but actually ended up doing more harm because people sensed he wasn’t being honest.

Get a New Lawyer

“I said one of the reasons why I really want to talk is because I want to walk out of here and feel confident saying to my audience that Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk.” She asked if they’d seen clear footage of Tyler on that day that made them feel so confident that he was the killer, “and at this point they elected to call their lawyer who is involved in this case, and what I got from the lawyer did not make me feel confident that Tyler did it.

“I was very surprised by this - he spoke for a very long time - and I asked if he can share with me what the [damning evidence] is, and I will not say what that thing is to protect the integrity of the case, but I will communicate to my audience that they have something solid. But this guy said they have nothing but the affidavit. He explained to me that they’re at the affidavit stage, the investigation is ongoing and right now they’re looking for more information.”

The lawyer said if they do acquire more evidence and footage, they won’t inform the victim (Erika) with any the information the investigators have gathered until May’s probable cause hearing where they present the evidence. So Erika and TPUSA are not privy to anything the public hasn’t seen, which is odd because so far none of the evidence against Tyler is convincing, despite efforts to make us believe otherwise.

She told Erika - in front of the current lawyer - that they might need a new lawyer because the one they have is wrong to make them believe they have concrete evidence. “One of the rules that me and my husband have is that if you have a lawyer that tells you you’re 100% going to win - you need a new lawyer, because that’s a cheerleader not a lawyer. A lawyer, even if you should 100% win, should be telling you the risks.”

She criticised their lawyers and investigators for not looking into her leads or even calling the man she spoke to who filmed someone on the roof, “his testimony would be devastating to the prosecution. He filmed a person on the roof at 12:23pm but he did not see that person take the shot. And this man is not some random student - this is a guy who trains people to shoot guns at a range. He said he saw this person dressed in black tactical gear holding a smaller gun and there was no recoil.”

The feds have not spoken to the witness who filmed this person on the roof that day

Candace feels like she’s spoken to more people than the official investigators, so she doesn’t understand their confidence.

Mikey’s Call Logs

“Now, another really big thing that happened was they brought me Mikey’s call logs. And that is why I said this was a productive meeting - I asked every question and they came with paperwork to answer and to explain certain things.” She also referred back to her accusation that Mikey wasn’t his real name and wants to confirm that Michael is actually his real name.

She then replayed the clip of Blake Neff on the show explaining that Mikey called Erika first within a minute of the shot before calling his dad Rob.

Candace said Blake’s memory of the calls were all wrong, “and what surprised me the most about these call logs is, we were given the impression that the first person Mikey called was Erika, but the first person he called was his wife Elizabeth McCoy, then he stayed on the phone with his wife for ten minutes, and during those ten minutes he three-wayed Erika three minutes after the shot went off, and then he three-ways his father, and then he three-ways a third person who I’m not interested in mentioning because it’s not relevant.”

Danny McCoy here is actually another Danny that’s one of Charlie’s assistants and not Mikey’s brother, Candace will correct this later

Candace doesn’t understand why Elizabeth wasn’t initially mentioned as being so integral to the calls Mikey made, “but [at least] they were forthcoming with it - that feels good guys. Like, wow, we don’t have to guess, now we have solid answers. And when you come out and give solid answers and you’re not weird and calling people names, it allows people to feel a bit more like we can trust this process because we have communication.”

Netanyahu’s Millions

With regards to the Hampton Retreat, she told them she was uncomfortable with all the little lies that were told by the people pressing Charlie about Israel, and she asked to know more about Bibi Netanyahu’s offer to inject massive funding into TPUSA. Erika said she wasn’t aware of this, and Candace reiterated that Andrew was her source about this, even though he told Alex Clark on her show that the $150 million Netanyahu offered was made up.

“Andrew Kovet told me verbatim that Bibi Netanyahu offered to take Turning Point to the next level and that Charlie turned that money down. So, I said there’s a bit of a predicament when I’m being lambasted by all of these voices and people attacking me, and these paid campaigns - and I actually have the names of the PR firms [that are paying people], too many are being paid by Prager U which is upsetting to me because I know Marissa [Prager U’s CEO] - and it’s just dirty. But it’s especially crazy when people are calling it a conspiracy when I share things that are told to me from the spokesperson of Turning Point USA.”

She doesn’t know why Erika isn’t aware of this promised funding from Netanyahu yet three different sources including Netanyahu himself said this. She hadn’t known or mentioned the amount being $150 million on her show though, and actually expected it to be more.

Egyptian Planes

They also discussed the Egyptian planes, and “I have since worked on an incredible document about it which we are going to put up on our website because I realized that when we shared that spreadsheet, people assumed that one of the columns which was actually saying where the planes landed on that day was exactly where Erika had been on that day, and that was inaccurate. And so for clarity, I had been working on turning it into an interactive timeline.”

She now believes the planes were tracking TPUSA Faith events, most of which were attended by either Erika or Charlie and now knows why the planes caused so much panic: “there is overwhelming evidence that these planes regularly fly in and out of Israel and turn their transponders off when they do it, I’m going to present that evidence tomorrow.”

Candace Owen Fan Fiction

The attacks against Candace have become so hysterical because she’s getting closer to the truth, and many of the hit pieces now look like fan fiction because nothing about them is true. An example of this is a New York Post article that made her and her team laugh:

She said this comes after they changed her husband’s citizenship on Wikipedia to Qatari when he’s never even being there. They do it to distract her from the investigation. “When you see a media storm like this, it can only be happening because Zionists are locking arms and attacking because they control the media and are scared about something in this investigation.”

She highlighted this part from the article:

“In my first week, I threw my car keys at a producer and expected them to park my car - that sentence genuinely made me laugh so hard because I never once in the entire time that I worked for the Daily Wire did I ever drive my car to work. They had a driver that took me there. So, I don’t know why I would suddenly take the driver’s keys and then throw it at somebody. So, it’s just fanfiction.

“Secondly, they say that I demanded others do my research - that could not be further from the truth. I have always done my own shows. I can’t read a script - I riff my shows. The part that I demanded a huge studio and attempted to use their PR firm to get the cover of People magazine is full fanfiction. I don’t even think we ever had a conversation about People magazine cuz that would not be a normal outlet for any conservatives. That I wanted to be on the cover of People is insane.

“And they said that their sources also said that my team hated me, but my team came with me when I got fired. My whole team’s here. Why are they making these things up? It’s because we’re dangerously close to something.”

She is determined to ignore the noise and dive back into her research tomorrow and maintains that Charlie was betrayed by those closest to him.

At the meeting, she said that there will definitely be bad people at TPUSA that could sell out for money, and Erika stated she didn’t want to come across like a feminist when she talked about TPUSA being her family, but Candace felt she did sound like a feminist and added, “I know people in this ‘family’ and they’re not good people. Even with my own family I have people, like we all do, who aren’t exactly walking a straight arrow in life. So I have not changed my position on that and I am not going to stop researching the characters in this that I don’t feel good about.”

Tim Pool

She debunked Tim Pool’s claim that she has the same security team as Charlie Kirk, when just last week he said she had no security.

Whoa! This is Tim Pool without his beenie.

Tim Pool: “Candace Owens has the same security team as Charlie Kirk. She’s lying…[the security people] are filing paperwork against her so can’t do interviews and she’s exploiting this to keep people wrapped up in this insanity

Candace says he’s the one lying, “ I have never employed the same security team as Charlie Kirk, ever. We went our separate ways early on before he had Schaefer security, which was run by Greg Schaefer, and they had Dan Flood and Brian Harpole working for them initially. I told Charlie that I didn’t like the security apparatus so I got my own security separate from Charlie. That’s a fact… and we have received no cease and desist from Charlie’s security whatsoever.”

Turning Point Discuss Other Theories

She also mentioned that she and Erika had agreed not to do live streams during their meeting but Turning Point still did their daily show, which “was not communicated to me. It felt like a ceasefire and then it got violated.” She played a clip where they discussed the upcoming trial and Andrew detailed how Tyler Robinson’s mother said he had recently become pro-gay and trans rights-oriented, leading to him dating his male roommate and having discussions with his father who has different political views.

From L - R: Blake Neff, Andrew Kolvet and Gary Melton

He continued, “In one conversation before the shooting, Robinson mentioned that Charlie Kirk would be holding an event at UVU, which Robinson said was a “stupid venue” for the event. And when you see how easy that rooftop access is, you start to kind of put one and one together and realize that Robinson had a plan.”

Gary Melton then revealed that the time and location of the UVU event had been shared on TPUSA’s website two weeks earlier on August 27th, and it seemed that Tyler was familiar with the campus, and Andrew then stated that Charlie was able to book such outdoor events quickly if his schedule opened up.

But the earliest Candace’s team found mention of the location was on September 2nd when local media advertised the event, but she could be wrong. But on August 27th, TPUSA only shared a graphic about the event without any location details, and one would assume this would be an indoor event. Either way there should be footage of Tyler scouting UVU’s rooftop from September 2nd.

Turning Point also addressed the weird text messages between Tyler and his gay furry trans lover, and said there’s a video of someone who knew them and was in the Discord chats with them confirming that that was really how Tyler and his lover spoke to each other. Their guest Viva Frei then presented a theory that an old pervert like George Zinn (who was caught with child porn) might have been on a Discord chat with these young perverts and becomes aware of the plans, goes to the event and tries to be a useful decoy for Tyler after the shooting.

Viva Frei: “Nobody has any faith in our institutions anymore, and it leads people to go from healthy scepticism to concocting the most outlandish conspiracy theories”

Candace believes his theory is plausible, though everyone keeps ignoring the new information she releases, including the tip that Zinn told the nurses that treated him that he was paid to be a decoy.

Fresh Air

Anyway it’s good that Turning Point is now showing these alternate theories, “I think that might even be the first time Andrew has expressed that he thought that those messages were weird. That’s good. That’s what people want - fresh air at Turning Point USA and different perspectives. They want to feel like you’re willing to have a conversation and defend people when they’re being called liars when they’re telling the truth about something. That would feel more authentic.”

She’s happy with the new line of communication between them and was pleased with the way Justin handled the meeting. She’s also grateful to Megyn Kelly who was instrumental in putting the meeting together and had offered to mediate it if it was livestreamed. “She would have done a very good job. I think that she has kept it very even - she has not been hysterical and called me evil and I appreciated that she has said she doesn’t agree with me, but doesn’t think that I’m doing this because I’m possessed by a demon.”

Candace believes time will tell whether she’s right, and on the whole the four hours was very productive and she’ll talk about more things as they become relevant.

Comment Section

Candace’s top comment from the last episode:

Candace then assured her followers that she will not sell out now that she’s in communication with Erika, because she’s already turned down offers and faced vicious threats and won’t back down now.

When someone asked her to look into a theory that Charlie was electrocuted, the hole in neck was made by currents passing through his necklace and out of his throat and there are images of his charred hands, she said she’s seen the video by Baron Coleman about this and has asked to collaborate with him due to his insights into her investigations.

“[Charlie’s hands] do look charred in the photos that he showed, but I can tell you that his hands were not charred when he was buried…and I very much trust the person that told me that.”

When someone asked why the meeting between her and Erika wasn’t livestreamed, she said that was the plan initially “and then things got a bit uglier when Erika went on this press tour and it was kind of directed at me. So Justin said the temperature was a little hot and suggested a private conversation. I wish it was live, but I will also say I am glad that some parts weren’t because I was then able to tell them some things I haven’t yet shared but wanted to fact check first, and also tell them privately something I found out that could hurt the company if made public.”

She wrote off the many bots in the live chat accusing her of being paid off, and thanked people for the increasingly large donations for her security.

Regarding the rumours that she was hanging out with TPUSA employees at Tucker Carlson’s Christmas Party, she said she didn’t see or talk to any that were there as it was a massive party.

Regarding whether Erika confirmed that Charlie was becoming a Catholic, she said “Obviously Erica confirmed it. I was always telling the truth and I know that they know that it’s true that Charlie was going to mass, and I can’t speak on whether he was close to converting…from what I’ve been told, he was planning on signing up and starting that process, but I did not personally have that conversation with him. The right person to speak about that would be Erika.”