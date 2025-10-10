Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Lally's avatar
William Lally
Oct 11

I adore Candace.. But she's asking the wrong question: in this case... The question is not "WHO" killed Charlie?? ANY FOOL KNOWS IT WAS THE STATE // THIS WAS A STATE LEVEL ASSASSINATION.. But the real question is "WHY?" Why did they kill Charlie?? I'm the only one who can tell you & I'm not wasting my words/ I've been censored on every platform for 10 long years... The answer is staring you all right in the face. It's so close you can't see it.. I'm cursed with knowing/ It's not a blessing... I'm not confused/ I know exactly, precisely why they killed him.. EVEN CANDACE IS UNABLE TO BEGIN WITH THE CORRECT QUESTION... ONLY WHEN YOU ASK "WHY" DO THE BLINDS OPEN... If a non-bot asks me?? I'll tell you.. I won't waste my time/ I've done too much of that... I'm dying.. I don't have time to write endlessly for those who cannot see or hear me..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sandy Fraser's avatar
Sandy Fraser
Oct 10

I think she is correct!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kimberly Enock Kuta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture