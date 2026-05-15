Podcast title: SUSPICIOUS: More Bizarre Details From WHCD Shooting. Was It Staged? | Candace Ep 339

On yesterday’s show Candace talked about a leaked email which showing that the White House directed Erika’s ‘I want to go home’ video, responded to Nick Shirley’s supporters and doubted reports that Brigitte Macron slapped Emmanuel Macron because he flirted with an Iranian actress.

Today she unravelled how the leaked White House email points to the continued manipulation of our minds and reacts to Turning Point encouraging a boycott of her advertisers.

Candace pets her ‘Brigitte Macron’ doll

Simulated Reality

Candace began the show talking about the dystopian technological future of Netflix series Black Mirror and her disdain for Virtual Reality glasses which both point harken to “a permanent simulated reality, which I believe is the express goal of the United States military - we’re living inside of an episode of Black Mirror.”

Candace posits that the scandal of the email sent out by the White House military office directing the amplification of the video of Erika Kirk’s exit from the White House Correspondents Dinner is proof that so-called Independent voices on social media are actually part of a new system still bent on manifacturing reality - Operation Mockingbird on steroids.

We’re supposed to believe that the shooting at the WHCD was real and that for the first time in history, an American President has survived three assassination attempts where the shooter gets close enough to fire shots at him, yet a controversial leader like Russia’s Putin, who has been in power for over 22 years, has had no attempts on his life.

“We were at first completely gaslit and told that we were terrible people for suggesting that the Erika clip seemed to be artificially promoted, but now we have the proof that its amplification was designed by the military. That is a fact that the media won’t cover.

Visit To The West Wing

“I found out that prior to the White House Correspondence Dinner “shooting,” Erika visited the West Wing, probably with Andrew Kolvet and Mikey McCoy in tow. What Erika was doing in the West Wing is unknown since she said that the entire purpose of her trip to DC was to confront Daily Mail reporters - were the reporters in the West Wing?

The Email Recreated Verbatim

“To recap, the shooting happened at 8.39pm Eastern, Sarah Sidner of CNN uploaded the video of Erika at 9.25pm, and approximately 25 minutes later, we revealed to you that the White House sent out follow-up instructions in an email that accidentally went out to the wrong internal teams.

“I was able to manually type out the email verbatim onto Microsoft Word, to protect my source from that Canary Trap tactic that’s employed by the Department of Defense to locate leaks, but make no mistake, this email is coming from the Department of Defense:”

Candace wants to know who the digital partners and approved surrogates are

“The first astonishing thing about this email is that it came from the White House Communications Agency, which is, and I quote, “a Department of Defense controlled military communications entity that is embedded inside of the White House. Its primary function is maintaining secure presidential communications continuity, infrastructure and command and control systems during crises.

“The idea that this military-linked communications apparatus participated in domestic narrative coordination raises profound constitutional and democratic concerns.”

The email was sent to Karoline Leavitt’s press team, the National Security Press team, the National Security Operations team, White House Communications Director Steven Chung, Communications Officer Richard Smaly, the Information Assurance Engineer, Information Systems Manager Gustav Anderly and Ryan Ripian who is the Commander of Naval Communications and someone named Michaela Mott.

Information Control Infrastructure

Candace says, “The document reveals the emergence of a modern hybrid system where military communications infrastructure, intelligence linked monitoring, behavioral analytics, social media amplification strategies and centralised federal messaging converge into this unified information controlled architecture operating behind the scenes of public events.

“You’re supposed to believe it happened naturally and you are not being targeted by the government. We have uncovered how the Department of Defense instructs teams internally on how to engineer and conduit our emotions. We were the actual targets of the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting.

“During a time period when they should have only been concerned about safety, they prioritized Erika Kirk and engineering our emotions about her. She is described in the email as an Emotional Response Asset. That is stunning.”

Ready for Emergency Press Conference

White House sources also tell Candace that despite the dinner occuring on a Saturday evening, everybody was available and on standby, “Were it completely unplanned, you might imagine there would have been this scramble to get all the appropriate personnel back to the White House in time for the unplanned press conference.

“But that evening, everything was clean as though they were all anticipating a late night presser at the White House, which took place at 10.33pm, less than two hours after the shooting.

Phase One and Two

“So, the military comms wanted Erika Kirk to be number one by Sunday morning. The mission was to extract max attention via the video and max sympathy for Erica Kirk, and check, that was accomplished. And then our Emotional Asset broke her silence on social media with this:

Candace: “I just love that transition from “I’m taking time to be with my family” to “and I’ll be on the Charlie Kirk show on Wednesday” [laughs] Just incredible. Complete lack of self-awareness.”

Kash a Hero

“Anyway, Erika’s speech, in my opinion, was intended to begin Phase Two of the military psychological operation highlighted in the email itself, the ‘Professionalism of the protective response’ part. We saw that all across social media with bizarre headlines casting Kash Patel as a hero [laughs], it’s just completely ridiculous:

“He’s described as a hero because he just says “Get down.” He instructs others at the table to get down. I don’t know how they somehow got an 800 word article out of him saying get down and then he got down and he’s a hero. Okay. Guess he needed some good press after he was called an alcoholic.

Political Rhetoric

“The email also highlighted concerns about the escalation in political rhetoric. And remember suddenly Karoline Leavitt and everybody else started to talk about hate speech, including Erika:

Erika says, “And while we may have big problems with illegal immigration in this country, I have to tell you, we have an even bigger problem when it comes to the systemic indoctrination and radicalization of our own citizens. This is what got my husband killed. This is what has led to three legitimate attempts on President Trump’s life.”

Surrogates for the Ballroom

Candace continues, “And then they list the broader executive stability themes, which you could just say was that Trump needs his ballroom, right? And I think we may have found the approved surrogates:

Data Centres

“So you have the events, then the communication and then ultimately what is intended to be ushered in for humanity, and here I think it’s data centers. That’s what they want. Trump doesn’t care about a ballroom, he can do events wherever he wants. It’s the data center beneath the ballroom that they’re pushing for.

“All across America, there are headlines about data centers, like this one about a data centre twice the size of Manhattan planned for Utah.”

Candace: “They don’t care how much you protest Utah, they will pay off the politicians and you’re getting that data centre.”

She reads from the article: “A plan to create one of the world’s largest data centers has provoked a furious public backlash in Utah amid concerns over its vast energy use. The Stratos Artificial Intelligence Data Center will cover more than 40,000 acres over three sites in Box Elder County in northwestern Utah.

“The facility will require about nine megawatts of power, which is more than the entire state of Utah currently consumes, and is going to suck up a significant amount of water in an area that has been hit by severe drought in recent years. Last week, the project was approved by the county’s commissioners despite thousands of objections lodged by Utah residents.

“The article goes on to say that the proposed project is backed by Kevin O’Leary, the venture capitalist who appeared on the TV show Shark Tank. O’Leary has claimed that Stratos will deliver thousands of jobs.”

Candace mocks the idea of jobs being the pay-off so that America can compete with China, however the government is competing with China to create a surveillance state, “High-powered artificial intelligence centers all across the United States - that’s what’s happening. It’s obviously evil and dystopian. They want to monitor all of us and that’s going to require some data centres.

“There is an unholy alliance between the military and our press trying to convince us that it’s normal to not even be able to turn on our cars without government approval. They can already shut down a large portion of newer cars automatically.”

Kevin O’Leary’s Investment

Candace then played a clip of Kevin O’Leary speaking to Tucker Carlson about his investment in the Utah the data centres:

Tucker says, “ it seems like AI will make it possible to know what every American is doing at all times. Correct me if I’m wrong.” Kevin replies, “I would say it’s not AI that’s going to do that. I would say now, with the amount of high-resolution video and surveillance that is built into every street corner, that’s how they solve a lot of crimes. Now if you don’t like that…”

Tucker cuts in and says, “Do they solve a lot of crimes? What percentage of murders in New York City or Chicago or Detroit are solved? Pretty low acually.

Kevin: I don’t track the murder rate, but the point is surveillance isn’t a great issue but the enhancement of surveillance with AI tools is how you now walk through Dubai airport, and you also walk through some airports here in the US - facial recognition technology has finally got to the resolution using AI’s tools…

Tucker: Where it’s going to run through your data center! There’ll be pictures of all of us in your data center.

Kevin: But you don’t have to opt into that program by the way, I do it for convenience. I’m not hiding anything.

Tucker: Well it’s on street corners as you said. So anytime you’re in public, your face is being surveiled

Kevin: It is, but I’m not doing nefarious things. I’m not a criminal and I’m not stealing any money from anybody…

Tuckeer: The definition of nefarious changes, as you know. I mean, hundreds of thousands of American citizens were sent to concentration camps by Franklin Roosevelt because they were Japanese. So, in 1940, it was not a crime to be Japanese. In 1941 it was. So it the definition does change as you know.

Kevin: It’s true. So you could have those concerns, but I ask you again Tucker, do you want the insurance policy or not? With all of the nefarious concerns about AI, which outcome do you prefer as an American for your family? Would you prefer all of us that are developing these data centers to put down our shovels and stop while the Chinese accelerate theirs? Would you like that?

Erika As Military Technology

The clip ends and Candace answers the question, “Yeah. Cuz I don’t live in China. So, you can just move to China and compete with people in China, instead of turning America into China.”

Candace thinks Turning Point USA is also part of the unholy alliance between the military and the press, and no longer considers the organisation a charity because all the employees seem to be linked to the military.

“Now we have Erika artificially appointed to the Air Force Academy Board. Erika is not a grieving widow okay? She’s a piece of military technology that’s intended to socially engineer on behalf of the military. She socially engineered Charlie with much success, she’s now being used to socially engineer the public with the full weight of the United States military behind her.

“She was intended to be an asset but she has proven herself to be a liability because the people see right through her. Also, everything about the Charlie Kirk assassination mirrors the White House Correspondents Dinner strategy being executed in the shadows by the military: the intended social media virality of the clip and making the focus about Erika the widow, right?

“We need the image, the graphics capturing her inside of his casket. Hit an emotional peak. The world will feel crushed for her, then they’ll wait to hear her speak. And when she does speak, we hit phase two. Then she instructs us at a podium 48 hours later, same with this White House Correspondents Dinner. And she tells us to sign up for Turning Point USA.

“And then beyond that, we should join her a week later in forgiving Tyler Robinson. This is a pattern that is emerging, and this email is very serious. We should FOIA request all of the emails that went out that night about messaging to the public.

“I believe that with the Charlie Kirk assassination, we were made to see and to hear exactly what they wanted us to. Again, we are the targets and we need to fight this pending dystopian surveillance state nightmare or we will end up enslaved by this. That’s their goal, I have no doubt. And Turning Point appears to be playing its role.”

Free Market Capitalism No More

Candace recalls that Charlie launched Turning Point to share the message of free market capitalism until faith took over later on, and reports that the Charlie Kirk Show used to be in the top 10 but is now averaging an abysmal 380 views per episode. Depite such a small audience, they pretend to have live callers who are really their employees calling in to ask questions they want to answer anyway.

Candace then played a clip of the show from Friday 8th May where a boycott of Candace’s advertisers was suggested.

Andrew Kolvet, pictured in the middle, responds to a caller [we didn’t hear the caller’s question] by saying that Pre-born sponsors Candace Owens’ show as well as theirs, and though he feels that their important work saving babies is worthy and God will use all things for His good and His glory, he did think about asking them to stop sponsoring Candace’s show.

However he knows it can be hard to pull out of contracts, plus Candace’s large audience guarantees high numbers of referrals for Pre-born which is good, and a feud shouldn’t take priority over that even though she started the fight. Blake Neff then chimes in to encourage the caller to raise their concern with Pre-born directly.

No Handcuffs

Candace laughs and says, “It’s like they never listened once to Charlie on his own show. That is not the free market. That is literally a leftist strategy where they get a mob to call and complain and pressure companies into pulling out. Also, we don’t put handcuffs on our sponsors okay?

“In fact, we were very intentional when we restarted the show after everything I went through the Daily Wire, to make it clear that we don’t want the kinds of advertisers that will balk when it comes to a fight.

“The free markets have already made it very clear to you, Turning Point USA, that they don’t like your Charlie Kirk show, and that’s why. Charlie’s audience never had to hear that kind of filth that was counter to the free markets. Charlie believed that if he could compete and be better than you, then his show would get more views and advertisers would come to him naturally.

The Better Product Wins

“He didn’t believe that he had to just be an evil human being behind the scenes [and promoting those listing all my advertisers to be boycotted]. That entire scene where Andrew pretended to be a good person while doing everything that Charlie would hate - you’re such an ill-representative of Charlie Kirk. Please give the show a new name. Just call it the Andrew and Blake Saga, and maybe you’ll get more viewers when people see you’re not pretending to carry on the legacy of Charlie Kirk.”

Candace now knows that they kickstarted the attempts to boycott her advertisers, and thanked them for inadvertently giving her the biggest day of merch sales in her show’s history as their attempts backfired spectacularly, “You may have the White House but we’re still winning because we have a better product - truth. So good luck with your lies.”

Paramount Not So Tactical

Then on to Gary Melton aka Paramount Tactical, who stated that it didn’t matter that the picture Erika and Andrew sent to him claiming to be her kids were not. But Candace counters that if Erika sent the picture as her alibi to claim that she was with her children so could not have being at Fort Huachuca, then it does matter.

This is what he tweeted:

“Like, Gary, you introduced this to the public as an alibi for Erika and proof that she wasn’t at Fort Huachuka and was in fact with her kids. Now you’re saying it doesn’t even matter if it’s her kids? And the content of the picture is not relevant and somehow it’s still proof? How could it be proof if Erika’s not even in the picture? It was stupid off the bat because Erika’s not in the picture.

“I am very terrified to learn that Paramount not so tactical served as a Green Beret. I’m terrified that China represents a threat not because of their expanding data centers, but because they might have smarter people than Gary Melton. He doesn’t even understand alibi, and why people are concerned that his alibi has now been completely debunked. Now he just says it doesn’t matter whose kid it is.

“Then he rants that he’s never going to present an alibi ever again, and anyone who presents alibis or information is an idiot. It’s also why no one should ever trust Candace Owens because it’s never enough. But you got debunked and you’re angry at me? With him, it’s an IQ thing - there’s just no brain there.”

The Kid Is Not Her Son

Even Erika’s long-term friend Tracey Martin said that the boy in the photo is not Erika’s son:

“So the internet was right,” says Candace. “It was first a conspiracy and now it’s true. It usually takes a couple of months for that to happen.”

The Golden Trump Statue

Candace then discussed the backlash surrounding President Trump’s golden statue, saying she can’t believe it’s real:

The twenty-two foot golden statue of President Trump was unveiled at a Florida gold course

“When you see this, even if you’re not spiritual, you wonder if you should build an ark and go collect animals. You start asking yourself spiritual questions like, maybe I should listen to the guy in the subway who’s ranting about the End Times. Maybe I shouldn’t have slammed the door on all of those Jehovah Witnesses.

“At the unveiling ceremony, Evangelical Pastor John Mark Burns defended it because people were feeling a type of way about it. You look at the statue and the gathering of people around it, and it just feels like we’ve gone too far. Trump, who thinks he is a god, now has a golden statue backed by the Hasidic Jewish community who were major donors to the statue, and we’re supposed to think it’s a beautiful piece of art.”

“I just think that maybe you should go to church, a Catholic church, of course, if I’m allowed to be biased.”

Comments Section

These are the top comments from the last episode:

Regarding X, she says, “It’s very obvious that they can float trends and disappear trends at any moment that they want to. And that’s forcing a narrative, so, you really do have to steel your mind against it.

Candace then reads a comment which says, “Why is Erika crying more for the stunt than she ever did for Charlie’s traumatic death?” and Candace replies, “I think she has a hard time crying and producing real tears. I go back always to Elizabeth Lane and what she said about the attributes of a psychopath, and that’s why she’s having trouble. I mean, she might have fooled Charlie, but she’s not fooling the majority of the world.

“And she she’s got everything going for her - all of media has risen to tell us she’s a grieving widow. Independent commentators too, and it’s not working. So, maybe get a new actress. Angelina Jolie is really good. I would have bought it 100%. Erika does as she’s told and is just a piece of technology. She’s not even something to hate or resent. It’s like hating or resenting your iPhone - it’s just a piece of hardware.”