Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mois78's avatar
mois78
2dEdited

Candace wasted her time meeting this bee-itch. Erri-ka should be leading the cry for better investigation. The British AI reads Erika as Erri-ka?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynda's avatar
Lynda
18h

Keep asking the questions. I do believe you are on your something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture