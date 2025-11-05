Podcast title: EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel Dances Around Israelis On 9/10. | Candace Ep 258

On yesterday’s show, Candace responded to the stray bullet she’d received from Ben Shapiro whilst he was taking aim at Tucker Carlson, she also finally gave her opinion on Erika Kirk and slammed Kash Patel as embarrassing. On today’s show, she looks into TPUSA’s succession plans for Mikey McCoy and the 12 Israeli cell phones detected at UVU on September 10th.

Mikey McCoy’s Takeover

Candace begins the show by musing about how seemingly unimportant titbits of information can be collected in the subconscious for a time before coalescing and emerging as significant. In this regard, it registered in the back of her mind as odd the way his family and colleagues at TPUSA always had to add a complimentary adjective before his name when talking about TPUSA’s Chief of staff Mikey McCoy.

Mikey McCoy: Has he been positioned as the next Charlie?

She then played a series of clips in which Frank Turek described him as “23 year old Mikey”, then again as “the great Mikey”; Erika Kirk described him during her first speech after Charlie’s death as “the amazing Mikey McCoy”; Turek again describes him as “my friend Mikey McCoy, the brilliant 24 year old”; then his dad Rob says “I used to be known as Charlie Kirk’s pastor, now I’m known as Mikey McCoy’s dad;” and then Andrew Kolvet describing him as brilliant and heroic on Charlie’s show.

“It stood out to me because it was only Mikey that they [did] it for, and I would not insist that someone was “heroic” for walking away from their friend after he was shot. I also don’t feel the need to qualify any of my friends with an adjective. Think about how strange it would be if every time I covered Tucker Carlson I’d say “the spectacular Tucker Carlson” or “the breath-taking Tucker Carlson is under attack at this moment”, you’d be like “why are you doing that? I feel like you’re trying to program me.””

She’s careful to clarify that she knows he didn’t kill Charlie Kirk, “But it’s become pretty apparent to me that the stage is being set for Mikey to become the new Charlie. In fact, on stage at Charlie’s Memorial and elsewhere, they were trying to prime the public with that plausibility. Almost like they [wanted us] to see Mikey as capable of filling Charlie’s shoes.”

She then played another clip of Frank Turek saying he hopes Mikey will one day follow in Charlie’s footsteps because he has “the ability, the demeanour, the grace and the knowledge” to do so.

In the next clip of Rob McCoy on a show called Faith Forward, the host talks about how impressive Mikey is and how big a role in TPUSA he’s bound to have, and Candace finds Rob’s response - saying that Charlie had a plan for TPUSA written out until 2028 complete with an order of succession, and then refers to Erika’s description of Mikey as amazing in her speech - as weird.

Rob McCoy implies that his son Mikey is earmarked to take over TPUSA as per Charlie’s own written plans

Candace believes that Mikey was told he would become the new Charlie, which “was the number one sentiment that we received from our Turning Point USA insiders following Charlie’s assassination…which made them uncomfortable in the aftermath. and [Mikey] seemed all too happy to assume Charlie’s position and is already speaking at Liberty University - Why?! Because he made some phone calls? Have we lowered the standards for what makes somebody a hero?”

It’s also interesting that Mikey wanted to capture more intimate moments with Charlie in his final weeks and filmed scenes with him during a trip to Korea four days before he died.

Mikey McCoy: “I’d never travelled with the camera before but I decided it would be a good idea to mike Charlie up to do some content with him whilst we were there”

Candace notes that it’s unusual for the Chief of Staff to mike people and film content. Mikey’s wife Eliza also posted on Instagram describing how she, Mikey, Charlie and Erika went on vacation together just weeks before the assassination.

It was during that vacation that the McCoys captured the viral footage of Charlie and his family which made Candace cry when she saw it right after Charlie’s death.

Candace says it’s odd that Mikey is on hand to capture these intimate moments, “I don’t like it, and if I’m in Erika’s position, I’ll start looking at him funny. Now let’s bring in Daddy McCoy, and he strikes me as something else entirely. He similarly had some rather impeccable timing.”

She explains that Rob’s church in California - Godspeak Calvary Chapel, was funded by the Wilkes Brothers who also funded the Daily Wire and Prager U. In January, Rob stepped down as Head Pastor after 17 years to become Pastor Emeritus and took on a bigger role at TPUSA in July, and he and his wife sold their home in California and bought a new place in Phoenix, then sold a second home they owned in August. “The McCoys were pretty busy this summer and I don’t like it at all.”

She then shares a timeline of important events leading up to Charlie’s death, starting with Tucker’s infamous speech which is the pinnacle:

The July 18th request for TPUSA to come to UVU was agreed to quickly, which Candace says is unusual because it came in late and became the first stop on the tour, all within a couple of weeks which has never happened in any of the campus tours of the past. There was also no ambulance present on the day which is against the law, and now UVU refuse to release the security plan to Fox 13, and Candace played a news clip about this. She says it’s probably because for the first time ever, there was no security plan, and she also believes the event was initially supposed to be held inside but was moved outside.

Israeli Cell Phones in Utah

Candace then says she has verifiable proof that there were 12 Israeli cell phones at UVU university on the day of the assassination. “Now, to be clear, I don’t mean that there were 12 VPNs that were switched and routed through Israel on that day. I mean that there were 12 personal cell phone accounts that were opened in Israel. The NSA know this. Kash Patel knows this. People in [Trump’s] administration know this and they’re desperate for some reason to stop that information being released to the public. Why? Is this like Jeffrey Epstein transparency we’re getting, because it feels like it. It always seems that on the topic of this one nation the size of New Jersey…suddenly everyone abandons their values.”

Candace plays devil advocate and posits that maybe the cell phones belonged to some Israeli exchange students, or maybe 12 Israelis were touring UVU that day, or maybe some students that travelled to Israel over the summer kept their Israeli phones when they returned, “I don’t know, but I’d like to know. We’ve got planes from Egypt, cell phones from Israel and we’re getting the run around from the Trump Administration.”

Candace sometimes wishes she could just accept the lone shooter story of a young man who’d never been a hunter but got lucky with one shot and who had never being to the campus but knew the roof plans, but unfortunately she wasn’t born yesterday. “I was born 36 years ago and everyone is full of it. I’m looking at a situation where Charlie was betrayed and is actively being betrayed every day by the very people that he helped to elect that are in office. They are betraying him by trying to feed us this nonsense.”

Not Interested in Republican Politics

She talks about the local elections happening right now and people annoyed that Republicans are in-fighting rather than using their platforms to encourage people to vote. She says with regards to the New York Mayoral race, “Cuomo’s already one of the most corrupt families in New York. And now they’re like, “No, switch gears because [Zohran] Mamdani is going to be worse and it’s your job as a good little Republican to go out there and make sure that Mamdani doesn’t win.” And to those very many people I would like to say, “No, I’m good. Actually, I’m just not interested. I’m interested in nothing until you start telling the truth about what happened to Charlie Kirk.”

She calls is abusive to ask her to re-invest in a political party that promised things would be different if she campaigned and voted. “Nope. Goodbye. Not doing it anymore. Your left versus right - don’t care anymore. There is power and there is the rest of us and you are not going to convince me that any of this stuff is consequential after I just watched Charlie Kirk catch a bullet in his throat and am watching all of you lie about it.”

Tucker Carlson and Dave Smith Talk

On another, two of the three people Candace still likes in politics got together: Tucker Carlson went on Dave Smith’s show to respond to the Zionists attacks against him for interviewing Nick Fuentes, and also spoke about the injustice of blood guilt, which is the notion that every body who is related to a terrorist shares in his guilt.

Two of Candace’s favourite people

Candace agrees, calling Christian Zionism dangerous and wrong because it’s a political ideology that’s antithetical to the Bible. With regards to why he interviewed Fuentes, Tucker says that even though Fuentes attacked his wife, his son and his dad, forgiveness is essential, people change, and we shouldn’t make permanent enemies out of fellow Americans.

Candace agrees, saying, “[Tucker] is what Christianity is - it’s about forgiveness. It’s about saying, “Nick Fuentes said something crappy things about me and I’m still going to speak to him.” I did the same thing. I was the bigger person and hosted him. And he was - by the way - still a jerk. But this idea that he shouldn’t have a platform, shouldn’t be allowed to speak, shouldn’t be allowed to think, shouldn’t be allowed to breathe, what is that from? What is your faith? I know what it is, it’s Zionism - you guys behave like gangsters.”

She warns that the more they speak like they do, the bigger Tucker will get because people can perceive the nastiness guiding their ideology.

Comments Section

On the subject of Kash Patel’s tweet defending his “singing sensation” girlfriend which she’d covered yesterday, Candace highlighted this comment by a viewer she found hilarious:

This is so funny

One message was about Decoy Boy George Zinn’s bizarre reaction of taking the blame for being the shooter, and Candace recalled George telling the medics who treated his minor wounds right after the event that he was paid to take the blame but he doesn’t know where the money would come from, indicating the assassination was planned.

On Zionism, she says, “We were a better country when we were a Christian nation. We are no longer a Christian nation, we are an occupied nation with a political ideology dressed up as a religion and a faith that has produced filth in our culture.”

Responding to a question from a pregnant 23 year old newly wed asking for advice, Candace says, “It’s going to be the most natural job you have…you’ll immediately tap into your divine purpose and feel more wholesome and confident. I became a more confident person when I had children because I suddenly realized what matters and what doesn’t matter. And that’s why I fight like hell for truth because it matters. My investment is that I have children and my silence is essentially cowardice.”