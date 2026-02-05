Candace Owens Fan

Candace Owens Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle's avatar
Kyle
13m

Candace is really getting out there now. They have been doing mad scientist experiments on human clones, hybrids, and DNA editing since the 1980's. Then They would produce shows like Dark Angel for pre-programming, "haha, that's just a sci-fi show!". So that's why they are always looking for "alternate DNA". It has been said that they captured a Bigfoot, and have kept it secret as they grow human hybrid super-soldiers. Yes, the CCP is doing it too.

I was on 23andMe when the "hack" occurred. They never caught the "hackers" but they revealed the "hackers" specifically targeted "Azhkenazi Jews" on there. Were they looking for Epstein associates?

There are plenty of suspicions about Erika now, and all it would take to convince me is if they were having marital troubles, or Charlie ever implied things were not so rosy (or "kosher").

Reply
Share
Bryan Manson's avatar
Bryan Manson
30m

Absolute garbage!!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Enock Kuta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture