Podcast title: REVELATIONS: The Truth About Charlie’s Medical Report | Candace Ep 251

After lambasting Josh Hammer for half her show yesterday for his curious tweet about public executions the day before Charlie was killed, today Candace confirms the bullet trajectory, believes that the shot came from nearer the stage, and shows evidence that two shots were heard that day not one. She also responds to Josh Hammer and criticises Jared Kushner’s financial plans for Gaza.

Today is Candace’s last podcast before a 10 day break

Man of Steel

Candace begins today’s show by clarifying the nature of Charlie Kirk’s fatal wound to the neck, thanks to information from multiple sources which she has spent time verifying but whose identity she cannot reveal. She said Andrew Kolvet was partially correct when he tweeted about why there was no exit wound:

The ‘man of steel’ part of the text didn’t sit well with Candace, but she confirmed that indeed Charlie’s neck did stop the bullet, “and this is going to dispel a lot of theories that are out there: Charlie Kirk was shot from the front and the bullet did not exit, and at least a fragment of the bullet was recovered from the back of his neck, right in the centre touching the spine, in the area almost in line with the shoulder blade. This gives us a bullet trajectory. It went in where we saw it, and it was stopped and a fragment was pulled out from the back.”

The bullet recovered was not from a 30.06 rifle, because Charlie’s death certificate did not record this. So the hunters and military men who doubted the FBI narrative that that was killer bullet were correct. “It means he was shot with a completely different kind of gun, and that particular weapon that they were trying to tell us he was killed with would have gone through seven necks.”

Two Shots Not One

Also, the witnesses who said they heard more than one shot were ignored by the media. She then played a clip of a young man describing what he saw before being stopped by Turning Point USA staff.

The man with the red hat comes over, takes the witness’s mike and attempts to push him away then the witness fights back

Before he was stopped, he described standing in the third row from the bottom, heard the shot and looked left then right before looking at Charlie who had slumped forward. Candace asks, “but if [the sound of a] high-powered rifle came from 250 yards behind you, you’d probably look back first, right?” As for the man who accosted the witness, some thought it was Andrew but Candace spoke to him that day and he was flying in to Utah so it wasn’t him.

When she tried to identify the accoster, “his friend at first left a nasty comment like, ‘Why are you trying to look for this guy? He did the right thing.’ He then messages me privately because I reached out and I’m like, ‘I’m just trying to confirm the story.’ And he says to me, and I’m paraphrasing here, ‘he doesn’t want to speak to you because he’s been instructed not to speak to the media. He’s gotten the Turning Point chapter into trouble before for speaking out and he just doesn’t want to do that.” Which seemed very odd.

She later found out that TPUSA staff were indeed instructed not to speak to the media so the accoster was just following orders when he stopped the witness. But the accoster was actually an event volunteer and not a TPUSA employee or UVU student, and it’s strange that a volunteer would have the audacity to physically shut down a kid that way. Stranger still is that the accoster, whose name is Cooper Brown, went on Fox News the night of the shooting as a witness in his role as the event’s mike runner.

Cooper Brown works for Leadership Institute who work with conservative groups on college campuses

Cooper spoke with Fox News the next day also, and Candace wonders if and why TPUSA put him forward to give witness interviews as opposed to UVU students or TPUSA staff. She makes efforts to contact him and his cousin, who is from Phoenix, Arizona gives her his number, which is a Phoenix number. Candace does some digging and found that Cooper’s resume on the Leadership Institute website says he went to a school in New Hampshire, but she could only find a girl with the same name in his graduation year. Apparently he just graduated college though he looks older, and the phone number given for him is linked to a 32 year old with the same last name.

“[It strikes me as] odd, especially given the fact that as a volunteer, they decided to allow him to hold the microphone, that’s supposed to be a kind of honour at Campus events. Turning Point USA kids work really hard to put these events on, they decide who’s going to hold the microphone. [But] they went with a volunteer.” Due to lack of answers from TPUSA and the feds, she turns to her audience for information on Cooper Brown to be sent to her moretips@candaceowens.com inbox.

Back to the gun shot, and Candace says, “we definitely did hear a very recognizable sound of a rifle shot, but I’m telling you that Charlie wasn’t hit with that rifle. And there is not a medical examiner’s report or a death certificate which will stipulate otherwise.” She was sent a tip about looking into another new appointee in the curiously long list of new appointments and procedures around the time of the assassination; Utah’s medical examiner Dr Deirdre Weiss Amaro, who started the job in May 2024.

Decoy Sounds and Decoy People

Like the JFK assassination, there are often decoy shooters and decoy sounds on ground, and maybe multiple shooters who find out on the day who will take the shot, “It is likely that a rifle was fired to muffle the sound of a smaller gun, [and] considering the trajectory, [the bullet] had to come from the front of Charlie. That is now my well-informed opinion, that we are looking for a person that was a lot closer to Charlie and likely in the audience.”

This might explain why they’re hiding footage from behind Charlie, and why that particular camera behind his chair was quickly removed. She accused TPUSA’s COO Tyler Bowyer of lying that the person who took the camera down was instructed to do so by law enforcement, and again made an appeal for footage from Charlie’s left.

One eyewitness - Utah-based politician and Fox News commentator Jason Chaffetz - told Fox News that he thought the shot came from nearer the stage. Unlike other witnesses who Candace thought gave off weird vibes, he genuinely looked shaken by the assassination.

Jason Chaffetz: His parents work for the FBI

Candace thinks the fed wanted us to believe that a 30-06 bullet killed Charlie, but because she saw the footage from the confiscated camera from behind and described the lack of blood at his back, it ruined the whole narrative because that footage was never supposed to be seen. Then they panicked and tried to explain it by calling it a miracle. “I think it is likely that what we should be looking for are two people that had weapons that day, somebody that was in the audience and somebody that was elsewhere with a rifle.”

This might also explain why there so many adults and no UVU students talking to the media as eyewitnesses. Nick - her boots on the ground UVU student - said he felt like the feds were going around trying to implant memories into student’s heads and confirming to them that they heard one shot. He said “it seems like they were trying to make us believe that this is what we heard.”

Candace then played Utah politician Phil Lyman’s footage where the infamous two goth girls said they heard two shots, but they were not invited to Fox News. She called on gun enthusiasts, ballistics experts and military men - in this decentralized intelligence agency - to formulate a theory in light of this new information of a closer shooter. “[The bullet] went straight into the front left lower side of his neck, essentially exploded his artery and did not exit out of the back, but that is where a bullet fragment was found. So map it out for us.”

Caldera Engineering

Regarding Caldera Engineering - owned by the prominent and numerous Steele family of Orem and which from the beginning Candace flagged as weird - the people living near the company’s location say they’ve never heard of it, worked there or received any of their products. That’s not normal. The she received a tip to say one of the employees is a professional actor with no background in engineering, and asked “why are they hiring gay actors?” Another tip about the company is that it was founded by an Israeli national. The company does work with Israel, but Candace wonders if this information is an internet error, although it is interesting nonetheless.

Another interesting thing about Caldera Engineering was that the lawyer they used for trademark purposes is the same lawyer Candace has used that was recommended to her by TPUSA’s Tyler Bowyer. She now has many questions and appealed to her audience for help.

Two Planes

Another area she hasn’t discussed much but which they’re working on is the presence of two planes that day, one of which was a military plane with plate number N1098L, which went from Texas to Utah right around the time of the assassination and dipped low near the area. The plane was being contracted and is owned by [US government contractor] Lasai Aviation LLC, which confirms Candace’s thoughts that the assassination was a military operation.

As for the other plane, it belongs to “Derek Maxfield and his wife Shellane Maxfield- they sold some beauty company for billions, and they now just run a human sex trafficking organization in Utah.” It was the plane that FBI Director Kash Patel tweeted that it never stopped transponding, yet the plane’s owner Derek posted on Instagram that the air traffic control centre told them they could stop transponding. She doesn’t know what the truth is, and her investigation into this has brought up more questions than answers.

Multiple people contacted Candace with information of the plane’s strange behaviour that day - it was supposed to land in Paige, Arizona but there was a last minute change, and apparently the plane was recorded as making multiple trips in the two days prior, but there was no matching landing records and the feds are guarding information about this.

Candace then berates the feds, asking whose idea it was for it to be a public execution to traumatize millions and turn us all into sleuths. They could have arranged a private fatal accident for Charlie, “but you got our attention because you went after our attention. You wanted this for whatever sadistic reason. But this is the internet generation, so you get TikTokers that are asking questions, you get the military men, the ballistics boys, the TikTok medium psychic ladies, you get everybody. We’re running this, and we’re not calming down.”

Josh Hammer Responds

In releasing a statement in response to Candace’s serious accusations yesterday, Josh Hammer couldn’t help mentioning his book, saying - and Candace repeats this amidst giggles - “‘I came to the Hamptons because Charlie wanted me to bring signed copies of my book.’ His response yesterday to our episode was to release text messages between him and Charlie following the Zoom call. Great. It lets us know that the call happened at the exact same time that we we figured it would actually happen in our timeline, that it had to have been an evening call before he tweeted about public execution in this three-hour window.”

Whatsapp domination: text messages now prove anything and everything

Candace thought that it was weird that Josh asked where the first campus stop was, since he said they discussed talking points for the debate. “I don’t know anything other than Josh Hammer is an idiot who can’t be trusted and lies through his teeth.”

The Israel and Hamas Peace Deal

Reporting about the new peace deal agreed between Israel and Hamas, “Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are missing and they have destroyed 85% of Gaza, and they’re going to try to tell us that we’ve reached peace.”

Trump’s son-in-law was one of the US peace negotiators

Candace didn’t finish reading out the tweet because, “it makes me sick that they think we’re this dumb. 85% of Gaza has been destroyed in this pre-planned controlled demolition. Netanyahu is on camera explicitly before October 7th saying ‘we need to hit them so hard that they can’t come back.’ Jared Kushner is involved, he will financially benefit from whatever they build in its place again. All of this began before October 7th, so we are supposed to believe that this isn’t just, well, business as usual. We got done what we need to get done and now we can begin phase two. But we’re supposed to thank the monsters that did this. Do you guys have it in your heart to say thank you to Jared Kushner and Donald Trump and Netanyahu, who are just business partners playing a role, convinced that we’re all so stupid?”

She then played a clip of Jared speaking at Harvard on February 15th 2024, where he said, “From Israel’s perspective, I would do my best to move the people [of Gaza] out and then clean it up. But I don’t think that Israel has stated that they don’t want the people to move back there afterwards.”

Jared Kushner: “Gaza is waterfront property, it could be very valuable if people would focus on building it up”

Candace scoffs and says, “Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize for the planned ethnic cleansing so that they could profit off the land and turn it into a beach town…this is our ‘Never Again.’ This is a holocaust. A holocaust just happened. We will never forget this.” She said in the future when people say they’re going to Gaza beach or Trump Hotel Gaza, they need to be regarded as vermin, and every family that goes there or benefits from it will be cursed down to their children’s children. “You can’t commit that much evil in broad daylight and not think it won’t come back to haunt you.”

The Sage Matt Walsh

Back to the reaction to the text messages, she played a clip of Matt Walsh - “who I adore, he’s very funny” - saying on his show that at first he thought the texts were fake because Charlie’s line about ‘I have no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause’ was too on the nose. In the clip Candace played he advices the pro-Israel side to have enough courage and humility to reflect on what they’ve done wrong, because he’s never seen a cause lose this much support this quickly.

Matt Walsh: A man of courage and conviction

Candace agrees, and puts Israel’s public PR failure down to their behaviour and how they treat people, and “pretending they’re making things better when they’re ethnic cleansing.”

At the end of the show Candace said she was going on a well-needed vacation but will still be lurking around, and the investigation will be ongoing. “We are absolutely doing this for Charlie Kirk. We will not forget 9/10, least of all when it hasn’t been solved.”