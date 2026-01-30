Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mois78's avatar
mois78
16h

Bassem Yousef is an Egyptian doctor that turned a comedian. He was used by the Muslim Brotherhood as a tool during the Tahrir Square revolution, which was instigated by Hillary Clinton.

Reply
Share
Truthtopia - Utopia of Truth's avatar
Truthtopia - Utopia of Truth
19h

This is gonna break the internet 🙃🤗😇

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture