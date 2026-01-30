Podcast title: Candace x Bassem Youssef | Candace Ep 298

On yesterday’s show, Candace reacted to another Zoom meeting in which Erika Kirk is upbeat and feeling blessed days after her husband’s murder, and also reacted to Jeremy Boreing comparing her show to porn.

On today’s show, Candace sits down with Palestine apologist Bassem Youssef, an Egyptian-American comedian who rose to prominence after a 2023 interview with Piers Morgan where he passionately satirised the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

Antisemite of the Year

Candace began the show with a clip of Bassem during a stand up skit where he joked about how Candace beat him to win Antisemite of the Year.

Bassem Youssef: “F***ing DEI. Some liberal woke **** had to give it to a black woman. And you know who won this year? Tucker Carlson - yeah white power. The planet is healing.”

Bassem Woke Candace Up

Candace says she won the award because she performed better in 2024, largely because she was fired from the Daily Wire for antisemitism, and credited Bassem for waking her up to what was happening in Gaza, “I watched you on Piers Morgan’s show - the clip went crazy viral and it was like dark humour, and you held up a chart and asked what the going exchange rate was for Palestinians. You were like, “I agree with Ben Shapiro, obviously we got to kill these sons of bitches and here’s what we did this year, and this is how many of them had to die.”

“And seeing that chart, I said, “wait a second, what is going on? Why are this many Palestinians dying? And it woke me up to the fact that there was a huge part of the conversation I wasn’t aware of.”

Ben’s Feelings Got Hurt

At the time Candace wanted to invite Bassem unto her show but was told he was banned from appearing on the Daily Wire because he hurt Ben’s feelings. Bassem looks sheepish and says in a mock baby voice, “I’m so sorry I hurt your feelings Ben.”

He continues, “I think Ben Shapiro is a very talented individual because he’s a very confident liar. He just lies very easily and he lies so good that I feel ashamed that I can’t believe him. And you know why he’s a fast talker? Because facts cannot catch up [both laugh] He’s like a robotic frog. And actually, if you slow him down, you’ll get a normal voice because as he speaks very quickly, the truth is still buffering [both laugh]. And I’m actually very surprised that I hurt Ben’s feelings, because Ben says the facts don’t care about your feelings. But with Ben, they don’t care about the truth either.”

Changing Facts in Real Time

Bassem says, “I have three different stories about Ben Shapiro to show how talented he is about changing the facts in real time.”

The first is Ben’s dishonest answer to a question about USS Liberty at a recent Turning Point event, and Ben said there had being an investigation and it was proven to be a mistake, but there hadn’t been an investigation, the crew were given a gag order and for 15 years Israel denied responsibility, before paying $6 million in damages and $6 million to the victims, “and you can see him as he was debating the kid that he was just making things up.

“The second time, he was on a morning show with Charlamagne tha god. And Charlamagne asked him “did Israel commit genocide?” And he started going through this Jordan Peterson word salad style, just speaking very quickly and [babbling]. And you can see Charlamagne looking at him like, “that mother****** is lying but I cannot say how.” The next day Medhi Hassan came on the show and went through details of why Israel is committing genocide, but if you’re there and he’s speaking too fast you don’t know what he’s saying so you cannot respond.

“And the third story is my favourite because this was a premeditated, manipulative lie,” and he describes Ben changing the context of a video showing Palestinian leaders digging out a water pipe saying they’ll use the pipes for weapons, but the video’s Arab voiceover said Israel had been using the pipes to steal their water so they dug out the pipes to use as weapons. “He took a video knowing exactly what their narration is and he changed it. This is three examples of how this guy lies intentionally and with purpose.”

Ben Sued Candace Because of USS Liberty

Candace then reveals that Daily Wire sued her after she was fired for having USS Liberty survivor Phil Turney on her show in what she said was the most meaningful interview of her life, because Phil had called out Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro for calling the bombing a hoax, “they sued me for allowing a survivor to tell his story. And they said that I put him up to it, like I could ever be so disgusting as to manipulate a man to say [that].

“Then I had to call Phil and ask him if he would be willing to testify that I didn’t put him up to say something. They attacked this guy twice and called him a liar twice. And that lawsuit - and there were others - was sent to me by Jeremy Boreing on his birthday.”

Recasting History

Bassem spoke about the retelling of history and Mike Pompeo saying recently that, “the way we’re going to remember October 7th [in the future] is not how we remember it today. It’s very important that people remember this as Israel being the victim because there was no victims in Gaza.”

Bassem said they’ve already pledged over $200 million to produce TV shows and movies showing October 7th from an Israeli perspective, but because we are now seeing the gas-lighting and lies in real time, people are reconsidering every thing they were told about major historical events.

Israeli False Flags

He mentioned false flag events, like the bombing of the King David hotel that killed 91 people which was done by the Israeli Hagana gang dressed as Palestinians.

Also, when Israel was created, it was easy to bring in Jews from Europe but harder to bring in the Jews from Arab countries who had being living there for centuries. So to force them out, in 1950 and 1951 a Mossad agent orchestrated five bomb attacks in Jewish synagogues and communities in Iraq, killing their own people and causing 150,000 Jews to relocate to Israel in less than two years.

“And then the same guy - his name escapes me now - after Iraq he went to Egypt and led the Lavon affair [a failed Israeli covert operation] in 1954, and what’s funny is after the sleeper cell was discovered, Israel denied any connection to those people of course, for 51 years, and then in 2005 they finally acknowledged it by giving the participants in the operation participation certificates, like an Amazon card or something.”

Mossad were also behind the 1994 bombing of the Israeli Embassy in London that was blamed on two Palestinians, and the failed bombing of the Mexican Parliament in October 2011 by agents dressed as Palestinians.

October 7th Survivor

Bassem recalled how Arsen Ostrovsky, a troll on X said he’d survived October 7th but his bloody selfie and bandaged-up photo looked fake.

Bassem: “There’s no blood on the bandage, and no self-respecting medic will actually leave a face like this drenched with blood, they would have cleaned it up”

Bassem asks, “how can you believe a country that lies 24/7 like this? How can we take anything that they say at face value?”

Jews Against Zionism

He said a lot of his Jewish friends also suffer from seeing their identity and religion hijacked by selfish people using it as a victimisation tool, and when they speak up they are called antisemitic.

He talked about his friend and fellow comedian Matt Leeb who at 26 was a “raging liberal Zionist” until he went on a birth right trip to Israel where both Benjamin Netanyahu and Miriam Edelson came on to speak at an event, and he thought, “wait a minute, this is too much effort.” And then he went back [to America] and started to read more and he’s now an anti-Zionist Jew.”

Christian Zionists

Candace says it’s important to note that Zionism is not a religion but a political philosophy, a satanic philosophy that Jews, Muslims and Christians have to unite together to understand its danger.

Bassem then talks about Evangelical Zionists who go to Israel then brainwash their congregations when they return and have an American flag next to an Israeli flag inside their churches, and he mentioned a documentary called Till Kingdom Come that showed a pastor telling kids ““Jews are better than us. Jews are more special than us.” Why would a man of God tell his congregation that there’s people from another religion that are more special than them, people more worthy to be holy?”

Candace quickly asserts that she’s not evangelical, and says more evangelicals are waking up because of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and her investigation into the pastors and churches that were close to him that have military and CIA links. “The underlying goal of many of these churches is to commit people to Israel.”

Bassem’s Issues With Charlie

Bassem then says, “I have a couple of issues with Charlie - God rest his soul - I do agree that he was starting to wake up towards the end because he’d asked the same question on PBD’s podcast that I asked on Piers’ show about why it took Israel six hours to respond on October 6th when it normally takes 20 minutes. He was coming from an America First point of view which I respect, but he falsely claimed that if you’re a Jew going to like an Arab neighbourhood in Jerusalem, you’re going to be stabbed.”

But Bassem conceded, and Candace agreed, that her and Charlie were told this during their tour of Israel. He continued, “Charlie also said, close to his death, that Muslims throw gay people out of high buildings but now there are no high buildings in Gaza anymore, like, stupid Muslims. And that hurt a lot of Muslims seeing that clip. And then the day before he died, he tweeted that Islam is the sword the left is using to slit America’s throat.”

Candace responded that Andrew Kovet managed Charlie’s X account and she doesn’t remember Charlie tweeting that, but agreed that he did see Islam as a threat. Bassem then said Candace also had anti-Islam views, and she agreed saying it was part of the package during their Israel tour to view Islam as the enemy.

She revealed that when Bibi Netanyahu was doing a media tour of different shows in August, Charlie refused to have him on his show. Bassem says that Charlie was young and maybe in time he would have crossed over to the other side like Candace has.

Trauma Bonding

Candace said the psychological operation against Muslims after 9/11 made a lasting impression on all Americans and called it trauma bonding, and said Erika employed the same tactic whilst talking to TPUSA employees during the video call from yesterday’s show. Erika was effectively saying to them, “there’s this trauma and you don’t know what’s happening but I’m here to keep you safe.” And Bassem adds “Now work your ass off and bring me some money,” and they both laugh.

Bassem’s Thoughts About Erika

Candace asks him what he thinks of Erika, and he said he didn’t want to get sued, “I don’t want to say anything that’s controversial - she did it! [they both laugh] I wish I would have Erika Kirk’s grieving power [laughs]. She grieves like no other. I wish I could have that kind of composure grieving the people I love like that, because she gives hope to every one of us that it doesn’t really matter [laughs].”

Candace says they want us to suspend rationality and regard her easy grief as supernatural, “even when she said to Jesse Waters that she didn’t even need to take a sleeping pill, she didn’t need to have a glass of wine, she said she slept fine and accepted that this is what God wanted so instantly, and there’s something about that that is ChatGBT Christianity, where it’s like you’re just going to keep saying God wanted this, but we’re flawed and we’re going to ask questions because we’re not perfect like Jesus Christ.”

The Media and the Truth

Bassem then said Erika was playing a part, and they talk about the FBI and Kash Patel living with a man in Las Vegas and not his honey pot, then Bassem mentioned the Israeli head of cyber security who was found with minors in Las Vegas during a sting operation but was allowed to fly back to Israel, and no major media channel reported on this, yet they focus on the Somalis in Minnesota and Arabs in Michigan.

Coming from a third world country where they always hide the truth, he noticed that in America they don’t hide the truth but they only give attention to what they choose; they selectively push certain narratives.

Bassem on Piers Morgan’s Show

Candace then played the viral clip of Bassem talking with Piers Morgan about proportionate response and holds up a graph showing the contrast between Israeli and Palestinian deaths.

He says in the clip, “So my question is today, what is the going rate for human lives? I mean 2014 was a great year for Ben Shapiro - 88 Israelis died and there were 2,329 Palestinians killed on the other side. That is one Israeli for every 27 Palestinian. That is a very good exchange rate…in August, only 37 Palestinian kids were killed - no music festival, no paragliding, no Hamas.

“Since the occupation of the West Bank, 7,000 Palestinians were killed…Israel victimises itself. I have never seen a victim putting their oppressor under siege and bombing them 24/7. Dealing with Israel is so difficult, it’s like being in a relationship with a narcissistic psychopath. He ***** you up and then he makes you think it’s your fault.”

They’ll Kill You Too

Candace says afterwards, “it genuinely was brilliant” and Bassem responds, “the Gaza war never ended. The ceasefire never happened. They actually killed more children since the ceasefire than Israeli kids were killed since 1948. More Palestinian children were killed in three weeks than Israeli kids have been killed in 75 years.”

Candace says we can’t just ignore it because it’s happening far away because they’ll kill you too, and Bassem agrees saying ICE is being trained by the IDF and there’s an ICE office in Tel Aviv. He says it feels good to live in America, “for people from the third world who came to America, their childhood trauma is now our country’s foreign policy…they can invade half the world and still host the Olympics.

“But now I’m actually happy with what’s happening to Denmark and then we’re going to get Greenland because now I know it’s not about brown people. I’m happy because America doesn’t see colour, it sees opportunity. It doesn’t hate Muslims, it just hates under-utilised land.”

Brutality vs Stupidity

Whereas Bassem foresees them getting more brutal as they lose control of American minds, Candace sees them getting more stupid. He highlighted the anti-Israel sweep across universities saying, “ if America with all its might can crackdown on the most freest spots in the United States, which is the universities - it took them two months and they killed it - what would prevent them going door to door?”

Candace insists that there are too many Americans for the country to fall, but Bassem says “you can buy enough people to turn the government to do something that the people don’t want, because there’s a huge separation now between the political and the media elite and the rest of the people. Thousands of people marching, but up there the money is going somewhere else.”

Candace says they are psychopaths who lack humanity and maybe something happened to them when they were children to make them like that, then Bassem asks what she thinks happened to Ben Shapiro to make him like he is, and she says, “a combination of things, but I don’t know.” And she talks about Ben’s mad fixation on Tucker Carlson and his too-closeness with his dad who follows him to every job and is always working with him.

Bassem then says, “I’m actually happy that my life led me to live the American dream. I’m actually a very proud American, I got my passport six years ago and I’m happy that I’ve established my American dream to finally come here, work my ass off and pay my taxes to sponsor Israel.” He says that it didn’t take a war to be invaded, just a couple of fundraiser dinners, but Candace counters that it took the killing of JFK and putting all their people into the military.

“And it’s funny,” Bassem says, “how when everybody’s talking about Epstein on comedy shows and whatever, they never talk about the very obvious connection with Israeli foreign intelligence. He was indicted in 2008 and he was allowed to go to Israel during[that time] and came back.”

Politically Disenfranchised

Bassem was given a voting form during his citizenship ceremony and he was excited to finally be able to vote, but four years later he was completely disenfranchised from politics, “because there’s no point, because the right and left will slit each other’s throats over immigration, healthcare, militarization, everything. But everybody will compete to be Israel’s favourite bitch.”

Candace says the cover-up in Charlie’s murder makes her believe Israel is involved because they’re the one nation that would have that kind of power to cover it up. And Bibi Netanyahu going on a press tour to assert that he did not kill Charlie, and Trump posting the image of him and Charlie and an Israeli flag was too obvious.

Comments Section

When someone commented on the high rate of suicides amongst IDF soldiers, Bassem mentioned a group called Breaking the Silence, made up of ex-IDF soldiers who talk about the atrocities they committed in Gaza and the West Bank. He also said it was curious that most of the exposés about Israel come from Israeli media and never from US media.

Regarding USS Liberty, Candace says, “the New York Times contacted me, they’re doing some big piece on it because they are realizing that this issue now matters, and they were researching it and found my video with Phil Turney because that got seven million views, and they asked me what made me want to do this and said the matter now seems to be a litmus test for the right, and I’m like good - I’m glad because my generation didn’t know, and now we’re thinking that if the government can mass murder its own military men and cover it up, well these people are still in power.”

Candace is Intense

When Bassem asks Candace if she was Team Trump, she said no, because when he said “Are we still talking about Epstein” she was done, “I do not go half way with defending paedophiles.” When she calls all politicians satanic Baal worshippers who kill and sacrifice children until their demon rewards them, Bassem says, “Oh my God Candace, you’re intense!”

He revealed that he was a heart surgeon for 20 years before he became a comedian, and in 2011 when he’d finished medical school, he went to learn salsa in Miami then went back to Cairo to open the first dance school there whilst working as a doctor, and after another visit to Miami, he returned to Cairo one week before 9/11.

When someone comments saying God bless you, Bassem says, “I’m ready to accept Jesus Christ right now [laughs],” and looking around at the religious artefacts in the room, he continues, “I’m feeling all of these crosses and all of these things. I’m ready to get Jesus into my heart.” Candace half-smiles distractedly and says “It’s working.”

Responding to a comment correcting Bassem by saying “college is not the freest place in the US. Come to the hood,” Candace agrees, saying the ungovernability of black people is what will save America, “we’re wired towards freedom,” and Bassem says, “Egyptians are practically Africans so we will be with you.”