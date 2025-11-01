Podcast title: INFILTRATION: Charlie Kirk Was Being Tracked For Years. | Candace Ep 256

On yesterday’s show, Candace tracked an Egyptian military airplane that inexplicably flew into Utah on September 10th and also waded into yet another Tucker Carlson versus the Jews row regarding his interview with the conservative’s movement enfant terrible Nick Fuentes. Today she did a rare Friday live show to reveal there were two Egyptian planes seemingly tracking Charlie and TPUSA’s activities across America.

Candace drops an impromptu episode to show us her latest rabbit hole trails

“We are extremely close to solving this thing,” Candace declared at the start of Friday’s show, “after this episode you’ll recognise that there is irrefutable proof that there were in fact foreign actors involved [ in Charlie’s assassination], which implies that our government knows.”

She says she’s been up all night after making this major discovery, and believes Charlie Kirk “was taken out by something much bigger than Turning Point USA and Tyler Robinson.”

“So why are we here on Friday? I gave up Fridays…but I wanted to get this information out and so that everyone in the world helping me to investigate could have the weekend to do research and we can information share.” After her breaking news story yesterday about the Egyptian plane that brought subcontractors into Utah on September 10th and returned to Egypt without most of them, she saw a comment on the YouTube podcast saying that the same plane had also been in Utah last year at the same time Charlie was also there. She then finds out that every time there was a Turning Point event, the plane was in the same city.

“Then somebody else mentioned to me, “Hey, Candace, there was another Egyptian plane that left three days after this Egyptian military plane - that is three days after Charlie was assassinated - from Provo, Utah.” She then presents a colour-coordinated chart to describe the activities of the two planes. The blue Gulfstream stays longer when it lands but the yellow Falcon 7x’s activities is the focus:

2022 is the furthest the records go back on Flight Radar

For 2023, Candace also adds in relevant events in Charlie and TPUSA’s life as well as the plane’s associations

Candace went through Charlie’s X timeline to ascertain his activities, and regarding the first on the list, explains that Charlie demanded that we pull out of the Ukrainian war and accused Ukraine and Zelensky of corruption and money laundering…and that’s not something you can just say when you run a pro-American organisation.”

About Sean Feucht’s addition to the organisation on February 27th, she says he’s in partnership with Rob McCoy and has been accused of fraud and embezzlement and of not being a real Christian.

Candace calls this guy a sleaze

Candace did a quick dive into Feucht’s biography and finds out that his family were members of New Apostolic Reformation church (NAR), which ties in with what Mel, a supporter turned confidant of Candace’s who she met on Twitter (@villagecrazylady) told her, “[Mel] and I have been speaking because you just know when someone is a real one out there. And I’ve been watching her and I’m like, “Okay, she’s on it. She’s like me, she’s a mom, we’re not messing around with what’s going on in the world today and she’s been calling people out left and right. She’s not pro-Israel and she’s also a Catholic.”

Mel brought NAR to Candace’s attention and has been researching its links to Rob McCoy. “So she’s going down the figurative NAR rabbit hole. If you don’t know who she is, you should follow her. I told her to pin whatever she’s learned about NAR to the top of her profile today. So NAR is somehow going to be relevant.”

With regards to the shooting on March 27th at Covenant elementary school in Nashville, Candace remarks, “Rob McCoy has got some terrible luck, because he’s there when that trans shooting happens, and is very close [friend] to Charlie Kirk when his shooting happens, and I also received a tip that Rob McCoy was the pastor of a Thousand Oaks church [near the] shooting at a bar by a veteran…and was very close to the shooter’s mum.”

Back to the timeline, “you can see on April 1st, the yellow plane flies from Cairo - always via Paris - to St. Louis again and it lands in Missouri. And guess what? April 2nd, TPUSA Faith, co-chaired by Rob McCoy, kicks off their tour with an event headed by Sean Feucht in Jefferson City, Missouri the very next day, while this plane is here.”

Candace mentions that Sean around this time goes to Israel, and she wonders who paid for the trip and if he flew into town from Israel, “I don’t know, but I’m putting it in there because once again, we have this plane in here and we’ve got another TPUSA Faith event that is happening right around the corner…Literally, every time this plane is here, I can pin a TPUSA Faith event that’s happening, which is some luck, right?”

With regards to the BTT plane flying in to Kansas on March 29th and Charlie speaking at the University of Kansas five days later, Candace remarks, “let me know when you get uncomfortable and you realize these are not coincidences, okay? This is a conspiracy. This plane is following Turning Point USA Faith and Charlie Kirk.”

Regarding June 2025 and the accusations against Sean Feucht, Candace read from this article:

This report describes troubling allegations against Feucht that seem to have been ignored by TPUSA Faith

With regards to his theft of ministry funds and purchase of expensive properties, Candace connects it to the Mormon church saying, “when I started piercing this layer of the Mormon church, I was like, is this a church or is this a real estate empire? I’ve never seen so many real estate transactions in my life; people that were paying in cash more than what the property was worth. And when I see this much real estate being purchased in cash - I know a thing or two about money laundering and it’s a good business to be in is all I’m saying.”

Candace also says that megachurches are looking financially suspicious, and cites a story of a plumber finding a stash of $600,000 in stolen cash in a hole in the wall of a toilet he came to fix at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood church. Candace mocks this occurrence saying, “Joel issued a statement and was like, “Uh, well, you know, we are very surprised to see this is in the walls of our church. That’s amazing. God has blessed us greatly for supporting Israel.” I’m joking. He didn’t say that…[But it] happens all the time. Rich people problems, you know, just so much money you got to put it behind a toilet,” and she laughs.

Back to the timeline, and regarding Tucker Carlson’s speech on July 11th she says, “Dave Smith is speaking, they’re talking about Israel being a problem and he’s getting cheers from the crowd, right? The audience is like, “Yeah, no, why are we married to this nation in the Middle East that happens to be committing a genocide?” And Charlie was the one who told him backstage [before the speech], “Go hard at Israel.” Charlie was done, which is why it was crazy that people were trying to lie about this.”

Candace says as soon as Tucker comes off stage, a female donor starts yelling at Charlie for platforming anti-Israel voices. She says the last time she spoke at a TPUSA conference in 2024, she recalled a conversation she had with the ‘King of Shady’ Tyler Bowyer - who hired everybody around Charlie at TPUSA - and declares that the organisation is not Christian but Mormon. Anyways there was some beef between Charlie and Nick Fuentes and she suggests to Tyler that Charlie and Nick should just debate it out, and Tyler told in no uncertain terms that TPUSA will never be anti-Israel.

Tyler Bowyer has been the target of much of Candace’s ire aimed at Turning Point

So when Tucker said what he said on stage a year later, it was like a bomb went off, and Josh Hammer, Seth Dillon and Bob Shulman were furious and told Charlie, “this can never happen again, you have to be pro-Israel.” That’s when Israel’s PM Bibi Netanyahu admitted to calling Charlie and “when he got the phone call to go to figurative rehab, Charlie said, “No, I’m good.” Actually, BB offered to fund Turning Point to the next level.”

Candace says that Charlie didn’t know where the load of money pouring in and out of the organisation was coming from, which was why he launched TPUSA’s own DOGE to find out. “It sounds to me like a very sophisticated money laundering operation.”

Interesting note: whilst communicating with her producer Skylar about which image to broadcast, Candace mistakenly calls him Charlie twice before correcting herself. She’s also called him Charlie in a previous episode.

She then says, “a lot of the wonderful people that work for Turning Point USA felt that Mikey McCoy was kind of being positioned to take over from Charlie Kirk. And I never covered it because - you know - feelings are not facts, but given the picture that we now have of what his father is involved in and the fact that Charlie was kind of veering from what I think was a predetermined course for Turning Point USA, I have a lot of questions.”

She then talks about an email she received “about Tyler Boyer’s involvement in Maricopa County politics; he approached [the source] several times about embezzlement; Tyler was hooking up with young male interns and staff and he didn’t even care. I have proof that all of this happened and everybody knows about Tyler Boyer at Turning Point USA.

“It’s like an absurdity but this is the person that is putting people into places of power at TPUSA…something else interesting is how many Russian speakers there are [at TPUSA and at] UVU and people who majored in Soviet studies [like] the president of UVU and Tyler Bowyer, he majored in Soviet studies, is a fluent Russian speaker and spent years [in Russia] and I’m going to assume they’re probably more tied to Ukraine.”

All of this doesn’t feel right to Candace, including the way nobody seems to be grieving Charlie in the right way and there seems to be a hostile takeover of the company happening. “ I feel that the company became bigger than Charlie because Charlie was too ambitious, and Charlie trusted that people were in it for the right reasons. And what I have learned in politics is people are hardly ever in it for the right reasons. If you are getting into politics and you think you’re going to meet good people, you’re out of your mind. And if you have a lot of friends in politics, I already know that I can’t trust you because I know what it takes to keep friends in politics.”

Charlie had Kash Patel on his show and fought for him to be FBI Director, and look how he’s acting. She calls TPUSA Faith an apparatus that is about anything but faith, said that Christian Zionism was a perversion of scripture and called on evangelical Christians to notice how none of the Christian influencers feel spiritually that something is off with the trans shooter narrative, even though her and everyone else feels it.

“I sense that there will be a turning point, but it is not going to be the one that they are banking on, where a bunch of Christians are sold slop and are told that it is their God duty to support the nation of Israel while looking away from the fact that they’re acting real weird…they’re asking you to set aside your gut instinct, your God instinct. You recognise something is wrong, that’s why you’re watching this show.”

She said Charlie’s purported allies are not displaying normal human emotions following his assassination, and are instead making videos about her for investigating, and lying about Charlie’s faith journey.

“This to me feels like a Christ mission to wake up the world and make them aware of what snake it is that has wrapped around all of the nations. And it does so in the name of God…I think Charlie was right. I think there was something about me and him together that was just meant to happen, not in the way that some of you guys are interpreting, that kid was literally my kid brother, but I mean like there was a higher calling to his assassination which he knew was coming.

“He knew he was going to die. He said he knew from the time he started Turning Point USA that his life was going to be short and he knew that I would be the one to fight for him. He knew I was going to be his David…you are not meant to watch your friend catch a bullet in the throat. And you’ve got two things after that happens that you can do: You can run from it and say, “I don’t want to end up like him.” Or you can fight like hell to find out who did it to him. And I have chosen option two.”