Podcast title: What Did Charlie Kirk Discover Near The End? | Candace Ep 264

On yesterday’s show, Megyn Kelly swooped in with receipts to prove Candace’s and Tucker Carlson’s assertion that Charlie’s position on Israel had shifted, Candace cast more aspersions on Turning Point staff and chided Kash Patel and his girlfriend for their inability to handle internet jokes.

Today she does a deep dive into the scandals of Calvary Churches across America and is delighted with Tucker Carlson’s refusal to publicly denounce her.

Yesterday it was Megyn that made Candace happy, today it’s Tucker Carlson and Tim Dillon

Friend in a Foxhole

Candace started off the show with a throwback clip of her and Charlie discussing what makes a true friend.

Charlie Kirk: “When you’re in a foxhole you want someone who can tell you where the bullets are coming from…that’s the type of friend you want…you definitely don’t want the type that is going to run for the hills and you’re alone”

“I am resisting making a comment about Mikey McCoy,” she says afterwards. “But ladies and gentlemen, we are definitively in the foxhole right now and we are learning who Charlie Kirk’s real allies are.”

Frank Turek on Candace

She then talked about one of Charlie’s Pastor friends Frank Turek, who went on CBN News to talk about Candace launching accusations against people without evidence, and how prosecution cases never reveal all their evidence.

Frank Turek: “Charlie never said anything bad about Candace, but [saying] TPUSA betrayed Charlie and I had a dream that Charlie told me this - that’s not evidence…and it’s very painful for people.”

Candace finds it interesting that all these people claim they don’t watch her show yet they all know that she had a dream that Charlie was betrayed. Because it’s such a small aspect of all the evidence and information she’s shared, it has to be part of the talking points they’ve been given as part of the propaganda. “It’s such a ridiculous way to to try to delegitimatize the research that we have done.”

On his point about the court case, she said she’s not looking to the trial for answers because the Feds are untrustworthy, but is waiting for answers from Charlie’s friends, and the case will not be impacted if Mikey McCoy shared his call logs.

She revealed that she invited Frank on her show, “to explain how prosecutions work and I can explain how friendships work.”

Calvary Chapel’s History of Scandals

We cannot just embrace those who spoke on stage at Charlie’s memorial and not ask questions, that’s emotional manipulation. “What exactly is TPUSA Faith? Who is Rob McCoy? Why is it that these Calvary Chapels have a long history of weird abuse and trafficking scandals that seemingly get swept under the rug? Why is Rob McCoy adjacent to some of these scandals?”

One such scandal involved Thomas Cimino who was jailed for sexually abusing young girls. One of his victims sent Candace this email:

“Despite his conviction, despite having spent years in prison for these crimes, Rob McCoy - the pastor who makes my skin crawl - struck up and maintained a long friendship with Thomas Cimino across decades. Now, that’s not a problem per se - rehabilitation is a thing. But Rob then decides that Cimino should be involved in Calvary Chapel church and have access to young children in a program called Home Fellowship, which put him inside the homes of children. And he almost got away with it until some mothers went online or remembered what had happened and raised hell about it in 2022.”

But Rob never apologised, instead he invited Cimino on to a talk show where the convict said he was falsely accused, the child witness was badgered into saying there was some inappropriate touching, and he was picked out of a line up of 16 other guys set up by police who just needed to arrest somebody. He also said his wife began dating his lawyer who then had no incentive to properly advocate for him.

Rob McCoy (right) says about Thomas Cimino (left): “I was so compelled by the gossip and slander of my friend…it’s remarkable how you have served this community”

Rob wants to paint him as the victim, but is it really “just all one big conspiracy that involved two counties, neighbourhoods filled with parents and children, a witness who still to this day remembers and emailed me to remind me about this, and people from Rob’s church who said, “It’s absurd that you are allowing him to be around youth despite his record?” Despite the fact that the cops found a footprint, palm prints plus 11 out of 17 items that they were looking for in his home?”

Calvary Chapel has a history of putting paedophiles in positions of power and giving them access to children:

“This is by no means a definitive list. I could go on and on, but I have to tell you that this does not feel organic to me. Yes, institutions are corruptible, churches are corruptible, but this feels to me like something a bit more sinister and a bit more organized.”

There were also allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud surrounding mission donations to Potter’s Fields Ministries in Montana, the ministry eventually shut down in 2019 amidst the scandal and Rob McCoy was brought in as a CFO and he transferred their money into his church.

“I keep insisting to you guys that there was something about Turning Point USA Faith that is like an infiltration. Something dramatically changed. The organization that was about free markets and capitalism suddenly became all about faith. And these pastors feel sleazy to me. They’re not honest. We have caught Rob McCoy in multiple lies. So, I don’t see him as a person that you would want stewarding your faith.”

Add this to the fact that many Calvary Chapel churches were part of Operation Mocking Pastor that were speaking against Candace and Tucker Carlson from the pulpit, and you start to ask yourself “what is guiding all this?” She’s received information that Pastor Jack Hibbs - who she mentioned in yesterday’s show - is coming undone and making 5am calls about her and Tucker Carlson, and so is looking into the history of Calvary Chapel, which was started by Chuck Smith as an offshoot of the hippie movement.

“We are a nation that is ruled by perverts, and we’re not the only nation - the entire web of Western civilisation seems to be ruled by perverts. That’s the common thread between my investigations into Brigitte Macron, our Jeffrey Epstein series and now these Christian ‘Zios’.”

Yet they tell us, “if you don’t support Turning Point Faith, especially given this terrible thing that they’re going through - these were his real friends - there’s something wrong with you, you’re not godly. It’s godly to accept the Fed narrative. It’s godly to suspend your rational thinking and to just assume that all of these churches, which have way too many military men who come from a long line of powerful military families, they really are just about the mission, right? They’re all just really good people that bad things continue to happen to.”

She then states that Christian Zionism is heretical, and those who won’t speak about Bibi Netanyahu’s trial for crimes against humanity all have the energy to come for Candace and try to paint her as a crazy person because she had a dream.

Update on Egyptian Planes

“I know I promised you we would discuss the Egyptian planes, but what we have discovered is actually so big that I had to go through the proper channels to get this information to government first. And that was very tricky because I don’t know who we can trust in government, right? It kind of feels like the government is implicated in trying to stop us from getting the truth about what happened on that day. So, I had to be very careful and figure out who the good guys were. And long story short, we’re pausing that until tomorrow because I wanted to give some people a little bit more time on that.”

Tucker Carlson Defends Candace

Back to the assassination, and whenever there’s a murder, those with financial incentives to kill the victim are questioned first, and Charlie had an $80 million company, but they’re trying to pretend that asking questions of those closest to him is not palatable right now. She also talked about the ‘Judas Culture’ of society led by the media pressuring people to sell out their friends to advance their careers, from failed attempts at pressuring Candace to call Kanye West an antisemite, Charlie to not platform Candace and Megyn Kelly pressured to denounce Tucker.

In the same vein, Tucker refused to “distance himself from Candace” when asked to do so by a British reporter live on his show.

He laughs at the suggestion and says, “So, am I going to attack Candace Owens? I’m not going to do that, Harry. I’m going to give you the benefit of the doubt as a foreigner of not understanding our politics. But the whole ritual of ‘This person said something I don’t like. In order to be a good person, you must denounce this person.’ Obviously, I’m never going to. I would die before I played along with that. I don’t know anyone who’s saying that who was the moral authority to compel me.

“And I would say broadly, not about Candace, whom I love, but about all people: getting to the truth is the most important thing. I’ve devoted my life to it, it still remains to this day my animating motive. I want to know what the truth is. Again, I I don’t always get there, but I want to be the guy who cares what’s true. If you’re telling me that because the US government issues a statement that doesn’t even make sense that I’m required somehow morally to accept that and not ask any questions like, can you hear yourself? I mean are what what are you saying?”

Candace called his response “literal perfection…I adore Tucker for that, I adore him for standing up for me. Obviously he’s seasoned so he sees right through it in the same way I do.”

Final Word on Allie

She then links this to Allie Beth Stuckey’s response video in their ongoing tete-a-tete, “that is the way forward when people are trying to manipulate you using Bible verses like Ally did after she essentially called me a liar in her own way, and is now pretending she’s like an injured bird because I responded nicely, but she’s trying to say it’s not biblical to pry into the Charlie Kirk assassination. It’s a complete nonsense.

“She did a video yesterday [where she said] “I don’t get dreams like Candace.” We see what you’re doing. It’s petty. Now you’re being petty, Betty. If you want to get involved and looked in this case, do it. If you don’t, step aside. You are not required to respond to Candace Owen’s content. You can keep doing your content telling people that what you do is biblical while you ignore the obvious crimes of Israel, which you refuse to ever denounce your support for. You know what I’m not doing? I’m not killing tens of thousands of children in Palestine and trying to legitimatize it to my audience by telling them that somehow this is what God wants because it’s right here in the Bible.”

Tim Dillon and the Country Music Sensation

Back on Kash Patel, Candace notes that his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins is a member of Calvary Chapel in California. The internet is now making fun of her lawsuit against Elijah Schaffer, and Tim Dillon played her music on his show to find out if she’s really a country music sensation.

Tim Dillon sings his own lyrics to her song “I love Tel Aviv/ Israel is for me/ I love Kash Patel/ Indians don’t smell”

Comments Section

Candace’s top comments from yesterday’s show:

“I think they’re getting exposed. That’s why I’m hopeful every single day. And I’m willing to take all of these figurative bullets from the foxhole. I’ve always had Charlie’s back and he’s always had mine and I’m not going to stop doing that, I don’t care who makes a video and hold up a Bible when they do it and blaspheme. I’m not letting this go, and I sure as hell don’t trust the people that are running Turning Point Faith under the guise of Christianity, and trying to make the rest of the world shut up about what happened on 9/10.”