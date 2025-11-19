Podcast title: The Great Exodus From Utah? Where Did The “Egyptians” Go On 9/10? | Candace Ep 267

Yesterday Candace found out that the Egyptian private planes had actually been tracking Erika Kirk and not Charlie as previously stated, and also asked questions about Turning Point’s troubling tax forms.

Today she looks into the man seen on the roof at UVU days before the assassination, reviews Charlie’s security man Brian Harpole’s interview with Shawn Ryan and responds to Rob McCoy’s words about her during his trip to Israel.

Response to Egyptian Planes

Candace begins the show by stating that Israeli and American Zionists were bothered about her revelations about the Egyptian planes, not out of concern that Erika and Charlie Kirk had been tracked for years by military planes from an allied country, but because she revealed the licence plates of rental cars presumably booked for the Egyptian passengers.

“They’re actually more concerned for these Egyptians who were renting a car, but since they don’t even go here, why would this be identifying information?” She says between 12 - 14 Egyptians landed in Utah on one of the planes six days before the assassination, and a government source told her that a foreign military jet cannot land in America without the government’s knowledge and would require a federal escort.

So the question is, who were the federal agents that escorted the Egyptians off the plane? Turning Point haven’t yet confirmed whether Charlie knew about these planes or not because, “Charlie would have recognized when one [of the planes] was circling around him a few times while he was on the road and circling around Erika.”

More Rental Cars for the Egyptians

Candace called this an international conspiracy involving many countries, and added a grey Toyota to the list of cars that was rented by Duncan Aviation:

Silver 2025 Toyota RAV 4 with Utah license plate number T092ZS

White 2025 Toyota Camry with Arizona license plate CWN9872

White 2023 Toyota RAV4 with Utah license plate number T912KM

Black 2025 Toyota 4Runner with Utah license plate number Z923DA

Grey 2025 Toyota 4Runner with Utah license plate number Z349AA

Those on board the plane returned to Egypt on a second military plane, so what did they do in Utah on the day of the assassination? One avenue of research would be to check if one of the rentals was parked on the driveway in the footage of the alleged shooter, and Candace called on Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard to look into this.

Candace: “It’s possible that some of these cars could be rented vehicles”

With regards to why UVU refused to release footage of before and on the day of the assassination, she said she always felt in her gut that the alleged images of the shooter - on the stairs, walking or limping along the road and with different outfits - was filmed prior to September 10th, “and now that we know that those Egyptian planes came in six days before the assassination, it’s possible that they could have staged some of that which they eventually edited and released it to TMZ.”

Man Seen on Roof Days before 9/10

What we do know for a fact is eyewitness accounts of a man seen on the roof a week before 9/10, but this got buried in the press.

CNN reported that the student reported what he saw - a tall, white skinny male with a hat, backpack and wearing dark clothes looking down at the courtyard where Charlie’s speaking engagement would take place later - to the FBI’s tip line after the shooting but didn’t hear back.

“I dug through all the emails and found that one of you guys sent me a tip a while ago about this and had captured that recording.” She then played the sound-only recording of the student describing the man he saw on the roof who resembled the alleged shooter. Candace found out who the student was and is going to chase that lead, and wants to hear from other students who saw something similar in the days leading up to the assassination.

Cars and Planes

Many people contacted Candace saying they saw a white car in the background of almost all the footage of the shooter that could be one of the rental cars, “it could be a coincidence. It also could be a conspiracy. We have to explore every lead because the feds are not, they are implicated in this cover up. And this is how investigations work: you chase down theories and you are open to being proven wrong.”

She states that she’d like to investigate every plane that was in the area after the assassination, and found out that the plane from Scottsdale that she highlighted yesterday is owned by a TPUSA donor named TW Lewis, but she’d like information about who was onboard because it has to be somebody big to fly on a private plane.

Brian Harpole Passes the Buck

Candace then says TPUSA is finally dropping receipts, even though it’s not what we’ve been asking for but at least it’s something. The first is from Charlie’s bodyguard Brian Harpole who spoke with Shawn Ryan, “I have not watched this interview in its entirety, but from what I have seen thus far, it is just not that convincing. For one, Brian says that the lack of security on the rooftop can actually be attributed to the UVU police chief Jeff Long,” and he shared the text message between them.

After reading the messages, Brian says, “what else am I supposed to do when a command level person from an accredited police department says I’ve got this area?”

Candace responds saying, “you could have followed up, because Charlie paid you millions of dollars not to pass the buck…he said “got you covered,” what does that mean? No follow up? That’s it? That’s obviously absurd. That is not an answer that should be accepted by anyone. I am not blown away by that. I’m not going “this is UVU’s fault”…on the basis of that answer, you should all be fired.”

Candace says Brian should have checked the area apart from the text, and questioned why a student and the police chief were leading the charge and not the security. “Look, I’ve worked with Brian, nice guy, but that’s a ridiculous answer. He should be fired. And I’m going to guess he’s not going to be, but he should be fired.”

When Shawn asked why there was no drone coverage on the day, Brian said they’ve spent thousands of dollars on drones but it’s illegal for drones to be flown in the Utah Provo airspace. Also UVU didn’t have drones of their own and they didn’t call Orem’s police department to use theirs.

Candace scoffs at this and says, “I think that’s your job? Like am I crazy, or is that his job? I don’t accept any of that, nor do I find [Brian] to be convincing. The vibe I’m getting from that interview is dishonesty…it’s a little bit ridiculous to be passing the buck.”

Blake Neff’s Call Log

The next receipt of sorts is from Blake Neff, and she plays a past clip of him defending Mikey McCoy from suspicions surrounding his behaviour after Charlie was shot, and says she doesn’t believe that Blake is part of the corruption and thinks he believes what he’s saying.

Blake Neff mentions seeing Mikey’s lip quiver with trauma in the minutes after Charlie is shot and Mikey told him he immediately called Erika and his dad

Blake then recently shares a screenshot of his phone’s call log on 9/11 on X to prove he called his mother first right after the shooting:

Blake Neff placed this call at 12:24 Utah time

Charlie was shot at 12:23, and Candace remarks about how short the 45 second phone call is, “if it happened this quickly with this receipt, it’s possible that Rob McCoy did think he was the first person [his son Mikey called right after Mikey called Erika] because Rob is getting called at 12:24 or 12:25. This is all happening within 2 minutes.”

With regards to Rob McCoy, Candace mentions that ‘America’s Pastor’ was in Jerusalem on November 16th for an event celebrating Charlie’s life, “and what better way to celebrate the life of Charlie Kirk than to take questions from the audience about - you guessed it - Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.”

The questioner asks Rob how to push back on Tucker and Candace trying to hijack the Christian message to spread an anti-Israel message in the name of Christianity.

Rob McCoy: “We’ve gotten into this situation with that generation of young people because they’ve all been raised by Caesar and we’re wondering why they’ve become Romans. We have abdicated our public school system to secularism”

Calvary Chapel’s Very Jewish Church Magazine

Candace responds, “it’s interesting to think about them discussing how we need to be re-educated [even though] we had to have the Holocaust education… I’m new to the Calvary Chapel thing…I knew they were behind a lot of the attacks against me and Tucker Carlson this year, but I hadn’t realized how naked and propagandist [they are]. This is this month’s issue of Calvary Chapel magazine:

Candace: “This is not a parody. This is Judeo-Christianity”

Candace: “[I thought] we’re learning about Christianity, but actually it’s a photo of IDF soldiers wearing yarmulkes coming home”

“They have so many mega-churches everywhere across America and they basically exist to convince Christians to worship the IDF. I just find that to be quite strange. Let me know if I’m out of pocket here and you really think that this is not propagandist and that you’re learning Christ’s message when you line up and get handed stuff like this. I don’t know. And of course, Bibi Netanyahu is involved in the Calvary Chapel churches. We’re going to get to that tomorrow.”

After promising this for days, she finally revealed the name of the female donor who chastised Charlie for letting Tucker speak and she took away a million dollars funding in protest: Joyce Chernick, who’s married to software billionaire Aubrey Chernick.

Candace’s top comment from yesterday’s show:

In response to people saying Candace is doing this investigation for money, she says, “I have not sold anything with Charlie’s face or Charlie’s name. I have kept up my job which was always investigating, I’ve been doing for the last two years.”