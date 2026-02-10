Podcast title: Halftime Wars: TPUSA vs The NFL | Candace Ep 304

Last week Candace dug deep into her beef with Erika Kirk, as well as into the archaeological reasons America went to war with Iraq. Today she called Turning Point’s Superbowl Half Time show figures fake and praised Catholic Carrie Prejean for putting Seth Dillon on the spot during a Religious Liberty Commission hearing.

Bad Bunny vs Turning Point

Candace began the show recalling America’s choice during the Superbowl the night before: those who watched Bad Bunny’s half time show did so because they hated the racist right, and if you didn’t love Turning Point’s alternative offering then “it’s because you don’t love Jesus - that’s the new Turning Point talking point.”

She was never the kind of conservative to trash the half time concerts, and had defended Rihanna’s performance in 2023 and enjoyed Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s joint show in 2020 because she loves Spanish music. However, she doesn’t know one Bad Bunny song and waited to see what he’ll do at the Superbowl.

“The pros of his performance was I thought the set design was really cool and the dancers did a great job…the downside was that it was not in English [laughs] and if you were not a Spanish speaker, you could not emotionally connect to the performance.

Bad Bunny during his Superbowl event

“But is that Bad Bunny’s fault? His music is exclusively in Spanish and I agree that it would be nice to have an English-speaking half-time, but he didn’t book himself.”

Bad Bunny Wins

Jay Z controls who performs at the Superbowl, and since he works for the feds, Bad Bunny may have been booked to instigate conflict between the left and right. But since 128 million people watched the game and 135 million tuned in to the half time show, it means Bad Bunny’s performance was a hit, so “the unnecessary political lines drawn by Turning Point was not successful in terms of drawing people away from the NFL’s viewership.”

Bad Bunny was a controversial choice from the beginning because he’d worn dresses in the past and many felt her would make event “unnecessarily gay.”

Candace: “I’m very against him being put in a dress to emasculate him…It’s satanic and Kabballistic and it’s wrong.”

So Turning Point decided to produce an All-American alternative, which was pre-recorded days ago and featured Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barret and Lee Brice - who Candace loves and whose concert she’s attended.

Kid Rock performing at Turning Point’s Superbowl Half Time Show

Six Million Concurrent Viewers

Just like Kamala Harris was foisted upon the people as a Presidential nominee by the powerful Democrat machine despite not receiving any votes, so too Turning Point “now has so much money that they believe that they could similarly purchase reality, and want you to believe that when they aired their performance, six million concurrent viewers tuned in.”

She played a clip of Andrew Kolvet on Fox News describing Turning Point’s success.

Andrew Kolvet: “It blew our minds - at one point, across all the different social channels, we saw over 10 million concurrent views, including on Rumble, not even including our partner broadcaster analytics… The YouTube numbers are still updating, but I can safely say we had over 20 million Americans tuned in”

Candace disputes his figures, “for YouTubers like myself who have been on YouTube for more than 10 years, I was just in awe that they did what he did with his face, and just lie and pretend that they had six million - I think he even at one point says 10 million - concurrent viewers on YouTube alone. If you know YouTube at all, that’s just not true, and I laughed when I saw this.

“This number is impossible, and I’ll show you why. Right now [on Candace’s livestream] we have 95,000 watching this show. As soon as this show concludes I want you to see how many views YouTube is going to give it right away, it’s probably going to be around 200,000 to 300,000 views right away as it continues to tabulate.

“So six million people watched [TPUSA’s show] live like we have 95,000 people watching me live right now on YouTube, but as soon as they finished, look at that - 5,839 views with 175 comments but 667,000 likes. That is an impossible metric - this is made up. Let me present it to you another way so you can understand how despicable this organisation has become.”

YouTube Livestream Numbers

Candace then shows the highest ever live concurrent views in YouTube’s history:

Number one was the eight million people in India who watched a moon mission, and numbers two to 21 are South American viewers for the World Cup football (soccer) matches, which is the biggest competition for the biggest sport in the world. If Andrew’s six million figure was correct, it would mean Turning Point’s show, which only appealed to conservatives who like the company, and involved a sport only Americans watch, would be the second largest in YouTube’s history.

“My understanding of all this is they’re going to force Erika on us like with the Kamala situation, and there’s nothing we can do about it. They have the money, they have the power and we’re going to have to accept this audacious polling saying she’s more popular than Cristiano Ronaldo. And if you don’t like Erika, it’s because you don’t like Jesus.

“I can’t think of how many times I can underscore how absurd what they presented here is. And as a YouTuber, this offends me.”

The most authentically watched show on Turning Point’s YouTube channel was Erika’s speech right after Charlie is killed when everyone was rooting for her, and that video has 4.1 million views on Charlie’s YouTube channel.

The views to comments ratio is right for Erika’s address, but the half time show’s too few comments compared to its 19 million views “is impossible. It’s literally made up.”

Candace: “I’ll give you an example: my last episode, Letter to Erika, got 3.1 million views and 28, 000 comments, almost as much as TPUSA’s comments for their video with 19 million views”

Candace believes this is a “perfect analogy for what this organisation has become - wealthy, corrupt and dishonest…this is just a fiction.”

TPUSA’s Alex Clark tweeted in triumph “everyone thought we were over” regarding the figures, and the company’s COO Tyler Bowyer, who Candace described as a sexual deviant who is also a committed part time homosexual, tweeted a video loop of two men grinding on each other during Bad Bunny’s performance:

“Of all people to tweet this, it’s Tyler Bowyer - everything is fake, a lot of it is gay and to me, we’re looking at fake Christianity, Christianity inc.”

Tracey Martin’s Husband Thomas

Candace then recalled introducing us to Erika’s best friend of 15 years Tracey Martin, and her husband Thomas who she wanted to find out more about.

Thomas and Tracey Martin

She recently received a possible tip about him, “there is a director of US Border Patrol, also chief of staff of the Southern Command in Tucson named Thomas Martin” who seems to have wiped his online presence, as his LinkedIn and Zoominfo links led to dead ends:

He worked with Homeland Security, as did Erika’s mother

Candace then found this Times Unions newspaper article from October 21st 1985 which describes a coalition of priests, nuns and pastors on trial for smuggling people across the border and hiding them in churches. The group was formed after a man picked up a hitchhiker from El Salvador who was on the run from a death squad, and Agent Thomas Martin testified in writing against the case.

Tracey’s Daughter and Divine Intuition

Another tip she received was that Tracey’s daughter is allegedly Erika’s assistant, and was supposed to be at UVU on September 10th, but Tracey had a bad feeling about it and stopped her from going. Candace wonders if she shared this divine intuition with her best friend so she could have in turn stopped Charlie from being there too.

Erika’s Instagram Purge Linked to Iran?

Candace previously mentioned that on June 19th, Erika deleted lots of pictures and 126 posts from her Instagram, and recently found out that on June 18th, Charlie had gone to the White House to discuss limiting the military operation in Iran despite Bibi Netanyahu and Zionists who wanting greater action. “I wonder if Charlie pissed off Bibi and then Erika purged her Instagram. I don’t know what to make of that, but I wanted to give you guys that data from our master timeline.”

Carrie Prejean vs Seth Dillon

Babylon Bee’s Seth Dillon was at the confrontation Charlie had at The Hamptons with Zionists regarding Charlie’s shifting support for Israel, but had denied that things got heated. This morning during a hearing on antisemitism, Carrie Prejean, a Catholic member of the Religious Liberty Commission, first questioned Seth on whether saying Christ is King online was antisemitic.

Seth replied that it could be in certain contexts, and Carrie said that would be anti-Christian. They continue:

Carrie: Going back to Candace Owens when she worked for Daily Wire, your friend Ben fired her because she said Christ is king. Seth: And I never said that what she said was antisemitic. Carrie: Okay. But you’re calling her an antisemite. Seth: Oh yes, because she said way worse than that [laughs, audience laughs] Carrie: Okay, let’s move on because everyone seems to be obsessed with Candace. My last question, why were you at the Hamptons? Seth: Do you think that anything Candace has said is antisemitic? Carrie: No, I don’t. Seth: Nothing ever? That’s interesting. Carrie: I mean I listen to her daily and I haven’t heard one thing out of her mouth that I would say is antisemitic. Seth: You should look up more of her statements.

After the clip Candace says she could see the evil and dishonesty dripping from him, and played the next clip of Seth describing what happened at The Hamptons.

The Hamptons Got Heated

Seth says, “The Hampton’s meeting was a retreat called by Charlie. There was a claim that an intervention was staged with Charlie where people pulled him into a room in a very aggressive manner and pressured and blackmailed him because they felt like he was straying away from his support for Israel. But it was not like that.

“There were about 30 people there, handpicked and invited by Charlie personally. He stood at the front of the room with a microphone throughout the thing. The theme of it was Save the West and his primary focus was on the the threat of Islam. There was a heated and spirited debate about the issue of Israel in the room, but it was debate that Charlie himself initiated and wanted to hear different perspectives on it.

“One of the things that I disagreed with him on was he said that if you’re not sufficiently supportive of Israel, it can be ruinous for you in a position like his. If you criticize Israel at all, they’ll try to denigrate you and destroy you and call you antisemitic. And I said yeah, certainly that’s true, but it can also be very costly to stand up to those people.

“And I gave the example of my own experience where I criticized the critics of Israel and they tried to destroy me. So we can all whine about the consequences of what might happen if we say certain things, but everybody has a right to give their opinion.

“So there were statements like that made but it was completely mischaracterised. And that was really evil what [Candace] did - to lie about a situation like that and try to portray it as though the Jews were trying to blackmail Charlie. That resulted in death threats.”

Murder Movie Poster

Carrie cut in saying Candace never said that, and Seth says, “she absolutely said that. She put my face on a movie poster for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ suggesting that I had a role in his murder. That’s why someone tried to kill me and my family and got arrested in Texas.”

“Zionists are always the victim. [The poster was] an objectively hilarious thing that I did. Go me. That is fantastic. And he wants us to think that it almost led to his murder. He called it evil, but what’s evil is that he lied.” There are clips of Charlie saying he felt morally blackmailed at the retreat and also clips of Seth saying it was a calm debate, but is now admitting it got heated.

But if Charlie’s position was not shifting, why would it get heated? And still no one will admit that Bibi Netanyahu called offering to take Turning Point to the next level and Charlie turned him down, then refused to have Bibi on his show in August.

“You only lie when you have something to hide, and it feels like motive. They’re protecting Bibi and this narrative… Seth got fired up [at the Hamptons].. he is completely unhinged and should feel remorse for what he put Charlie through towards the end.”

Comments Section

This is Candace’s top comment from her last show:

When she’s asked if she’s heard from Charlie’s parents, she said, “I have not received any communication from them. They have always been exceedingly private - I have met them maybe a handful of times in the early Turning Point USA days. I know they went to a couple of events. I’ve never met his sister. A lot of people ask whether their silence means something, they are genuinely mourning having lost Charlie and they have always abstained [from publicity]. So that is not new.”

Candace then said that her assertion that street lights flickered when Charlie ran past is a phenomenon called Street Light Interference, linked to an actual medical condition called photosensitive epilepsy seizures. Erika also told Megyn Kelly that this would happen to Charlie, but some people thought Candace made it up.

People also thought what she’d said about Charlie talking about his third eye was demonic, but “I have the messages, and my guess is that was what ultimately brought him to the Christian faith. I don’t know why I’m always in trouble for telling you the truth about what Charlie told me.”