Because the NFL is registered as entertainment, not sport, it is not illegal to fix the games... and fix them they do.

The underlying basis for most human action is: "Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome." AKA if profit can be made from rigging something big, rigged it will be.

NFL Website:

Headline: League opens case for broad antitrutst protection in Supreme Court

Text: as long as the NFL clubs are members of a unit; if they compete as a unit in the -entertainment- marketplace... they should be deemed a single entity and not subject to antitrust law.

Meaning, they're now WWE level entertainment, NOT competitive sport. It's all a show. Here is proof: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-characteristics-of-the-super-7ba

