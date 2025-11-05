Candace Owens Fan

Diana Barahona
2dEdited

Candace says, "We were a better country when we were a Christian nation. We are no longer a Christian nation, we are an occupied nation with a political ideology dressed up as a religion and a faith that has produced filth in our culture.”

I disagree. We have always been a nation occupied by the Luciferian Brotherhood, which is why there were 13 colonies and not 12 or 14. Look into the Sons (also Daughters) of the American Colonies, which became the Sons (also Daughters) of the American Revolution. (https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2023/08/11/joseph-kennedy-ewen-cameron/)

Furthermore, the politics of Satanism is fascism. Therefore, I would argue that Brotherhood rule isn't a "political ideology dressed up as a religion," but a religion, Satanism, dressed up as a political ideology, fascism.

Fred Potgieter
2d

Do the children have.faces seen 100shots of the children.not one of their faces . Why take pictures of people backs . .. camera guy got problems with keeping up .or does not understanding people like see the children faces not the back of their heads .

