Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
10h

About the 'data centers'. Just thinking about mapping for example 300 millions people (everyone with Iphone), their daily 3D coordinates, including their personal ID's (driving license, passport no, banks accounts no's, some history about the past actions), all in order to do what? Predict the 'behavior' and 'avoid' crimes??? ALL THESE DATA are available NOW ALREADY, so what the hell these IMMENSE DATA CENTERS are really build for???? Just gut feeling tells me, there is something MUCH more to it, than we've been told.

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Thierry S Cheminade's avatar
Thierry S Cheminade
12h

Wahou quelle article ! incroyable.

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