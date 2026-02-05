Podcast title: REVELATIONS: Macron’s Boyfriend. Erika’s Girlfriend. | Candace Ep 302

On yesterday’s show, Candace presented a different motive for the Iraq war that involving the US military excavating Nimrod’s tomb for ritual purposes. Today she expanded on this using the late Rob Skiba’s research into what the elites did with the remains.

Emmanuel Macron is Gay

Candace began the show declaring that Emmanuel Macron is gay, “When I said it, it was a conspiracy. Now these Epstein emails are getting released and the mainstream media are willing to accept that maybe I was telling the truth. He’s also married to a dude because he’s gay, but I guess we’ll wait for the next email dump before the reliably dishonest press is prepared to admit that part too.”

DNA Testing Kits

Candace finds it amusing that the Epstein emails show that the elites were sending each other 23 and Me DNA testing kits:

Candace declined to take part in the DNA testing trend, and noted that commercial genetic testing began shortly after America’s 2003 invasion of Iraq and, as she revealed yesterday, the extraction of Gilgamesh/Nimrod’s tomb in 2005, around the time the recently bankrupt 23andme began their genetic testing enterprise.

Rob Skiba’s Research

Yesterday’s email mentioned the late Rob Skiba’s book Babylon Rising, and there is suspicion that Rob was murdered because he was getting too close to the ultimate project of the elites.

“His son actually emailed me yesterday thanking me for bringing up his father and grateful that his father’s work is still carrying on. I’ve not had time to email him back, but I know that you are watching and I’m also grateful that the work that your father did is getting new meaning.”

The Goat Head

She played a clip of a talk Rob gave that was based on Babylon Rising in 2012, where he posits that the Tower of Babel did not anger God because of its height, but because they were building an interdimensional pathway to get the Nephilim back into heaven.

Rob Skiba

Rob says, “The Book of Enoch says that 200 fallen angels - a class of angels known as the Watchers - landed in this location right here, which is the centre of a mountain range in southern Lebanon known as Mount Herman - and if you look at the outline of the topography, it actually forms the shape of a goat.”

“And one of the worst of the fallen angels was called Azazel, who is always associated with a goat, and you see that in Leviticus chapter 16, the scapegoat is a reference to Azazel.”

Rob continues, “A man called David Flynn was able to figure out that that location is 33.33 degrees north by 33.33° east from the Paris Prime Meridian. How interesting that the fallen angels that participated in what I call the Genesis six experiment landed on the geographical location that fits their number on the crosshairs of 33.33.

“If you put a little marker [on the same location] and draw a line from there to the Paris Prime Meridian - we go by Greenwich today but originally Paris was the the standard - in the occult it’s referred to as the Devil’s Line.”

Candace says, “It is well known that the elites are obsessed with goat heads, it features in all their cults - Baal worship, Pan worship, Dionysus. The more research you do, the more you see it.”

The Rothschilds at their surrealist ball.

The Biblical Version of Human History

Candace doesn’t want to assume everyone is biblically literate, even though many people are now returning to church and picking up a Bible. So she recounts the story of man from the beginning, “this is the biblical recap; Satan led a rebellion against God, and in the ensuing battle of good versus evil in heaven he is struck down by the arch-angel Michael and is expelled from heaven and no longer has access to God.

“That’s is our true history, our true heritage. This is what actually happened, which means you’re not a monkey.

Candace: “This is all nonsense”

“Now these fallen angels, also known as demons, then mate with humans and produce Nephilim giants and their demonic pursuit never ends - they are still seeking to triumph over God. So then begins the story of Nimrod and him building this Tower of Babel as a return to heaven. In the Bible, God confuses language amongst the people building the tower, forcing them to abandon the project.

“Rob’s theory is that when the languages were confused, Nimrod became known by different names:

“There is synergy between the practices of the different cults, and Rob believes that the elites view Nimrod or Gilgamesh as the antichrist that they are trying to resurrect.”

Gilgamesh and CERN

In another segment of the video, Rob talks about Gilgamesh being, “part god, part man. Jesus is God and man, right? Well, there’s a similarity there. The Epic of Gilgamesh says that he was one-third man and two-thirds God. One third of 100 is 33.33%. two-thirds is 66.6%. [laughs] Interesting. And the 1/3 part of man, we are carbon-based organisms, and the carbon molecule has six electrons, six neutrons and six protons. So the number of man would be 666 by virtue of the carbon molecule. Gilgamesh’s got sixes all over him.”

Then he talks about the CERN physics facility in Switzerland and its aims to recreate the Big Bang, “I don’t believe in evolution, and recreating the big bang can’t be a good thing. Everybody talks about the separation of science and religion, and it seems like they’re diametrically opposed, yet they put up a religious statue at CERN.”

Rob Skiba: “The CERN logo looks like three sixes on top of each other…then the scientists put a huge statue of Shiva the Hindu god of destruction dancing outside the front door. Looks like it’s coming through a portal.”

Candace says CERN is obviously evil and recalled the footage she showed from a past episode, of a ritual sacrifice in front of the statue by scientists in black robes, which CERN said was a joke.

The Covid Religion

Candace links this all to her research of Sigmund Freud, who was a satanist who created a social science to mask their religion. “Their religion consists of ritualistic sacrifice harming innocent children.”

The same strategy was used during COVID, “We didn’t know what they were doing, but we know what they weren’t doing was creating a vaccine that guarded you against COVID. They said, “Roll up your sleeves, let us inject you.” But what were they actually injecting into people’s arms? “We’re the experts!” And that’s all it takes for people to listen to them and follow them as though they were religious leaders.

“This brings me back to 23andme. If they are actually doing things from a religious, demonic angle but presenting it as a science, what was this mass campaign to collect everybody’s DNA by saying they’re helping you map your ancestry?”

Reanimating Gilgamesh

In the next segment of Rob’s talk, he says that Gilgamesh’s tomb was found in a dessert in Iraq in 2003, and plays a discussion between Tom Horn and Steve Quayle talking about it.

Tom says, “Imagine the startling proposition that the Nephilim - the giants, the mighty men of old, the gods and children of the watchers - could somehow rise up and be reconstituted inside of a body. One of the greatest legends in history is of that having actually happened. I’m referring to Gilgamesh who was a giant, and people thought he was a myth until his grave marker was found a few years back. And then the military swooped in and took control of the excavation.”

Steve interjects to say, “I talked to a special operations general who validated that, and his exact words were “[Gilgamesh] was in a state of remarkable preservation.” So they have Gilgamesh’s remains. And I’ve also been told that the whole point was to extract the DNA, and the whole point of the human genome project is to locate specific genetic markers for the disembodied spirits to reanimate their host body that’s brought back.”

They Cannot Create

Rob continues, saying America’s invasion of Iraq was to recover the tomb and find the weapon of mass destruction, “and we established 500 military bases in the largest embassy on the entire planet, in Babylon.”

Candace wonders if the search for ancient relics and the Nephilim was behind the war in Afghanistan and the current interest in Greenland and Ukraine, “The elites are focused on something that has nothing to do with what we are being told.”

She notes that tech billionaire Peter Thiel talks about the antichrist a lot, and believes they elite are obsessed with creating life artificially through IVF because they want to be god. The devil and his cohorts cannot create so they steal.

Erika’s Lies

Candace says she’s obsessed with confirming Erika’s alibi for September 10th, and is going after her because she is the CEO of a charity that collected millions from sympathetic donors following her husband’s assassination but has been caught lying.

“Erika has never spoken about what Charlie was going through [when he was accused of antisemitism]. In fact, in many ways, she has partnered with the very people that were pressuring him. There’s been no flak toward them, but there’s flak toward people who are investigating her husband’s murder.”

Tracey Martin

Candace found out that on September 10th, Erika was with a woman named Tracey Martin, from Dream City Church in Arizona which is where Charlie preached during the COVID lockdown before Erika encouraged him to take Turning Point to a more faith-centred direction.

Allegedly, Tracey was with Erika and Erika’s mother at the clinic when Mikey McCoy called saying Charlie had been shot, but why did Erika bring Tracey along?

Candace played a video of Tracy speaking about her friendship with Erika and the projects they’ve done, including Romanian Angels, a non-profit Erika started aged 17 to donate Christmas gifts to children.

Tracey Martin: “We would wrap the gifts and my daughters would then watch the video that Erika would send back after they were delivered, and we could see the children opening the gifts and we knew we were making an impact, and that’s the type of person Erika was”

Tracy also said she styled Erika in the images above, including the one accusing Erika of being part of the ‘One Eye [illuminati] Club’.

Candace then asked viewers to send her information about Tracy and her husband Thomas Martin, because she doesn’t believe Erika was with her mother at all on September 10th.

Emmanuel Macron’s boyfriend

It’s funny that Emmanuel Macron is in the Epstein files, as shown in this text from Epstein:

Now that the files are revealing truths that were long thought to be conspiracies, “we have to recognise that the media is out there to consistently lie and protect the elites.”

Comments Section

Here’s the top comment from yesterday’s show:

She read out a message noting that the Epstein files have been curated into an email inbox format at jmail.world which Candace says she’ll look through.

A comment Candace agrees with said, “I fully believe the Covid tests were just to collect DNA - that’s why it doesn’t matter if they were accurate. Also, maybe the collecting of DNA is to find Nimrod’s descendants.”

Another says, “Rob was amazing and I’m so glad that you found his work. We are in a battle thousands of years long and it is all about the Babylonian ascension. I’m so glad you are bringing this to the masses.” To which Candace responds, “I’m glad I stumbled into all of this, and it’s good news guys: you are not a monkey.

“It was never an enlightenment, it was the darkening of mankind. You have no idea where you come from and that was the whole goal. They sold you science as they destroyed parts of your soul and fed you pornography, which is literally a spiritual weapon. They have been fighting a spiritual game and we were just the muggles that didn’t realise this. So be happy because it’s real and we’re Team God and we’re going to win. In fact, God’s already won.”