Podcast title: A Legal Turning Point? | Candace Ep 292

On her show last Thursday, Candace denigrated Nick Fuentes for his dismissal of Jeffery Epstein’s paedophilia, and found out that Erika filmed on location at Fort Huachuca despite Turning Point insinuating she knew nothing about the military base, and Candace also found it odd that Erika said she lived in China but later said she didn’t.

Today Candace reviews an email from a man saying Charlie was killed by the same corrupt Texas cops that killed JFK, reacts to TPUSA sending a cease and desist letter to a YouTuber, and wonders why Erika is denying she once lived in China.

Same People Killed JFK and Charlie?

Candace begins the show by talking about the many emails she receives, many of them unhinged, and noted a series of emails from one man who said that the families of the mafia and corrupt officials who killed JFK - a group of Texas boys - were also responsible for Charlie’s assassination, but she didn’t believe him.

The man also said that he knew for a fact that former Israeli PM Golda Meir was President Lyndon B. Johnson’s sister

“Now this was the most convincing thing he said because Meir and Johnson are absolute twins. But anyway, I was not biting on any of this because even if it were true, what am I going to do with that information? I can’t get into a time machine and call for new elections in 1963…So then he starts emailing my other inbox and says something to the effect of, “I see that you have tunnel vision and all you care about is Charlie Kirk’s assassination. So why don’t I tell you about how that worked so that maybe you will begin to see the bigger picture here?”

Cattle Baron’s Ball

He then tells Candace that allegedly, all the crooked cops in America are part of what’s known as The Cattle Baron’s Ball - a massive Israeli money laundering operation he was part of. Officially the ball is the world’s largest single night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society founded 50 years ago in Dallas.

The fundraiser is now nationwide with a focus in Texas

Candace cannot confirm whether the cops were getting paid through this ball, but the man told her that Charlie’s security Dan Flood was involved.

Dan Flood standing with Charlie minutes before the latter was killed

Dan Flood’s Father

“Then he told me who Dan Flood’s father is, and I said, “Okay, now you’ve got my attention.” And you guys, I don’t know how I missed it! Let me just say LOL to the idea that the feds are going to do anything to look into what happened on September 10th. Because let me introduce to you guys Dan Flood’s daddy, Mr. Robert Eugene Flood:”

Candace then reviewed his career on his Linked In profile:

Robert worked as a Sergeant a couple of streets from where Charlie was raised

Robert joined the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ Agent Association (FBIAA), a charity founded in 1981 “where 14,000 former and current feds come together to - and this is directly from their website - help FBI special agents protect and advance the interests of their profession… So, if I’m a billionaire, I could just cut a check and buy me some federal officers - that’s how it works in the charity world. We’re learning that about Turning Point USA - the bigger the check you cut, the more influence you have on their operations. You get to tell them what to think and what to talk about.”

Dan Flood’s parents are from the same area of Illinois as Charlie, and Candace thinks that Robert knew former air force officer Bill Montgomery, who had convinced Charlie to launch TPUSA in Illinois.

Turning Point founders Charlie Kirk and Bill Montgomery

“The X-Men school that Charlie went to is called Quest Academy in Palatine, Illinois, formerly called the Children’s Creative Academy. I maintain my belief that Charlie was monitored by the government since childhood, and it was Bill Montgomery who organized and initially paid for the fulltime security company Charlie used - it was called Schaefer security and run by Greg Schaefer, and working under Greg Schaefer was Dan Flood and Brian Harpole.”

The Texas Connection

Erika’s plane had made several visits to New Braunfels in Texas, presumably because TPUSA’s top donor The Buckmans lived there, but Candace found out last weekend that Dan Flood also lived there. However he’d graduated from a high school in Allen, Texas, as confirmed by this post after the assassination:

This confirmed a connection with the Cattle Baron’s Ball, and Candace would like to know which billionaire Dan worked for. She noted that all of Charlie’s security that day - Dan, Brian Harpole and Rick Cutler - were from Texas and have extensive military ties, and Candace wonders, “are we expected to believe that the feds are meaningfully investigating the feds? As a hypothetical question, if Dan Flood and Brian Harpole were actually guilty of organizing Charlie’s assassination, do you believe that the feds would turn them over?”

The man who sent the email implied that Charlie’s assassination was part of a corrupt Dallas operation going back to the 1960s, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

Mean Girls

Candace then introduced a new conspiracy theory “for funsies,” and talks about the part in Mean Girls - a favourite movie she has referenced numerous times - where Lindsay Lohan’s character sabotages Regina George’s diet by giving her African protein bars and telling her they’ll help her lose weight, but Regina ends up gaining weight.

“That’s what I imagine is happening at Turning Point USA - somebody’s just setting Erika up, and it’s probably Elizabeth McCoy because they’re best friends, and Elizabeth and Mikey are in the shadows saying “We’re going to be next, Turning point is ours.”

Mikey and Elizabeth McCoy

“And so she’s pretending to be Erika’s BFF, but secretly giving her the worst advice of all time. She’s like, “You should wear glitter tonight. I don’t think there’s enough glitter - you need glitter on the makeup, head to toe, all of it. You look amazing! Charlie loved pyrotechnics.

“And he also liked that Nicki Minaj monster verse. I think you need both. We’ve got to do both. We need to put the fun in funeral.””

Candace recalled that it was Elizabeth’s idea to put the infamous tent up at AmFest, and says, “this is my conspiracy theory - she’s going to slide to that spot and then she’s going to wear black and she’s going to actually mourn Charlie and be like, “I don’t know what Erika was thinking.” She wants the throne.”

TPUSA’s Lawsuit Against Wolves and Finance

Another bad decision Turning Point made recently is sending a cease and desist letter to a small YouTube channel called Wolves and Finance, who had made a series of videos about TPUSA’s finances, one of which Candace had shown on her show some weeks ago. She agreed that the presenter Zach De Gregorio had gotten some facts wrong in the past, but when Candace called him out on something he’d immediately corrected it, so they’re not bad faith actors. She then played a clip of Zach explaining what happened.

Zach De Gregorio: “I received a letter from Turning Point titled ‘Demand to cease and desist defamatory comments’ which is the first step when someone sues you for defamation.”

“Apparently they cannot handle the criticism from my teeny tiny YouTube channel… and this shows what TPUSA has become under Erika Kirk, which does nothing to reduce my suspicions.”

He offered to change the title of his video from ‘More fraud at Turning Point USA’ to ‘More fraud at Turning Point USA (Allegedly)’ which made Candace laugh. She says it’s uniquely American to sue everybody for everything, and suggested that TPUSA should have just sent an email asking him to correct what he got wrong. She believes this will backfire on the organisation, “the energy [of this is them saying] ‘I have lawyers, I can sue you, I’m rich’ and [such behaviour] needs to be left behind in 2025.”

Drone or No Drone

This relates to the drone situation on the day of the assassination, with Frank Turek describing how he showed Charlie footage of the drones at UVU on his phone, but Brian Harpole - unaware that Frank had said this - told Shawn Ryan that UVU had denied their request to have drones. Then Gary Melton attempted to explain this discrepancy on Charlie Kirk’s show.

He said, “I went to UVU and I actually put the drone up as we were going to do the the survey, but law enforcement came and told us to take it down. My drone pilot had already made all the necessary arrangements with the FFA so I told the law enforcement officer that they didn’t control the airspace, but he said they had policies in place that meant the drone had to come down, so we ended up grounding the drone and left the campus, then flew the drone off campus and got the survey. But people took what Frank said [and what Brian said] as an indication of us lying or a conspiracy.”

Gary further explained that Frank had shown Charlie the image below thinking it was from a drone, but it was actually taken from a second floor building by the events team.

But Turning Point’s lawyer disputed this in the cease and desist letter they’d sent to Wolves and Finance, and Candace played the clip of Zach quoting their lawyer as saying, “There was no discrepancy: UVU prohibited Turning Point USA from flying drones for security purposes during the event, but did allow a Turning Point USA media production drone to briefly fly over the location before the event to collect limited B-roll footage.” Zack called it absurd for the security team to be banned from flying drones but the media team allowed.

Candace concludes that everyone at Turning Point is lying and urged them to “please just stop lying. The public is having to decide whether or not you have been making genuine mistakes repeatedly, or if you have been fibbing non-stop at all hours of every day because you’re engaged in a cover up. And I am of the latter opinion. It’s not that difficult to remember the truth.”

Living in China vs Visiting as a Tourist

Regarding Erika’s claim on a podcast that she worked with child sex trafficking victims whilst living in China but then stating through TPUSA that she only visited for two weeks as a tourist, someone sent Candace a video of Charlie debating Ben Corollo where he said, “When you go to China, you’ll see dead people laying in the middle of the street. You will see people defecating. Unlike you, my wife lived in China for six months and she’ll show you the videos. She’ll show you the images. They don’t have a regard for human life. They don’t value people as the individual.”

Candace then asks, “what’s going on here? Will the real Erika Kirk please stand up? Because you can’t say you lived there, and then say you didn’t live there, and now you’ve got your husband saying my wife lived there. So he clearly thought you lived there. Or you thought you lived there and then somehow now you don’t want to have lived there?”

Candace asked her audience to send her information about the charity Erika worked with in China, “I’m working on this Erika Kirk timeline and I want everything to be legit, and there’s a lot of wrong information and correct information out there and I want to pull it all together.”

The Return of Operation Mocking Pastor

In other news, Operation Mocking Pastor is back, and Candace shows a clip of Pastor Gary Hamrick from Cornerstone Church in Virginia inviting people to a special service looking at the rise of antisemitism in churches and conservative politics.

Pastor Hamrick says, “Consider Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson - we’ll talk about them, too. I’ll have special guests with me: Pastor Rob McCoy, the leader of Turning Point Faith, and Israeli businessman Samuel Smadja from Israel. So join us on Wednesday, January the 21st.”

“I hope you guys can go, it’s going to be riveting,” Candace says, deadpan. “Maybe somebody could ask [Rob McCoy] why he’s trying to rehabilitate people that went to prison for harming children, which might be more relevant than me saying that mass murdering Palestinians is wrong. I don’t know how people are attending these churches other than because they think of it as stand-up comedy, because we all need to laugh - last year was a tough year. And if you’re looking for comedy, Rob McCoy and the Cornerstone Church can provide that. So, thank you guys.”

Israel Honours Charlie Again

She then highlighted the below Fox news article saying, “it’s so shameless. They’re not going to stop.

“They’re like, “This ghost belongs to us.” And it just makes me feel like they killed him, because they’re just doing too much.”

Then she revealed the hilarious twist of TPUSA firing some of their employees for leaking information to Candace but they hadn’t, but then started to leak to her after they got fired. She also revealed that due to popular demand, Baron Coleman will be a guest on her show tomorrow after they both received a “mind-blowing” tip.

Comments Section

The first comment Candace read out said, “It’s MLK day. Let’s not forget that the deep state tried to get him to self-delete after they stalked him for years and then tried to blackmail him. Maybe that’s why they want us to accept a Charlie Kirk Day after they harassed Charlie.”

Candace agreed saying, “That’s why when they put up that Charlie Kirk Day, I was like, “they definitely killed him.” When they give you a day, it means they tried to destroy you then found it easier to murder you but felt a little guilty afterwards.”

When someone said Erika was panicking and they can see right through her, Candace says she doesn’t think Erika is leading TPUSA the way Charlie did because they’re sending out legal letters to squash free speech. And she’s also struggling with the different answers to questions that Erika gives, “you know how long you were in China for, you know you weren’t there for two weeks but for six months, and you should just tell me who you were working with so I don’t have to constantly turn to the public for stuff. But you know what? The public is way more reliable.”