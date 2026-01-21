Podcast title: Candace x Baron Coleman LIVE!! | Candace Ep 293

On yesterday’s show Candace talked about an email she received that linked Charlie Kirk’s bodyguard Dan Flood and his father Robert to a crooked cops network funded by Israel that allegedly sponsored both Charlie and JFK’s assassinations.

Today she sat down with Baron Coleman to discuss Turning Point’s blunders, Erika’s inconsistencies, the idea of mass shootings as military hits and Baron’s epic meltdown in defence of what Mitch Snow saw at Fort Huachuca.

Terminations at TPUSA

Candace began the show excited to be sitting with Baron Coleman, a fellow YouTuber so passionate about investigating Charlie Kirk’s assassination and defending Candace’s assertions about Turning Point that Candace noticed him and both their fans demanded they meet.

They start by discussing the mass staff lay-offs at Turning Point last week, and Baron said he’d “heard there were 30 to 40 people purged because they were looking for the leak, and they are terrified of these leaks because of what TPUSA has been up to.”

Candace called Andrew Kolvet the brains behind the firings and they both laugh, then she said she’d heard that one TPUSA employee was called into the office, “and Andrew saw on her laptop that she had a screenshot of the timeline from my show. They didn’t know why she had screenshotted this and they thought that therefore she was the leak. But why would someone leak me my own timeline? Anyway they panicked and fired every single person that she was friends with, but she was not the person that was leaking to me.”

Baron confirmed that the leak is still there, and states that if an organisation with 700 people can fire 40 employees at once, then they have too much money and too many people, and he thinks that Tyler Bowyer and Andrew Kovet are helping Erika make “horrifically terrible decisions.”

Candace disagreed that Tyler was advising Erika, saying he was corrupt but too smart to be behind the dumb decision to send a cease and desist letter to YouTube channel Wolves and Finance, which inadvertently exposed the lie about the drones being allowed for the media and not the security team at UVU on September 10th.

Dan Flood’s Promotion

Candace found out that TPUSA allegedly promoted Dan Flood rather than fire him, “he is a very protected person, and not innocent in this at all.” Baron agreed, saying “you had a protectee of yours tell you that someone was probably going to kill him, and then he died. So you obviously failed at your job.”

Dan Flood and Charlie Kirk

Candace’s insider told her that before he died Charlie was planning to demote Dan, but then Erika has him in her security detail when she was at the White House on the day Trump officially appointed a Charlie Kirk Day. Baron thinks he remembers Brian Harpole also being part of the security that day, and Candace states that “there’s obviously more than meets the eye with Erika, full stop. I’m uncomfortable with the amount of inconsistencies that have presented themselves in her story.”

Erika’s Miss Arizona Tweets

Candace then talks about the tip they both received that caused her to call Baron and invite him on to her show to discuss it. Baron then explained that whoever becomes Miss Arizona has control of all the accompanying social media handles during their reign, and on X, Erika’s tweets during her time as Miss Arizona were found and in 2012 after the movie theatre mass shooting in Aurora, someone asked her why she hadn’t tweeted about it:

Erika responded to Siera Santos, although Candace Kanavel’s name is there because she now runs the handle as the current Miss Arizona

Candace relatess Erika’s proximity to this and Charlie’s shooting to Rob McCoy’s closeness to three public shootings including Charlie’s, and says “what if [these mass shootings] are the military just going in and killing targets and then blaming it on [a crazy lone gunman]?”

Jessica Ghawi

So Candace and Baron re-examined the Aurora shooting and found out that one of the victims, a young woman called Jessica Ghawi, survived a mass shooting at a Toronto mall food court a few weeks before.

Jessica Ghawi

Baron explained, “Jessica had paid her bill at the food court and three minutes later the shooting started. But in those three minutes, she said she had a really weird feeling in her stomach, decided she didn’t want to be around and walked out. And I thought it was weird - she has this premonition that something bad is going to happen then a mall gets shot up, and then a few weeks later she dies in a mass shooting.”

Candace adds, “she got shot six times, there were twelve victims in total including an an unborn child, but Jessica is unique in that she is shot six times and her male friend next to her was also shot but survived.” She lived in New Braunfels, Texas and went to Toronto to visit her boyfriend, then this friend had come from New Braunfels to see the movie with her in Aurora, Colorado.

Candace continues, “And strangely, [her friend] describes knowing she was dead because he saw her brain splatter, yet rather than leaving her where she was, two police officers go into the theatre and they put her into a police car and personally take her to a hospital.”

Baron noted that her parents were divorced and “it’s weird that when her father passed, his daughter, who was tragically murdered not long before he died, was not mentioned in his obituary, but he was mentioned in hers.”

Mass Shootings as Cover

Candace connects this to the dark projects run by a corrupt and satanic military elite, and Baron concedes that current servicemen get upset when this is discussed, but he draws a distinction between the courageous people who sign up to defend their country and those who ascend to the top and have an anti-American globalist agenda.

The Kay Griggs Interview

Candace then showed a 1998 interview with Kay Griggs, whose husband Colonel George Giggs revealed intel secrets to his wife whilst drunk. The unseen interviewer says, and Kay confirmed, that they knew about the Beirut bombing [in 1983] beforehand.

Katherine or Kay Pollard Griggs

Kay also confirmed that her husband told her that the “United States military is run by sexual deviants, heavy on the homosexual side, and people like Jeffrey Dahmer, Kaczynski, McVey and Oswald who have a sexual deviant background, primarily homosexual, are sought out by the military for intelligence type work because they are so easy to control, and the US military is a mind control operation.”

Baron says, “You can see that there’s a satanic plot working its way into public life, the government, the military, the media and academia. They despise humanity. They want to control humanity. They want to destroy humanity. And what better way to do it than to infiltrate a place with nukes.”

Dave Rubin’s Tweet

Candace then talks about why Zionist keep attacking her, “if you want to know what it is that drives Zionists insane about me, it’s that I’ve worked with all of them. I’ve worked at Prager University, the Daily Wire and with Dave Rubin. They all know me and they have nothing bad to say about me - I was loyal and I worked hard - so they have to just make stuff up.”

Marissa Streit of Prager U is currently working on a documentary that’s supposedly a “takedown of Candace Owens,” and Ben Shapiro is making a whole show and adverts mocking her, and now Dave Rubin tweeted this:

Candace responds, “to the Charlie Kirk thing, I have literally no idea what he’s talking about. I asked my husband and he has zero memory of us even discussing Charlie Kirk. On the Jared and Ivanka front, I fully remember it as a light joke - he’d asked me what I thought of them and I said they’ve always being very nice to me but I don’t know what to think of them because they’re so perfect, they pretend to be friends with everybody left and right but I just don’t know what they actually think about things, like there’s the layer that you can never pierce through.

“[Dave] then joked that when he went to their house it was so perfect and pristine and when he walked in their child was playing Beethoven on the piano, and it was very funny. And he was the original person that was upset when I tweeted that genocide is always wrong and said “how could you make this statement?” And it just made me so angry because there’s a lot wrong with Dave Rubin.”

Baron agreed, saying you can be pro-abortion or pro-life and disagree on taxes or foreign policy and they’ll accept you as long as you vote Republican, “but you cannot disagree on the Israel issue. You have to be 100% in support all the time or you are cast aside and lied about. And I don’t believe for a second that Dave Rubin would have sat back for years on a story like this about you if he’d have had it. I don’t buy it. And the fact that he thinks other people will buy it shows that he knows people just hate you and will believe anything someone says negative about you.”

Why the Friendship Ended

Dave Rubin followed up the tweet with this:

Candace says he tweeted this photo to imply she was a fraud, but she doesn’t know Thiel and met him once at his house for a party Kanye invited her to. She then said the real reason she stopped being friends with Dave was “because of a situation that made me feel that Dave Rubin was a groomer.”

There was a young man aged about 18 who had worked with Candace at Prager University, and he moved to Miami to work with Dave and his husband. His strict Christian family were fearful of him working for two homosexuals, and at the time Candace thought it was ridiculous but then Dave told her that the young man was very shy and Dave and his husband told him it was because he was secretly gay and encouraged him to go on a date with a guy and have his first kiss. Shortly afterwards the young man quit and moved to Texas.

“And I was happy he left because it was obvious to me that they were grooming him into thinking he was a homosexual simply because he was an inexperienced shy kid. That’s the reason I stopped being friends with Dave Rubin.”

Dave Rubin Exposed

Candace apologised for her rant and Baron laughs, and Candace continues talking about the audacity of Dave, who did drugs with Peter Theil and because he liked to live above his means, got a $5 million bridge loan from the billionaire to buy a house in a swanky neighbourhood, but complained when Theil asked for the loan to be repaid with interest, saying that Theil could have just given him the money, then raising her voice, she said “he’s literally talking trash about a guy that loaned him $5 million!

“And the audacity of him to then lie when he knew better than anybody how close me and Charlie were. He was there when Charlie hired me. He was there when the Kanye tweet happened because of an event that all three of us were there. He knew better than anyone that Charlie and I remained friends till the very end. And he’s publicly lying because I won’t support Israel and he wants to help them win the ghost of Charlie Kirk. Rant over.”

The Greenland Takeover

Candace then showed this headline:

Baron said, “If there’s not some sort of pecuniary interest for a donor or a supporter, Trump has not shown a willingness to want to do it. And that is so different from Trump [term] one. I mean, Trump one did a lot of very unpopular things. He took a lot of heat. He’s not doing that this time. And as a result, you see a lot of support from people who fought Trump during the first administration, people who tried to impeach him are now they’re sitting on the side-lines like, “you know, his foreign policy is pretty good.” But this is not what we went through hell for in 2016 and 2020. Not so that Trump can take Greenland for a donor.”

Baron continued, “I don’t want Trump to fail because that means the United States fails. I want Trump to be wildly successful but on the principles he ran on three consecutive elections. And he’s not doing that.”

Politics Going Forward

Candace agrees, saying this is why she removed herself from the false premise of left vs right because “in my honest Catholic opinion, they are satanists that we are fighting and they want everything. So when Tim Pool had his ridiculous meltdown of “what about the midterms?!” I’m just like screw you and your midterms too buddy. You’re not going to get me to go back to [politics].”

Charlie’s Death Changed Things

Baron says he’ll only vote for a Christian candidate who puts America first, and Candace adds, “And for me, I’m making the offer: You go to the podium and you tell us exactly why you killed Charlie Kirk. Confess what you did.”

Baron opined that it took years before we saw any cracks in the official 9/11 narrative, but with Charlie’s assassination “it was such a [blatant] slaughter of an innocent person that people were like, “No, I’m not moving on from this one. We’re going to solve this one.” I think Charlie was a do-gooder who wanted to make the world a better place, but they won’t let you do that without infiltrating it and putting deviants and satanically-influenced people around you.”

Erika’s Role as CEO

Candace then brings up the audio played at AmFest as Erika came unto the stage of Charlie saying he wanted Erika to take over from him, asking why there’s no video to go with it. Baron then says “it is so contradictory to everything he said - in every podcast, radio show or his own show, when it comes to the topic of a woman with young kids working outside the home, his basic opinion was, at all costs please don’t do it if you don’t have to. It would be so out of character for him to want her to take over his 300 days a year travel schedule.”

Candace agreed, saying if Charlie truly wanted Erika to take over if anything happened to him then he’s saying, “I want my children to have not just one parent lost, but two, and to essentially be raised by nannies.”

Candace also found it odd that they tried to show her a transcript of Charlie’s words approving Erika’s takeover when she hadn’t spoken about this on her show, meaning it was on their mind. They said he made the statement in August - three weeks before he died - at a donor retreat in Aspen in reply to someone weirdly asking him what will happen if he dies. Yet two people present at the retreat had no recollection of this.

Candace wants them to release the video of him saying this, though Baron doesn’t believe audio or visuals anymore because of the AI revolution. Either way, healthy 31 year olds aren’t expected to die, so it’s extremely odd that he was asked that.

Why Didn’t Charlie Tell Erika?

Candace also finds it odd that Charlie confided in Dan and Andrew that he was going to die the next day, but apparently not his wife. Maybe he didn’t want to burden her with his fears, but why didn’t Andrew or Dan tell Erika after the assassination? Did she really hear it for the first time when Candace said it?

Another odd thing was that Charlie and Erika called a priest to pray for them following the Jezebel article about witches putting a hex on Charlie, since Charlie usually laughed off the many egregious articles written about him.

Why Did Erika Wait for Andrew?

After hesitating about revealing this but being egged on by Baron, Candace said that after Charlie was shot, Erika arrived in Utah already aware he was dead. But rather than rush to the hospital to see him, she waited more than an hour on the tarmac for Andrew’s plane to arrive, and when he alighted he ran straight into her arms and wept.

“I think about that a lot, like why wait an hour on the tarmac? And then despite waiting for him to land, they didn’t go into the hospital together, Erika went through the back and Andrew went through the front. So there’s a lot there that doesn’t make sense to me.” Baron is similarly stumped, saying “I’ve really got to sit with that.”

Flight times of the planes that brought Erika and Andrew to Provo on September 10th

Candace had heard that Andrew flew in with his wife, but when they spoke hours later he gave the impression that he was alone, so she asked Erika and Justin to clarify this during their meeting, “I didn’t tell them that Andrew told me about the hug, I held that back. I told them I was just trying to figure out why he had all this pent-up anxiety if his wife’s on the plane, or did he just not like acknowledge her, and Erika sat quietly like she didn’t know, but if Andrew’s story is correct, surely she would have seen his wife? So Justin said he’ll find out, and he later confirmed that Andrew flew in with his wife, but why didn’t Erika answer the question?

“So we are constantly in this bind between Andrew’s stories and and Erika’s stories. And if I’m being honest, I think Andrew has been telling us what he’s supposed to tell the us because that’s what a spokesperson does.”

Comments Section

The top comment from yesterday’s show:

Baron’s Epic Rant

Then in response to a comment referring to Baron’s angry tirade against a viewer named Jo who questioned his defence of Mitch Snow, Candace shows the clip and they both laugh uproariously at Baron’s red-faced reaction.

Baron Coleman: “Jo you are everything that is wrong with this country, and if you don’t understand that you can both be a bad guy and identify Brian Harpole, then you’re not smart enough to watch this show Jo. Leave Jo, get out of here, go home.”

Baron continues the epic retort, punctuating his points with her name several times to drive it home, “That position is for stupid people. That’s for low IQ people. We don’t have that here. We don’t allow that in our audience. So, you have to go. See, that’s not how logic works Jo. In fact, if you want to step up your game and be a more productive member of society, you can subscribe to any number of logic programs. You can sign up and say, “I’d like to take a logic class.” You can do that, Jo. You can go Jo, and say, “I’m sorry, I am so low IQ. I’m so stupid. I’m unable to contribute in an adult conversation online. Do you think there’s a logic class there in college I could take?

“Maybe in the introduction class it’ll help me learn how to think and teach me that if I’m defending somebody on topic A, that doesn’t mean I’m defending them on topic B. I bet they have a class like that Jo. And if they don’t, I bet you can find one online. In fact, I could probably look for one for you, Jo. Oh my goodness, Jo, look at this; you can buy this book right here, it’s a McMillan hardcover book. They have it for $7.99 Jo, for under $10. You can learn Jo, there’s no reason for you to be like this Jo. I bet there’s YouTube videos. You can learn to not be like you are, Jo.”

Having laughed throughout, at the end of the clip Candace says, “that crash out was the greatest thing on YouTube.”