Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shirley Whinray's avatar
Shirley Whinray
just now

I don't know if it's true but Kerry Cassidy of project camelot said the white hats took Charlie into protection. So look up Kerry Cassidy she's an American investegator journalist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
23m

The eyewitnes accounts of someone on the roof days before the event are really troublng. Brian Harpole's excuse about relying solely on a text message seems insufficient for someone paid millions to ensure security. The Egyptian plane connections and rental car details add another layer of complxity to this whole situation. It's concerning that so many questions remain unanswered. The fact that students saw something suspicious but weren't taken seriously is frustrating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kimberly Enock Kuta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture